Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" (10224 Views)

Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police / Soldiers Punish Residents Who Mistook A Ghanaian Soldier For Robber & Killed Him / Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The 34-year-old suspect confessed to have robbed the deceased of the sum of N1,700,000 and his unregistered Honda Accord Car valued at N1.5m.



He then murdered him in cold blood and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his rented apartment in Kontagora LGA.



Sarki claimed that he was hired to kill his landlord at the sum of N2m.



"I used local medicine to kill the man and buried him inside the house that I rented from him. I was hired to kill him by one of his business associates. I regret my action" he said



https://www.e4unaija.com.ng/regret-action-says-man-robbed-landlord-n1-7m-killed-buried-shallow-grave/ The operatives of the Niger State Police Command in a painstaking investigation on the whereabout of one Alhaji Tasiu Shittu of Kontagora, who left home since on 25th February, 2018 and never returned, trailed and arrested one Ma'aruf Sarki, of Sokoto State.The 34-year-old suspect confessed to have robbed the deceased of the sum of N1,700,000 and his unregistered Honda Accord Car valued at N1.5m.He then murdered him in cold blood and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his rented apartment in Kontagora LGA.Sarki claimed that he was hired to kill his landlord at the sum of N2m.he said

So bad

U ruined 2 precious life with ur greed, urs and the landlord, rest in peace to you in advance. 8 Likes

Go cool off in jail first

YOUR FATHER. ROT IN JAIL IDIOT 4 Likes

Rot well in jail... Mofo

....and GOd regretted why he created man 1 Like

humans

Why?

No wonder Sarki have been missing from Nairaland. So he went to kill his landlord!!!! 11 Likes

No real wa ooo.

Greed and avarice..





U gonna rot in jail...

You don't dispossess someone and still take his/her life.



It's totally unprofessional; with exception to 'ahia ogwu'. 1 Like

Meet The HOSTS For The Singles Hookup & Hangout Event This Saturday....Live In Lagos



BTW...3 days to Go for the Event!

Evil just full everywhere.

tsewww.....

The killer no be our Sarrki, our own sarrki dey vacation.



Jerrypolo:

No wonder Sarki have been missing from Nairaland. So he went to kill his landlord!!!! The killer no be our Sarrki, our own sarrki dey vacation. 2 Likes

sure. you are sorry cause you are caught.

We have one wicked Sarrki on NL too. He supports mass killing and ethnic cleansing 2 Likes 1 Share

U didn't think when u neva do ama NA now u wan regret.

Send him to de maximum prison joor.



#crime_doesn't_pay.





ARE u into football betting and can u stake high on FIXED games??



This is genuine and no scam so only serious people should hit me up



A single Fixed game of little odds but with 100percent Guarantee is available now for pay only AFTER WIN



Only those who can stake atleast 4 000 should add me up on what.sapp for it with 080, 876, 30,218







Rot in hell





kullozone:

We have one wicked Sarrki on NL too

This is far bigger than rotting in jail. Deaith may be the only option for this coward.

You mean the same Sarrki BMC? You mean the same Sarrki BMC?

So before the act, u nor regret na after the act u dey regret.... man u must be a fowl without brain

Lol, sarrki

madridguy:

The killer no be our Sarrki, our own sarrki dey vacation.







I for fear oooo. I for fear oooo.

sotall:

....and GOd regretted why he created man

According to your fingered "Holy Book". According to your fingered "Holy Book".

The difference between Yoruba Muslims and those from the north is that, our brothers are not heartless to take people's lives like Boko haram or Fulani terrorists

davodyguy:

The difference between yoruba Muslims and those from the north is that, our brothers are not heartless to take people's lives The land of Skull? The land of Skull? 1 Like