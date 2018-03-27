Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lawyers Storm Out Of Hearing On Land Use Charge In Lagos (1404 Views)

Heavy confusion has engulfed the Lagos state house of assembly after lawyers opposed a public hearing on the amendment to the Land Use Charge act.



PoliticsNGR gathered that the chairman of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian bar association, NBA, Adeshina Ogunlana opposed the holding of the public hearing on the basis that stakeholders had no access to the amendment.



Ogunlana and a group of lawyers called for an extension of the hearing to allow stakeholders read through the document, understand it and make contributions.



This did not go down well with Bayo Oshinnowo, the chairman of the 6-member Ad-hoc committee on the proposed amendment, who stated that there was no basis for the postponement.



Speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa supported Oshinow's stance adding that issue was not enough to call for postponement.



This angered Ogunlana and his group of lawyers who then stormed out the assembly to hold a protest outside its premises.



Wow!



So the so called revised Land Use Charge has NOT been GAZETTED and LASG has already sent out bills!

Illegality and impunity redefined.



So when did it effectively become a law abi Lagos Lawmakers do not know how law making works again?



Lagosians (all who live and hustle in Lagos) might as well line up at Bourdillon and pay the money.









I don't know what this man has on you all!

The Lagos NBA should keep the fight on until Ambode back tracks....the 50 percent reduction is still way high..

Ambode is ready to sell Lagosians to Tinubu (Alphabeta) because of second term

So because we massively voted APC they now believe we are YES MEN. How can someone be considered part of a process when he has no access to the facts? How can he make viable contributions to a process which will bind him eventually? APC is just a party of dimwits and scoundrels. This LUC issue is what it is - Lagosians have officially been acknowledged as the ATM for Tinubu and his niggas

Its not right na. We can't keep copying they developed countries

aminulive:

by the time ambode is through with us in Lagos, most of us will return to the village

It's pay back time to greedy landlord

Make una sha call me come floor una house

Logos state government thinks she can clear all her debt through high taxation.

Useless Country... Nigerian ��... No more good news except troubles everywhere...

If you think this obnoxious law doesn't affect you because you don't own land or you ain't a landlord then, you are of all men the most miserable.



The people to bear the true brunt of this repressive, money-sucker tool called Law are the POOR.



When your Landlord gets the outrageously high bill, he simply shares it among the tenants and it is still you struggle to survive on your meager salary or income that will pay for it.



Nigerians, wake up from your foolishness and slumber!!



There is no basis, I repeat, there is no basis whatsoever, to introduce this Law in Lagos state. You buy your land, get necessary documentations, build your house and own it.



It is only some lazy bones that are conniving with the Lagos state government to deprive the poor masses their hard earned money PERIOD!!

It is time for our leaders in power of Authority to educate the electorate on how Taxes are being spend, so we know the channel and verifiable accountability record published.....

The collection of Land Use Charge from landlords by Lagos state government is a scam that must be stopped. Or else other states in Nigeria will emulate Lagos state and have courage to collect land use charge as well.

