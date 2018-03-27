₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by 247frolicboss(m): 5:38am
In Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court in Oyo State has remanded an 82-year-old, Prince Aminu Musa Oyebamiji, at Agodi Prison, for alleged N41 million fraud.
The suspect was arraigned on a three-count charge of felony to wit obtain money under false pretence,The Nation reports.
The offences were said to be punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. 11 Laws of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.
The charge sheet said the offences were committed in June 2015 in Alalubosa, Ibadan.
Oyebamiji and others were accused of obtaining money from Mr. Adeniyi Aderemi on the pretence of awarding him a contract to rehabilitate Ahoda through Baminco Nigeria Ltd, from Agip Company.
The third count said Oyebamiji and members of his group on the same date, time and place stole N41 million, belonging to Aderemi.
The suspect pleaded not guilty.
Chief Magistrate Jejelaye Ogunbona granted the accused bail at N2.5 million with two sureties.
He said the sureties must be well-known in the community, preferably landlords, who must be ready to deposit the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or conveyance of the property with the registrar.
He adjourned till May 3 for further hearing
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by DEHVEHLOP(m): 6:15am
let me go and read it now since I've secured FTC...
but I'm sure na Igbos e go be.
BTW, PMB till 2023 by God's grace
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by Nutase: 6:24am
Why are the rich so gullible. The average street boy cannot fall to this kind of scam wallahi.
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by paymentvoucher: 2:13pm
Chief Magistrate Jejelaye Ogunbona granted the accused bail at N2.5 million with two sureties.
He said the sureties must be well-known in the community, preferably landlords, who must be ready to deposit the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or conveyance of the property with the registrar.
How does that? Oh my precious C of O for a fraudster
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by kennygee(f): 2:14pm
The sad thing is, this man wont live long to live out his sentence.
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by FisifunKododada: 2:14pm
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by omocalabar(m): 2:14pm
Sauce kid, go and bail your father
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by torrex20: 2:15pm
Hmm
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by fergie001(m): 2:16pm
I wan knack this thing on top one red guy up there
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by BizLifeE: 2:17pm
419 and cunning people.
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by coolexy2: 2:17pm
84years??, may God help
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by timifizzy(m): 2:20pm
Hahahaaa..... what kind of wickedness is this Mr Red or wettin u call urself seff.. bad shild
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by Kaxmytex(m): 2:20pm
Grand pa sef dey shashe.. .
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by hotplate: 2:21pm
shuu even papa self nor wan hear o
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by Goldaccumulator: 2:21pm
Chicken change
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by bettercreature(m): 2:22pm
Nutase:That is why they are rich.They take the risk you can not take and make the money you can not make
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by osuofia2(m): 2:22pm
NA THEM.... SOPHISTICATED BROWN ROOF REPUBLIC....82 YEARS STILL IN ACTIVE SERVICE
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by maxiuc(m): 2:24pm
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by tollytexy(m): 2:28pm
Lol working for grandkids
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by kissenger: 2:36pm
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by pornhub: 2:36pm
me wey dey fear to scam person of even N50
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by Lucasbalo(m): 3:03pm
kennygee:The question is why is he scamming people at that old age ?. How many people live to that age in a country with an average lifespan of 54 year. Greed and nothing but greed.
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by sayisayi(m): 3:10pm
His mama pressed F5 and he reverted to factory settings...Jail Jagaban!
|Re: 82-year-old Man Remanded For N41m Fraud In Oyo by ifyalways(f): 3:36pm
Baba no want retire
