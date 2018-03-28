Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Like Leah Sharibu, Like Amasa Firdaus By Sirajudeen Abdulazeez Folayemi (2374 Views)

LIKE LEAH SHARIBU, LIKE AMASA FIRDAUS



If Amasa Aljanatu Firdaus is a Muslim fanatics for refusing to remove her hijab and risk being denied the call to the Prestigious Nugerian Bar then Leah Sharibu is a Christian fanatics for refusing to adorn hijab even at the risk of her life! Like Leah Sharibu, like Amasa Firdaus. Amasa Firdaus decline removing her hijab, Leah Sharibu decline wearing hijab! Leah Sharibu decline wearing hijab putting her life on the line, Amasa Firdaus decline removing her hijab putting her 18years dream and ambition at risk!! Leah Sharibu decline wearing the hijab and risked being eliminated! Amasa Firdaus decline removing her hijab at the risk of loosing the privilege of becoming a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court, Leah Sharibu decline wearing hijab at the risk of regaining freedom from her abductors!! Leah Sharibu decline wearing hijab damming the public opinion, Amasa Firdaus refuse removing her hijab not minding what would be the Public Comments! Amasa Firdaus insist on wearing hijab not bothered by what wil be the reactions or feelings of her Parents, Leah Sharibu would not wear the hijab even if she would not meet her parents again! Leah Sharibu would not wear the hijab because to her it is against her religious inclination, Amasa Aljanatu Firdaus would not remove the hijab because it is not allowed for a matured Muslim Lady to go out without hijab! Amasa Firdaus would not remove the hijab even at the threat of terrorist, Leah Sharibu would not wear the hijab daring the dreaded Boko Haram! Amasa is not intimidated by the terrorist, Leah is not perturbed by the presence of the devils progeny!



But unlike Amasa Firdaus, Leah was unanimously sympathized with irrespective of religious affiliation or tribal jingoism, And worst unlike Amasa Aljanatu Firdaus the President and the Nigerian Government were interested in Leah Sharibu's release!!



What is the offence of my sister? Why was she not sympathised with by the President and the Nigerian government? Why cant Mr President also make a proclamation or even promise that Amasa's case would be resolved, why is it that our dear President is still silent over Amasa's case can't he realise that Amasa is the Siamese twin of Leah? They both did the same thing, and commit the same offence!! Why will he support one and leave the other to her faith? This is unlike a good father! If Leah Sharibu deserves the attention of Mr President and the sympathy of Nigerians, then Amasa Aljanatu Firdaus should be called to bar without further delay.



#Like Amasa #LikeLeah.



I pray God return our so dear Sister Leah Sharibu safely back from the abductor's custody and make justice reign in this our dear country for somebody like Amasa to be given their constitutional right.



Sirajudeen Abdulazeez Folayemi

Lalasticlala I hope you can see sense here sir.

I hope and pray our sister Leah Saribu be released by this guy but let's try to be just in this country. Honestly to me, I see no reason for much national deliberation on whether some part of the citizen of this country be allowed to put Hijab on their head or not. Can you kindly ask those against them whether they force them or their children to put on thier head? Honestly it is annoying 6 Likes 1 Share

Two completely different scenarios.



If Leah was asked to cover her hair in front of the terrorist because it is against their rules for a woman's hair to be uncovered, it differentiate from saying change your religion and denounce your faith. She can cover her hair even with the hijab and remain a christian. But she can't deny her God when itbi tough and claim Christianity.



On the other hand, if Firdausi had respectfully covered her hair with the wig and design one in a way all of her hair will be covered and respected her religion, then this will be a non issue.



Two,



Leah didn't intentionally visit the boko haram's den. If she went there of her own volition to greet someone there or do some business transaction with them, she MUST respect their wishes. They have laws guiding communication and if they say they won't talk to a matured unmarried lady with uncovered hair, that is their decision that she must respect if she wants to talk to them. But they kidnapped her, and her forcing her to remain there without respecting her wish.



