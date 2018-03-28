₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by ajibolajiblo: 11:33am
The operatives of the Niger State Police Command in a painstaking investigation on the whereabout of one Alhaji Tasiu Shittu of Kontagora, who left home since on 25th February, 2018 and never returned, trailed and arrested one Ma'aruf Sarki, of Sokoto State.
The 34-year-old suspect confessed to have robbed the deceased of the sum of N1,700,000 and his unregistered Honda Accord Car valued at N1.5m.
He then murdered him in cold blood and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his rented apartment in Kontagora LGA.
Sarki claimed that he was hired to kill his landlord at the sum of N2m.
"I used local medicine to kill the man and buried him inside the house that I rented from him. I was hired to kill him by one of his business associates. I regret my action" he said
https://www.e4unaija.com.ng/regret-action-says-man-robbed-landlord-n1-7m-killed-buried-shallow-grave/
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by ultimateyankee: 12:12pm
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by Halinton(m): 12:19pm
So bad
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by twilliamx: 1:08pm
U ruined 2 precious life with ur greed, urs and the landlord, rest in peace to you in advance.
8 Likes
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by BIGTinfotech: 1:08pm
Go cool off in jail first
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by pautex: 1:09pm
YOUR FATHER. ROT IN JAIL IDIOT
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by crackerspub: 1:09pm
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by timsbee(f): 1:09pm
Rot well in jail... Mofo
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by sotall(m): 1:09pm
....and GOd regretted why he created man
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by solidman59(m): 1:09pm
humans
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by moneysense777: 1:11pm
Why?
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by Jerrypolo(m): 1:11pm
No wonder Sarki have been missing from Nairaland. So he went to kill his landlord!!!!
11 Likes
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by Johnbosco77(m): 1:11pm
No real wa ooo.
Greed and avarice..
U gonna rot in jail...
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by wwwtortoise(m): 1:11pm
You don't dispossess someone and still take his/her life.
It's totally unprofessional; with exception to 'ahia ogwu'.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by Antiruka: 1:11pm
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by felix000000(m): 1:12pm
Evil just full everywhere.
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by DrToche: 1:12pm
tsewww.....
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by madridguy(m): 1:13pm
The killer no be our Sarrki, our own sarrki dey vacation.
Jerrypolo:
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by MTKbudapest(m): 1:13pm
sure. you are sorry cause you are caught.
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by kullozone(m): 1:14pm
We have one wicked Sarrki on NL too. He supports mass killing and ethnic cleansing
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by Yunjeezy(m): 1:14pm
U didn't think when u neva do ama NA now u wan regret.
Send him to de maximum prison joor.
#crime_doesn't_pay.
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by Gretaolant: 1:14pm
Rot in hell
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by madridguy(m): 1:15pm
kullozone:
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by naijjaman(m): 1:15pm
This is far bigger than rotting in jail. Deaith may be the only option for this coward.
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by 400billionman: 1:15pm
You mean the same Sarrki BMC?
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by joenor(m): 1:15pm
So before the act, u nor regret na after the act u dey regret.... man u must be a fowl without brain
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by kirchofff(m): 1:16pm
Lol, sarrki
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by Jerrypolo(m): 1:16pm
madridguy:
I for fear oooo.
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by adekhingz(m): 1:17pm
sotall:
According to your fingered "Holy Book".
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by davodyguy: 1:19pm
The difference between Yoruba Muslims and those from the north is that, our brothers are not heartless to take people's lives like Boko haram or Fulani terrorists
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by 400billionman: 1:20pm
davodyguy:The land of Skull?
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Robbed His Landlord Of N1.7m & Killed Him: "I Regret My Action" by KingTrollMan: 1:21pm
I bet he voted for is Uncle Buhari
