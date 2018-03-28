Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today (3156 Views)

The comedian took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife and kid with caption saying.....



Happy Seventh Wedding Anniversary.

May God the love be sweeter and our troubles be minimal and our joy overflow.

Good Health, greater wisdom, better finances and bigger grace in Jesus name.





nevertheless, I respek the longevity of his marriage and how well it's growing even when people have stereotyped comedy clowns on Tv not to engage in serious meaningful relationships because of their foolery on stage to make people laff, but seyi law is saying yeh; I know when to fool myself and when to act serious with my family.



Good luck bro seyi

I wish them the very best of life in all their endeavors..

And i wish them a change of Nigeria government in 2019.

Happy wedding anniversary.

The 3rd person there thou

Welcome to Nigeria. A country that was built on Miracle, filled with a population of citizens always praying casting and binding for Miracle. We fold our hands, do nothing and keep praying for Miracle. Everything is just a miracle.







Seyi Law is a good comedian because everything about him is a joke; even his marriage.



1

Nice one man

Nice one man.

......and the Baby.Celebrity in the making

Seyi Law, better comedian. good family, more success stories! 1 Like

the kid no look like any of them.. chai

Chai!

Guy you're wickedness personified. I never knew looking at a baby, an innocent baby can bring so much laughter in me. But then it's baby fats. She will look better as she grows. Chai!Guy you're wickedness personified. I never knew looking at a baby, an innocent baby can bring so much laughter in me. But then it's baby fats. She will look better as she grows.

No chill...abeg, a little to God who made the child na. No chill...abeg, a little to God who made the child na.

Happy anniversary.. Cute baby Tiwa I sight you

Why evils Why evils

That their baby with the rosy cheeks...cute!