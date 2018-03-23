Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill (4184 Views)

Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this afternoon reveals that the Nigerian Senate has launched a fresh move to amend the Electoral Act 2010.



A new bill on the amendment is to be presented and passed for first reading today, according to the Order Paper for today’s plenary. The House of Representatives re-introduced the bill last week.



The first version of the bill, which was introduced in the House of Representatives, had been passed by the National Assembly but vetoed by President Muhammadu Buhari.



The bill had sought to reorder the sequence of polls during a general election, generating huge controversy over the allegation that it was targeted at Buhari in the 2019 elections.



The bill advocates for the National assembly elections to come first, then the State house of assembly and Governorship elections and lastly, the presidential elections.



I hope they will pass it into law 1 Like

Good development 2 Likes 1 Share

Nothing to amend. All the Nigerian leaders both state and local governments has thirsted power. They can do any thing humanly possible to rule. By crock by hook 1 Like

Sounds desperate 1 Like

What is the meaning of this

Whatever, all we seek is good governance, that's all 1 Like

Its the other way round Its the other way round

let the drama continue. like someone just borrowed them brain.this is what ought to have been done before . saraki stylishly opposing APC. 1 Like

All intention will be made known soon.

That's good to hear....... All we need is a better Nigeria. 1 Like

It would be a shame if the legislators succeed in overriding the president's veto, considering the fact that his party hold majorities in both houses. If that bill is passed into law, the presidency should take it to the supreme court for interpretation given that the president's objection to it is on constitutional grounds 2 Likes

I like the new sequence order

They go ahead and pass the bill 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari must cry again 1 Like 1 Share

GoroTango:

goro, it's not a shame. It's democracy. We need to stop seeing Nigerian leaders as rulers.

Democracy is gathering momentum. Politicking on the rise. Apparently, you can't belong to everybody. 1 Like

Senate veto this bill!

The people are behind you.

Yankee101:

Sounds desperate

Look at what our leaders are fighting over; electoral maneuvering



When education, health and infrastructure is on the backslide, looters are walking free while the poor suffer the effect of this decay



God's justice be upon whoever did and is doing this to this nation

is that what we ask them to do!. God will soon pursue all bad honorable out of the system and Nigeria will be great again