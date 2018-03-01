₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,152 members, 4,159,143 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 03:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer (2210 Views)
4 Popular Foods You Didn’t Know Could Make You Gain Crazy Weight / Can You Do Without Your Freezer For Preserving Food? / 10 Nigerian Foods You Must Eat Before You Die (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by Opinionated: 1:34pm
Your freezer is a great tool for preserving and ensuring that foods do not get spoilt. With this in the mind of many, they keep every food in the freezer. This is actually wrong. There are certain foods that shouldn’t be kept in the freezer as this can lead to the growth of bacteria or even health risks. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no 1 food ordering platform, highlights some of the foods you should not keep in your freezer.
Potatoes
Potatoes have a high water content, so after being stored in the freezer, you could be left with a mushy, soft potato. Potatoes are best kept in a cool, dry place. If you really want to freeze them, you should try cooking them first.
Fried foods
Foods that were fried will lose their crunchy taste if you put the leftovers in the freezer. The best advice is to eat all of your fried food in one go or fry the ones you can eat.
Eggs in their shell
You should never keep eggs that are still in their eggs in the freezer. The water content inside the egg expands when frozen, which can cause the outer shell to crack and be vulnerable to bacteria. If you want to freeze your eggs, always take them out of the shell, mix until well blended and put in the freezer.
Cooked rice and pasta
Freezing cooked rice and pasta is never a good idea. It becomes mushy flavourless. In the end, you will have no choice than to throw it away!
Raw fruits and veggies
Any vegetable or fruit that has a high water concentration, like cucumber, tomatoes, salad greens, and watermelon will not survive the freezer because the water inside quickly allows them to become mushy.
Dairy products
Dairy products should never be kept in the freezer because it forces the enzymes in dairy to separate. If you do not want your milk, yoghurt and cheese to become watery, do not put it in the freezer.
source: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by Dee60: 3:47pm
In a world where every one is an expert - One fellow says you should eat 2 boiled eggs every day for good health and the other says you should not touch egg at all!
How nice will it be if they can cite scientific sources to boost their claims!
There is confusion in the planet! It seems the more we invent the more confused people become.
God save us. Amen
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by kingofabia: 3:47pm
Fp
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by dynicks(m): 3:47pm
t
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by ganiyu26(m): 3:47pm
Wr moi moi
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by amiibaby(f): 3:47pm
Cool
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by bouncing99: 3:47pm
its ook... but ko le werk
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by RichFoundation(m): 3:48pm
Ok
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by ganiyu26(m): 3:48pm
Dee60:U shaaa one make fp
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by alphaconde(m): 3:48pm
this is late for me already.
several years ago i bought fine apples to surprise my dad and i kept them in the freezer, i wasnt able to give them to him until the next day behold when i saw the apples the next day i was surprised
2 Likes
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by primeache: 3:48pm
Ok
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by zeko172(m): 3:48pm
Ok
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by donmhedi: 3:49pm
Nice thread
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by IamAirforce1: 3:49pm
Na una sabi
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by Teeabod(m): 3:49pm
Is alright!!!
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by slimpoppa(m): 3:49pm
ehat should we now keep?
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by crownedprinz(m): 3:49pm
that rice own sha...had to throw mine last night...but for the frozen egg without the shell, when you want to use it would it still be nice?
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by cutefergiee(m): 3:50pm
Yet the yoghurt ppu be telling us to kip it refrigerated..
Who do we believe?
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by smithsydny(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by SAMBARRY: 3:52pm
So WHAT should we now keep in the freezer
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by sherifato(f): 3:52pm
Op the fried food and rice is a great lie, put your fried kulikuli inside an airtight container and keep it inside the freezer bring it out anytime you want it, also you can freeze your cooked rice if you can finish it in a day. It can be there for days nothing will happen to it.
