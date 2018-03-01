₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Wejustok2: 8:25am
"I am worried and saddened by the direction of the present Nigerian government and I could not keep silent"- Bill Gates.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/978362050358468614
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by bjayx: 8:28am
The gods did first
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by FarahAideed: 8:30am
More Importantly we the people of Nigeria have rejected Buhari completely and we want him out ASAP
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Babacele: 8:38am
mtchew. Give a better person then we would listen.
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by papoudaupolos: 8:40am
And those are your Gods
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by papoudaupolos: 8:41am
bjayx:They are your Gods
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Sirjamo: 8:54am
It's Ironic that the Igbos are hailing Danjuma who masterminded the execution of Ironsi and was minister of defence when Obasanjo ordered the genocide in Odi. As for this junky spewing thrash, it's just ten months to the total annihilation of him and all his useless grandfathers who put us where we are today.
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by wakaman: 9:04am
The good, the bad and the ugly!
Agbayas!
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by NgNewsTv: 9:09am
wakaman:
Ability cool movie
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by NwaAmaikpe: 3:26pm
Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK
Does that matter when he is supported by Yarimo, NgeneUkwuenu, Sarrki and IkpuNnu here.
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Angelawhite(f): 3:26pm
And Wole Soyinka
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by nairavsdollars(f): 3:26pm
and 170 million Nigerians in 2019
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by ajibolabd(m): 3:27pm
FFK MY BOY
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by arantess(m): 3:27pm
Sirjamo:
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Ejiphill09(m): 3:27pm
We only care that he returns back to Daura for good.
Corruption is not Nigeria's problem,
Poverty isn't,
Not even tribalism or nepotism are.
BUHARI is Nigeria's biggest problem!!
BACK2DAURA 2019!
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by guterMann: 3:27pm
Most importantly God has also rejected him.
When God rejects a man everything he touches becomes a failure.
Ask Cain,
Ask king Saul.
Ask pharoah.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Aieboocaar(m): 3:27pm
Who else still supports the dullard-in-chief??.
Sarrki has reject buhari
Omenka has been liberated for the shackles of buharism
Ngeneukwuewu Finally realises that BMC work na "Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop" work.
Gavelslamm is tired of being zombiefied
The rest no matter.... na upcoming zombies them be.
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by RichDad1(m): 3:27pm
ipigs’ idol has spoken
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Mitsurugi(m): 3:27pm
Buhari just USED Nigerians to fulfill his life-long and inordinate compulsive desire of being called Mr. President. I honestly think now he has achieved that he should simply bow out with some grace. He is simply not the MAN nor of the AGE or INTELLECT to lead any contemporary nation that is not SHARIA BASED. Any youth that believes otherwise should look for one of buhari's cow's behind and do the needful. The suffering is too much, so much dryness everywhere except in the palace of the FULANI KING
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Rekyz(m): 3:27pm
Please add me to the list...
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Mogidi: 3:28pm
Wow! FFK and mouth ehn
He forgot Arewa and 13 autonomous groups in the north that rejected the dullard also.
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Philinho(m): 3:28pm
The entire Nigerians reject bubu......he must return to daura
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Adebowale89(m): 3:28pm
Sirjamo:
bro call customer care coz all those your stories has nothing to do with buhari exit in 2019
get your PVC Nigerians, stop wailing online. 2019 is near
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by marvelyole(m): 3:28pm
The best hate speeches are found in nairaland...Na wa o,what do we do self
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by chrisxxx(m): 3:29pm
I fear Buhari is finished. The charisma is gone. The swing states:Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Taraba are gone. This is a slim tight rope for him to walk.
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by bamoski(m): 3:29pm
Sarrki you can now come and vomit your vituperations here.
ps: I was a sai babarian myself
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Built2last: 3:29pm
All
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Opinionated: 3:29pm
Meanwhile some sef are now running their own thing, can't wait for gov.t
See How Nigeria’s Publiseer Becomes First African Publisher to Join International Publishing Distribution Association
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by chucsmoore(m): 3:30pm
Why won’t they reject him. He brought hardship to Obodo Nigeria.
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by SirVictory: 3:30pm
On behalf of Nigerians...we also reject him
|Re: "Buhari Rejected By Danjuma, Obasanjo, Babangida, Bill Gates, IMF, Ohanaeze"-FFK by Opinedecandid(m): 3:30pm
Hmmm
