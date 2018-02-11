Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos (8168 Views)

Peace Mass Transit Set Up A Vehicle Assembly Plant In Emene, Enugu / Hyundai's Unveils First Mass-Produced Electric Bus "Elec City" / PHOTOS: Peace Mass Transit Establishes Car Assembly Plant In Emene Enugu (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It was reported in 2011 when the former governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola inspected some H5 and H6 cars in Canada according to reports, " A company called Eko Rail has a deal to buy 255 H5 and H6 cars from the TTC to furnish a 27-kilometre surface rail line in Lagos, Nigeria." We are not sure if this is the same train or maybe the Lagos state government had a change of mind and gave the contract to the Chinese firm or what, we are yet to conclude, but no matter the case, we will keep you posted



Keep a tab with AutoReportNG





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/reviewing-lagos-rail-mass-transit.html A few days ago, AutoReportNG did an assessment of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, we are able to see the workers were faring at the site and how things are done in order to make things work. In this post, we will be looking at the trains, what it looks like and some other interesting pictures you would not want to miss.It was reported in 2011 when the former governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola inspected some H5 and H6 cars in Canada according to reports, " A company called Eko Rail has a deal to buy 255 H5 and H6 cars from the TTC to furnish a 27-kilometre surface rail line in Lagos, Nigeria." We are not sure if this is the same train or maybe the Lagos state government had a change of mind and gave the contract to the Chinese firm or what, we are yet to conclude, but no matter the case, we will keep you postedKeep a tab with AutoReportNGSource: 1 Like





See more pictures here...



http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/reviewing-lagos-rail-mass-transit.html Lagos on the move...See more pictures here... 6 Likes 1 Share

Lagos is a Model State. 2 Likes









AutoReportNG2:

Lagos on the move...



Pure corruption, you post, you comment first. If another person happen to comment before you, you start adding more pictures to scatter the ftc. Repent!!! Pure corruption, you post, you comment first. If another person happen to comment before you, you start adding more pictures to scatter the ftc. Repent!!! 15 Likes

So ikeja isnt on the route

good

Cool

Ok

Beautifying the state alongside creating more jobs ... nice steps but kindly legalise weed and ban tramadol/ Refnol 4 Likes 2 Shares

Story for the gods 4 Likes

Itesiwaju eko 1 Like 1 Share

OceanmorganTrix:















Pure corruption, you post, you comment first. If another person happen to comment before you, you start adding more pictures to scatter the ftc. Repent!!! My guy don vex 3 Likes

OceanmorganTrix:















Pure corruption, you post, you comment first. If another person happen to comment before you, you start adding more pictures to scatter the ftc. Repent!!!

Billions down the Bourdillon drain in Lagos.



How many times did Fashola say the Light Rail will soon be finished?



How many times has Ambode said the light rail will soon be finished?



Do you know this project is partially funded by the World Bank?



Do you know that Fashola went to order 30 year old Tokunboh Trains (the operators had NEVER resold their old trains but simply discarded them).



Do you know that after funds were released for the Tokunboh trains Fashola cancelled the order and went for Chinese Built Trains?



#LagosiansNevaSoji







See details in this thread



http://www.nairaland.com/2516529/buhari-queries-okonjo-iweala-over-diversion/5#36833259 See details in this thread 3 Likes 2 Shares

This is a nice development. I use to wonder what those high bridges were about.

Now I understand looking at the National Theatre.

Lagos State Ebaano





One day we go reach dare

hi

HungerBAD:

Lagos is a Model State.

A model state of how to tax the people and steal their money

Addis Ababa got their light rail up and running in four years and for a fraction of the billions of dollars that Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode have spent with absolutely nothing to show for it in almost 20 years.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Addis_Ababa_Light_Rail





APC is corruption. Corruption is APC. A model state of how to tax the people and steal their moneyAddis Ababa got their light rail up and running in four years andwith absolutely nothing to show for it in almost 20 years.APC is corruption. Corruption is APC. 7 Likes

yawn 2 Likes

story story story, was upon a time. time time............ so let the story continue 2 Likes





Dem no go develop their jungle. No be dem dem developers dey develop am so?Dem no go develop their jungle.

noted







pornhub:

This is a nice development. I use to wonder what those high bridges were about.

Now I understand looking at the stadium. Thats the National Theatre and not the stadium

I Love Lagos 1 Like





















OSU PEOPLE KEEPS HATING (they should goan deveRop their own landlocked states too)









AWUSAA AND F00L-ANI PEOPLE KEEPS OBSERVING







eko o ni baje o LAGOS IS WORKINGOSU PEOPLE KEEPS HATING (they should goan deveRop their own landlocked states too)AWUSAA AND F00L-ANI PEOPLE KEEPS OBSERVINGeko o ni baje o 2 Likes 2 Shares

umm, another wastage public funds, i wonder how those small African countries are fairing better without the billions of dollars. 1 Like

Lagos City



In other news, join our next importation business where you will be shown on how to import goods to Nigeria & sell very fast. Call/Whatsapp 0 8 1 3 7 7 5 0 7 4 1

okomile:

Story for the gods

A Yeebo, IPOB, Biafran spotted..



Abeg, gulp acid and do true civilization a favor. A Yeebo, IPOB, Biafran spotted..Abeg, gulp acid and do true civilization a favor.