|What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by Automotive1(m): 5:47pm On Mar 27
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the world’s most iconic luxury saloons, boasting the latest in comfort, safety and convenience features.
But Have you ever wondered what's like underneath all that plush perforated leather inside a Mercedes-Benz S-Class seat?
Helping to relax your muscles isn’t the only thing the seats in your S-Class can do. Like most other premium cars like Rolls-Royce,Aston Martins, Bentley to mention a few, the technology incorporated for the massage functions, heating and ventilation systems and safety features make the driver’s seat look like an entire technological fair.
Controlled via the controller in the center console, with the functions displayed on the screen, the driver’s seat provides so many options from the Hot Relaxing Massage, Hot Relaxing Shoulder, Activating Massage and Classic Massage, that makes the driver feels like there is a professional masseuse at his back.
To see this, Mercedes-Benz invited What’s Inside channel to its HQ in Stuttgart, Germany ,where he cuts open and revealed what's inside the S-Class seats that make them just so good.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u9sZRL8UpM
Aside from things you’d expect, like the ventilators and foam, you might be surprised to learn just how many air pockets there are inside.
Those little things inflate to massage your back, but not until you’ve already felt how comfortable the seats are thanks to all the cushioning and padding.
So, in case you were wondering, now you know what’s inside the top Mercedes Benz sedan’s seats.
Source https://autojosh.com/whats-inside-channel-cuts-open-mercedes-s-class-seat-to-reveal-how-it-looks/
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by Sheuns(m): 6:45pm On Mar 27
Mercedes.
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by Aldebaran(m): 8:35pm On Mar 27
Nice...
See the technology and designs hidden in the seat ...
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by Kizyte(m): 7:44am
Now this is what we call technology!
I was watching a film titled "The Iluminati" a documentary on secret societies, and I discovered that the whites have the highest level of devil worshipping and among them are geniuses and top government officials.
George Bush, his father, his grand father and most U.S leaders belong to a deadly secret society called "Skull & Bones. In fact freemasonry has become a norm in the U.S and among other whites. Hence, their excess knowledge in science and technology can't be measured.
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by Jh0wsef(m): 7:46am
Trust naija people.
Cut common danfo seat. you go see illegal immigrant
Customs people don see oba for their hand
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by maskamdo(m): 7:51am
So they invited him to Stuttgart..
That means it's not just a random seat but arrangee one.
It is well.
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by Edge1(m): 7:55am
Benz will always be Benz.
Now you've seen some reasons why it's very expensive.
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by tabisegroup(m): 7:55am
S_class...my dream Benz car
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by loadedvibes: 8:00am
I'm not wondering I haven't entered an S class. I doubt if you have entered too..
|Re: What's Inside Channel Cuts Open Mercedes S-class Seat To Reveal How It Looks by QuietHammer(m): 8:10am
Oh