Firdausi chose to study law. She accepted to live by the laws of NBA knowing that they choose the dress regulations for the call to bar ceremony. If she can no longer abide by the laws, the document she signed said she would forfeit being a lawyer. She signed this document without coercion or threat.



If I refuse to accept that I'm a Muslim and believe in Allah and other professions, I'm am not allowed to comment on certain threads on Nairaland. If I don't want to make such because I feel I am denying my God by saying that, I don't commentbon such threads. I was not start suing Seun and threatening riots. I can go to other forums and say whatever I want to say and tag whoever I want yo read it.



The best I can do is try to reason with him to at least make similar concessions for my religion.



No judge will make Seun pay for damages for whatever rule(s) he made on his thread. I read and accepted by them if I want to be a nairalander.

You are comparing what is not comparable. Amass can't deny her God too. And are you telling me now NBA is not for all citizens of Nigeria? Since it is a public institutions, why is embargo placed on Hijab in the first instance when they know it is part of dressings of some citizens who jointly pay tax for the construction. The thing is you guy should be sincere first, then you will understand all these. Are Muslim sisters not Nigerian? Or what are u telling me sir?



You are comparing what is not comparable. Amass can't deny her God too. And are you telling me now NBA is not for all citizens of Nigeria? Since it is a public institutions, why is embargo placed on Hijab in the first instance when they know it is part of dressings of some citizens who jointly pay tax for the construction. The thing is you guy should be sincere first, then you will understand all these. Are Muslim sisters not Nigerian? Or what are u telling me sir?Then how is Nairaland related to Nigeria. Naira land is owned by seun. Nigeria is own by all.

How insensitive can one be to draw a comparison between someone that is forcibly held against her own will became of her beliefs and someone who knew the rules of a profession and decided to flaunt them.





No one forced the lady to study law but Leah is being held captive against her will.



I believe you have sisters and probably daughters or you will have some in the future if you do not have them now.

I pray none of them goes through the trauma of kidnap were they can be subjected to rape and so many unmentionable things.





Religion has destroyed our humanity. It has made us monsters. You just see Leah as another christian casualty that is why you are so insensitive to draw this comparison.



Remember we are all FIRST human beings before subscribing to any religion.





I kindly appeal to your conscience (think of Leah as your sister or daughter) to delete this post and beg god to forgive you.



Remember we all reap what we sow.

Lukgaf:





You are comparing what is not comparable. Amass can't deny her God too. And are you telling me now NBA is not for all citizens of Nigeria? Since it is a public institutions, why is embargo placed on Hijab in the first instance when they know it is part of dressings of some citizens who jointly pay tax for the construction. The thing is you guy should be sincere first, then you will understand all these. Are Muslim sisters not Nigerian? Or what are u telling me sir?



Then how is Nairaland related to Nigeria. Naira land is owned by seun. Nigeria is own by all.

Two things:



Is the embargo only on hijab? Are there not other religious belief affected by the rules and regulation?



Two things:

Is the embargo only on hijab? Are there not other religious belief affected by the rules and regulation?

Is the hijab the identification mark of a true Muslim female or covered hair? Can her hair be completely covered by the wig?

Nutase:

How insensitive can one be to draw a comparison between someone that is forcibly held against her own will became of her beliefs and someone who knew the rules of a profession and decided to flaunt them.





No one forced the lady to study law but Leah is being held captive against her will.



I believe you have sisters and probably daughters or you will have some in the future if you do not have them now.

I pray none of them goes through the trauma of kidnap were they can be subjected to rape and so many unmentionable things.





Religion has destroyed our humanity. It has made us monsters. You just see Leah as another christian casualty that is why you are so insensitive to draw this comparison.



Remember we are all FIRST human beings before subscribing to any religion.





I kindly appeal to your conscience (think of Leah as your sister or daughter) to delete this post and beg god to forgive you.



Remember we all reap what we sow.





