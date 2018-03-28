₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by HigherEd: 7:36am
Daystar Begins Saturday Worship Services
The Pastor Sam Adeyemi founded Daystar Christian Centre will begin Saturday worship services at her Church facility at PLOT A3C Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
The church announced this in a statement signed by Kenny Folarin, chief operating officer at Daystar Christian Centre.
Folarin said the service would hold between 6pm and 7.15pm.
“In a mega-city like Lagos, where many people would love to be in church on Sundays but for unusual schedules and work demands, our Saturday worship service offers that unique privilege to worship God while you attend to work or other things on Sunday,” the statement read.
“For our regular and prospective members, this also presents the opportunity for easy parking space which may be an issue on an average Sunday worship service. In God’s presence, all days are the same with His favours and blessings. Our worship services are value-adding, life-changing, transforming.
“This Saturday worship service would be in addition to our normal Sunday worship services; 7am, 8.45am, 10.30am and 12.15pm. Worshippers can now have options of attending based on their schedules and preferences.”
The church said its mission of raising role models in the society is achieved through “visible transformation in your lives, business and families”. It is however not clear if the Daystar facility recently opened in Lekki, Lagos in 2017 will also hold Saturday services.
The Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) Gbagada, Lagos pastored by Bolaji Idowu began the trend of having alternate services on Saturday in Lagos. The Seventh Day Adventist Church however holds her worship services only on Saturday in commemoration of the sabbath.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1311049065705628&id=444807728996437
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by HigherEd: 7:38am
Well there is no part of the Bible where it explicitly says Christians must worship on sundays. Just like white weddings, easter, christmas. Sunday worship was an invention of the Church which has now become acceptable christian tradition.
I'm of the opinion that the church is free to do as it likes as regards issues like celebrations(easter, christmas), day of worship without looking for biblical correlation since those activities were founded by the Church post bible era...
8 Likes
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by delectablegyal(f): 7:50am
i have been to hicc and that's like the headquarters of gorgeous ladies in lagos.
i have not been to daystar church. somebody will say "who asked me?" i asked myself.
3 Likes
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by HigherEd: 9:47am
"Kudos, the concern is that, the time will come when this is generally accepted, the need for first and second or even third service will arise in the Saturday, then, people by the reason of excuses or non, resolved to attending this Saturday services. Gradually, at the offices or work place your attention will be called for on Sunday by assuming you have option to attend service on Saturday. It will become a norm and the government (who are not born again) will make Sunday part of Official days of the week. Already Saturday is an official day for some. Then the time for spiritual thing has further given to the circular.
Just like importing an idea from western world to africa, it is good if consider the difference in psychological development of both worlds.
Just an opinion. I'm indifferent."
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by ceeroh(m): 11:55am
No comment
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by Ayoswit(f): 11:56am
Hmmm
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by jayson87: 11:56am
This is awesome
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by charain: 11:56am
delectablegyal:Why is a girl looking for churches with beautiful ladies?
You are either gay or she male.
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by enemyofprogress: 11:57am
Muslims no go like dis o
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by kmcutez(f): 11:57am
I'm very sure it's not to make life easy for any of his members. He wants to make sure he does not miss out on any offerings, tithes, etc from those of his members that cannot attend church on Sundays.
Awon ole.
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by shiekjay: 11:57am
the business is moving,lol
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by ZombieTAMER: 11:57am
Some of these yahoo pastors wish church opens on a daily......
If you know what I mean
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by xsoonest171: 11:58am
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by psychologist(m): 11:58am
Waiting for tetraxosulphate IV acid (freeze) to react
Av never seen a more confuse man
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by jhydebaba(m): 11:59am
Money must be made
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by Lexusgs430: 11:59am
Another day to collect tithe and offerings.......
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by IamLadyB: 11:59am
Sunday service at UCU use to be 7.30pm. Unilorin, Better By Far
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by abiodunalasa: 12:00pm
enemyofprogress:
Oponu ni eleyi fa
How?
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by adisabarber(m): 12:00pm
Sabath day is outdated?
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by Bukayot(m): 12:00pm
lobatan ,just to satisfy their own interest. obey the Sabbath day. .
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by brownsugar23: 12:01pm
It just like every other weekend programme
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by Nodogragra4me: 12:01pm
HigherEd:
God actually asked us to keep the sabbath day ( the day he rested from work) Holy. It was the Catholic Church that moved it from Saturday to Sunday( the beginning of the week) and it became convenient for others
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by Randy91(m): 12:01pm
delectablegyal:
oniranú...
This is why u r still single!!!
1 Like
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by eleojo23: 12:02pm
Some people will come and argue about sabbath now.
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by stagger: 12:03pm
Colossians 2: 16: Let no man judge you in meat, drink or in respect of the holy day...
Any day can be used as church service day. Afterall, midweek services were unheard of when I was growing up but is now a regular staple today. So?
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by obembet(m): 12:03pm
K
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by frixie(m): 12:03pm
So bad for this generation
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by stagger: 12:03pm
Nodogragra4me:
I thought it was Emperor Constantine that did so.I might be wrong though.
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by Johnbosco77(m): 12:04pm
That's good...
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by IamPatriotic(m): 12:05pm
Money must be made, regardless what the Bible says about Sabbath day, meanwhile, which day of the week is the sabbath day sef?
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by Bamirex(m): 12:05pm
This is confusion... Saturday service day..? Christianity can't be modernized now. Things are changing o endtimes.bible only said a day never ask to pick two days and pick the one the suite your ineptitude.. Either Sunday or Saturday pick one and make it generally..
|Re: Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship by Abbeyme: 12:06pm
Na small small