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 3:52pm
Sniper VS hypo which is faster
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by coalcoal1(m): 3:52pm
ok
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 3:52pm
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by newoffer: 3:53pm
Are u talking about modern fridge or those coffin our parents our parent are used to. Pls , u have never seen a high tech fridge
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by ReneeNuttall(f): 3:54pm
I preserve my cheese and yoghurt in my deep freezer and it comes out well after defrosting it.
|Re: Foods You Shouldn’t Keep In Your Freezer by Buhari4Hunger: 3:54pm
rr
(0) (Reply)
Olehese / Buy Your Chicken At Challion Farm / Big Turkeys, Broilers And Old Layers Are For Sale In Ibadan.
Viewing this topic: Dondbuzor, k10, lekanwj(m), kitaatita, gbemmiefals, Mosesjoker(m), Rolandonyi, Amynamerica, Shinningstar201, alphaconde(m), chupcake(m), excelinfotech, uchemelvin20004, ifefemi(m), billynoni(m), afamaustin(m), tivta(m), cc77(m), 2fine2fast(m), jidesam168(m), olusola11, paramount123(m), adeoba5, osuofia2(m), Ojoro123, Andyblaze, sulexrio, Rockie, anjiela, emydot(m), Unstoppable100(m), wemmyklein, Spetzzy7(m), largeman4u(m), otomori(m), Tonyreal49, tamzy123(m), Princepioneer(m), opeyemmmy(m), Jerrydox(m), smithsydny(m), kuma007(m), LilyHomes, sammylink, THUNDER4real(m), shaklisco, saintjt, BrightJay, jaybim, IjeleNwa(m), Mysticlady2014, ItsTime4me(m), Pepsi101, hsub, ghanaman5050, ACE1010, cutefergiee(m), Natcho, jacojaco, Metallurgist, chuddykay(m), nwakibe, chidiadivictor(m), Dee60, Ampo, Pauletta(m), tefla(m), Clerverly, coalcoal1(m), Onubaba(m), shawdon(m), OBAGADAFFI, koksybrown, moupe, McPerry(f), koribobo, opeoluwa20(m), elnath(m), Securedlife(m), tempex88(m), DMarvel(m), thunderbabs, oreslaw, Donjoe19, EYIBLESSN(m), chidaike(m), FRONTPAGE, excel4us, hary4luv(m), Proudlyngwa(m), Byhisgraceid, LewsTherin, Ejiod(m), kokoye(m), johnshagb(m), corpersforum(f), goldenval(m), biyi99(m), babs2aroks, jerflakes(m), duchez(m), hakinze00(m), agwunchauc(m), Igba123, SAMBARRY, Mac05(m), YOMI8282, vivlyviv, IamAirforce1, planetx13, jackyraw09, pweshboi(m), awesomet1(m), 989900, davelon(m), jaygem(m), IAMTHEHERO, newoffer, knuckle01, quadreyatom(m), twy44(m), Iyajelili(f), Solodegreat24(m), Cybertext(m), Nenejeje(f), manofxter(m), drinkgarri, FoodCrest, ch3ckm8, WotzupNG, Gloriouspa(m), prettymaxy(f), elizino, Fourwinds, gbosaa(m), bhankie(m), danniyal(m), sinorte, NnamdiCheges(m), Kaxmytex(m), kunlesmiles(m), ziccoit, addemy, OluCypher(m), agarawu23(m), Dizu(m), sikells(m), OLAADEX, Kutupapapa, richloya, ukazi, urch47(m), Asuito7, chrisooblog, Xcelinteriors(f), x2lambo(m), maverick24(m), fuller86, MrsNwaAmaikpe(f), tman14(m), bettercreature(m), idowuprecelon, ReneeNuttall(f), chara019(f), LOC1(m), wallace1, rozayx5(m), Princefrankie1(m), atarapa(m), Muyiii(m), akeemakinremi(m), lelvin(m), usgee, handbagss(f), princeayo123456, hayboss, Emmanuel602(m), Lordemperoris100(m), Wonderboy91, bunmconig(m), Uniqueone2018, akara(m), MYDEBBY(m), Owodiong(m), joloB, oxbowlake, Yekoyeko(m), Dasherz(f), Saintp231, oche123, Chicksy(f), AIZubair(m), lexylee(m), sokera, drthiery(m), eze2015, Buhari4Hunger and 396 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19