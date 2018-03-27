Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu (6544 Views)

Oyegun’s Tenure Elongation Can’t Stand, Says Edo APC Chairman / My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi / 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

by Femi Owolabi







Bola Tinubu, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari has saved the ruling party from “serious legal turmoil”.



Describing the extension of the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) of the party led by John Oyegun as illegal, Tinubu commended Buhari.



At the national executive committee meeting of the ruling party on Tuesday, Buhari kicked against Oyegun’s tenure elongation.



Tinubu said by Buhari’s action, eligible people seeking to contest various positions in the party had been given the opportunity to do so.



“The President declared that any such moves would contravene both the national and party constitutions,” he said in a statement.



“While it would have been easy to allow the ill-conceived motion of 27 February to stand, President Buhari showed principle and courage by steering the party back to its original and correct path.



“His action has saved the party from serious legal turmoil… such a predicament would constitute an unnecessary and mortal blow to the party and its role in promoting progressive governance to Nigeria.



“Moreover, President Buhari has affirmed for all to see that our party is one based on the rule of law coupled with a firm adherence to internal democracy.”



Tinubu hailed Buhari for choosing to cherish democracy and legality. He said Buhari’s action will also serve to strengthen the party by allowing party members, including present incumbents, to seek to contribute to the party by vying for executive offices as they see fit.



The APC leader had been calling for the removal of Oyegun.





https://www.thecable.ng/tenure-elongation-buhari-saved-apc-serious-legal-turmoil-says-tinubu 4 Likes

Buhari ass lickers 8 Likes

Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.

The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had. 21 Likes 2 Shares

But I wish to ask... Was buhari not in the APC NEC meeting that legalised the illegality of the tenure extension? So why playing to the gallery now? 8 Likes

doctokwus:

Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.

The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had. Your prayer, night vigil and even fast for Tinubu to fall out with Baba has continued to fail.



Just give up already. Your prayer, night vigil and even fast for Tinubu to fall out with Baba has continued to fail.Just give up already. 20 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu talks like a naive child at times , just look at how Buhari is stringing and unstringing jagaban like a helpless puppet .. Jagaban open your eyes Buhari has placed a sword of damocles over your head and it's just only a matter of time before he cuts it loose over your life .. 6 Likes

bishopkay:

But I wish to ask... Was buhari not in the APC NEC meeting that legalised the illegality of the tenure extension? So why playing to the gallery now?



He wants to fool the gullibles to believe he adheres to rule of law and the constitution but the wise and those with common sense among us know better He wants to fool the gullibles to believe he adheres to rule of law and the constitution but the wise and those with common sense among us know better 5 Likes

FarahAideed:

Tinubu talks like a naive child at times You that speak like a very wise Methuselah, what has that given you in life?



Show us what the greatest man ever in your Five villages have said let us compare it and know who is more childish and foolish.



I just don't know why LiePod Jhews and Wawa Heeebows just won't keep off Nigerian affairs. You that speak like a very wise Methuselah, what has that given you in life?Show us what the greatest man ever in your Five villages have said let us compare it and know who is more childish and foolish.I just don't know why LiePod Jhews and Wawa Heeebows just won't keep off Nigerian affairs. 18 Likes

Tinubu, be careful.... Buhari is trying to patronise you again, the reason he is giving you a false sense of victory. 7 Likes

Corrinthians:

You that speak like a very wise Methuselah, what has that given you in life?



Show us what the greatest man ever in your Five villages have said let us compare it and know who is more childish and foolish.



I just don't know why LiePod Jhews and Wawa Heeebows just won't keep off Nigerian affairs.

We are only trying to save Tinubu from the evil herdsman na ..please no vex We are only trying to save Tinubu from the evil herdsman na ..please no vex 5 Likes

Corrinthians:

You that speak like a very wise Methuselah, what has that given you in life?



Show us what the greatest man ever in your Five villages have said let us compare it and know who is more childish and foolish.



