







Oyegun who stated this in an interview with the State House correspondents after the caucus meeting of the party presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja, said the meeting was to conclude the agenda of the previous meeting.



He said, “The meeting was actually beautiful, lively, it is a meeting to conclude the agenda we started last time which we didn’t conclude. Today, we are discussing true federalism and something more serious.”



On whether the issue of court case against his removal instituted by some party members over tenure elongation of members of the National Working Committee, NEC, was discussed, he said, “We didn’t discuss anything like court case, courts are for lawyers.”



On the call for his removal, he said, “Ahh, can’t we move forwards, that brings to history.”



Also speaking, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said, “We had a good meeting. We deliberated a number of issues to do with the constitution of the party which are very important issues. The constitution and to prepare for NEC tomorrow, it was a good meeting.”



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said they had a routine meeting and that the caucus meeting was determined to set up an agenda of the NEC meeting.



He said, “And all I can tell you is that the agenda is well set. I believe that it will be the responsibility of NEC to decide and after a decision is taken, some of our faithful members will address the press.



“I don’t think it is in my place to divulge what was discussed. Tactically, it is an agenda setting meeting and we have had that meeting but the main meeting will take place tomorrow.”



On the crisis over the elongation of party chairman’s tenure and whether he was not worried, he said, “It is not a question of my being worried. Because Iam just one perhaps of millions of APC members.



“Like I said, certainly it’s going to be an agenda for the consideration of NEC, whatever NEC decides, that will bind all of us as faithful members of the party.”



The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari on his part said, “we discussed so many things, one of them is the amendment of the constitution. We are united as a party.”









