The Bank of Agriculture (BoA) said on Wednesday in Lagos that it was on a recovery mission of disbursed funds to farmers, totalling over N60 billion.



BoA’s Managing Director, Mohammed Kabir, gave the figure at a workshop organised by the Agege Branch of the bank.



The workshop is entitled “Enhancing Wealth Creation Across the Agricultural Value Chains’’.



Mr Kabir, who was represented by the Zonal Manager South-West, Idiat Folorunsho, said the bank was currently committed to grant funds to youths who were ready to delve into agriculture.



“The bank is on a recovery mission currently because we have about N60 billion outside, disbursed to farmers who have refused to pay back.



“If a farmer collects money and refuses to pay back, how will the bank be able to fund others who wish to collect money for their agricultural projects to further drive the economy.



“We are planning to open more branches that will be befitting of the bank’s status; but how do we do that when the huge amount is outside.



“Some farmers will collect these monies and we will not be able to get them because they will change their addresses and all that; it’s sad.



“The situation is very commendable here in the South-West,’’ he said.



Mr Kabir said that the trend was only common with men, adding that women were always prompt in paying back.



He said that other local government areas should emulate the Kosofe Local Government of Lagos State that provided the bank with office accommodation and land for a permanent structure.



The workshop was attended by over 250 participants, including representatives of the ministries of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Agriculture and others.



(NAN)

The truth remains as a people are in character so are the type of leaders they shall get ...the character of 90 percent of Nigerians is nothing to write home about 18 Likes 2 Shares

Lol.. How are dey supposed to pay back wen herdsmen won't let dem b... 15 Likes 4 Shares

More proof this agency headed by inept clowns. The went crying last year that SE businessmen were running off with their cash. What sort of credit analysis do these guys do before handing people money? If they run off with your money collect their farm land simple. I'm guessing these farm loans have some collateral attached. 4 Likes

You see why banks stay away from so called small businesses. Even when microfinance banks give them loans, they have to use iron hand on them. The truth is that 95% of nigerians are fraudulent or have fraudulent tendencies.



The only reason why many Nigerians haven't stolen billions of government money is simply Lack of Opportunity.



Even those below saying the money wasn't given to farmers but politicians and friends, ask them, if they were top officials of the bank, won't they do same, won't they rather give them money to their friends and relatives than the farmers. Nigerians sef 15 Likes

Go and collect your money from the cow...



As it is now oga banker,COW HAVE SWALLOWED YOUR MONEY.







I said those words under the influence of hunger. 3 Likes

I still wonder why most Nigerians don't like paying debt 2 Likes

This is exactly what bill gate is talking. 1 Like

When most Nothern beneficiaries are faceless fraud conduits, how you wan see the money

ultron12345:

well said well said

superior1:

When most Nothern beneficiaries are faceless fraud conduits, how you wan see the money Your hatred for other ethnics is one of the major problems we are currently facing in the country right now...

Instead of you to reason the solution(s) or ideas (that's if you have any) on how to curb such corrupt practices; you are busy enjoying blame game just like APC...

Anyways it Northern...

Your hatred for other ethnics is one of the major problems we are currently facing in the country right now...

Instead of you to reason the solution(s) or ideas (that's if you have any) on how to curb such corrupt practices; you are busy enjoying blame game just like APC...

Anyways it Northern...

Learn to use your dictionary next time...

Thank God this is coming out. 90% of Nigerians are not credible. And they go upandan shouting we need credible leaders. Just imagine taking a loan of jus 50k and u cannot pay back. And they keep crying that commercial banks do not give loans.



Somebody will brrow 5k from his brother and will not pay back. Is it a gvernment (public) bank that it will repay? That is the stuupeed mentality of most of us. Rubbish!!!



God help us. 7 Likes

This country will never change.

thats bad..









Blue3k:

More proof this agency headed by inept clowns. The went crying last year that SE businessmen were running off with their cash. What sort of credit analysis do these guys do before handing people money? If they run off with your money collect their farm land simple. I'm guessing these farm loans have some collateral attached.







thats what getting me confused

thats what getting me confused

why dont they collect the farmers land that are owing debts





Isn't it so funny how we all blame the Gov't and Politicians for their short-comings while exonerating ourselves. We're not saints at all.. We're al the same. Liars, crooks, rogues... name it.



"The people of a nation gets the leaders and government they deserve"

How will they pay back the loan when fulani herdsmen have ravaged their farmland with their cows?





This is one of the ripple effects of the menace of the fulani herdsmen madness.

The loan has entered voicemail. Ghost farmers certainly won't payback and real farmers will consider it their share of the national cake. 1 Like 1 Share

I remember when one early morning my father woke us up to park to a new apartment in a new location because of Govt debt



See us that morning you go pity us! But thank God, see flexing for the family now, all of us nah graduate.. Of course except my dad n mom , buh they tried for us, God bless them ...that reminds me...lemme even send them their monthly allowance now sef 1 Like

Are you sure you borrowed the money to the real farmers ? 2 Likes

I am not surprised.

People feel loans are grants that can be used or spent anyhow.

I am sure some of those that collected loans are not farmers and must have married a third wife from the loans they collected.



A reflection of the dumb Nigerian. 1 Like

let them give people money and stop politicking everything, who and who collected 60billion in this same country??

APC's perfected lies about governance won't take Nigerians anywhere positive

Bunch of joker's... You gave out loan without plans on how to recover them? Yeye dey smell

Just to compare Bank of industry doesn't seem to have this issue. The big issue with the lending guidelines at the Bank of agriculture. You change your address suddenly your money disappeared into the ether.

the question is this....has PDP returned all those funds they shared from the nigerian treasury?



remember the multi-millions still in the account of mama peace?...what of the thieving governors who refuse to refund our money but preparing



to be president?.. what of the sambo dasukis? the ffks, olisa metu nko?...the list is endless....for justice sake, first of all collect these stolen money,



then, you can start harassing innocent Nigerians who only borrowed their money from govt legitimately...QED

Farmers are only collecting their share of the looted funds, before you guys loot them again

marvin906:









thats what getting me confused

why dont they collect the farmers land that are owing debts those farmers that leased land nko those farmers that leased land nko