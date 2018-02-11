₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,605 members, 4,157,200 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 03:38 PM

Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos - Car Talk - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos (8168 Views)

Peace Mass Transit Set Up A Vehicle Assembly Plant In Emene, Enugu / Hyundai's Unveils First Mass-Produced Electric Bus "Elec City" / PHOTOS: Peace Mass Transit Establishes Car Assembly Plant In Emene Enugu (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by AutoReportNG2: 7:08am
A few days ago, AutoReportNG did an assessment of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, we are able to see the workers were faring at the site and how things are done in order to make things work. In this post, we will be looking at the trains, what it looks like and some other interesting pictures you would not want to miss.

It was reported in 2011 when the former governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola inspected some H5 and H6 cars in Canada according to reports, " A company called Eko Rail has a deal to buy 255 H5 and H6 cars from the TTC to furnish a 27-kilometre surface rail line in Lagos, Nigeria." We are not sure if this is the same train or maybe the Lagos state government had a change of mind and gave the contract to the Chinese firm or what, we are yet to conclude, but no matter the case, we will keep you posted

Keep a tab with AutoReportNG


Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/reviewing-lagos-rail-mass-transit.html

1 Like

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by AutoReportNG2: 7:09am
Lagos on the move...

See more pictures here...

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/reviewing-lagos-rail-mass-transit.html

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by HungerBAD: 7:09am
Lagos is a Model State.

2 Likes

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by OceanmorganTrix: 7:32am
undecided




AutoReportNG2:
Lagos on the move...


Pure corruption, you post, you comment first. If another person happen to comment before you, you start adding more pictures to scatter the ftc. Repent!!!

15 Likes

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by grayht(m): 10:18am
So ikeja isnt on the route
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 2:33pm
grin
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Okundaye4(m): 2:33pm
good
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by thechase(m): 2:33pm
Cool
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by madridguy(m): 2:33pm
Ok
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by tollytexy(m): 2:33pm
Beautifying the state alongside creating more jobs ... nice steps but kindly legalise weed and ban tramadol/ Refnol

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by okomile(f): 2:34pm
Story for the gods

4 Likes

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by allanphash7(m): 2:34pm
Itesiwaju eko

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 2:34pm
grin
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by thechase(m): 2:34pm
OceanmorganTrix:
undecided







Pure corruption, you post, you comment first. If another person happen to comment before you, you start adding more pictures to scatter the ftc. Repent!!!
My guy don vex grin

3 Likes

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by GerryMandering: 2:34pm
OceanmorganTrix:
undecided







Pure corruption, you post, you comment first. If another person happen to comment before you, you start adding more pictures to scatter the ftc. Repent!!!
grin grin
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by three: 2:34pm
Billions down the Bourdillon drain in Lagos.

How many times did Fashola say the Light Rail will soon be finished?

How many times has Ambode said the light rail will soon be finished?

Do you know this project is partially funded by the World Bank?

Do you know that Fashola went to order 30 year old Tokunboh Trains (the operators had NEVER resold their old trains but simply discarded them).

Do you know that after funds were released for the Tokunboh trains Fashola cancelled the order and went for Chinese Built Trains?

#LagosiansNevaSoji



See details in this thread

http://www.nairaland.com/2516529/buhari-queries-okonjo-iweala-over-diversion/5#36833259

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by pornhub: 2:34pm
This is a nice development. I use to wonder what those high bridges were about.
Now I understand looking at the National Theatre.
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Bustincole: 2:35pm
Lagos State Ebaano


One day we go reach dare

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by koladebrainiac(m): 2:36pm
hi
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by seguno2: 2:36pm
HungerBAD:
Lagos is a Model State.

A model state of how to tax the people and steal their money
Addis Ababa got their light rail up and running in four years and for a fraction of the billions of dollars that Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode have spent with absolutely nothing to show for it in almost 20 years.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Addis_Ababa_Light_Rail


APC is corruption. Corruption is APC.

7 Likes

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by tstx(m): 2:36pm
yawn

2 Likes

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by binsanni(m): 2:36pm
story story story, was upon a time. time time............ so let the story continue cheesy cheesy cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Follygunners: 2:37pm
No be dem dem developers dey develop am so? grin

Dem no go develop their jungle. grin grin

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by oyetunder(m): 2:37pm
noted
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by bigtt76(f): 2:38pm
Thats the National Theatre and not the stadium undecided


pornhub:
This is a nice development. I use to wonder what those high bridges were about.
Now I understand looking at the stadium.
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by fk002: 2:39pm
I Love Lagos

1 Like

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by IgbosAreOsus: 2:39pm
LAGOS IS WORKING









OSU PEOPLE KEEPS HATING (they should goan deveRop their own landlocked states too)




AWUSAA AND F00L-ANI PEOPLE KEEPS OBSERVING cool



eko o ni baje o cool cool cool

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by fineboynl: 2:39pm
umm, another wastage public funds, i wonder how those small African countries are fairing better without the billions of dollars.

1 Like

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by yesloaded: 2:40pm
Lagos City

In other news, join our next importation business where you will be shown on how to import goods to Nigeria & sell very fast. Call/Whatsapp 0 8 1 3 7 7 5 0 7 4 1
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by FisifunKododada: 2:41pm
cheesy
Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Follygunners: 2:41pm
okomile:
Story for the gods

A Yeebo, IPOB, Biafran spotted.. grin

Abeg, gulp acid and do true civilization a favor. cool

Re: Reviewing The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Trains - Photos by Antoeni(m): 2:41pm
Baba sope guvnor

(0) (1) (Reply)

MAZDA 6. To Buy Or Not To Buy / NADDC Director Jelani Aliyu Challenges Mechanics To Embrace Technology / My Car Is Overheating

Viewing this topic: donproject(m), Ttipsy(m), tuti, kingspeter42(m), kasillars(m), panaroma, Panelbeater(m), OKOOMOGE, Kedonojo(m), Odessey(m), Iolo(m), Ejiod(m), Gboom, Worksunlimited, soshi(m), GavelSlam, kunle1004, lati616, aminho(m), abc115, chickso43(m), kbabajide(m), Wised(m), santa62(m), ottersberger(m), jodeci01, Logan101, phemoluv02(m), AnonyNymous(m), fanwas(m), Iamnobody, jamiubabalola110, Macaulay10(m), drewxx88(m), seguno2, aigjoey(m), SayeJoe(m), OPADOLA8(m), samb4luv(m), Timichael(m), steroid(m), Pinkyposh(f), Slim101(m), walemoney007(m), finni(m), luminus83, SirAbdull(m), iffydave(m), Pathfinder121, oemmanuel(f), DonSolo3013 and 119 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.