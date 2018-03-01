₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by PrettyCrystal: 1:02pm
According to reports, today, March 28, 2018 being Wednesday, is the long awaited date set before the Federal High Court, Abuja to know the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra {IPOB}, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
Recall that on 14th of September 2017, the Nigerian Army invaded the Palace of his Royal Majesty, Eze Isreal Okwu Kanu, the home of the IPOB leader, where many victims were killed as the military searched for Nnamdi Kanu. Since then, Nnamdi Kanu and his family are nowhere to be seen.
An Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday ordered counsel to the elusive IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’, Ifeanyi Ejiofor to produce his client. Justice Binta Nyako ordered Ejiofor to produce the IPOB leader during the next adjournment date of March 28, or for his sureties to explain his whereabouts.
Kanu was admitted to bail on April 25, 2017 and the Chairman, South East Senate caucus, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant, Tochukwu Uchendu signed his bail bond.
Since he was granted bail, the separatist leader has not appeared in court and his counsel had repeatedly told the court that his client was in the custody of the Nigerian Army.
Today, Hon. Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe who is one of the sureties is present before the court, reportedly ready to narrate what actually transpired between the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Nigerian Army in the guise of "Operation Egwu Eke II".
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nnamdi-kanus-surety-sen-enyinnaya-abaribe-appears-before-abuja-high-court.html
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by Gullah: 1:06pm
The Abracadabra that Buhari and his goons are doing will fail. Nnamdi Kanu is a hero
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by Shedrack777(m): 1:07pm
so, nnamdi cownu still want to remain relevant?
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by yarimo(m): 1:13pm
Senator ABARIBE where is NNAMDI KANU? No place for terrorists in nigeria
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by yarimo(m): 1:14pm
Gullah:in your dreams abi?
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by ukukaegbu(m): 1:16pm
Nice outfit
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by kanubiafra: 1:44pm
LIKE JAMES BOND KANU WILL RETURN
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by kanubiafra: 1:51pm
yarimo:TOT YOU SAY HE IS IN GHANA WHY NOT BUHARI BRING HIM BACK WHEN HE WENT TO HELP THE FIGHT CORRUPTION
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by JasonScolari: 1:55pm
This IPOB leader called Kanu will finally bring buhari to his kneels.
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by juddy4life: 2:02pm
The chief terrorist Fulani herdsman and the Nigerian army know the whereabout of Nazi Nnamdi Kanu. If they have killed him or if he is still in their custody, Nigerians;especially Biafrans should know.
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by yarimo(m): 2:03pm
kanubiafra:is it BUHARI that bail and take him to Ghana?
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by authehighness: 2:08pm
yarimo:in dapchi girls movie,we saw the real terrorists being celebrated and allowed to preached their propaganda with the chief terrorist,the demonic,satanic,bloodsucking beast in the aso rock,paying them millions of pounds and dolars for work,well done
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by Clerverly: 2:10pm
Whenever they commit crimes, they wear Isi Agu to deceive gullible ipob miscreants, and curry sympathy....
Ndi Ara!
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by GavelSlam: 2:36pm
Abaribe where is the suspect?
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by brogxy: 2:38pm
yarimo:So there is place for the herdsmen that kill people.
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by IgbosAreOsus: 2:39pm
Please hold that OSU criminal pig by his balls
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by Corrinthians(m): 2:39pm
Good for the bagger Pig.
Anytime the law catches up with them, they go and wear this furniture material to decieve lesser pigs.
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by GoroTango(m): 2:40pm
This foolish senator who stood as a surety for the albino Jewish wannabe terrorist is about to lose N100 million for his awful foresight. How can anyone in their right mind stand as a guarantor for an individual facing a serious charge such as treasonable felony, possessing dual citizenship in addition to being a raving demagogic lunatic? These dumb sureties have just made the FGN N300 million richer. Next time he will think twice before he touches IPOB with a long pole
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by ohem007(m): 2:40pm
Gullah:
Yada yada yada
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by sekundosekundo: 2:41pm
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by ohem007(m): 2:42pm
kanubiafra:
Yeah... . ..
And earth is gon rotate backward...
The mo'fucker is long gone
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by comdr20: 2:43pm
yarimo:is people like u dat brings curses on theirselves
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by awa(m): 2:45pm
Nigeria is a failed State
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by Corrinthians(m): 2:46pm
ohem007:
Heeeeebow Hamaka.
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by uba1991: 2:46pm
i tot they say grey hair is a sign of wisdom. this man's grey hair is foolishness. An old man without wisdom, a small boy like kanu has turn him to a FOOL
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by Elin: 2:46pm
kanubiafra:
Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Surety, Enyinnaya Abaribe Appears Before Abuja High Court by Tracypacy: 2:46pm
