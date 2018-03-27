₦airaland Forum

Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ijustdey: 9:30pm
by Femi Owolabi



Bola Tinubu, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari has saved the ruling party from “serious legal turmoil”.

Describing the extension of the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) of the party led by John Oyegun as illegal, Tinubu commended Buhari.

At the national executive committee meeting of the ruling party on Tuesday, Buhari kicked against Oyegun’s tenure elongation.

Tinubu said by Buhari’s action, eligible people seeking to contest various positions in the party had been given the opportunity to do so.

“The President declared that any such moves would contravene both the national and party constitutions,” he said in a statement.

“While it would have been easy to allow the ill-conceived motion of 27 February to stand, President Buhari showed principle and courage by steering the party back to its original and correct path.

“His action has saved the party from serious legal turmoil… such a predicament would constitute an unnecessary and mortal blow to the party and its role in promoting progressive governance to Nigeria.

“Moreover, President Buhari has affirmed for all to see that our party is one based on the rule of law coupled with a firm adherence to internal democracy.”

Tinubu hailed Buhari for choosing to cherish democracy and legality. He said Buhari’s action will also serve to strengthen the party by allowing party members, including present incumbents, to seek to contribute to the party by vying for executive offices as they see fit.

The APC leader had been calling for the removal of Oyegun.



https://www.thecable.ng/tenure-elongation-buhari-saved-apc-serious-legal-turmoil-says-tinubu

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by bjayx: 9:33pm
Buhari ass lickers

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by doctokwus: 9:41pm
Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.
The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had.

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by bishopkay: 9:41pm
But I wish to ask... Was buhari not in the APC NEC meeting that legalised the illegality of the tenure extension? So why playing to the gallery now?

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by tesppidd: 9:47pm
doctokwus:
Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.
The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had.
Your prayer, night vigil and even fast for Tinubu to fall out with Baba has continued to fail.

Just give up already.

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by FarahAideed: 9:51pm
Tinubu talks like a naive child at times , just look at how Buhari is stringing and unstringing jagaban like a helpless puppet .. Jagaban open your eyes Buhari has placed a sword of damocles over your head and it's just only a matter of time before he cuts it loose over your life ..

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by kimjongJezebel(f): 9:57pm
bishopkay:
But I wish to ask... Was buhari not in the APC NEC meeting that legalised the illegality of the tenure extension? So why playing to the gallery now?


He wants to fool the gullibles to believe he adheres to rule of law and the constitution but the wise and those with common sense among us know better

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Corrinthians(m): 9:59pm
FarahAideed:
Tinubu talks like a naive child at times
You that speak like a very wise Methuselah, what has that given you in life?

Show us what the greatest man ever in your Five villages have said let us compare it and know who is more childish and foolish. angry

I just don't know why LiePod Jhews and Wawa Heeebows just won't keep off Nigerian affairs. angry

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by thunder74(m): 10:01pm
Tinubu, be careful.... Buhari is trying to patronise you again, the reason he is giving you a false sense of victory.

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by FarahAideed: 10:02pm
Corrinthians:
You that speak like a very wise Methuselah, what has that given you in life?

Show us what the greatest man ever in your Five villages have said let us compare it and know who is more childish and foolish. angry

I just don't know why LiePod Jhews and Wawa Heeebows just won't keep off Nigerian affairs. angry

We are only trying to save Tinubu from the evil herdsman na ..please no vex

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Clerverly: 10:05pm
Corrinthians:
You that speak like a very wise Methuselah, what has that given you in life?

Show us what the greatest man ever in your Five villages have said let us compare it and know who is more childish and foolish. angry

I just don't know why LiePod Jhews and Wawa Heeebows just won't keep off Nigerian affairs. angry

Na That Thing be that-SalamRushdie grin

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Clerverly: 10:06pm
FarahAideed:


We are only trying to save Tinubu from the evil herdsman na ..please no vex

Go and save your sinking IPOB party and your missing leader..

