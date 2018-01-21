Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" (3478 Views)

Buhari In Handshake With Fayose, Obasanjo At Meeting Of National Council State / Governors Silent After Meeting Buhari In London / Governors Loyal To Tinubu, Atiku Absent At Meeting With APC NWC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Some even made a huge capital out of a mere camera angle posture of him meeting with the minister of finance. But here is the richest man in the world tweeting excitedly about meeting the president and vice president of Nigeria.



https://mobile.twitter.com/BillGates/status/978363829536006146 Below is Bill Gates tweet about his visit to Nigeria. Some people have really tried to twist his observations about the priority of governments spending to mean an attack on the economic policies of the government. He advised the government to invest more in human capital development in addition to its investment on infrastructural development.Some even made a huge capital out of a mere camera angle posture of him meeting with the minister of finance. But here is the richest man in the world tweeting excitedly about meeting the president and vice president of Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

Cc: lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Bill Gates is excited to meet the most powerful president in the world. Sai BABA 11 Likes 4 Shares

Nice... With your support we can turn things around for this administration.



I believe in MBuhari 10 Likes 3 Shares

...it even affects the pose.. 4 Likes

Op I can see that criticism from Bill Gates 2 buhari also affected ur Understanding



Baba said he was excited to visit Nigeria



He also said he met with Buhari and vp....He never mentioned he was excited to see both 14 Likes 1 Share

neezar:

Op I can see that criticism from Bill Gates 2 buhari also affected ur Understanding



Baba said he was excited to visit Nigeria



He also said he met with Buhari and vp....He never mentioned he was excited to see both

Help me tell the op who failed English Help me tell the op who failed English 10 Likes

neezar:

Op I can see that criticism from Bill Gates 2 buhari also affected ur Understanding



Baba said he was excited to visit Nigeria



He also said he met with Buhari and vp....He never mentioned he was excited to see both

Go back to his tweet and read very slowly this time around. Go back to his tweet and read very slowly this time around. 1 Like

Built2last:





Help me tell the op who failed English The zombie wanna go at extra length 2 defend his paymaster only for him 2 use head nack bar The zombie wanna go at extra length 2 defend his paymaster only for him 2 use head nack bar 12 Likes

And this nonsense will make the front page 1 Like

seunmsg:





Go back to his tweet and read very slowly this time around. If ne said was excited 2 meet buhari and osibanjo



The statement will be this



"I was excited 2 meet Buhari and osibanjo and also the good people of Nigeria" If ne said was excited 2 meet buhari and osibanjoThe statement will be this"I was excited 2 meet Buhari and osibanjo and also the good people of Nigeria" 7 Likes

Inconsolable Pigs of Biafra right now.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Gate should go and kill himself, after he failed to make idiotic pigs of Biafra and PDP to understand him.



He could not pass the message in clear terms for illiterate idiotic pigs of Biafra and PDP to understand him.

Dear Zombies, that tweet by Bill Gate was to dose the tension on you guys. He could see you've been receiving hot blows up, down, left, right and centre after his comment on your king Buhari's poor economic plan.

Besides, the tweet is not a rebuttal of his earlier comment on your lord's apparent failure. So, op and fellow zombies, sorry! 2 Likes

Built2last:





Help me tell the op who failed English

"I was excited to visit Nigeria and meet with @MBuhari and @ProfOsibanjo to discuss the country's development goals".



Above is the first sentence of his tweet. Read and understand before commenting. "I was excited to visit Nigeria and meet with @MBuhari and @ProfOsibanjo to discuss the country's development goals".Above is the first sentence of his tweet. Read and understand before commenting. 3 Likes 2 Shares

neezar:



If ne said was excited 2 meet buhari and osibanjo



The statement will be this



"I was excited 2 meet Buhari and osibanjo and also the good people of Nigeria" This thing pained you very well. Go and wail to your ancestors and stop spitting all over the place. This thing pained you very well. Go and wail to your ancestors and stop spitting all over the place. 5 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

Bill Gates is excited to meet the most powerful president in the world. Sai BABA



Yes o! haters will think otherwise. Yes o! haters will think otherwise. 3 Likes

neezar:

Op I can see that criticism from Bill Gates 2 buhari also affected ur Understanding



Baba said he was excited to visit Nigeria



He also said he met with Buhari and vp....He never mentioned he was excited to see both so nnamdi KANU do this to you. so nnamdi KANU do this to you.

