₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,946,128 members, 4,032,591 topics. Date: Thursday, 18 January 2018 at 09:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad (14646 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu: 419 Okorocha Belongs To IBB Gay Cult; Killed White Man, Dad Hausa / Buhari Insists: Aisha Belongs In My Kitchen, She Should Stay Out Of Politics / Buhari: "My Wife, Aisha, Belongs To My Kitchen" (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by jamesibor: 10:19pm On Jan 17
Prof. Umar Labdo Muhammad of the Faculty of Humanities, Northwest University, Kano claims that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by right of conquest. Read below:
BENUE STATE BELONGS TO THE FULANI BY RIGHT OF CONQUEST
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1282232385255863&id=100004073420133
3 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by smellingmenses: 10:21pm On Jan 17
SALAMRUSHDIE
DONBOBES
SARRKI
8 Likes
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by NwaNimo1(m): 10:23pm On Jan 17
Ok
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by EricBloodAxe: 10:30pm On Jan 17
Is no wonder cowards of tiv extraction like 0menka always asslick the foolanis. So the tivs are a conquered people and are answerable to the caliphate. No wonder.
132 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Paperwhite(m): 10:30pm On Jan 17
Benue State belongs to the Fulani people by right of conquest. This is because half of the state is part of the Bauchi Emirate and the other half is part of the Adamawa Emirate. Benue is therefore part and parcel of the Sokoto Caliphate. So no one has the right to expel the Fulani from Benue under any guise.
Very silly presumption. This is how it often start.No wonder the senseless onslaught against them as they're still hallucinating that Usman Danfodio have bequeathed it to them.
Ndi Benue ngwaanu.God what kind of shithole country did one finds himself like this Divide this useless country.
93 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by delishpot: 10:30pm On Jan 17
One Nigeria. See reasoning na. And the worse part is many still fall for their one Nigerians trap. Okay.
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by delpee(f): 10:31pm On Jan 17
Interesting! The Tor Tiv and other Benue traditional leaders are under the Sokoto Caliphate? We're learning so much these days.
69 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by IronPants: 10:34pm On Jan 17
Who the give all these headslammers this kind liver for Benue matter sef
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by ArodeTsolaye: 10:35pm On Jan 17
The fulani have the right to the land of all those who voted them in 2015 and all those who supported the killings of IPOB and Biafrans.
Fulani carry go!
You are right, the useful idiotic zoogerians are rightfully your slaves as you opined, thats why they voted you into power!
89 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Macelliot(m): 10:37pm On Jan 17
I pity for the people of Benue state, but whenever I remember the likes of Omenka and other BMC trolls from Benue, I start thinking otherwise.
Prayer : Oh Lord, may we never suffer from the spirit of Zombiesm.
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Macelliot(m): 10:38pm On Jan 17
Fool.
Yorubas, wake up. This is Eye opening to expecially the Yoruba people. don't repeat the mistakes of your fore-fathers.
I am not exhibiting any form of tribalism, but the asslicking and slavish nature of "SOME" Yorubas are one of the reasons we are in this tough situation. I mentioned the Yorubas because they are a MAJOR ethnic group. Benue state is already a conquered region.
In the future, if I tell my grandchildren that I was opportuned to choose between being part of a Biafra Republic or living under the Fulani caliphate? (Note: I not an IPOB, neither do I support the separatist)
Guess what, my grandchildren would smile knowing that I Chose the right decision.
I wonder what the educated youths from Benue are doing?
I am not tribalistic, but sometimes Truth are bitter "The worst thing that ever happened to the people of Benue, Nassarawa, Plateau, Adamawa is the Nigerian geographical entity called NORTH
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Macelliot(m): 10:39pm On Jan 17
This is the most ridiculous statement I have ever read.
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by ArodeTsolaye: 10:39pm On Jan 17
delpee:
If the fulanis calls Tiv land an Emirate, they won't be wrong. The Tivs have always served them in killing, murdering children and fighting people who want to be on their own. Why should their own land be free?
Let us call a spade a spade.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by GloryIsaac: 10:39pm On Jan 17
Chai
1 Like
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Day169: 10:43pm On Jan 17
.. "block thinking" from the so called elite in the new millennium.
The primary cause of our retrogression as a country.
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Warship: 10:44pm On Jan 17
According to the Tivs, Biafrans are terrorists while Fulani people are heroes.
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Warship: 10:48pm On Jan 17
Tivs fought to keep Nigeria One
Fulanis are fighting to take Tiv nation to greater heights.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Okoroawusa: 10:50pm On Jan 17
At what occasion did this man make this comment ? was it at a lecture,Facebook,twitter?