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ShobayoEmma(m): 10:09pm
Tinubu don't be fooled again. Buhari only said what he knows you wanted to hear. He won't implement or mandate the NEC to implement it. A fool at 60 is a fool forever.

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ipobarecriminals: 10:39pm
grin grin cool grin cheesy smiley cool cool grin cheesy smiley cool grin grin grin grin grin corrinthians, cleverly, leave PIGS Alone,don't let dem dem jhews from potopoto republic to commit suicide
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by fk002: 10:42pm
IPOB how market na grin cheesy grin cheesy




This news sweet me for body well well



Tinibu knows what politics is all about, he is a wise man..


And some IPOB youth up there that doesn't know what is politics have the guts to insult him...


That's why i don't take them serious anymore they tied themselves down to PDP, apart from PDP they don't have any strong party how on earth will entire region weigh themselves on single party? Nobody should mention APGA for me because i don't consider that one as opposition...
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Firgemachar: 10:43pm
doctokwus:
Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.
The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had.

Stop whining man.

Piggyyeasterners are desperate for the VP

They won't get it!

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by omowumi9: 10:43pm
doctokwus:
Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.
The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had.

Do you have brains at all?

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ipobarecriminals: 10:45pm
grin cool grin grin grin wink grin grin grin bubu/tinubu nor go kee osu dem dem yweet

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Promismike(m): 10:47pm
To please you so as to use you again and dump you.

I thought Tinubu was wise.

It appears he may not.

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by kc2hansome(m): 10:47pm
After Tinubu must have lead his Brothers to impending doom, they will be left to suffer it alone.

Some of the idiot Afonjas here calling Igbo pigs benefited from Tony Elumelu's fund.
Some are among the crew that beg E-money for money on his media accounts.
when you come out, they will be hailing you "baba agba" "boss" so that you will give them money...
After getting help from so-called pigs they would use the money to come on NL to call Igbos names.
I've stopped giving cash to these tribal bigots. After Buhari's hunger deals with them properly, their senses would be reconfigured.

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by wakeupafricanyo: 10:48pm
IT DANKWAMBO TIME
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by megama: 10:48pm
ipobarecriminals:
grin cool grin grin grin wink grin grin grin bubu/tinubu nor go kee osu dem dem yweet
all this bu bu bu. Me don tire
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ashjay001(m): 10:51pm
So much hatredshocked

He say yes, dem dey vex. Now, him say no, dem still dey vexangry

E go hard Una to progress mentally o
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by rrikado(m): 10:51pm
Useless nd senseless youths in dis forum will not like dis news
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by thaoriginator: 10:54pm
grin enjoying the comments
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by zabuur: 10:54pm
Nigerians and discontent.

When d tenure elongation was announced, you all cried foul play and dissed tinubu. Now that Buhari has said nothing like dt, you are still dissing him. What do u want? We are never satisfied.

We are very good in making sure we criticize every move by any Govt.

Ask yourself, what solution can u give to the challenges we have.
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by TheCabal: 10:55pm
PDP members right now like

Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by francodecooler: 10:58pm
https://www.tenor.co/riCV.gif https://www.tenor.co/riCV.gif
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:00pm
I think the presidency also want to thread with caution.
Anyway, time will tell.
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Kingspin(m): 11:01pm
The misery of Nigeria continue. The worst scenario is not even that the Buhari led government has no visible project or achievement ( they have spend the last 3 years on the media). The baddest and saddest of it all is that the herdsmen have overrun the country and the president pretend in silent like nothing is happening. This is satanic. And now is the right time to kick the bad actors OUT.
Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by francodecooler: 11:02pm
zabuur:
Nigerians and discontent.

When d tenure elongation was announced, you all cried foul play and dissed tinubu. Now that Buhari has said nothing like dt, you are still dissing him. What do u want? We are never satisfied.

We are very good in making sure we criticize every move by any Govt.

Ask yourself, what solution can u give to the challenges we have.
not only foul play goat follow play

