₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,605 members, 4,157,200 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos (8168 Views)
Peace Mass Transit Set Up A Vehicle Assembly Plant In Emene, Enugu / Hyundai's Unveils First Mass-Produced Electric Bus "Elec City" / PHOTOS: Peace Mass Transit Establishes Car Assembly Plant In Emene Enugu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by AutoReportNG2: 7:08am
A few days ago, AutoReportNG did an assessment of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, we are able to see the workers were faring at the site and how things are done in order to make things work. In this post, we will be looking at the trains, what it looks like and some other interesting pictures you would not want to miss.
It was reported in 2011 when the former governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola inspected some H5 and H6 cars in Canada according to reports, " A company called Eko Rail has a deal to buy 255 H5 and H6 cars from the TTC to furnish a 27-kilometre surface rail line in Lagos, Nigeria." We are not sure if this is the same train or maybe the Lagos state government had a change of mind and gave the contract to the Chinese firm or what, we are yet to conclude, but no matter the case, we will keep you posted
Keep a tab with AutoReportNG
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/reviewing-lagos-rail-mass-transit.html
1 Like
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by AutoReportNG2: 7:09am
Lagos on the move...
See more pictures here...
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/reviewing-lagos-rail-mass-transit.html
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by HungerBAD: 7:09am
Lagos is a Model State.
2 Likes
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by OceanmorganTrix: 7:32am
AutoReportNG2:
Pure corruption, you post, you comment first. If another person happen to comment before you, you start adding more pictures to scatter the ftc. Repent!!!
15 Likes
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by grayht(m): 10:18am
So ikeja isnt on the route
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 2:33pm
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Okundaye4(m): 2:33pm
good
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by thechase(m): 2:33pm
Cool
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by madridguy(m): 2:33pm
Ok
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by tollytexy(m): 2:33pm
Beautifying the state alongside creating more jobs ... nice steps but kindly legalise weed and ban tramadol/ Refnol
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by okomile(f): 2:34pm
Story for the gods
4 Likes
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by allanphash7(m): 2:34pm
Itesiwaju eko
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 2:34pm
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by thechase(m): 2:34pm
OceanmorganTrix:My guy don vex
3 Likes
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by GerryMandering: 2:34pm
OceanmorganTrix:
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by three: 2:34pm
Billions down the Bourdillon drain in Lagos.
How many times did Fashola say the Light Rail will soon be finished?
How many times has Ambode said the light rail will soon be finished?
Do you know this project is partially funded by the World Bank?
Do you know that Fashola went to order 30 year old Tokunboh Trains (the operators had NEVER resold their old trains but simply discarded them).
Do you know that after funds were released for the Tokunboh trains Fashola cancelled the order and went for Chinese Built Trains?
#LagosiansNevaSoji
See details in this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/2516529/buhari-queries-okonjo-iweala-over-diversion/5#36833259
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by pornhub: 2:34pm
This is a nice development. I use to wonder what those high bridges were about.
Now I understand looking at the National Theatre.
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Bustincole: 2:35pm
Lagos State Ebaano
One day we go reach dare
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by koladebrainiac(m): 2:36pm
hi
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by seguno2: 2:36pm
HungerBAD:
A model state of how to tax the people and steal their money
Addis Ababa got their light rail up and running in four years and for a fraction of the billions of dollars that Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode have spent with absolutely nothing to show for it in almost 20 years.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Addis_Ababa_Light_Rail
APC is corruption. Corruption is APC.
7 Likes
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by tstx(m): 2:36pm
yawn
2 Likes
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by binsanni(m): 2:36pm
story story story, was upon a time. time time............ so let the story continue
2 Likes
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Follygunners: 2:37pm
No be dem dem developers dey develop am so?
Dem no go develop their jungle.
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by oyetunder(m): 2:37pm
noted
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by bigtt76(f): 2:38pm
Thats the National Theatre and not the stadium
pornhub:
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by fk002: 2:39pm
I Love Lagos
1 Like
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by IgbosAreOsus: 2:39pm
LAGOS IS WORKING
OSU PEOPLE KEEPS HATING (they should goan deveRop their own landlocked states too)
AWUSAA AND F00L-ANI PEOPLE KEEPS OBSERVING
eko o ni baje o
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by fineboynl: 2:39pm
umm, another wastage public funds, i wonder how those small African countries are fairing better without the billions of dollars.
1 Like
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by yesloaded: 2:40pm
Lagos City
In other news, join our next importation business where you will be shown on how to import goods to Nigeria & sell very fast. Call/Whatsapp 0 8 1 3 7 7 5 0 7 4 1
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by FisifunKododada: 2:41pm
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Follygunners: 2:41pm
okomile:
A Yeebo, IPOB, Biafran spotted..
Abeg, gulp acid and do true civilization a favor.
|Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Antoeni(m): 2:41pm
Baba sope guvnor
MAZDA 6. To Buy Or Not To Buy / NADDC Director Jelani Aliyu Challenges Mechanics To Embrace Technology / My Car Is Overheating
Viewing this topic: donproject(m), Ttipsy(m), tuti, kingspeter42(m), kasillars(m), panaroma, Panelbeater(m), OKOOMOGE, Kedonojo(m), Odessey(m), Iolo(m), Ejiod(m), Gboom, Worksunlimited, soshi(m), GavelSlam, kunle1004, lati616, aminho(m), abc115, chickso43(m), kbabajide(m), Wised(m), santa62(m), ottersberger(m), jodeci01, Logan101, phemoluv02(m), AnonyNymous(m), fanwas(m), Iamnobody, jamiubabalola110, Macaulay10(m), drewxx88(m), seguno2, aigjoey(m), SayeJoe(m), OPADOLA8(m), samb4luv(m), Timichael(m), steroid(m), Pinkyposh(f), Slim101(m), walemoney007(m), finni(m), luminus83, SirAbdull(m), iffydave(m), Pathfinder121, oemmanuel(f), DonSolo3013 and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7