Make una respect una selves
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Balkan(m): 10:58pm On Jan 17
Laughing in swahili. Buhari will still win in Benue mark my words.
Those people need not to be pitied one bit.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by BAILMONEY: 11:04pm On Jan 17
Macelliot:MUSLIMS AMONGST THEM WILL SOON CALL FOR YOUR HEAD.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by babyfaceafrica: 11:06pm On Jan 17
Lies
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Odingo1: 11:12pm On Jan 17
Macelliot:Deep
3 Likes
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by jamesibor: 11:14pm On Jan 17
IronPants:
Benue people voted themselves into deep shlt .
5 Likes
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:17pm On Jan 17
I doubt the authenticity of this report..
But if true, then there is a serious problem.
4 Likes
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Babeboy1: 11:28pm On Jan 17
You mean thesame way Utman Danfodio conquired the north peacefully? Hausa/Fulani and born to rule mentality are like this....
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by TheFreeOne: 11:29pm On Jan 17
This is a declaration of war on the middle belt if the statement is true.
Whosoever still believe there's no fulani agenda behind these killings is a very big fool.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by BigIyanga: 11:30pm On Jan 17
This is the general view of their opinion leaders then imagine how a typical fulani nomad reasons... Naija is really a shiethole!!
5 Likes
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by EazyMoh(m): 11:35pm On Jan 17
But he is right.
2 Likes
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by kettykings: 11:38pm On Jan 17
TY danjuma and Gowon should hide their heads in shame
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by Sunnymatey(m): 11:39pm On Jan 17
That's to tell u the constitution is only for the southern part of nig.
2 Likes
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by mesoprogress(m): 11:40pm On Jan 17
Nsogbu dikwa. Benue people are now a conquered people subservient to Fulani . Akuko uwa. Na dis people we go give cattle colony ?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benue State Belongs To The Fulani By Right Of Conquest - Prof. Labdo Muhammad by limeta(f): 11:44pm On Jan 17
What about right of reconquest
3 Likes
No More Tribal Attack In Politics Section / Aregbesola Inflated Airport Contract By N11.5bn - PDP / Man On Trial For Stealing N227,945 From Gov Ajimobi’s Wife
Viewing this topic: freaklyme, Mboi2, ibkgab001, Venica(f), kings988, saamebaba, Daddiflowz, Nsonaso(m), ilashine, ArodeTsolaye, Keballl, 9tailskid(m), NoToPile, stevolutionary(m), Dico4G, Skepticus, LordTrezy, Sh0lar, emmalord(m), Fuckadict(m), adigsdecor, Cantshout, bodex196(m), okine4real, ayukdaboss(m), chibuike53(m), mazimee(m), blackfase(m), Foxtrox, WhoDeyThere(m), chybosaint(m), PqsMike, GeekBoi(m), uzeba(m), RareDiamonds, TheFreeOne, trizzy123, oladistinct(m), Bulldogpuppy5, Silentgenius(m), IYIMAN, Rogz85(m), lilfreezy, davelon(m), abinsco25(m), nairalandfreak(m), chikenicholas(m), Femsmart(m), emmanuelex1(m), skylane(m), kokomilala(m), Mayor21(m), bestman09(m), Activeman391(m), ChrisEsq, Thickcok01, okunola47, Gizer, noblejazz(m), Sweetguy25, toboski1(m), Taiofil(m), festus2905(m), dadydee(m), Sleeke, Badonasty(m), trigger11, proffc, andrewegbuna, Nuel25846(m), matingo(f), guterMann, Myhn, PabloAfricanus(m), hamilton62(m), Kotodoctor, robosky02(m), NaijaNaWaa, Tyche(m), iceland1, Andersonken(m), saxoholic1(m), Horotodus, smartngentle(m), bennynaza(m), Apoztl3(m), tundeshola(m), smokes(m), omoluka(m), Lorenzop, raphafire, josephubah111(m), Pat4t5, BeeBeeOoh(m), Mrfemi1, jospepper, InfluentialC, Maj196(m), bobowaja(m), QuietHammer(m), bjjbam, Angelawhite(f), yvelchstores(f), Wale03(m), innocent27(m), buchilino(m), chemicalwasiu(m), Nagazi(m), Israelfx2(m), DAVE41(m), ugbede69(m), Wallace2107, judgedredd22(m), qossey, Geophem(m), lezan(m), niquee, nevilbot, dandollar1, ndlife, WotzupNG, fidel3431(m), hostkobo(m), ernietime(m), samkleen(m), AnonyNymous(m), sonymax16(m), chukxie(m), Enemking, RAPMAN02(m), SoNature(m), uniqueboi(m) and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24