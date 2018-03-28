Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Sam Adeyemi's Daystar Church Begins Saturday Worship (2868 Views)

The Pastor Sam Adeyemi founded Daystar Christian Centre will begin Saturday worship services at her Church facility at PLOT A3C Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.



The church announced this in a statement signed by Kenny Folarin, chief operating officer at Daystar Christian Centre.



Folarin said the service would hold between 6pm and 7.15pm.



“In a mega-city like Lagos, where many people would love to be in church on Sundays but for unusual schedules and work demands, our Saturday worship service offers that unique privilege to worship God while you attend to work or other things on Sunday,” the statement read.



“For our regular and prospective members, this also presents the opportunity for easy parking space which may be an issue on an average Sunday worship service. In God’s presence, all days are the same with His favours and blessings. Our worship services are value-adding, life-changing, transforming.



“This Saturday worship service would be in addition to our normal Sunday worship services; 7am, 8.45am, 10.30am and 12.15pm. Worshippers can now have options of attending based on their schedules and preferences.”



The church said its mission of raising role models in the society is achieved through “visible transformation in your lives, business and families”. It is however not clear if the Daystar facility recently opened in Lekki, Lagos in 2017 will also hold Saturday services.



The Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) Gbagada, Lagos pastored by Bolaji Idowu began the trend of having alternate services on Saturday in Lagos. The Seventh Day Adventist Church however holds her worship services only on Saturday in commemoration of the sabbath.



Well there is no part of the Bible where it explicitly says Christians must worship on sundays. Just like white weddings, easter, christmas. Sunday worship was an invention of the Church which has now become acceptable christian tradition.



I'm of the opinion that the church is free to do as it likes as regards issues like celebrations(easter, christmas), day of worship without looking for biblical correlation since those activities were founded by the Church post bible era... 8 Likes

"Kudos, the concern is that, the time will come when this is generally accepted, the need for first and second or even third service will arise in the Saturday, then, people by the reason of excuses or non, resolved to attending this Saturday services. Gradually, at the offices or work place your attention will be called for on Sunday by assuming you have option to attend service on Saturday. It will become a norm and the government (who are not born again) will make Sunday part of Official days of the week. Already Saturday is an official day for some. Then the time for spiritual thing has further given to the circular.

Just like importing an idea from western world to africa, it is good if consider the difference in psychological development of both worlds.

Just an opinion. I'm indifferent." 1 Like

Muslims no go like dis o

I'm very sure it's not to make life easy for any of his members. He wants to make sure he does not miss out on any offerings, tithes, etc from those of his members that cannot attend church on Sundays.



Awon ole. 1 Like

the business is moving,lol 1 Like





If you know what I mean Some of these yahoo pastors wish church opens on a daily......If you know what I mean 1 Like





Av never seen a more confuse man Waiting for tetraxosulphate IV acid (freeze) to reactAv never seen a more confuse man

Money must be made

Another day to collect tithe and offerings....... 1 Like

Sunday service at UCU use to be 7.30pm. Unilorin, Better By Far

enemyofprogress:

Muslims no go like dis o

Oponu ni eleyi fa



How? Oponu ni eleyi faHow?

Sabath day is outdated?

lobatan ,just to satisfy their own interest. obey the Sabbath day. .

It just like every other weekend programme

HigherEd:

Well there is no part of the Bible where it explicitly says Christians must worship on sundays. Just like white weddings, easter, christmas. Sunday worship was an invention of the Church which has now become acceptable christian tradition.



I'm of the opinion that the church is free to do as it likes as regards issues like celebrations(easter, christmas), day of worship without looking for biblical correlation since those activities were founded by the Church post bible era...



God actually asked us to keep the sabbath day ( the day he rested from work) Holy. It was the Catholic Church that moved it from Saturday to Sunday( the beginning of the week) and it became convenient for others God actually asked us to keep the sabbath day ( the day he rested from work) Holy. It was the Catholic Church that moved it from Saturday to Sunday( the beginning of the week) and it became convenient for others 1 Like

Some people will come and argue about sabbath now.

Colossians 2: 16: Let no man judge you in meat, drink or in respect of the holy day...



Any day can be used as church service day. Afterall, midweek services were unheard of when I was growing up but is now a regular staple today. So?

So bad for this generation

Nodogragra4me:







God actually asked us to keep the sabbath day ( the day he rested from work) Holy. It was the Catholic Church that moved it from Saturday to Sunday( the beginning of the week) and it became convenient for others

I thought it was Emperor Constantine that did so.I might be wrong though. I thought it was Emperor Constantine that did so.I might be wrong though.

That's good...

Money must be made, regardless what the Bible says about Sabbath day, meanwhile, which day of the week is the sabbath day sef?

This is confusion... Saturday service day..? Christianity can't be modernized now. Things are changing o endtimes.bible only said a day never ask to pick two days and pick the one the suite your ineptitude.. Either Sunday or Saturday pick one and make it generally..