|Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ijustdey: 9:30pm
by Femi Owolabi
https://www.thecable.ng/tenure-elongation-buhari-saved-apc-serious-legal-turmoil-says-tinubu
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by bjayx: 9:33pm
Buhari ass lickers
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by doctokwus: 9:41pm
Look at this dindirin still being used by the Fulani arses he licks and he thinks he is being supported to wrestle the APC leadership from Oyegun.
The present APC shenanigans and the way Tinubu is being played like a puppet just shows he lacks the knowledge and political sagacity some people thought he had.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by bishopkay: 9:41pm
But I wish to ask... Was buhari not in the APC NEC meeting that legalised the illegality of the tenure extension? So why playing to the gallery now?
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by tesppidd: 9:47pm
doctokwus:Your prayer, night vigil and even fast for Tinubu to fall out with Baba has continued to fail.
Just give up already.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by FarahAideed: 9:51pm
Tinubu talks like a naive child at times , just look at how Buhari is stringing and unstringing jagaban like a helpless puppet .. Jagaban open your eyes Buhari has placed a sword of damocles over your head and it's just only a matter of time before he cuts it loose over your life ..
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by kimjongJezebel(f): 9:57pm
bishopkay:
He wants to fool the gullibles to believe he adheres to rule of law and the constitution but the wise and those with common sense among us know better
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Corrinthians(m): 9:59pm
FarahAideed:You that speak like a very wise Methuselah, what has that given you in life?
Show us what the greatest man ever in your Five villages have said let us compare it and know who is more childish and foolish.
I just don't know why LiePod Jhews and Wawa Heeebows just won't keep off Nigerian affairs.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by thunder74(m): 10:01pm
Tinubu, be careful.... Buhari is trying to patronise you again, the reason he is giving you a false sense of victory.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by FarahAideed: 10:02pm
Corrinthians:
We are only trying to save Tinubu from the evil herdsman na ..please no vex
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Clerverly: 10:05pm
Corrinthians:
Na That Thing be that-SalamRushdie
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Clerverly: 10:06pm
FarahAideed:
Go and save your sinking IPOB party and your missing leader..
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ShobayoEmma(m): 10:09pm
Tinubu don't be fooled again. Buhari only said what he knows you wanted to hear. He won't implement or mandate the NEC to implement it. A fool at 60 is a fool forever.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ipobarecriminals: 10:39pm
corrinthians, cleverly, leave PIGS Alone,don't let dem dem jhews from potopoto republic to commit suicide
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by fk002: 10:42pm
IPOB how market na
This news sweet me for body well well
Tinibu knows what politics is all about, he is a wise man..
And some IPOB youth up there that doesn't know what is politics have the guts to insult him...
That's why i don't take them serious anymore they tied themselves down to PDP, apart from PDP they don't have any strong party how on earth will entire region weigh themselves on single party? Nobody should mention APGA for me because i don't consider that one as opposition...
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Firgemachar: 10:43pm
doctokwus:
Stop whining man.
Piggyyeasterners are desperate for the VP
They won't get it!
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by omowumi9: 10:43pm
doctokwus:
Do you have brains at all?
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ipobarecriminals: 10:45pm
bubu/tinubu nor go kee osu dem dem yweet
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Promismike(m): 10:47pm
To please you so as to use you again and dump you.
I thought Tinubu was wise.
It appears he may not.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by kc2hansome(m): 10:47pm
After Tinubu must have lead his Brothers to impending doom, they will be left to suffer it alone.
Some of the idiot Afonjas here calling Igbo pigs benefited from Tony Elumelu's fund.
Some are among the crew that beg E-money for money on his media accounts.
when you come out, they will be hailing you "baba agba" "boss" so that you will give them money...
After getting help from so-called pigs they would use the money to come on NL to call Igbos names.
I've stopped giving cash to these tribal bigots. After Buhari's hunger deals with them properly, their senses would be reconfigured.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by wakeupafricanyo: 10:48pm
IT DANKWAMBO TIME
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by megama: 10:48pm
ipobarecriminals:all this bu bu bu. Me don tire
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by ashjay001(m): 10:51pm
So much hatred
He say yes, dem dey vex. Now, him say no, dem still dey vex
E go hard Una to progress mentally o
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by rrikado(m): 10:51pm
Useless nd senseless youths in dis forum will not like dis news
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by thaoriginator: 10:54pm
enjoying the comments
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by zabuur: 10:54pm
Nigerians and discontent.
When d tenure elongation was announced, you all cried foul play and dissed tinubu. Now that Buhari has said nothing like dt, you are still dissing him. What do u want? We are never satisfied.
We are very good in making sure we criticize every move by any Govt.
Ask yourself, what solution can u give to the challenges we have.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by TheCabal: 10:55pm
PDP members right now like
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by francodecooler: 10:58pm
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:00pm
I think the presidency also want to thread with caution.
Anyway, time will tell.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by Kingspin(m): 11:01pm
The misery of Nigeria continue. The worst scenario is not even that the Buhari led government has no visible project or achievement ( they have spend the last 3 years on the media). The baddest and saddest of it all is that the herdsmen have overrun the country and the president pretend in silent like nothing is happening. This is satanic. And now is the right time to kick the bad actors OUT.
|Re: Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu by francodecooler: 11:02pm
zabuur:not only foul play goat follow play
