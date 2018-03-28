₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by pzphoto(m): 2:45am
This is daughter of the richest man in the world Phoebe.
Who want to hook up with her?
Gist from praizeupdates
News source : http://www.praizeupdate.com/meet-phoebe-bill-gates-lovely-daughter/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by pzphoto(m): 2:45am
Me Ooo
See more photos of Bill Gates daughter here http://www.praizeupdate.com/meet-phoebe-bill-gates-lovely-daughter/
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by QueenSuccubus(f): 2:56am
That's the daugher of the richest man in the world but look how modest she is...
She doesn't need to wear plastic wigs, fake eye lashes or tons of bling-blings juz too look rich but her earring is a studded diamonds. Very classy...
50 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by medexico(m): 2:59am
Chai, these kind girls no dey stingy.
Make I even dey friend am, just dey friend am o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by medexico(m): 3:01am
I went to school with one senator's daughter in Ilorin, she once gave 3 or 4 of her friends 1k each to buy "pure water"
20 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by ObaKlaz(m): 3:31am
QueenSuccubus:There's a new sheriff in town. Jeff Bezos is currently the richest.
12 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by colossus91(m): 5:00am
ObaKlaz:Jeff Bezos amasses wealth while Bill gates gives steady read in between the line!!
37 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by pyyxxaro: 5:36am
See the way she n her papa de smile look me
My father inlaw
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by Kobicove(m): 5:41am
Who says she was looking at you?
She was looking at me
5 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by willi926(m): 6:18am
pyyxxaro:na malaria dey do u. u no see say na me dem dey look.
30 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:24am
Phoebe and Cuppy..... Who will you choose?!
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:34am
BMC suddenly trying to know more about this man
So that at any time they would start tarnishing his image online as if the man cares
11 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by Flokey: 6:47am
Fine girl, This is the girl of my dream's . I believe I have finally found my missing rib
1 Like
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by DrinkLimca(m): 6:53am
Give me 100 million and i still won't date her..
I prefare ishilove than her..
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by ObaKlaz(m): 7:21am
colossus91:Bill Gates is one of the biggest philanthropists around - yes, but the tag 'WORLD'S RICHEST' is officially not his to keep as of today, simple. There's nothing else to 'read in between the line'.
4 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by ruggedtimi(m): 7:30am
she is beautiful. I feel the reason why most billionaire's don't show-off is because there is no need to show off, the world already knows they can afford anything. Let their name speak for them.
9 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by ruggedtimi(m): 7:32am
ObaKlaz:this guy though. No amount of juju can give u such wealth. Anyway I still respect bill gate for holding that position almost twenty Years now. You can still call bill gate richest man
6 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by skimmy005: 7:35am
I like her breast
1 Like
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by SWORD419(m): 7:43am
weee u mally me?
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by balancediet(m): 7:44am
Nice
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by Sarang: 7:44am
A father like this would be perfect .. A father unlike this is equally amazing..Without a father you can still breathe okay
Please see link on my signature
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by BruncleZuma: 7:44am
Op high capacity thunder with it's associated lightning fire you this morning....
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by kurt09(m): 7:44am
My crush.
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by Vecto(m): 7:44am
skimmy005:Of all things, it's only her breast you see.
Pervert.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by bjayx: 7:44am
Gold diggers r up there
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by megareal(f): 7:45am
She is really beautiful.
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by allanphash7(m): 7:45am
Imagine the question this one is asking that who want to hook up with her
Whos holding you not to
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by Vecto(m): 7:46am
skimmy005:
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by Neimar: 7:46am
that girl is just 13years old
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by King4Roller: 7:47am
ObaKlaz:Must you hate?
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by CarlosTheJackal: 7:48am
DrinkLimca:It seems you enjoy datilng grannies
|Re: Meet Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates Youngest Daughter by Shortyy(f): 7:48am
Get ready Phoebe, my brother is cumin for you
