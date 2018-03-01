Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK (2566 Views)

"I am worried and saddened by the direction of the present Nigerian government and I could not keep silent"- Bill Gates.



OBJ, IBB, T.Y. Danjuma, Amnesty Int., Transparancy Int., IMF, Afenifere, Ohaeneze, Middle Belt Forum, Niger Delta Elders and Bill Gates have rejected u.

The gods did first 14 Likes

More Importantly we the people of Nigeria have rejected Buhari completely and we want him out ASAP 10 Likes

mtchew. Give a better person then we would listen. 3 Likes

And those are your Gods 1 Like 1 Share

bjayx:

It's Ironic that the Igbos are hailing Danjuma who masterminded the execution of Ironsi and was minister of defence when Obasanjo ordered the genocide in Odi. As for this junky spewing thrash, it's just ten months to the total annihilation of him and all his useless grandfathers who put us where we are today. 10 Likes

The good, the bad and the ugly!

Agbayas!

wakaman:

Ability cool movie Ability cool movie





Does that matter when he is supported by Yarimo, NgeneUkwuenu, Sarrki and IkpuNnu here. Does that matter when he is supported by Yarimo, NgeneUkwuenu, Sarrki and IkpuNnu here. 3 Likes 1 Share

And Wole Soyinka 2 Likes

and 170 million Nigerians in 2019 1 Like

FFK MY BOY 1 Like

Sirjamo:

It's Ironic that the Igbos are hailing Danjuma who masterminded the execution of Ironsi and was minister of defence when Obasanjo ordered the genocide in Odi. As for this junky spewing thrash, it's just ten months to the total annihilation of him and all his useless grandfathers who put us where we are today.



We only care that he returns back to Daura for good.

Corruption is not Nigeria's problem,

Poverty isn't,

Not even tribalism or nepotism are.

BUHARI is Nigeria's biggest problem!!



Most importantly God has also rejected him.



When God rejects a man everything he touches becomes a failure.



Ask Cain,



Ask king Saul.



Ask pharoah.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 1 Like 1 Share



Who else still supports the dullard-in-chief??.



Sarrki has reject buhari

Omenka has been liberated for the shackles of buharism

Ngeneukwuewu Finally realises that BMC work na "Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop" work.

Gavelslamm is tired of being zombiefied

The rest no matter.... na upcoming zombies them be. 2 Likes

ipigs’ idol has spoken

Buhari just USED Nigerians to fulfill his life-long and inordinate compulsive desire of being called Mr. President. I honestly think now he has achieved that he should simply bow out with some grace. He is simply not the MAN nor of the AGE or INTELLECT to lead any contemporary nation that is not SHARIA BASED. Any youth that believes otherwise should look for one of buhari's cow's behind and do the needful. The suffering is too much, so much dryness everywhere except in the palace of the FULANI KING

Please add me to the list...





He forgot Arewa and 13 autonomous groups in the north that rejected the dullard also. Wow! FFK and mouth ehnHe forgot Arewa and 13 autonomous groups in the north that rejected the dullard also.

The entire Nigerians reject bubu......he must return to daura

bro call customer care coz all those your stories has nothing to do with buhari exit in 2019







get your PVC Nigerians, stop wailing online. 2019 is near bro call customer care coz all those your stories has nothing to do with buhari exit in 2019get your PVC Nigerians, stop wailing online. 2019 is near 3 Likes

The best hate speeches are found in nairaland...Na wa o,what do we do self 2 Likes

I fear Buhari is finished. The charisma is gone. The swing states:Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Taraba are gone. This is a slim tight rope for him to walk. 1 Like





ps: I was a sai babarian myself Sarrki you can now come and vomit your vituperations here.ps: I was a sai babarian myself

All

Meanwhile some sef are now running their own thing, can't wait for gov.t



Why won’t they reject him. He brought hardship to Obodo Nigeria.

On behalf of Nigerians...we also reject him