According to him,a man named Nnanna,an indigene of the community was stopped and searched by them.After searching him,they could not discover anything incriminating with him.He was handcuffed and asked to enter police van.He requested to know why they were arresting him.While asking them the question,he was beaten up by them.Youths of the community came out to inquire the cause of the sudden harassment.It was during the process that policemen started shooting sporadically.A man sitting in front of his house was hit by their bullet.The Facebook user who shared the news also said that his sister in-law named Happiness Adele who was sitting in front of her compound was hit by their by bullet.



The moment the police officers noticed that they have shot and wounded innocent citizens of the community, they entered their van and zoomed off leaving the victims to die.Both victims of the gunshots were rushed to the hospital for treatment.







Police is Ur friend

What's getting into the head of this police now at days?

please what's the difference between police and thief??



Just asking n ooo... 1 Like

This is one thing that Nigerian police have in common with American police, shooting at Black people 6 Likes





The unfortunate reality we see ourselves in, with the deluded higher authorities covering up such impunity.

And the useless NGOs, CLOs and associated labor organisations doing nothing.

I will make sure this post gets to amnesty international, I don't know about you.





OP can you give me a link to the Facebook Post as there is no link on your blog.

Damn, we need this kind of shootings in Sambisa

untrained bastards in uniform...KARMA go catch up wit dem i wish the victims speedy recovery i wish the victims speedy recovery 3 Likes

NPF at it again, bunch of murderers.

Buhari why? 1 Like 1 Share

Men In Black at it again



Na small e remain, dem for spoil that man 3rd leg..

A breakdown of NPF



- zero job satisfaction



- greed



- lack of proper orientation



Just like Jesus said on the cross 'it is finished'



In Nigeria, it has finished completely.

WTF

Let's blame

For dat last picture like say na for prick dem shoot dat guy.

Masama:

Buhari why?

nigeria police mis-use the power given to them, thats how one said i should kneel down because i was talking to a beautiful lady.. i weep for nigeria, i weep for my mother land.



wish them speedy recovery, but that station should be burnt down, harsh tho, but they deserve it.





Why so wicked

Ha, I give a damn to those that called those bastard police our friend.

Idiotic police force

What do you do when those who are supposed to serve and protect are doing quite the opposite?

1000 WAYS TO DIE IN NIGERIA





You wake up and suddenly want to relax in your house, police go just use you practice shooting.





I hate Buhari, but I think one of the few thing he got right is Peace Corp Bill



We don't need another set of Lunatics with GUNS. 2 Likes

police and buhari government are 5&6 1 Like 1 Share



Insecurity everywhere.... Buhari sef He lost blood mehnInsecurity everywhere.... Buhari sef

Some police officers are just unfriendly. So toxic for the society...

Police is not your friend, run once you see them ������

people can complicate emergencies with their well-meaning but highly jeorpadising actions. I'm sorry but why dat old mama prezz d guy mouth like puff puff?people can complicate emergencies with their well-meaning but highly jeorpadising actions.