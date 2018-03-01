Distinguished citizens, kindly lend me your ears for a few minutes. This won’t take long.



From recently concluded joint investigations with the authorities, we have found without an iota of doubt that cab drivers (Uber, Taxify, Yellow Cab etc) Are now colluding with SARS.



Be mindful of the kind of calls you receive when you are in these services. Some of them are informants and they make you a target of these authority backed men of the underworld (SARS). The cases we have been receiving in relation to this have been very disturbing. There’s been situations where people receive calls on payment & in a very short time the vehicle is double crossed with SARS asking about the exact sums and demanding a cut. Please be discreet & be very careful when in these cabs.

Also ladies, I beg of you, knowing fully well how difficult things may get. Don’t seek help from people you met online. Anyone telling you they have a friend somewhere willing to set you up in business just for sending him nudes, doesn’t mean well for you.

Once you allow your need and their lying tongue push you to do the despicable, you will be ensnared in the convoluted web of blackmail. They will become friends with your closest friends and threaten to post your nudes tagging your friends & families unless you do as they say.



Be careful out there. The world around you is changing. Talk to your friends and families. This can happen to anyone and it is very difficult to investigate because most victims are too ashamed to make a case or come forward. Things are happening out there....End Of Celestial Admonition....





NB: Anyone posting the nudes of another is mostly a blackmailer. Help us get them apprehended. Report such handles and Facebook account. Don’t encourage this dastardly act. Women are the heart and soul of Africa, don’t ruin them emotionally with irresponsible use of social media.





Share this across platforms. Educate everyone in your network. Share on WhatsApp. Help our youth the truth to know.





For the blackmailers, note that your days are numbered. We have all the information necessary to carry out a robust track. Please post the nudes of the lady in question and be our guest. We are waiting.