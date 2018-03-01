



Potatoes



Potatoes have a high water content, so after being stored in the freezer, you could be left with a mushy, soft potato. Potatoes are best kept in a cool, dry place. If you really want to freeze them, you should try cooking them first.



Fried foods



Foods that were fried will lose their crunchy taste if you put the leftovers in the freezer. The best advice is to eat all of your fried food in one go or fry the ones you can eat.



Eggs in their shell



You should never keep eggs that are still in their eggs in the freezer. The water content inside the egg expands when frozen, which can cause the outer shell to crack and be vulnerable to bacteria. If you want to freeze your eggs, always take them out of the shell, mix until well blended and put in the freezer.



Cooked rice and pasta



Freezing cooked rice and pasta is never a good idea. It becomes mushy flavourless. In the end, you will have no choice than to throw it away!



Raw fruits and veggies



Any vegetable or fruit that has a high water concentration, like cucumber, tomatoes, salad greens, and watermelon will not survive the freezer because the water inside quickly allows them to become mushy.



Dairy products



Dairy products should never be kept in the freezer because it forces the enzymes in dairy to separate. If you do not want your milk, yoghurt and cheese to become watery, do not put it in the freezer.







