On Sunday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, said the federal government has been in “wider cessation-of-hostility” talks with the insurgents.



He said the ceasefire talks secured the release of the 113 students and pupils kidnapped from Dapchi, Borno state, as well as the police officers’ wives and the University of Maiduguri lecturers also abducted by Boko Haram.



Writing via his Twitter handle on Monday, Fayose wondered why the government would discuss ceasefire with the insurgents, despite claims that the group has been defeated.



Fayose said Mohammed’s statement shows “someone is obviously lying to Nigerians”.



“How can you discuss ceasefire with the same Boko Haram you claimed to have defeated and decimated?” he wrote.



How can you discuss ceasefire with the same Boko Haram you claimed to have defeated and decimated? Someone is obviously lying to Nigerians.



https://twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/978198823313997824





By money sharing formula

35 Likes 2 Shares

engineerboat:

Thought provoking question.. in a saner clime buratai would have been arrested for proclaiming wrong notion and lai would have been lied to prison for delibrate misinformation

Naija I hail thee

The God of Heeebow jhews has spoken. Watch them line up to worship.

very good questions APC should explain to us whom they negotiated with since Boko Haram has be defeated and decimate from North. Let us put party and politics apart and hold our govt responsible for some of their actions and doings,

hmmmm...

This government has been run on propaganda from day one. No truth has been recorded since buhari came to power and the cow call him a man of integrity. Please what is the meaning of 'integrity'





Someone that the parents knew what he'll become in future n named him lair mamade so he's doing justice to his name Lair mamade will come back tomorrow to say that the meant misquoted him

The problem with apc is that telling the truth isn't in their DNA

Buhari regime will go down as the most ridiculous liars ever to rule Nigeria!

the same questions I have always ask.

the same questions I have always ask.

how do you come back to negotiate with an already defeated group? I think zombies should answer this question. better





How To Have A Good Night Rest While Travelling while we wait for an answer

Then whats the purpose of collecting a whooping 1bn dollars for military hardwares

This guy is making some sense here.

Boko haram is the military wing of APC

Honestly, I am not always in concord with this garrulous Fayose of a man. But on this? I agree with him 100%. He impressed me for the first time.









BTW, where's sarrki? Or is he tired of supporting this useless govt I wonder ooo....... This useless government is just using us to play kite!

Corrinthians:

The God of Heeebow jhews has spoken. Watch them line up to worship.





No, I disagree with you.



As far as this issue is concerned, it's not only the Heeebow Jhews that Fayose represents by those questions, but we the Izon peoples as well.



How can you negotiate a cease fire with an already conquered and decimated enemy?



Something is not adding up here.



No, I disagree with you.

As far as this issue is concerned, it's not only the Heeebow Jhews that Fayose represents by those questions, but we the Izon peoples as well.

How can you negotiate a cease fire with an already conquered and decimated enemy?

Something is not adding up here.

Carry go, Fayose, the Voice of the Masses.

I taya for the idiots too .





I now believe there's something like hypnotism BMC please come and address this question.

That can only happen in Nigeria under the CHANGE govt

The government didn't say they defeated Bokoharam completely, you can't wipe out terrorist group just like that.







To be sincere BH are now shadows of themselves unlike before and the credit goes to APC.....

MUMU GUV.....

Animals in government tinkin dey govern over der alik animals.

Idiets in power

Just shut up already

TRULY, the "stories" from FG ain't adding up







APC is full of lies and scams

Corrinthians:

Same way u worship the Fulani's?