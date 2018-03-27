₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by engineerboat(m): 8:18am
Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, is against a ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram insurgents.
On Sunday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, said the federal government has been in “wider cessation-of-hostility” talks with the insurgents.
He said the ceasefire talks secured the release of the 113 students and pupils kidnapped from Dapchi, Borno state, as well as the police officers’ wives and the University of Maiduguri lecturers also abducted by Boko Haram.
Writing via his Twitter handle on Monday, Fayose wondered why the government would discuss ceasefire with the insurgents, despite claims that the group has been defeated.
Fayose said Mohammed’s statement shows “someone is obviously lying to Nigerians”.
“How can you discuss ceasefire with the same Boko Haram you claimed to have defeated and decimated?” he wrote.
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by bjayx: 8:19am
By money sharing formula
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by OceanmorganTrix: 8:20am
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by beejaay: 8:21am
engineerboat:
Thought provoking question.. in a saner clime buratai would have been arrested for proclaiming wrong notion and lai would have been lied to prison for delibrate misinformation
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by emceedcent(m): 8:23am
Naija I hail thee
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Corrinthians(m): 8:25am
The God of Heeebow jhews has spoken. Watch them line up to worship.
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Eboski(m): 8:34am
very good questions APC should explain to us whom they negotiated with since Boko Haram has be defeated and decimate from North. Let us put party and politics apart and hold our govt responsible for some of their actions and doings,
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Babacele: 8:43am
hmmmm...
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by emiwanlee(m): 8:47am
This government has been run on propaganda from day one. No truth has been recorded since buhari came to power and the cow call him a man of integrity. Please what is the meaning of 'integrity'
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by annnikky(f): 8:51am
Lair mamade will come back tomorrow to say that the meant misquoted him
Someone that the parents knew what he'll become in future n named him lair mamade so he's doing justice to his name
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Histrings08(m): 8:53am
The problem with apc is that telling the truth isn't in their DNA
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by cjrane: 11:55am
Buhari regime will go down as the most ridiculous liars ever to rule Nigeria!
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by lonecatt(m): 12:15pm
the same questions I have always ask.
how do you come back to negotiate with an already defeated group? I think zombies should answer this question. better
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Opinionated: 12:18pm
while we wait for an answer
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Apina(m): 12:18pm
Then whats the purpose of collecting a whooping 1bn dollars for military hardwares
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Riversides2003(m): 12:18pm
This guy is making some sense here.
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by CriticMaestro: 12:18pm
Boko haram is the military wing of APC
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by wolesmile(m): 12:18pm
Honestly, I am not always in concord with this garrulous Fayose of a man. But on this? I agree with him 100%. He impressed me for the first time.
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by IamHopeful(f): 12:18pm
I wonder ooo....... This useless government is just using us to play kite!
BTW, where's sarrki? Or is he tired of supporting this useless govt
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Bayajidda1: 12:19pm
Corrinthians:
No, I disagree with you.
As far as this issue is concerned, it's not only the Heeebow Jhews that Fayose represents by those questions, but we the Izon peoples as well.
How can you negotiate a cease fire with an already conquered and decimated enemy?
Something is not adding up here.
Carry go, Fayose, the Voice of the Masses.
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by AntiWailer: 12:19pm
I taya for the idiots too .
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by ozoebuka1(m): 12:19pm
BMC please come and address this question.
I now believe there's something like hypnotism
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by Thisis2raw(m): 12:19pm
That can only happen in Nigeria under the CHANGE govt
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by fk002: 12:20pm
The government didn't say they defeated Bokoharam completely, you can't wipe out terrorist group just like that.
To be sincere BH are now shadows of themselves unlike before and the credit goes to APC.....
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:20pm
MUMU GUV.....
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by DonBobes(m): 12:20pm
Animals in government tinkin dey govern over der alik animals.
Idiets in power
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by ALAYORMII: 12:20pm
Just shut up already
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by alsudaes1(m): 12:20pm
TRULY, the "stories" from FG ain't adding up
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by GerryMandering: 12:21pm
APC is full of lies and scams
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:21pm
Corrinthians:Same way u worship the Fulani's?
|Re: Fayose Asks FG: How Can You Discuss Ceasefire With ‘defeated’ Boko Haram? by deebrain(m): 12:21pm
In Nigeria, it is possible.
At least, Israel was in slavery under Egypt, and yet negotiated the ending of given plagues triggered by God Himself.
