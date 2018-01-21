₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by seunmsg(m): 10:26pm On Mar 26
Below is Bill Gates tweet about his visit to Nigeria. Some people have really tried to twist his observations about the priority of governments spending to mean an attack on the economic policies of the government. He advised the government to invest more in human capital development in addition to its investment on infrastructural development.
Some even made a huge capital out of a mere camera angle posture of him meeting with the minister of finance. But here is the richest man in the world tweeting excitedly about meeting the president and vice president of Nigeria.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BillGates/status/978363829536006146
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by seunmsg(m): 10:29pm On Mar 26
Cc: lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by yarimo(m): 10:30pm On Mar 26
Bill Gates is excited to meet the most powerful president in the world. Sai BABA
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by moscobabs(m): 10:32pm On Mar 26
Nice... With your support we can turn things around for this administration.
I believe in MBuhari
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by Abjay97(m): 10:33pm On Mar 26
...it even affects the pose..
4 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by neezar: 10:36pm On Mar 26
Op I can see that criticism from Bill Gates 2 buhari also affected ur Understanding
Baba said he was excited to visit Nigeria
He also said he met with Buhari and vp....He never mentioned he was excited to see both
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by Built2last: 10:42pm On Mar 26
neezar:
Help me tell the op who failed English
10 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by seunmsg(m): 10:43pm On Mar 26
neezar:
Go back to his tweet and read very slowly this time around.
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by neezar: 10:44pm On Mar 26
Built2last:The zombie wanna go at extra length 2 defend his paymaster only for him 2 use head nack bar
12 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by abokibuhari: 10:47pm On Mar 26
And this nonsense will make the front page
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by neezar: 10:47pm On Mar 26
seunmsg:If ne said was excited 2 meet buhari and osibanjo
The statement will be this
"I was excited 2 meet Buhari and osibanjo and also the good people of Nigeria"
7 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by Corrinthians(m): 10:48pm On Mar 26
Inconsolable Pigs of Biafra right now..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by buhariguy(m): 10:48pm On Mar 26
Gate should go and kill himself, after he failed to make idiotic pigs of Biafra and PDP to understand him.
He could not pass the message in clear terms for illiterate idiotic pigs of Biafra and PDP to understand him.
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by dodelight(m): 10:49pm On Mar 26
Dear Zombies, that tweet by Bill Gate was to dose the tension on you guys. He could see you've been receiving hot blows up, down, left, right and centre after his comment on your king Buhari's poor economic plan.
Besides, the tweet is not a rebuttal of his earlier comment on your lord's apparent failure. So, op and fellow zombies, sorry!
2 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by seunmsg(m): 10:49pm On Mar 26
Built2last:
"I was excited to visit Nigeria and meet with @MBuhari and @ProfOsibanjo to discuss the country's development goals".
Above is the first sentence of his tweet. Read and understand before commenting.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by Corrinthians(m): 10:50pm On Mar 26
neezar:This thing pained you very well. Go and wail to your ancestors and stop spitting all over the place.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by anibirelawal(m): 10:51pm On Mar 26
yarimo:
Yes o! haters will think otherwise.
3 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by buhariguy(m): 10:51pm On Mar 26
neezar:so nnamdi KANU do this to you.
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by TheCabal: 10:52pm On Mar 26
Dangote tell am.
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by neezar: 10:53pm On Mar 26
Corrinthians:Go and wail 2 ur paymaster, Ever since Bill Gates criticised him, The man has been in the sunken place, He was even afraid 2 attend Dangote daughter wedding at eko hotel so he won't receive more insults from Baba Gates
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by ukukaegbu(m): 10:54pm On Mar 26
So much for English interpretation.
The guy below is spot on sha
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by Built2last: 10:54pm On Mar 26
seunmsg:
What does 'And' stand for in English.
I was EXCITED to visit Nigeria. And now told you who he met to discuss development goals. What did you get in English language. Talk true
4 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by anibirelawal(m): 10:54pm On Mar 26
seunmsg:
Dont mind those over sabi wailers jor.
He dey claim say he sabi beta english but he no understand simple CONJUCTION for english language. "AND"
3 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by neezar: 10:55pm On Mar 26
buhariguy:Not do
Saarki why is English language so hard for u 2 understand
You can't even write a good and simple sentence
3 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by seunmsg(m): 10:56pm On Mar 26
neezar:
Do you know the meaning of a sentence? Get a dictionary bro.
I understand your pain but hey, stop trying to misconstrue Bill Gates tweet. He made it very clear that he was excited about visiting Nigeria and meeting with the President and vice president.
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by Corrinthians(m): 10:56pm On Mar 26
neezar:E pain am. I think this will cool your nerves. Oya, take it.
3 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by neezar: 10:59pm On Mar 26
seunmsg:U need it more
English no hard
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by neezar: 11:00pm On Mar 26
Corrinthians:enjoy
4 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by seunmsg(m): 11:01pm On Mar 26
Built2last:
You really need to learn how to punctuate your sentence properly. I really can't get the point you are trying to make.
|Re: Bill Gates: "I Am Excited To Visit Nigeria & Meet Buhari And Osinbajo" by neezar: 11:10pm On Mar 26
Bill Gates must surely acknowledge that he met with the president, He does that always so there's no big deal there
He still stands 2 his word that the gworo chewing mofo is a dullard and hia economy policies doesn't hold water
Go and beat him 2 change his point....zombies
3 Likes 2 Shares