But common sense should tell you too that NBA is a public institutions and all citizens should be not be hindered. We all know, Hijab is part of this people's dressing but your hatred and unjust will not let you reason like that. Off your hatred for Hijab and Muslims then you will understand what I mean

ReinaFarine:





Two things:



Is the embargo only on hijab? Are there not other religious belief affected by the rules and regulation?



Is the hijab the identification mark of a true Muslim female or covered hair? Can her hair be completely covered by the wig?

Yes, Hijab is the identification sir. Can you tell me other religious belief that wear their costumes to an official function if not only to thier worshipping place. Everyone knows those sisters do.

Lukgaf:





But common sense should tell you too that NBA is a public institutions and all citizens should be not be hindered. We all know, Hijab is part of this people's dressing but your hatred and unjust will not let you reason like that. Off your hatred for Hijab and Muslims then you will understand what I mean what hatred are you talking about?? I don't harbour hate for anyone. NBA has notable top Moslems who can fight there case. You should be channeling your complaints to them. Besides hijab doesn't make anyone holy. Go to the north and see what hijab represents. Prostitutes use hijab to stand by the road.



How does hijab now compare to a girl being held against her will.



Be careful what you say, NL may be a faceless forum but you are not faceless to God and the laws of nature in case you don't believe in god.



A tested law of nature is Karma. You might just be setting up yourself and your loved ones to be kidnap victims.



You don't need to use another mans pains to prove a point. If you cannot pray for her safe release then leave her and her family alone to suffer in silence.

Lukgaf:





Yes, Hijab is the identification sir. Can you tell me other religious belief that wear their costumes to an official function if not only to thier worshipping place. Everyone knows those sisters do.

What does the Qur'an teaches?



You must cover your hair or You must wear the hijab?



The rosary.... True Catholics always wear the rosary.

The Lord's Chosen and the Apron



Deeper life never wear trousers. Ever. Except they decide to serve their country.

Nutase:

what hatred are you talking about?? I don't harbour hate for anyone. NBA has notable top Moslems who can fight there case. You should be channeling your complaints to them. Besides hijab doesn't make anyone holy. Go to the north and see what hijab represents. Prostitutes use hijab to stand by the road.



How does hijab now compare to a girl being held against her will.



Be careful what you say NL may be a faceless forum but you are not faceless to God and the laws of nature in case you don't believe in god.



A tested law of nature is Karma. You might just be setting up yourself and your loved ones to be kidnap victims.



You don't need to use another mans pains to prove a point. If you cannot pray for her safe release then leave her and her family alone to suffer in silence.

You are not the kind to exchange words. I was using pain to prove point rather using pain to prove pain because it is so painful to Amasa and we her family for disallowing our daughter be called to bar in the name of her constitution rights in the country we pay tax. Look, if you can hatred or love for a particular can not make you just then stop waisting your hand typing what is not. I rebook all the negative things you have been saying only because of your unjust and hatred. Iree ooo

ReinaFarine:





What does the Qur'an teaches?



You must cover your hair or You must wear the hijab?



The rosary.... True Catholics always wear the rosary.

The Lord's Chosen and the Apron



Deeper life never wear trousers. Ever. Except they decide to serve their country.











ONE PERSON DECIDES TO BRING IN HER RELIGION INTO A SYSTEM THAT IS NOT RELIGION SPECIFIC, AND THE OTHER PERSON IS A KIDNAPPED INNOCENT GIRL... AND SOME PEOPLE THINK THAT BOTH SCENARIOS CAN BE EQUATED.



Lukgaf:





you will remember this day 28/03/2018 in the nearest future when karma comes knocking on your door. Mark my words.

ReinaFarine:





What does the Qur'an teaches?



You must cover your hair or You must wear the hijab?



The rosary.... True Catholics always wear the rosary.



Deeper life never wear trousers. Ever. Except they decide to serve their country.