Dangote tell am.

Corrinthians:

This thing pained you very well. Go and wail to your ancestors and stop spitting all over the place. Go and wail 2 ur paymaster, Ever since Bill Gates criticised him, The man has been in the sunken place, He was even afraid 2 attend Dangote daughter wedding at eko hotel so he won't receive more insults from Baba Gates Go and wail 2 ur paymaster, Ever since Bill Gates criticised him, The man has been in the sunken place, He was even afraid 2 attend Dangote daughter wedding at eko hotel so he won't receive more insults from Baba Gates 6 Likes 1 Share

So much for English interpretation.



The guy below is spot on sha

seunmsg:





"I was excited to visit Nigeria and meet with @MBuhari and @ProfOsibanjo to discuss the country's development goals".



Above is the first sentence of his tweet. Read and understand before commenting.

What does 'And' stand for in English.



I was EXCITED to visit Nigeria. And now told you who he met to discuss development goals. What did you get in English language. Talk true What does 'And' stand for in English.I was EXCITED to visit Nigeria. And now told you who he met to discuss development goals. What did you get in English language. Talk true 4 Likes

seunmsg:





"I was excited to visit Nigeria and meet with @MBuhari and @ProfOsibanjo to discuss the country's development goals".



Above is the first sentence of his tweet. Read and understand before commenting.



Dont mind those over sabi wailers jor.



He dey claim say he sabi beta english but he no understand simple CONJUCTION for english language. "AND" Dont mind those over sabi wailers jor.He dey claim say he sabi beta english but he no understand simple CONJUCTION for english language. "AND" 3 Likes

buhariguy:

so nnamdi KANU do this to you. Not do



Saarki why is English language so hard for u 2 understand



You can't even write a good and simple sentence Not doSaarki why is English language so hard for u 2 understandYou can't even write a good and simple sentence 3 Likes

neezar:



If ne said was excited 2 meet buhari and osibanjo



The statement will be this



"I was excited 2 meet Buhari and osibanjo and also the good people of Nigeria"

Do you know the meaning of a sentence? Get a dictionary bro.



I understand your pain but hey, stop trying to misconstrue Bill Gates tweet. He made it very clear that he was excited about visiting Nigeria and meeting with the President and vice president. Do you know the meaning of a sentence? Get a dictionary bro.I understand your pain but hey, stop trying to misconstrue Bill Gates tweet. He made it very clear that he was excited about visiting Nigeria and meeting with the President and vice president. 1 Like

neezar:



Go and wail 2 ur paymaster, Ever since Bill Gates criticised him, The man has been in the sunken place, He was even afraid 2 attend Dangote daughter wedding at eko hotel so he won't receive more insults from Baba Gates E pain am. I think this will cool your nerves. Oya, take it. E pain am. I think this will cool your nerves. Oya, take it. 3 Likes

seunmsg:





Do you know the meaning of a sentence? Get a dictionary bro.



I understand your pain but hey, stop trying to misconstrue Bill Gates tweet. He made it very clear that he was excited about visiting Nigeria and meeting with the President and vice president. U need it more



English no hard U need it moreEnglish no hard 1 Like

Corrinthians:

E pain am. I think this will cool your nerves. Oya, take it. enjoy enjoy 4 Likes

Built2last:





What does 'And' stand for in English.



I was EXCITED to visit Nigeria. And now told you who he met to discuss development goals. What did you get in English language. Talk true

You really need to learn how to punctuate your sentence properly. I really can't get the point you are trying to make. You really need to learn how to punctuate your sentence properly. I really can't get the point you are trying to make.