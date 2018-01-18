Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad (14646 Views)

BENUE STATE BELONGS TO THE FULANI BY RIGHT OF CONQUEST



Benue State belongs to the Fulani people by right of conquest. This is because half of the state is part of the Bauchi Emirate and the other half is part of the Adamawa Emirate. Benue is therefore part and parcel of the Sokoto Caliphate. So no one has the right to expel the Fulani from Benue under any guise.



Second to the Arabs, perhaps the Fulani are the most benevolent and merciful conquerors in history. If they had applied the Nazi final solution to the natives, or if they had treated them the same way the European settlers treated Red Indians in North America or the Aborigines in Australia, the story would have been different toady.



The Fulani are the largest single nation in West Africa and, perhaps, on the whole continent and they have remained unbeatable throughout their history.

You can hate the Fulani, you can call them all sort of names, you can blackmail their spineless political leaders, you can conspire to wipe out the entire Fulani leadership in a single day, you can stage a coup and "orkarize" (excise) the core Fulani states from Nigeria, you can hate them to he'll, but you can never beat them.



Fulani's main problem remains their meek, spineless, incompetent leaders that have lost all sense of responsibility and abandoned their people. But this problem, thank God, is not insurmountable. The Fulani are capable of changing their leaders: traditional, political, religious and cultural (I mean by cultural those so-called Fulani socio-cultural organizations that eat fat on the Fulani but cannot champion their cause or defend their rights). They have done this in the past and are capable of doing it again.

Prof. Umar Labdo Muhammad of the Faculty of Humanities, Northwest University, Kano claims that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by right of conquest.

Is no wonder cowards of tiv extraction like 0menka always asslick the foolanis. So the tivs are a conquered people and are answerable to the caliphate. No wonder. 132 Likes 14 Shares

Very silly presumption. This is how it often start.No wonder the senseless onslaught against them as they're still hallucinating that Usman Danfodio have bequeathed it to them.

Ndi Benue ngwaanu.God what kind of shithole country did one finds himself like this Divide this useless country. Very silly presumption.This is how it often start.No wonder the senseless onslaught against them as they're still hallucinating that Usman Danfodio have bequeathed it to them.Ndi Benue ngwaanu.God what kind of shithole country did one finds himself like thisDivide this useless country. 93 Likes 6 Shares

One Nigeria. See reasoning na. And the worse part is many still fall for their one Nigerians trap. Okay. 51 Likes 2 Shares

Interesting! The Tor Tiv and other Benue traditional leaders are under the Sokoto Caliphate? We're learning so much these days. 69 Likes 5 Shares

Who the give all these headslammers this kind liver for Benue matter sef 5 Likes 1 Share

The fulani have the right to the land of all those who voted them in 2015 and all those who supported the killings of IPOB and Biafrans.



You are right, the useful idiotic zoogerians are rightfully your slaves as you opined, thats why they voted you into power! 89 Likes 7 Shares

I pity for the people of Benue state, but whenever I remember the likes of Omenka and other BMC trolls from Benue, I start thinking otherwise.



Prayer : Oh Lord, may we never suffer from the spirit of Zombiesm. 29 Likes 4 Shares

Yorubas, wake up. This is Eye opening to expecially the Yoruba people. don't repeat the mistakes of your fore-fathers.

I am not exhibiting any form of tribalism, but the asslicking and slavish nature of "SOME" Yorubas are one of the reasons we are in this tough situation. I mentioned the Yorubas because they are a MAJOR ethnic group. Benue state is already a conquered region.

In the future, if I tell my grandchildren that I was opportuned to choose between being part of a Biafra Republic or living under the Fulani caliphate? (Note: I not an IPOB, neither do I support the separatist)

Guess what, my grandchildren would smile knowing that I Chose the right decision.



I wonder what the educated youths from Benue are doing?

I am not tribalistic, but sometimes Truth are bitter "The worst thing that ever happened to the people of Benue, Nassarawa, Plateau, Adamawa is the Nigerian geographical entity called NORTH 49 Likes 2 Shares

This is the most ridiculous statement I have ever read. 16 Likes 4 Shares

Interesting! The Tor Tiv and other Benue traditional leaders are under the Sokoto Caliphate? We're learning so much these days.

