|BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Clerverly: 4:07pm
US President Donald Trump has authorized the expulsion of 60 alleged Russian spies from the United States in response to a nerve agent attack on an ex-spy in the English city of Salisbury.
Senior administration officials said that 48 “known intelligence officers” at the Russian consulate in Seattle and 12 more at the Russian mission to the UN have seven days to leave the country.
Details soon.
AFP
http://punchng.com/breaking-us-expels-60-russian-spies-over-uk-nerve-attack/amp/
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Clerverly: 4:08pm
Where are the Independent Pigs Of Biafra? The lost Children of Russia/Isreal...
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Gullah: 4:09pm
Trump is not smiling
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by FarahAideed: 4:11pm
I trust Trump knows what he is doing even though I think it's a bad move ..It better US maintain better relationship with Russia than UK which has today turned into a dumping ground for radical Islamic ideologies.
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Firgemachar: 4:15pm
US (Trump) is standing with their (elder) brother.
Trump has NEVER denied/despised his British roots.
But then, I think the US should just have stayed out of this.
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by saaron: 4:25pm
Americans have been wired right from birth to regard Russia as America's number 1 enemy. In fact, America's foreign policy towards Russia is hinged on that thought pattern no matter which party was in power, so Trump doesn't have a choice. If he doesn't act, Hillary Clinton's media gang will capitalize on it as proof of Russian interferance on US election.
For now, Trumps action is just politics to cool American nerves.
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by simonlee(m): 4:25pm
Russian scientist be heading to the lab to prepare nuclear bombs like...
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by miqos02(m): 4:25pm
Good
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by hollywater: 4:25pm
Just waiting for Russia to destroy Britain.
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by SmartPolician: 4:25pm
Putin got it wrong this time.
The world will deal with Russia their own way!
Putin should apologize
There's a saying that, "If a man cooks for a crowd, they will eat and enjoy themselves. But if the crowd cooks for one man, that man is indeed in trouble."
Russia is the man here, and they are in trouble, really!
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by emiwanlee(m): 4:26pm
Trump don vex
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by eleojo23: 4:26pm
FarahAideed:
The UK will see more Islamic extremism in the future
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by TheFreeOne: 4:27pm
We are back to the era of the cold war.
Expecting Putin to respond in equal measure.
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by otipoju(m): 4:27pm
Firgemachar:
Bro Trump's Grandparents are germans
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by mcayomind(m): 4:27pm
trump? iffa catch you
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by BlackPantherxXx: 4:28pm
Beware of Vladimir Putin
"The most powerful man in the world "
He's a "hard" man...gives no quarter
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Skepticus: 4:28pm
SmartPolician:
Russia has always endured this kinda treatment.
This isn't the first time.
By the way, Putin WOULD never APOLOGIZE!
Wu America Be?
It's like expecting Buhari to apologize to Nigerians for Fulani Herdsmen killings.
It can never happen
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by greiboy(m): 4:29pm
I think the EU expelled 48 diplomats too
Canada also expelled 4
It is more of a show of unity in defiance of Russia's strategies to break Western alliance such as NATO in the past year since Trump's election victory
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Pepsi101: 4:29pm
USA should have stayed out of this imbroglio.I understand they are trying to send a message to Russia,however they should let UK handle their issues cos I believe they have the strength to handle their shiits
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Andrewgame42: 4:30pm
Nobody use to even bother to spy Nigeria
When are gonna start having all this kind news
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by eTECTIVe(m): 4:30pm
Clerverly:How exactly does ur comment relate to d thread? I'm sure dey have no idea U escaped from d sanitorium in yaba left
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Skepticus: 4:31pm
No amount of embargo or persona non grata declarations can ever weaken Russia.
They have faced it far more worse than this.
I can bet Buhari's shrunken testicles on it that there are still more sleeping Russian agents in the US and the UK
Ordinary ISIS they infiltrate government, talkless of the Russians, the masters of espionage
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by wildcatter23(m): 4:31pm
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by EazyMoh(m): 4:31pm
When did the took place?
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Firgemachar: 4:31pm
otipoju:
Says who
Trump is Scottish!
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by handsomeyinka(m): 4:32pm
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by elgramz: 4:33pm
Clerverly:
See them
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Firgemachar: 4:33pm
Skepticus:
Stop overrating Putin/Russia.
The US is more powerful anytime anyday.
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by ruggedtimi(m): 4:34pm
smelling war!! na small small small e dey start. North Korea will definitely be an ally to Russia. Just like Japan/ Germany during wwII. Please!! before they start throwing nukes at each other they should allow my younger bro to graduate in Russia and return peacefully.
|Re: BREAKING: US Expels 60 Russian Spies’ Over UK Nerve Attack by Skepticus: 4:35pm
Firgemachar:
Dude is German on his father's side (Drumpf) buy Scottish on his mum's side.
Read more
