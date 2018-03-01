Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Is This The Right Time To Call The Inlaws? (4031 Views)

Help I Am Having Issues With My Inlaws!!! / Living Under Same Roof With Inlaws……how Does It Look Like? / The Reason why wives feel reluctant to host their inlaws (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

When a wife refuses to see reasons with the husband , after so much explanations about the situation of things, despite the facts that the husband provides the basic needs of the family except the luxury ones, she still insist that the husband is being stingy, that the house will not be peaceful for him , and the feelings she had for him are dead. Is this the right time to call on the inlaws to call their daughter to order? 3 Likes

I don't understand the part u said the feelings was dead... What's there to do salvage again qin a relationship when the feelings were dead...



Did she say that out of anger or was it the simple truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me God? 2 Likes

Did you show her your paypacket?

Maybe she believes you have more money.You need to communicate more. 1 Like

Richy4:

I don't understand the part u said the feelings was dead... What's there to do salvage again qin a relationship when the feelings were dead...



Did she say that out of anger or was it the simple truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me God?





Cannot say if uttered out of anger but that's a strong and heart breaking statement. her behaviours now showed she meant it. Cannot say if uttered out of anger but that's a strong and heart breaking statement. her behaviours now showed she meant it. 1 Like

thorpido:

Did you show her your paypacket?

Maybe she believes you have more money.You need to communicate more.



Theirs no pay package, he's into contracts, the sure package comes from annual rent. tried all form of communications all to know avail. Theirs no pay package, he's into contracts, the sure package comes from annual rent. tried all form of communications all to know avail.

hanked:







Theirs no pay package, he's into contracts, the sure package comes from annual rent. tried all form of communications all to know avail. Give her time but keep playing your role as the husband. Give her time but keep playing your role as the husband.

@OP



You're dealing with a self-centered woman - that's one of the offshoots of conceitedness, and a major hallmark of conceited people. She can only give gratitude to you or feel satisfied when your act of beneficence in particular and conscientious decision in general favours her, why you become a stingy/uncaring/self-centered person to her eyes whenever you made a conscientious decision that isn't favourable to her. To remain in her good book entails you being servile - volitionally or otherwise - to her (loyalty can't earn you understanding from her). If you give in to her shenanigans at this juncture without having her to volitionally change for good, be ready for emotional and psychological abuses in the near future - that's if she hasn't started meting them out towards you already. Meanwhile, for now count yourself lucky if she's no moral vice too, because if she does, sorry will become your name.



Well, personally, I wouldn't advise you to call her parents instead I'll advise that you solve the problem once and for all - calling her parents will mean given in to her shenanigans and that will only worsen things in the long run. It'll result to a situation whereby she'll always blame you for her own irrationality and expects you to also beg her at all times in such occurrences.



Solution: firstly, you must always uphold the principle of coming into equity with clean hands. Always give in your best at all times but never lose guard to her. To achieve this you need to tell yourself truth that your peace comes first before her wish - to her, it's either your dominion or your dignity (this means your sanity is at risk). If you can implement this perfectly well, I tell you that she'll volitionally get off from her high horse in a not too distant time to re-embrace oneness with you - but this will only happen if she's truly committed to the union and has an atom of genuine love for you. However, if the headache becomes permanent, you do what anybody that operates on principle will do.



For now, remain thoughtful towards her I say, but forget oneness or trying to force it to exist, because it's literally impossible to achieve oneness in absence of mutual conscientiousness. But of course, independence doesn't mean absence of thoughtfulness. 14 Likes 2 Shares

It's time to send her back to her parents house...she needs a brain reset.



#pikin wey say him mama no go rest, him sef no go rest...no need for long thing!

Instead of calling your inlaws send her back to them finish no time to day waste ontop woman. Personally I don’t see anything in this marriage of a thing with Nigerian girls. All of them are h.oes and leeches. Always depending on a man 2 Likes

You both have no business being married if you can't iron out your issues yourselves. If you can't make her understand your situation, I doubt her parents can.



Third party intervention in marriages only provide temporary or no solution at all. 1 Like

I detest bringing in third parties to solve couple disputes except as a very last resort. Did they woo your spouse for you in the beginning?

Talk to /with your spouse yourself for now.

I don't understand how a grown up will 100% depend on another human all in the name of marriage. I'm on maternity leave and it beats my heart to see almost all the women in my compound stay at home, while their men have gone out. Will the men specie die to please women ? She complaining , what is she bringing to the table ? You are both responsible for the family , and if she can't be patient until things fall back , then she should go out and work. Men no come live and work for women. 16 Likes

Send her back to her parents house.

hanked:









Cannot say if uttered out of anger but that's a strong and heart breaking statement. her behaviours now showed she meant it.

I don't really care if money was the issue.. what I care about is your safety.. u might be eating one day and choke due to the fact that the food or water went to the wrong channel... she might just stand there and watch while u struggle.. because that's what people with zero feelings does.. I might be reading too much meanings into such careless talk but... hmmmm..



