|Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by kabakaauu: 7:41pm
Ringim Ismail, a 300-level student of Jigawa State College of Legal Studies has allegedly confessed to slitting the throat of his alleged girlfriend for refusing to terminate a pregnancy she had for him out of wedlock.
Police accused Mr Ismail of the murder of Salamatu Garba, 22, of Kofar Gaba’s quarters in Jahun LGA of Jigawa State on Saturday.
Speaking to journalists on Tuesday from his police cell, the 22-year-old suspect said he was in a relationship with the 22-year-old for over eight years with a view to consummating the relationship into a marriage.
According to him, they made an unsuccessful attempt to abort the pregnancy when it was three-month-old, adding that the deceased however refused his pressure to attempt the abortion again two months later.
He said he, therefore, decided to eliminate Ms Garba and anything that had to do with her and the pregnancy.
According to Premium Times, the suspect said on the fateful day of the murder, he took the woman on a motorcycle to the outskirts of the town, then used a jack-knife to slit her throat and left her in a pool of her blood after she had collapsed at the spot.
“I took her to the outskirt of the town at around 9 p.m. on a motorcycle that I borrowed from a friend. I snuffed life out her after I slit her throat with a jack knife. She was four months pregnant for me and I decided to kill her for refusing to agree to an abortion.”
The suspect exonerated his friends whom he earlier mentioned as colluding in the killing. He said,
“I killed her alone, none of my friends followed me.”
Police spokesperson in Jigawa State, Abdu Jinjiri, said the suspect will be charged to court to face the wrath of the law for his actions.
source :http://www.clintgist.com/300-level-student-kills-girlfriend-refusing-abort-pregnancy-photo/
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Ojiofor: 7:45pm
He is a Boko Haram terrorist.
3 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by JasonScolari: 7:46pm
Oh Heavens!!!
I recommend J.Justice for the bastard....
Northerners and slitting of throats sef.... Nah their trademark.
4 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by muykem: 7:47pm
What a wicked world!!
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Olalan(m): 7:47pm
WICKED, when he was enjoying the unprotected sexual sessions he didn't remember the result would be pregnancy.
2 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by bjayx: 8:01pm
Now..he has aborted all
I pronounce jungle justice on him...
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:24pm
Olalan:Don't mind the hediot
3 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by coluka: 10:24pm
Cow, his skull should be mined!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by HeWrites(m): 10:25pm
The guy above me, Na wa o.
We you dey do m, you never know it will turns to belle
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:25pm
kill the blawdy terrorist cow
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by tunjijones(m): 10:26pm
But why
1 Like
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Kingjay5(m): 10:26pm
bakuja4599:n WA for you o
1 Like
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Hardewarlee(m): 10:27pm
Werey man ..... Try and respect your father surname sometimes nah
bakuja4599:u
1 Like
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Judolisco(m): 10:27pm
One werey for thread another one for jigawa
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by coluka: 10:27pm
bakuja4599:But why?
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by ceslide: 10:27pm
H
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Ellabae(f): 10:27pm
Na wa. This one get mind o
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by boxypane(m): 10:27pm
Jigawa boy. What a slowpoke.... Whose life is now finally wasted!!!!!
When d mumu cow dey chuk in different directions, e dey sweet am.
2 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Dcholeric: 10:28pm
what a tragedy.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by lozanni(m): 10:28pm
Fear N.. th
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Masama: 10:28pm
bakuja4599:WTF?
1 Like
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by kereman1(m): 10:28pm
NCAN over to u, by their action we shall know the heathen,
call me trabalist for all i care is, by their action u shall know them
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Samsimple(m): 10:30pm
the dude above me just join nairaland oohhh na wa oohh
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Gullah: 10:30pm
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by castrol180(m): 10:31pm
bakuja4599:
Who are you on nairaland?
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by Radicalface: 10:31pm
look at his mix Breed face, he admonishes a northern traits ,bears a northern name, But if you look at his face well and the shape of his nose, you won't repute to call him an afonjas Muslim.
he is 22year old and love has already gotten his head. .
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by castrol180(m): 10:32pm
taylor89:
Lol
|Re: Jigawa Student Kills Girlfriend For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy (Photo) by xcolanto(m): 10:33pm
Something is wrong with the northern youth! Why is killing so easy for them?
