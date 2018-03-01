₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:31pm
According to a report shared by a Facebook user,2 people were shot when men of Nigerian Police Force Azumini Rumuorlumeni,Port Harcourt, Rivers State Nigeria, invaded the street of Mgbu-Ikpokwu in Nkpor Rumuorlumeni Rivers State Nigeria and harassed passersby.
According to him,a man named Nnanna,an indigene of the community was stopped and searched by them.After searching him,they could not discover anything incriminating with him.He was handcuffed and asked to enter police van.He requested to know why they were arresting him.While asking them the question,he was beaten up by them.Youths of the community came out to inquire the cause of the sudden harassment.It was during the process that policemen started shooting sporadically.A man sitting in front of his house was hit by their bullet.The Facebook user who shared the news also said that his sister in-law named Happiness Adele who was sitting in front of her compound was hit by their by bullet.
The moment the police officers noticed that they have shot and wounded innocent citizens of the community, they entered their van and zoomed off leaving the victims to die.Both victims of the gunshots were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:32pm
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:33pm
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by bjayx: 12:33pm
Police is Ur friend
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by femolacqua(m): 12:48pm
What's getting into the head of this police now at days?
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by henryjiman(m): 2:25pm
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by hushshinani(m): 2:26pm
please what's the difference between police and thief??
Just asking n ooo...
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by donsamtex(m): 2:26pm
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by jerryunit48: 2:26pm
This is one thing that Nigerian police have in common with American police, shooting at Black people
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Proudlyngwa(m): 2:27pm
The unfortunate reality we see ourselves in, with the deluded higher authorities covering up such impunity.
And the useless NGOs, CLOs and associated labor organisations doing nothing.
I will make sure this post gets to amnesty international, I don't know about you.
OP can you give me a link to the Facebook Post as there is no link on your blog.
Thanks
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by macaranta(m): 2:27pm
Damn, we need this kind of shootings in Sambisa
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by tobtap: 2:27pm
untrained bastards in uniform...KARMA go catch up wit dem i wish the victims speedy recovery
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 2:28pm
NPF at it again, bunch of murderers.
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Masama: 2:28pm
Buhari why?
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 2:28pm
Men In Black at it again
Na small e remain, dem for spoil that man 3rd leg..
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 2:28pm
A breakdown of NPF
- zero job satisfaction
- greed
- lack of proper orientation
Just like Jesus said on the cross 'it is finished'
In Nigeria, it has finished completely.
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by cglobalz(m): 2:28pm
WTF
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 2:28pm
Let's blame
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by TEYA: 2:28pm
For dat last picture like say na for prick dem shoot dat guy.
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 2:28pm
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by vchykp(m): 2:29pm
nigeria police mis-use the power given to them, thats how one said i should kneel down because i was talking to a beautiful lady.. i weep for nigeria, i weep for my mother land.
wish them speedy recovery, but that station should be burnt down, harsh tho, but they deserve it.
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by OtedolaSon: 2:30pm
Why so wicked
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Machinegun91(m): 2:30pm
Ha, I give a damn to those that called those bastard police our friend.
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 2:30pm
Idiotic police force
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by OgaToby04(m): 2:30pm
What do you do when those who are supposed to serve and protect are doing quite the opposite?
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Nathan2016: 2:31pm
1000 WAYS TO DIE IN NIGERIA
You wake up and suddenly want to relax in your house, police go just use you practice shooting.
I hate Buhari, but I think one of the few thing he got right is Peace Corp Bill
We don't need another set of Lunatics with GUNS.
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by eazisky(m): 2:31pm
police and buhari government are 5&6
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:31pm
He lost blood mehn
Insecurity everywhere.... Buhari sef
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Abbeyme: 2:31pm
Some police officers are just unfriendly. So toxic for the society...
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by defemie(m): 2:31pm
Police is not your friend, run once you see them ������
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by ChiefSweetus: 2:32pm
I'm sorry but why dat old mama prezz d guy mouth like puff puff? people can complicate emergencies with their well-meaning but highly jeorpadising actions.
Re: Policemen Shoot 2 People In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 2:32pm
this is messed up,so many trigger happy clueless negroids masquerading as police men but wait!did my man get shot on his d!ck?
