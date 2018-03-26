Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack (8255 Views)

Senior administration officials said that 48 “known intelligence officers” at the Russian consulate in Seattle and 12 more at the Russian mission to the UN have seven days to leave the country.



Details soon.



AFP





http://punchng.com/breaking-us-expels-60-russian-spies-over-uk-nerve-attack/amp/





Where are the Independent Pigs Of Biafra? The lost Children of Russia/Isreal... 15 Likes 8 Shares

Trump is not smiling 1 Like

I trust Trump knows what he is doing even though I think it's a bad move ..It better US maintain better relationship with Russia than UK which has today turned into a dumping ground for radical Islamic ideologies. 24 Likes

US (Trump) is standing with their (elder) brother.



Trump has NEVER denied/despised his British roots.



But then, I think the US should just have stayed out of this. 8 Likes

Americans have been wired right from birth to regard Russia as America's number 1 enemy. In fact, America's foreign policy towards Russia is hinged on that thought pattern no matter which party was in power, so Trump doesn't have a choice. If he doesn't act, Hillary Clinton's media gang will capitalize on it as proof of Russian interferance on US election.

For now, Trumps action is just politics to cool American nerves. 19 Likes

Russian scientist be heading to the lab to prepare nuclear bombs like... 13 Likes

Good

Just waiting for Russia to destroy Britain.

Putin got it wrong this time.



The world will deal with Russia their own way!



Putin should apologize



There's a saying that, "If a man cooks for a crowd, they will eat and enjoy themselves. But if the crowd cooks for one man, that man is indeed in trouble."



Russia is the man here, and they are in trouble, really! 8 Likes 1 Share

Trump don vex

We are back to the era of the cold war.



Expecting Putin to respond in equal measure. 7 Likes

trump? iffa catch you

Beware of Vladimir Putin



"The most powerful man in the world "



He's a "hard" man...gives no quarter 7 Likes

I think the EU expelled 48 diplomats too



Canada also expelled 4



It is more of a show of unity in defiance of Russia's strategies to break Western alliance such as NATO in the past year since Trump's election victory 3 Likes

USA should have stayed out of this imbroglio.I understand they are trying to send a message to Russia,however they should let UK handle their issues cos I believe they have the strength to handle their shiits 6 Likes

Nobody use to even bother to spy Nigeria

When are gonna start having all this kind news 3 Likes

No amount of embargo or persona non grata declarations can ever weaken Russia.



They have faced it far more worse than this.



I can bet Buhari's shrunken testicles on it that there are still more sleeping Russian agents in the US and the UK



Ordinary ISIS they infiltrate government, talkless of the Russians, the masters of espionage No amount of embargo or persona non grata declarations can ever weaken Russia.They have faced it far more worse than this.I can bet Buhari's shrunken testicles on it that there are still more sleeping Russian agents in the US and the UKOrdinary ISIS they infiltrate government, talkless of the Russians, the masters of espionage 1 Like

Q

When did the took place?

..

Stop overrating Putin/Russia.



The US is more powerful anytime anyday. Stop overrating Putin/Russia.The US is more powerful anytime anyday. 13 Likes

smelling war!! na small small small e dey start. North Korea will definitely be an ally to Russia. Just like Japan/ Germany during wwII. Please!! before they start throwing nukes at each other they should allow my younger bro to graduate in Russia and return peacefully. 1 Like 1 Share