|Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by ELVISHOT(m): 8:01pm
…seeks refund of N100m bail bond
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/breaking-senator-abaribe-applies-withdraw-kanus-surety/amp/
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by brainpulse: 8:12pm
So unfortunate that your money has entered voice mail. Next time you know Kanu is a scammer
15 Likes
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Teewhy2: 8:12pm
Next time he will know that beneficence , favour / un merited kindness has limit. You need to be careful when rendering help next time and this is also a lesson to many of us n
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by fabiano09(m): 8:12pm
It will be a shame for any learned individual whether for or against the federal government to support the judges decision not to grant their prayers,to be honest partisan politics by our learned judges have all but ruined this old profession of law in naija,out judicial system has become a joke,justice Binta nyako is a disgrace to the profession, history will judge them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by origima: 8:12pm
May God help us
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by mcquin(m): 8:13pm
Let me hear IPOB label him an afonja.
Python dance was a master stroke.
3 Likes
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Wishaky(f): 8:13pm
Good for him.
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by donblade85555(m): 8:13pm
v
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by jobaltol: 8:13pm
Oj
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by raymondFirstborn(m): 8:13pm
.
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by ayoola648(m): 8:13pm
is that possible ?
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Palaver: 8:13pm
N100m don go be that o.
Something wey e for use stake
Feyenoord v shakter Donetsk - 0 2.5
ManCity v Napoli - 0 2.5
Maribor v Liverpool - 0 2.5
Leipzig v Porto - 0 2.5
Use am win N1bn
8 Likes
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by ExAngel007(f): 8:13pm
the beginning of trouble
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by eleojo23: 8:13pm
Good for him.
Let every man carry his own cross.
No need to suffer for a man who is probably living well somewhere.
2 Likes
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by asawanathegreat(m): 8:14pm
Have they force or bargain with u to withdraw from what u voluntarily stand for. I pity nnamdi Kanu for Dis move.
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by tishbite41: 8:14pm
Afonjas... crying more than the bereaved since 19Adam. make una leave Biafra for us.
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Amarabae(f): 8:15pm
Mr abaribe, Why did you sign for it before?
1 Like
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by akinszz: 8:15pm
6 Likes
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by GreenMavro: 8:15pm
y
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by DirtyGold: 8:16pm
Budget money don dey complete small small
You cannot arm-wrestle a legitimate government (no matter how unpopular) and expect to win. Kanu felt he could use an old trick in the book to become a famous hero but it is at the end only bringing shame, loss and dishonour to those who stuck out for him.
Members of the proscibed IPOB who usually thronged the court in solidarity to their embattled leader have not been sighted anywhere today.Nobody associates with failure.
What's tha business?
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by hola106(m): 8:17pm
is ok
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by doctorkush(m): 8:17pm
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Almaiga: 8:18pm
Oga Senator, you can't eat your Cake and have it. You forgot so soon, how you were forming Boss when you went to sign for Kanu's surety. Now you wan withdraw as KANU don turn Usein
Bolt. Justice Binta will never allow that.
1 Like
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by MabraO: 8:18pm
I wonder the kinda lawyer that told him he can withdraw himself as surety from cownu case.
Next tine use ur head.
Go and produce that coward u dumb mother effer
4 Likes
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by DJperdurabo: 8:18pm
And thus go the tale of how N100m took a leisurely stroll down the streets of Abuja, never to be heard from or seen again.
4 Likes
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Nwodosis(m): 8:19pm
In as much as you are not a Fulani man in this country , see yourself a conquered being!
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by anyebedgreat: 8:19pm
Hahahahaha.
It's just like betting on a game and then going to cancel your bet like 5 minutes to the end of the match because you are loosing.
1 Like
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by JohnXcel: 8:20pm
Him money don enter voicemail be that, except of course he produces Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by maamisco(f): 8:20pm
COW NUNU OUR HERO
1 Like
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by PDPGuy: 8:21pm
Lol
Senator Abaribe, bail is non-refundable. The whole purpose of bond/bail is to ensure that the defendant (in this case, Kanu) appears in court.
As Nnamdi Kanu has refused to honor a valid court summon, those who paid bond for him have to forfeit the money to the court.
3 Likes
|Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by jstbeinhonest: 8:23pm
Did Abaribe just call Kanu a terrorist?
