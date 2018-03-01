Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes (8207 Views)

Well, the lady identified as Olivet Timipere whose face was photoshopped into the Olori Formular1 body has finally apologized on Instagram.



She accepted that she was at fault and apologized to the lady.



Read what she wrote below;





Culled from;





originals1:

I will collect your land by fire by force I will collect your land by fire by force 41 Likes 2 Shares

Some people just love the coke bottle shape... but photoshopping your head on someone else's body is the height 1 Like

lol nothing wey dem no de tif for naija.... 1 Like

Please if i may ask How the Phuck x dix supposed 2b news... Please if i may ask How the Phuck x dix supposed 2b news... 1 Like

Headlesschicken:

Please if i may ask How the Phuck x dix supposed 2b news... On this forum this is considered news On this forum this is considered news 1 Like

She still threw in a disclaimer in there Sha. SMH

Good thing she did apologize, life is too short let's move on

Just like PDP

fran6co:

lol nothing wey dem no de tif for naija....



My broda, ah taya oh My broda, ah taya oh

DaddyKross:







I will collect your land by fire by force



i SWEAR i will be your next of kin i SWEAR i will be your next of kin 1 Like

what does she mean by "it was her fault not getting to the root by confirming the picture"?

Is she the owner of the dress? What else does she want to confirm, or she wants to form "Mercy Aigbe " that claimed she doesn't know the cloth belonged to another person? 1 Like

Go and sin no more

ok 1 Like

I don't blame them though,



It's a banging body.





But the photoshop come fine pass her.

Na wa o.



People have lost their sense of humanity, originality, reasoning and self appreciation. They will use texcoat and emulsion to paint face and end up looking like another human being, Botox their yansch and lips so that they can carry weight. As if that is not enough, the next is to be stealing someone else's body to implant their face. O ga ooo.

What a wasted generation. 2 Likes 1 Share

She can work out to get whatever shape she wants instead of doing this... Wedding MC

i can photo shop kim jon un and nothing will happen...attention seeking people on sm..anybody can photo shop anybody

OK... Then the next thread would be..

"Blogger apologies for making up a stupid story"

D PhotoShop looks grt though



but sis don't try it again, apology accepted

Apology accepted. Go and Photoshop no more.

mtcheeew! the photoshop looks even better than the real thing sef.

DaddyKross:





I will collect your land by fire by force Omo onile spotted. Omo onile spotted.

I thought they're both thesame oh!