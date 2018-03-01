₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Priscy01(f): 12:46pm
Hours ago, we shared news about a woman who cries out after she found her body photoshopped in another lady's face.
Well, the lady identified as Olivet Timipere whose face was photoshopped into the Olori Formular1 body has finally apologized on Instagram.
She accepted that she was at fault and apologized to the lady.
Read what she wrote below;
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/lady-whose-face-was-photoshopped-into-another-womans-body-apologizes.html
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by originals1(m): 12:50pm
Space booked
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by DaddyKross: 12:53pm
originals1:
I will collect your land by fire by force
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Blizzy9ja: 1:04pm
Some people just love the coke bottle shape... but photoshopping your head on someone else's body is the height
1 Like
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by fran6co(m): 1:44pm
lol nothing wey dem no de tif for naija....
1 Like
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Headlesschicken(m): 1:46pm
Please if i may ask How the Phuck x dix supposed 2b news...
1 Like
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Harshirama(m): 1:47pm
Medicine after death
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by MissRaine69(f): 1:58pm
Headlesschicken:On this forum this is considered news
1 Like
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by MrOjay1(m): 2:06pm
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by BossLaifay(f): 2:08pm
She still threw in a disclaimer in there Sha. SMH
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by majorgeneral000: 2:51pm
Good thing she did apologize, life is too short let's move on
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Samusu(m): 3:25pm
Just like PDP
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Pauls0n(m): 3:48pm
fran6co:
My broda, ah taya oh
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by stubbornman(m): 5:08pm
DaddyKross:
i SWEAR i will be your next of kin
1 Like
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by obaataaokpaewu: 5:48pm
what does she mean by "it was her fault not getting to the root by confirming the picture"?
Is she the owner of the dress? What else does she want to confirm, or she wants to form "Mercy Aigbe " that claimed she doesn't know the cloth belonged to another person?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by talk2archy: 8:23pm
Go and sin no more
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:23pm
ok
1 Like
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by tesppidd: 8:23pm
Lol,
I don't blame them though,
It's a banging body.
But the photoshop come fine pass her.
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by lolaxavier(m): 8:24pm
Na wa o.
People have lost their sense of humanity, originality, reasoning and self appreciation. They will use texcoat and emulsion to paint face and end up looking like another human being, Botox their yansch and lips so that they can carry weight. As if that is not enough, the next is to be stealing someone else's body to implant their face. O ga ooo.
What a wasted generation.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by MrRhymes101(m): 8:24pm
She can work out to get whatever shape she wants instead of doing this... Wedding MC
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Dutchey(m): 8:24pm
lol
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by unknownsolja: 8:25pm
i can photo shop kim jon un and nothing will happen...attention seeking people on sm..anybody can photo shop anybody
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by ajibolabd(m): 8:27pm
Their problem
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by stano2(m): 8:27pm
OK... Then the next thread would be..
"Blogger apologies for making up a stupid story"
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by estolaB(f): 8:28pm
D PhotoShop looks grt though
but sis don't try it again, apology accepted
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:31pm
Funny tales...
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Tednersy: 8:31pm
Apology accepted. Go and Photoshop no more.
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Rigel95(m): 8:37pm
mtcheeew! the photoshop looks even better than the real thing sef.
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by sirwilson(m): 8:37pm
DaddyKross:Omo onile spotted.
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by Iseoluwani: 8:38pm
Smh
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by kullozone(m): 8:38pm
I thought they're both thesame oh!
|Re: Lady Whose Face Was Photoshopped Into Another Woman's Body Apologizes by columbus007(m): 8:42pm
Which one is the real and the fake sef
