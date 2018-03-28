₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,012 members, 4,158,703 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 12:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today (3156 Views)
Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures / E-money Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Juliet (photos) / Lailasblog Shares Photos Of Herself & Kids To Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by NaijaCelebrity: 6:27am
Comedian and actor, Seyi law is today celebraating his 7th wedding anniversary with his lovely wife.
The comedian took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife and kid with caption saying.....
Happy Seventh Wedding Anniversary.
Source: http://news.nollyzone.com/seyi-law-wife-celebrates-7th-wedding-anniversary-today/
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by Uyiii: 6:28am
Funny nigga even in his dressing, it's a fine sandals sha but the wear just looks funny on him as compared to his wife's high heels
nevertheless, I respek the longevity of his marriage and how well it's growing even when people have stereotyped comedy clowns on Tv not to engage in serious meaningful relationships because of their foolery on stage to make people laff, but seyi law is saying yeh; I know when to fool myself and when to act serious with my family.
joyeux anniversaire mon amie
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by Mutemenot: 6:31am
Good luck bro seyi
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by DrinkLimca(m): 6:33am
I wish them the very best of life in all their endeavors..
And i wish them a change of Nigeria government in 2019.
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by xreal: 6:35am
Happy wedding anniversary.
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by Homeboiy: 7:31am
The 3rd person there thou
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by Tracypacy: 11:37am
Welcome to Nigeria. A country that was built on Miracle, filled with a population of citizens always praying casting and binding for Miracle. We fold our hands, do nothing and keep praying for Miracle. Everything is just a miracle.
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by NwaAmaikpe: 11:37am
Seyi Law is a good comedian because everything about him is a joke; even his marriage.
7years marriage anniversary and just a one-year old ugly overweight hippopotamus to show for it?
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by hubtiva: 11:37am
1
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by timsbee(f): 11:38am
Nice one man
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by timsbee(f): 11:39am
Nice one man.
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by myners007: 11:40am
......and the Baby.Celebrity in the making
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by nonye6194(m): 11:44am
Seyi Law, better comedian. good family, more success stories!
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by Lakebeyin: 11:45am
the kid no look like any of them.. chai
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by LotannaAnaekwe: 11:51am
NwaAmaikpe:
Chai!
Guy you're wickedness personified. I never knew looking at a baby, an innocent baby can bring so much laughter in me. But then it's baby fats. She will look better as she grows.
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by Akaujaa(m): 11:54am
NwaAmaikpe:
No chill...abeg, a little to God who made the child na.
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by kikiwendy(f): 11:54am
Happy anniversary.. Cute baby Tiwa I sight you
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by sirusX(m): 11:55am
NwaAmaikpe:Why evils
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by DIKEnaWAR: 12:11pm
That their baby with the rosy cheeks...cute!
|Re: Seyi Law And Wife, Stacey Aletile Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Today by Damoxy(m): 12:12pm
This Baby no dey grow at all,Naxo she dey since dem born am
(0) (Reply)
Blogger Linda Ikeji Reportedly Gets Engaged / How I Make Free Calls With My Glo, Visafone And Starcomms Lines / Wizkid Comments : Join Me And Hybikay
Viewing this topic: kenodrill, ursulajuls(f), princeemmma(m), neeyor88(m), donilalasky, Ovems(f), Turktman05(m), okon41, Itunxfitness, Timioladee(m), BlissB(f), victorian(f), Damoxy(m), JEREMYBENTHAM, davjos, ellahzy(f), afoxy17, vingi(f), kennethokey15(m), ollybode(m), brogxy and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19