"Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by irepnaija4eva(m): 9:48am
ABUJA – NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Oyegun, last night said that the call for his removal has become a thing of the past.
Oyegun who stated this in an interview with the State House correspondents after the caucus meeting of the party presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja, said the meeting was to conclude the agenda of the previous meeting.
He said, “The meeting was actually beautiful, lively, it is a meeting to conclude the agenda we started last time which we didn’t conclude. Today, we are discussing true federalism and something more serious.”
On whether the issue of court case against his removal instituted by some party members over tenure elongation of members of the National Working Committee, NEC, was discussed, he said, “We didn’t discuss anything like court case, courts are for lawyers.”
On the call for his removal, he said, “Ahh, can’t we move forwards, that brings to history.”
Also speaking, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said, “We had a good meeting. We deliberated a number of issues to do with the constitution of the party which are very important issues. The constitution and to prepare for NEC tomorrow, it was a good meeting.”
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said they had a routine meeting and that the caucus meeting was determined to set up an agenda of the NEC meeting.
He said, “And all I can tell you is that the agenda is well set. I believe that it will be the responsibility of NEC to decide and after a decision is taken, some of our faithful members will address the press.
“I don’t think it is in my place to divulge what was discussed. Tactically, it is an agenda setting meeting and we have had that meeting but the main meeting will take place tomorrow.”
On the crisis over the elongation of party chairman’s tenure and whether he was not worried, he said, “It is not a question of my being worried. Because Iam just one perhaps of millions of APC members.
“Like I said, certainly it’s going to be an agenda for the consideration of NEC, whatever NEC decides, that will bind all of us as faithful members of the party.”
The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari on his part said, “we discussed so many things, one of them is the amendment of the constitution. We are united as a party.”
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/breaking-call-removal-belongs-history-oyegun/
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by FarahAideed: 9:53am
Meaning Tinubu is history by words and actions it's clear Oyegun and co are doing everything to throw Tinubu into opposition
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by emiwanlee(m): 9:56am
This guy don finish Tinubu
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by bjayx: 9:56am
We shall see
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by tuniski: 9:58am
Apc will soon be history!
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:59am
Usefull Idiots
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by irepnaija4eva(m): 9:59am
Oyegun slayer of the jagaban....
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by yarimo(m): 11:40am
tuniski:as a party that can never be defeated abi?
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by yarimo(m): 11:43am
bjayx:you shall see. But not WE
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by yarimo(m): 11:44am
FarahAideed:it's clear you are always on imagination mode
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by ALAYORMII: 12:22pm
I weep for Nigeria
Saw a video of people digging up buried contraband frozen chicken and they are either going to sell or eat them
Nigeria is getting worse by the day but we Nigerians prefer to fight each other than take on the common enemy (politicians) for the common good
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by GerryMandering: 12:22pm
They always feel they have monopoly to power
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by Odante: 12:22pm
Oyegun the betrayer . I lost my email and my password now I got new account. ...
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by ideology(m): 12:24pm
You gat balls bro.
Loyalty has many definitions
Tinubu don suffer
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by IamHopeful(f): 12:24pm
Let's wait and see!
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 12:24pm
It's clear what the elite want in this country and it's clear what I also want.
To live this shithole country
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by abokibuhari: 12:24pm
He just said Tinubu is history
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:24pm
Naso.com
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by IVORY2009(m): 12:26pm
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by sotall(m): 12:26pm
Ok
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by eminikansoso(m): 12:26pm
This man continue to add problems to the existing ones .
If Tinubu and his loyalists dump APC for other party now, they will call Tinubu a betrayal. There are certain things that are better left untouched. APC is already a divided house.
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by ZombieTAMER: 12:34pm
Tinubu is now history
A typical Afonja
Use and troway
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by obrigado080: 12:45pm
ASS iwaju right now
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by Reasity: 12:47pm
IamHopeful:
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by Hisxellency: 12:48pm
Oyegun Vs Jagaban.... 2019 getting interesting sha
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by lilytender: 12:48pm
FarahAideed:
Who can survive Tinubu's opposition? Ask Jonathan.
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by vengertime: 12:49pm
that means Tinubu GO AND DIE
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by vengertime: 12:50pm
Odante:And it's Oyegun fault. Tinubu most release your destiny in Jesus name
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by Krafty006: 12:50pm
used and dumped ....office shoes... loafers, boots , check here http://www.nairaland.com/4405075/new-designs
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by osuofia2(m): 12:54pm
AFONJAS HOW MARKET? YOU PEOPLE WILL NEVER LEARN FROM HISTORY,,,THE SONS OF THE CALIPHATE ARE WISER THAN YOUR GREEDY MINDS..
Re: "Call For My Removal Belongs To History" – Oyegun by ZACHIE: 1:02pm
Did you say?