If the fulanis calls Tiv land an Emirate, they won't be wrong. The Tivs have always served them in killing, murdering children and fighting people who want to be on their own. Why should their own land be free?

Let us call a spade a spade. If the fulanis calls Tiv land an Emirate, they won't be wrong. The Tivs have always served them in killing, murdering children and fighting people who want to be on their own. Why should their own land be free?Let us call a spade a spade. 29 Likes 3 Shares

.. "block thinking" from the so called elite in the new millennium.

The primary cause of our retrogression as a country.

According to the Tivs, Biafrans are terrorists while Fulani people are heroes. 21 Likes 4 Shares

Tivs fought to keep Nigeria One

Fulanis are fighting to take Tiv nation to greater heights. 19 Likes 3 Shares

At what occasion did this man make this comment ? was it at a lecture,Facebook,twitter?

Make una respect una selves

Laughing in swahili. Buhari will still win in Benue mark my words.

Those people need not to be pitied one bit. 12 Likes 1 Share

Fool.



Yorubas, wake up. This is Eye opening to expecially the Yoruba people. don't repeat the mistakes of your fore-fathers.

I am not exhibiting any form of tribalism, but the asslicking and slavish nature of "SOME" Yorubas are one of the reasons we are in this tough situation. I mentioned the Yorubas because they are a MAJOR ethnic group. Benue state is already a conquered region.

In the future, if I tell my grandchildren that I was opportuned to choose between being part of a Biafra Republic or living under the Fulani caliphate? (Note: I not an IPOB, neither do I support the separatist)

Guess what, my grandchildren would smile knowing that I Chose the right decision.



I wonder what the educated youths from Benue are doing?

I am not tribalistic, but sometimes Truth are bitter "The worst thing that ever happened to the people of Benue, Nassarawa, Plateau, Adamawa is the Nigerian geographical entity called NORTH MUSLIMS AMONGST THEM WILL SOON CALL FOR YOUR HEAD. MUSLIMS AMONGST THEM WILL SOON CALL FOR YOUR HEAD. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Fool.



Yorubas, wake up. This is Eye opening to expecially the Yoruba people. don't repeat the mistakes of your fore-fathers.

I am not exhibiting any form of tribalism, but the asslicking and slavish nature of "SOME" Yorubas are one of the reasons we are in this tough situation. I mentioned the Yorubas because they are a MAJOR ethnic group. Benue state is already a conquered region.

In the future, if I tell my grandchildren that I was opportuned to choose between being part of a Biafra Republic or living under the Fulani caliphate? (Note: I not an IPOB, neither do I support the separatist)

Guess what, my grandchildren would smile knowing that I Chose the right decision.



I wonder what the educated youths from Benue are doing?

I am not tribalistic, but sometimes Truth are bitter "The worst thing that ever happened to the people of Benue, Nassarawa, Plateau, Adamawa is the Nigerian geographical entity called NORTH Deep Deep 3 Likes

Who the give all these headslammers this kind liver for Benue matter sef

Benue people voted themselves into deep shlt . Benue people voted themselves into deep shlt . 5 Likes

I doubt the authenticity of this report..





But if true, then there is a serious problem. 4 Likes

You mean thesame way Utman Danfodio conquired the north peacefully? Hausa/Fulani and born to rule mentality are like this....

This is a declaration of war on the middle belt if the statement is true.



Whosoever still believe there's no fulani agenda behind these killings is a very big fool. 24 Likes 2 Shares

This is the general view of their opinion leaders then imagine how a typical fulani nomad reasons... Naija is really a shiethole!! 5 Likes

But he is right. 2 Likes

TY danjuma and Gowon should hide their heads in shame 21 Likes 1 Share

That's to tell u the constitution is only for the southern part of nig. 2 Likes

Nsogbu dikwa. Benue people are now a conquered people subservient to Fulani . Akuko uwa. Na dis people we go give cattle colony ? 16 Likes 2 Shares