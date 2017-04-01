₦airaland Forum

Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by ELVISHOT(m): 8:01pm
…seeks refund of N100m bail bond
….says I don’t know Kanu’s whereabouts

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri


ABUJA – Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the undertaken he took on behalf of the leader of the indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.


The three persons that signed IPOB leader bail bond, From the right, Tochukwu Uchendu, Jewish Chief High Priest, Immanuel-El Shalom Oka-Ben Madu and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.
Abaribe who is representing Abia South Senatorial District prayed the court to discharge his as Kanu’s surety.

The federal lawmaker said he has not seen nor heard from Kanu since September 11.

He told the court that the Nigerian Army had in the course of military operations in Abia state from September 11, visited Kanu’s residence, saying it was reported in the media that there was shooting and fracas during the visit.

He said Kanu “has not been seen again nor reached on phone by the Applicant, neither is he reported in any news media as seen by any persom, nor made any statement on any issue”.

Abaribe told the court that he “lacks capacity to produce a person stated by the 1st Respondent to be a member of a terrorist organisation, or any persin whom the 1st Respondent is reported to be interested in his whereabouts including the aftermat of the military operations in Abia state which commenced about 11th September, 2017”.

Specifically, Abaribe is praying the court for, “An order of this honourable court discharging the applicant as surety of the 1st/2nd respondent, and discharging the recognizance entered into by the applicant, and to discharge the applicant from the entire incidence of the bail of Nnamdi Kanu- the 1st defendant/2nd respondent in charge No. FHC/Abj/CR/383/2015: Federal Republic of Nigeria v Nnamdi Kanu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawisi.

“An order discharging the bond executed by the applicant for the bail of the 1st Defendant/2nd Respondent in charge No. FHC/Abj/CR/383/2015: Federal Republic of Nigeria v Nnamdi Kanu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawisi and refunding the sum of N100, 000, 000.00 (one hundred million naira only) or any other sum paid into this honourable court or undertaken to this honourable court sequel to the bail of the 2nd respondent”.

While FG was cited as the 1st respondent, Kanu and his three co-defendants were joined as 2nd Respondent to 5th respondents.

Meanwhile FG has filed a counter motion, insisting that Abaribe must produce the IPOB leader.

Meanwhile, trial Justice Binta Nyako has commenced sitting. Though Kanu is not in court, his co-defendants were brought by officials of Kuje Prison.

There is heavy security presence within the court’s vicinity.

Members of the proscibed IPOB who usually thronged the court in solidarity to their embattled leader have not been sighted anywhere today.

Mor details soon.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/breaking-senator-abaribe-applies-withdraw-kanus-surety/amp/

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by brainpulse: 8:12pm
grin So unfortunate that your money has entered voice mail. Next time you know Kanu is a scammer

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Teewhy2: 8:12pm
Next time he will know that beneficence , favour / un merited kindness has limit. You need to be careful when rendering help next time and this is also a lesson to many of us n
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by fabiano09(m): 8:12pm
It will be a shame for any learned individual whether for or against the federal government to support the judges decision not to grant their prayers,to be honest partisan politics by our learned judges have all but ruined this old profession of law in naija,out judicial system has become a joke,justice Binta nyako is a disgrace to the profession, history will judge them.

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by origima: 8:12pm
May God help us
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by mcquin(m): 8:13pm
Let me hear IPOB label him an afonja.

Python dance was a master stroke.

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Wishaky(f): 8:13pm
Good for him.
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by donblade85555(m): 8:13pm
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by jobaltol: 8:13pm
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by raymondFirstborn(m): 8:13pm
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by ayoola648(m): 8:13pm
is that possible ?
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Palaver: 8:13pm
N100m don go be that o.

Something wey e for use stake
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by ExAngel007(f): 8:13pm
the beginning of trouble
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by eleojo23: 8:13pm
Good for him.

Let every man carry his own cross.

No need to suffer for a man who is probably living well somewhere.

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by asawanathegreat(m): 8:14pm
Have they force or bargain with u to withdraw from what u voluntarily stand for. I pity nnamdi Kanu for Dis move.
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by tishbite41: 8:14pm
Afonjas... crying more than the bereaved since 19Adam. make una leave Biafra for us.
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Amarabae(f): 8:15pm
Mr abaribe, Why did you sign for it before?

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by akinszz: 8:15pm
grin

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by GreenMavro: 8:15pm
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by DirtyGold: 8:16pm
Budget money don dey complete small small grin cheesy

You cannot arm-wrestle a legitimate government (no matter how unpopular) and expect to win. Kanu felt he could use an old trick in the book to become a famous hero but it is at the end only bringing shame, loss and dishonour to those who stuck out for him.
Members of the proscibed IPOB who usually thronged the court in solidarity to their embattled leader have not been sighted anywhere today.
Nobody associates with failure.

What's tha business?
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by hola106(m): 8:17pm
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by doctorkush(m): 8:17pm
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Almaiga: 8:18pm
Oga Senator, you can't eat your Cake and have it. You forgot so soon, how you were forming Boss when you went to sign for Kanu's surety. Now you wan withdraw as KANU don turn Usein
Bolt. Justice Binta will never allow that.grin grin

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by MabraO: 8:18pm
I wonder the kinda lawyer that told him he can withdraw himself as surety from cownu case.
Next tine use ur head.
Go and produce that coward u dumb mother effer

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by DJperdurabo: 8:18pm
And thus go the tale of how N100m took a leisurely stroll down the streets of Abuja, never to be heard from or seen again.

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by Nwodosis(m): 8:19pm
In as much as you are not a Fulani man in this country , see yourself a conquered being!
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by anyebedgreat: 8:19pm
It's just like betting on a game and then going to cancel your bet like 5 minutes to the end of the match because you are loosing.

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by JohnXcel: 8:20pm
Him money don enter voicemail be that, except of course he produces Nnamdi Kanu.
Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by maamisco(f): 8:20pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin COW NUNU OUR HERO

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by PDPGuy: 8:21pm
Senator Abaribe, bail is non-refundable. The whole purpose of bond/bail is to ensure that the defendant (in this case, Kanu) appears in court.

As Nnamdi Kanu has refused to honor a valid court summon, those who paid bond for him have to forfeit the money to the court.

Re: Abaribe Applies To Withdraw As Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety by jstbeinhonest: 8:23pm
Did Abaribe just call Kanu a terrorist?