OK let me tell you sir if you were given false point. God asked them to use Hijab to cover their body and not the hair alone sir. I am now asking you sir, do all these people you mentioned wear all those you mentioned respectively to official places rather than their religion places. If your answer is yes and it is their God that mandated them, then Nigeria Government should allow them too but I have not seen any of those you mentioned that will dress like that to a wedding ceremony and other public functions whereas those sisters wear their Hijab everywhere even at home to obey their God instruction. Pls let's understand one another, it is not about fighting for a religion but I think it is something we should all understand. If you are kind that've travelled to other countries with even less Muslims population, you will see Hijab or no Hijab is not a problem there, they see using it as their right. Thanks for your matured debate and time sir.

Nutase:

you will remember this day 28/03/2018 in the nearest future when karma comes knocking on your door. Mark my words.

Anyway, since I didn't wish for anyone, then God will judge between I and you. That's it. Ire o

Nutase:

you will remember this day 28/03/2018 in the nearest future when karma comes knocking on your door. Mark my words.

But you too can pray your daughter be deprived her constitution right and be disallowed to graduate during her graduations in the country you pay tax. You will understand how painful it is too.

What a dumb thread I now know clearly DAT Islam is a religion of terrorists

Lukgaf:





OK let me tell you sir if you were given false point. God asked them to use Hijab to cover their body and not the hair alone sir. I am now asking you sir, do all these people you mentioned wear all those you mentioned respectively to official places rather than their religion places. If your answer is yes and it is their God that mandated them, then Nigeria Government should allow them too but I have not seen any of those you mentioned that will dress like that to a wedding ceremony and other public functions whereas those sisters wear their Hijab everywhere even at home to obey their God instruction. Pls let's understand one another, it is not about fighting for a religion but I think it is something we should all understand. If you are kind that've travelled to other countries with even less Muslims population, you will see Hijab or no Hijab is not a problem there, they see using it as their right. Thanks for your matured debate and time sir.





SO IT'S GOD'S WISH THAT WOMEN DRESS UP LIKE NINJAS, WHILE MEN CAN ROAM FREELY IN WHAT EVER THEY LIKE?

IT'S GOD'S WISH THAT MEN CAN DRIVE CARS EVERY WHERE, BUT WOMEN CAN'T IN SOME COUNTRIES? (BECAUSE WOMEN FEEL VIBRATIONS DURING DRIVING WHICH STIMULATES THE VJ, AND THAT IS "HARAM" )





MOST RELIGIOUS BOOKS HAVE SPECIAL, TERRIBLE SETS OF RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR WOMEN.

RELIGION IS THE CHIEF OF DEHUMANIZING WOMEN. IT'S A SHAME MOST WOMEN CLING TO THIS NONSENSE THAT DOESN'T CARE ABOUT THEM.

Lukgaf:

No sense. At the point of death, she ll remove that hijab

femi4:

No sense. At the point of death, she ll remove that hijab

Can you re read my post and see what the writer meant

How can OP be this insensitive..

even MURIC ain't this insensitive at this point.





A little girl in secondary school kidnapped and pushed towards altering her faith.





A full grown adult chose to be in a field that don't believe in a symbol of her faith for a certain program.



Firdadus chose to rebel against it to make a point to the world, she might not even be religious.





Leah was kidnapped, key word is kidnapped and told to deny her faith... As small as she is. She didn't choose to go to Bokoharam and prove she's a christian.







OP, grow some sense and some balls. Think before u write craps

Lukgaf:





Can you re read my post and see what the writer meant



Both you and the writer have bruised mentality.



How can u compare intentional actions to forced actions?





It's obvious your kind are capable of kidnapping such little girls to make a point..



Both you and the writer have bruised mentality.

How can u compare intentional actions to forced actions?

It's obvious your kind are capable of kidnapping such little girls to make a point..

You and the writer have the spirit to kidnap, u may not know it yet.

Lukgaf:





You are comparing what is not comparable. Amass can't deny her God too. And are you telling me now NBA is not for all citizens of Nigeria? Since it is a public institutions, why is embargo placed on Hijab in the first instance when they know it is part of dressings of some citizens who jointly pay tax for the construction. The thing is you guy should be sincere first, then you will understand all these. Are Muslim sisters not Nigerian? Or what are u telling me sir?