I just don't know why LiePod Jhews and Wawa Heeebows just won't keep off Nigerian affairs.

Na That Thing be that-SalamRushdie Na That Thing be that-SalamRushdie 2 Likes

FarahAideed:





We are only trying to save Tinubu from the evil herdsman na ..please no vex

Go and save your sinking IPOB party and your missing leader.. Go and save your sinking IPOB party and your missing leader.. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Tinubu don't be fooled again. Buhari only said what he knows you wanted to hear. He won't implement or mandate the NEC to implement it. A fool at 60 is a fool forever. 3 Likes

corrinthians, cleverly, leave PIGS Alone,don't let dem dem jhews from potopoto republic to commit suicide corrinthians, cleverly, leave PIGS Alone,don't let dem dem jhews from potopoto republic to commit suicide











This news sweet me for body well well







Tinibu knows what politics is all about, he is a wise man..





And some IPOB youth up there that doesn't know what is politics have the guts to insult him...





That's why i don't take them serious anymore they tied themselves down to PDP, apart from PDP they don't have any strong party how on earth will entire region weigh themselves on single party ? Nobody should mention APGA for me because i don't consider that one as opposition... IPOB how market naThis news sweet me for body well wellTinibu knows what politics is all about, he is a wise man..And some IPOB youth up there that doesn't know what is politics have the guts to insult him...That's why i don't take them serious anymore they tied themselves down to PDP, apart from PDP they don't have any strong party how on earth will entire region weigh themselves on single party? Nobody should mention APGA for me because i don't consider that one as opposition...

doctokwus:

Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.

The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had.

Stop whining man.



Piggyyeasterners are desperate for the VP



They won't get it! Stop whining man.Piggyyeasterners are desperate for the VPThey won't get it! 1 Like

doctokwus:

Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.

The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had.

Do you have brains at all? Do you have brains at all? 2 Likes 1 Share

bubu/tinubu nor go kee osu dem dem yweet bubu/tinubu nor go kee osu dem dem yweet 1 Like

To please you so as to use you again and dump you.



I thought Tinubu was wise.



It appears he may not. 1 Like

After Tinubu must have lead his Brothers to impending doom, they will be left to suffer it alone.



Some of the idiot Afonjas here calling Igbo pigs benefited from Tony Elumelu's fund.

Some are among the crew that beg E-money for money on his media accounts.

when you come out, they will be hailing you "baba agba" "boss" so that you will give them money...

After getting help from so-called pigs they would use the money to come on NL to call Igbos names.

I've stopped giving cash to these tribal bigots. After Buhari's hunger deals with them properly, their senses would be reconfigured. 1 Like 1 Share

IT DANKWAMBO TIME

ipobarecriminals:

bubu/tinubu nor go kee osu dem dem yweet all this bu bu bu. Me don tire all this bu bu bu. Me don tire





He say yes, dem dey vex. Now, him say no, dem still dey vex



E go hard Una to progress mentally o So much hatredHe say yes, dem dey vex. Now, him say no, dem still dey vexE go hard Una to progress mentally o

Useless nd senseless youths in dis forum will not like dis news

enjoying the comments enjoying the comments

Nigerians and discontent.



When d tenure elongation was announced, you all cried foul play and dissed tinubu. Now that Buhari has said nothing like dt, you are still dissing him. What do u want? We are never satisfied.



We are very good in making sure we criticize every move by any Govt.



Ask yourself, what solution can u give to the challenges we have.





PDP members right now like 1 Like

I think the presidency also want to thread with caution.

Anyway, time will tell.

The misery of Nigeria continue. The worst scenario is not even that the Buhari led government has no visible project or achievement ( they have spend the last 3 years on the media). The baddest and saddest of it all is that the herdsmen have overrun the country and the president pretend in silent like nothing is happening. This is satanic. And now is the right time to kick the bad actors OUT.