Just let her clarify such awful statement so that you know where u stand with her.. U can't stay with someone with zero emotion for u man I don't really care if money was the issue.. what I care about is your safety.. u might be eating one day and choke due to the fact that the food or water went to the wrong channel... she might just stand there and watch while u struggle.. because that's what people with zero feelings does.. I might be reading too much meanings into such careless talk but... hmmmm..Just let her clarify such awful statement so that you know where u stand with her.. U can't stay with someone with zero emotion for u man

LordKO:

@OP



You're dealing with a self-centered woman - that's one of the offshoots of conceitedness, and a major hallmark of conceited people. She can only give gratitude to you or feel satisfied when your act of beneficence in particular and conscientious decision in general favours her, why you become a stingy/uncaring/self-centered person to her eyes whenever you made a conscientious decision that isn't favourable to her. To remain in her good book entails you being servile - volitionally or otherwise - to her (loyalty can't earn you understanding from her). If you give in to her shenanigans at this juncture without having her to change for good, be ready for emotional and psychological abuses in the near future - that's if she hasn't started meting them out towards you already. For now count yourself lucky if she's no moral vice too, because if she does, sorry will become your name.



Well, personally, I wouldn't advise you to call her parents instead I'll advise that you solve the problem once and for all - calling her parents will mean given in to her shenanigans and that will only worsen things in the long run. It'll result to a situation whereby she'll always blame you for her own irrationality and expects you to also beg her at all times in such occurrences.



Solution: firstly, you must always uphold the principle of coming into equity with clean hands. Always give in your best at all times but never lose guard to her. To achieve this you need to tell yourself truth that your peace comes first before her wish - to her, it's either your dominion or your dignity (this means your sanity is at risk). If you can implement this perfectly well, I tell you that she'll volitionally get off from her high horse in a no too distant time to re-embrace oneness with you - but this will only happen if she's truly committed to the union and has an atom of genuine love for you. However, if the headache becomes permanent, you do what anybody that operates on principle will do.



For now, remain thoughtful towards her I say, but forget oneness or trying to force it to exist, because it's literally impossible to achieve oneness in absence of mutual conscientiousness. But of course, independence doesn't mean absence of thoughtfulness.





I'm so grateful for this your contributions, that's exactly what the situation is, will apply some principles to solve this once and for all











Richy4:





I don't really care if money was the issue.. what I care about is your safety.. u might be eating one day and choke due to the fact that the food or water went to the wrong channel... she might just stand there and watch while u struggle.. because that's what people with zero feelings does.. I might be reading too much meanings into such careless talk but... hmmmm..



Just let her clarify such awful statement so that you know where u stand with her.. U can't stay with someone with zero emotion for u man



that's exactly what I have to ascertain for my safety, heard so much about women escapades when the husbands starts investing to secure their future that's exactly what I have to ascertain for my safety, heard so much about women escapades when the husbands starts investing to secure their future

For your safety and sanity, send her back to her parents.When she has shown repentance and reparations, then you can consider taking her back.

Your wife is materialistic

You must have seen it during your courtship

Just pray she isn't the type that would do anything to get those LUXURY THINGS

Op do your man work and leave your in-law out of this. I keep telling men always make your wife happy. If a wife is not happy with you? Dude forget it. So go make your wife happy and you'll enjoy your marriage. That aside, visit Mixtapes.ng for latest naija and foreign DJ Mixtapes enjoy

Just communicate and be open with her. You know her better than we do.



Above all, be wise

No matter what ... Leave in and out lead out of ur Home...

Sort out yourself...

That's the way Forward

hanked:

When a wife refuses to see reasons with the husband , after so much explanations about the situation of things, despite the facts that the husband provides the basic needs of the family except the luxury ones, she still insist that the husband is being stingy, that the house will not be peaceful for him , and the feelings she had for him are dead. Is this the right time to call on the inlaws to call their daughter to order?

Inlaws or divorce? If the feelings are dead, what's the point forcing a dead situation? Inlaws or divorce? If the feelings are dead, what's the point forcing a dead situation?

If the man is open about his finances, the excesses of his wife will be curtailed. Its possible she is making such demands cause she knows her husband can meet them.





BTW .... Is Yoruba pepper soup that bad?

Lol... Like seriously, I need to know cos I plan to do my service in the west.



Stumbled on this video of this guy who got blinded by Yoruba pepper soup.



>> See the video here<< ... not sureBTW .... Is Yoruba pepper soup that bad?Lol... Like seriously, I need to know cos I plan to do my service in the west.Stumbled on this video of this guy who got blinded by Yoruba pepper soup.

And in-laws are pastors wey go resurrect the feelings??

Dnt

No

That would mean she regards their authority more

Moreso we should not encourage third parties

Do you even think the in laws would take his side or they will take their daughter's side



There are too many issues in marriage, so let's go to the manual

He Who ordained it



GOD



Then you don't even need to call in the in-laws. When they feel the excursion time has elapsed, they will look for you. It will not be a bad idea to put her on An excursion back to her rich home where all her luxurious needs are met.Then you don't even need to call in the in-laws. When they feel the excursion time has elapsed, they will look for you. 1 Like

Just be careful ,talk to her even if it will take you to beg or say sorry pls ,cause the consequences of bringing in third party is broad

So what are you calling the in-laws for when you can just tell her to get up, pack up and leave?



I will tell her there's no need to remain in a dead relationship. So she's free to leave.



She should go and explain to her parents how I killed the feelings. I won't even bother.