Then how is Nairaland related to Nigeria. Naira land is owned by seun. Nigeria is own by all.

Is Boko Haram a Public institution?



Is Boko Haram a Public institution?

You compared NBA with Boko Haram.

new2012:







Both you and the writer have bruised mentality.



How can u compare intentional actions to forced actions?





It's obvious your kind are capable of kidnapping such little girls to make a point..



You and the writer have the spirit to kidnap, u may not know it yet.

Clear your hatred then u will understand

Lukgaf:





You are comparing what is not comparable. Amass can't deny her God too. And are you telling me now NBA is not for all citizens of Nigeria? Since it is a public institutions, why is embargo placed on Hijab in the first instance when they know it is part of dressings of some citizens who jointly pay tax for the construction. The thing is you guy should be sincere first, then you will understand all these. Are Muslim sisters not Nigerian? Or what are u telling me sir?



From your assertion,Nigeria owns bokoharam so Leah can be asked to deny her God, right?

Lukgaf:





OK let me tell you sir if you were given false point. God asked them to use Hijab to cover their body and not the hair alone sir. I am now asking you sir, do all these people you mentioned wear all those you mentioned respectively to official places rather than their religion places. If your answer is yes and it is their God that mandated them, then Nigeria Government should allow them too but I have not seen any of those you mentioned that will dress like that to a wedding ceremony and other public functions whereas those sisters wear their Hijab everywhere even at home to obey their God instruction. Pls let's understand one another, it is not about fighting for a religion but I think it is something we should all understand. If you are kind that've travelled to other countries with even less Muslims population, you will see Hijab or no Hijab is not a problem there, they see using it as their right. Thanks for your matured debate and time sir.

That is intentionally embellishing.



What part of her body is exposed when she is dressed completely in the regalia?



The Qur'an never said use HIJAB to cover. It just says Make sure you are covered.



I don't see it as a religious debate. It is a Civil case between NBA and Firdausi.



- The rule was there probably before she was born. So unless NBA had a seer, there is no way she was targeted specifically like you'll like to claim.



- She read and agreed to abide by ALL rules and regulations binding that institution.



- The rule doesn't only affect her religion.



- Any problem or problems should have been channeled via the proper authorities during her years in school. That is, she could have written petitions, appealed the case, see a readdressing to that law during her years in school, but she didn't. She chose that day to blatantly flaunt her disregard for the rules and regulations and is now crying victim.



- There were thousand other ways she could have covered her hair without breaking the rules.



She has no case. And you trying to use emotion over reasoning with the Leah's Misfortune, You pay your taxs, and others is uncalled for.



Present her case in a logical manner without the threat of protests, riots and others that used to make the FG cower because they always want to avoid the loss of lives that always seem to accompany protests by Fanatical Muslims.

Lukgaf:





Clear your hatred then u will understand



There's a huge difference between hatred and whatever u smoked.



Freewill to read a course u know so well abhors hijab and kidnap.. Does that make sense to you? Wtf!



How can you compare both scenarios? Are you legally blind?



There's sharia law, why didn't firadus read that? So she can hijab all her days? Do your sharia courts allow women now?





Dude, you're completely not well... The same schooling firadus went freely because it was in an enlightened area of Nigeria is what Boko haram is attempting to stop for Leah. They are pushing those girls out of school or else why should they go to school when they can get kidnapped? Did u not read that they preached to them to avoid schools?





How can u compare someone with freewill to someone beside a trigger happy terrorist?



You must be a terrorist yourself for such!

Even muslims can visit my link below..



Together, let's make a better world



No doscrimination

Honestly, this is very baffling and disturbing that a sane man will write this article. How can someone be kidnapped against her freewill and be forced to convert to another religion and you are comparing it to someone who refused to obey the laid down rules of an established institution? In fact, the moderator who pushed this to the front page needs to be caned.

Stupid Post!

I don't Understand why Someone is trying to Justify Wickedness (Kidnapping by Islamists)

there is no relation between the two.

Forced conversion is Wrong!