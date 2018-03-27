



The suspect was arraigned on a three-count charge of felony to wit obtain money under false pretence,The Nation reports.





The offences were said to be punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. 11 Laws of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.



The charge sheet said the offences were committed in June 2015 in Alalubosa, Ibadan.



Oyebamiji and others were accused of obtaining money from Mr. Adeniyi Aderemi on the pretence of awarding him a contract to rehabilitate Ahoda through Baminco Nigeria Ltd, from Agip Company.



The third count said Oyebamiji and members of his group on the same date, time and place stole N41 million, belonging to Aderemi.



The suspect pleaded not guilty.



Chief Magistrate Jejelaye Ogunbona granted the accused bail at N2.5 million with two sureties.



He said the sureties must be well-known in the community, preferably landlords, who must be ready to deposit the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or conveyance of the property with the registrar.



He adjourned till May 3 for further hearing







http://newshelm.ng/82-year-old-remanded-for-alleged-n41m-fraud/ In Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court in Oyo State has remanded an 82-year-old, Prince Aminu Musa Oyebamiji, at Agodi Prison, for alleged N41 million fraud.The suspect was arraigned on a three-count charge of felony to wit obtain money under false pretence,The Nation reports.The offences were said to be punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. 11 Laws of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.The charge sheet said the offences were committed in June 2015 in Alalubosa, Ibadan.Oyebamiji and others were accused of obtaining money from Mr. Adeniyi Aderemi on the pretence of awarding him a contract to rehabilitate Ahoda through Baminco Nigeria Ltd, from Agip Company.The third count said Oyebamiji and members of his group on the same date, time and place stole N41 million, belonging to Aderemi.The suspect pleaded not guilty.Chief Magistrate Jejelaye Ogunbona granted the accused bail at N2.5 million with two sureties.He said the sureties must be well-known in the community, preferably landlords, who must be ready to deposit the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or conveyance of the property with the registrar.He adjourned till May 3 for further hearing