|President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Harbdulrasaq(m): 12:44pm
President Buhari presides over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by senchris(m): 1:13pm
I wonder why this has become a regular post every wednesday. Is there really anything phenomenal about Buhari presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting? or are the mods just happy celebrating ordinariness? I can't remember hearing any reasonnable thing being discussed apart from seeing the faces of monumental failures in human form like this idiot of a communications minister.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by GreenMavro: 1:14pm
The kind holdup wey go dy Lagos tomorrow eh....me dy reason if I go go work sef!
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Omooniya1: 1:14pm
debate well!!
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:14pm
That army guy for Buhari back go don travel taya. Mention the country, he's dere with him.
I like that
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Gretaolant: 1:14pm
Is the every week?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 1:15pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by solochris(m): 1:16pm
Its because of his incompetency, that's why when he does his assignment, it makes front page. If he doesnt preside over FEC, is it my village head that will do that for him?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 1:16pm
Buhari is a mistake!
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Antiruka: 1:17pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Akpa133(m): 1:18pm
I like this man too much
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by KingGBsky(m): 1:19pm
What?
If weekly the executives gathers for meetings regarding the nation then I don't see why the country is not improving or the economy gaining ground across all sphere of the nation.
It calls to questioning what is the basic idea of the gathering if its not to frontier the growth and development of the nation.
The gathering once again to me looks like an APC meeting where they come together to discuss party politics.
What is the APC framework of developmental drive and goal for this nation after almost 3years of weekly gathering.
What is the aim of the meeting if no accountable measures are being taken to improve the wellbeing of the masses.
Education, healthcare especially for nursing mothers are going worst by the day and yet weekly gathering of the executives or rather APC members has not done anything actually meaningful to propagate the alienation of poverty and economic stability and growth of the nation.
What is the use of the gathering of the executives when the masses they lead are not feeling the presence of their leadership.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by BIGTinfotech: 1:20pm
FEC meeting every Wednesday.
Yet no positive impact on the people.
Yet when people like Bill Gates talk, we won't listen.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by fk002: 1:20pm
God bless PMB
The incorruptible leader with foresight
PMB till 2023
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Damilare6293: 1:21pm
Your visit is counterproductive.... people are not moved...we are changing the change and still collect our change.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Elder4sure(m): 1:21pm
Buhari very soon you shall be presiding over federal executive cowcil meeting with your cows in daura because that's where you are supposed to be. Insha Allah! Amin
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by rickyrex(m): 1:22pm
Harbdulrasaq:in the end they will conclude on how to increase fuel prize, how to kidnap another set of student and more so how to make hard life for well meaning Nigerians
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Stem23: 1:23pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by joenor(m): 1:24pm
Big boiz having meeting.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 1:24pm
This night 1 dollar equalled 180 what happened who was doing illegal business at night.
We need answers
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by BabatCargo(m): 1:28pm
What we need is positive change
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by MrImole(m): 1:33pm
Nonsense
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by nickxtra(m): 1:43pm
Has anything good come out these meetings?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Uromigod(m): 2:02pm
Obasanjo slams buhari
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2ponXyJJ3w
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by chosengocap: 2:08pm
1. "Bill Gates is critizing Buhari because GEJ kept Deziani
$99b loot in Microsoft."
Lauretta Onochie
2. "Bill Gates did not criticize Nigeria, there is no proof of
that"
Femi Adesina
3. "We have invited Bill Gates for a chat"
DSS
4. "We hereby warm all mischief makers"
Nigerian Army
5. "Bill Gates visits Nigeria for the first time in a historic
visit...praises Buhari body language for massive economic
progress in Nigeria"
BMC
6. "Under GEJ, i could not find a single Microsoft on any
Nigerian computer, today there are Microsoft Applications
in Nigeria...real change"
Tolu Ogunlesi
7. "Bill Gates spoke about the soft side of Buhari"
Garba Shehu
8. "Boko Haram uses Windows Word. Bill Gates is a
sponsors Boko Haram"
Nasir ElRufai
9.."If Bill Gates returns to Nigeria, Corruption will return"
Rotimi Ameachi
10. "Who is Bill Gates?"
Buhari
