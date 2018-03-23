₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by aminulive: 12:05pm
@POLITICSNGR
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this afternoon reveals that the Nigerian Senate has launched a fresh move to amend the Electoral Act 2010.
A new bill on the amendment is to be presented and passed for first reading today, according to the Order Paper for today’s plenary. The House of Representatives re-introduced the bill last week.
The first version of the bill, which was introduced in the House of Representatives, had been passed by the National Assembly but vetoed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The bill had sought to reorder the sequence of polls during a general election, generating huge controversy over the allegation that it was targeted at Buhari in the 2019 elections.
The bill advocates for the National assembly elections to come first, then the State house of assembly and Governorship elections and lastly, the presidential elections.
https://politicsngr.com/breaking-senate-re-introduces-electoral-amendment-bill/
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by nairavsdollars(f): 12:07pm
Fear, fear Saraki. Buhari has threatened him
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Benjom(m): 12:11pm
Gear 2... or should I say "Season 2" has just begun?
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Dosinspector(m): 12:13pm
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Nobody: 12:24pm
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by GerryMandering: 12:24pm
I hope they will pass it into law
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:24pm
Good development
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Odante: 12:24pm
Nothing to amend. All the Nigerian leaders both state and local governments has thirsted power. They can do any thing humanly possible to rule. By crock by hook
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Yankee101: 12:24pm
Sounds desperate
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Smooyis(m): 12:25pm
What is the meaning of this
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by alsudaes1(m): 12:25pm
Whatever, all we seek is good governance, that's all
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Sojebrand(m): 12:26pm
Issorite
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:26pm
nairavsdollars:Its the other way round
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Abeyjide: 12:26pm
let the drama continue. like someone just borrowed them brain.this is what ought to have been done before . saraki stylishly opposing APC.
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Ralphdan(m): 12:26pm
All intention will be made known soon.
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by IamHopeful(f): 12:26pm
That's good to hear....... All we need is a better Nigeria.
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by GoroTango(m): 12:28pm
It would be a shame if the legislators succeed in overriding the president's veto, considering the fact that his party hold majorities in both houses. If that bill is passed into law, the presidency should take it to the supreme court for interpretation given that the president's objection to it is on constitutional grounds
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Bayajidda1: 12:28pm
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by etinanguy(m): 12:29pm
Am +1 today. Nairaland show ur guy some love.
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Thisis2raw(m): 12:29pm
I like the new sequence order
They go ahead and pass the bill
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by 4kDdullard: 12:34pm
Buhari must cry again
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by NothingDoMe: 12:35pm
GoroTango:goro, it's not a shame. It's democracy. We need to stop seeing Nigerian leaders as rulers.
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Bimpe29: 12:36pm
Democracy is gathering momentum. Politicking on the rise. Apparently, you can't belong to everybody.
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Cokoxtrablog: 12:37pm
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by xcolanto(m): 12:47pm
Senate veto this bill!
The people are behind you.
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by Reasity: 12:47pm
Yankee101:
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by EmmyDJourno: 12:49pm
Look at what our leaders are fighting over; electoral maneuvering
When education, health and infrastructure is on the backslide, looters are walking free while the poor suffer the effect of this decay
God's justice be upon whoever did and is doing this to this nation
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by paymentvoucher: 12:50pm
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by cpu2006(m): 12:50pm
is that what we ask them to do!. God will soon pursue all bad honorable out of the system and Nigeria will be great again
|Re: Senate Re-Introduces Electoral Amendment Bill by spartacus11(m): 1:02pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:How is it d other way round wen PMB did not initiate d bill, nor be fear fear wen saraki dey fear make dem initate d bill in d first place
