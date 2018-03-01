What?

If weekly the executives gathers for meetings regarding the nation then I don't see why the country is not improving or the economy gaining ground across all sphere of the nation.

It calls to questioning what is the basic idea of the gathering if its not to frontier the growth and development of the nation.

The gathering once again to me looks like an APC meeting where they come together to discuss party politics.

What is the APC framework of developmental drive and goal for this nation after almost 3years of weekly gathering.

What is the aim of the meeting if no accountable measures are being taken to improve the wellbeing of the masses.

Education, healthcare especially for nursing mothers are going worst by the day and yet weekly gathering of the executives or rather APC members has not done anything actually meaningful to propagate the alienation of poverty and economic stability and growth of the nation.

What is the use of the gathering of the executives when the masses they lead are not feeling the presence of their leadership.