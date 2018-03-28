₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,186 members, 4,159,322 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 05:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture (4208 Views)
10 Acres Of Fertile Farmland ( With Stream For Sale) N60,000/acre SOLD / Locusts And Quelea Birds From Niger Republic Threaten Nigerian Farmers / How To Apply For The New CBN Agricultural N75 Billion Loan 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Blue3k(m): 3:48pm
The Bank of Agriculture (BoA) said on Wednesday in Lagos that it was on a recovery mission of disbursed funds to farmers, totalling over N60 billion.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/263324-nigerian-farmers-refuse-to-repay-n60-billion-loan-bank-of-agriculture.html
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by FarahAideed: 3:57pm
The truth remains as a people are in character so are the type of leaders they shall get ...the character of 90 percent of Nigerians is nothing to write home about
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by eTECTIVe(m): 3:59pm
Lol.. How are dey supposed to pay back wen herdsmen won't let dem b...
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Blue3k(m): 4:03pm
More proof this agency headed by inept clowns. The went crying last year that SE businessmen were running off with their cash. What sort of credit analysis do these guys do before handing people money? If they run off with your money collect their farm land simple. I'm guessing these farm loans have some collateral attached.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by ultron12345: 4:17pm
You see why banks stay away from so called small businesses. Even when microfinance banks give them loans, they have to use iron hand on them. The truth is that 95% of nigerians are fraudulent or have fraudulent tendencies.
The only reason why many Nigerians haven't stolen billions of government money is simply Lack of Opportunity.
Even those below saying the money wasn't given to farmers but politicians and friends, ask them, if they were top officials of the bank, won't they do same, won't they rather give them money to their friends and relatives than the farmers. Nigerians sef
15 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Blackfire(m): 4:25pm
Go and collect your money from the cow...
As it is now oga banker,COW HAVE SWALLOWED YOUR MONEY.
I said those words under the influence of hunger.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by martineverest(m): 4:33pm
I still wonder why most Nigerians don't like paying debt
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Ufranklin92(m): 4:33pm
This is exactly what bill gate is talking.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by superior1: 4:35pm
When most Nothern beneficiaries are faceless fraud conduits, how you wan see the money
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by everlymoore86(m): 4:35pm
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by martineverest(m): 4:35pm
ultron12345:well said
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Amirullaha(m): 4:35pm
superior1:Your hatred for other ethnics is one of the major problems we are currently facing in the country right now...
Instead of you to reason the solution(s) or ideas (that's if you have any) on how to curb such corrupt practices; you are busy enjoying blame game just like APC...
Anyways it Northern...
Learn to use your dictionary next time...
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by san316(m): 4:36pm
Thank God this is coming out. 90% of Nigerians are not credible. And they go upandan shouting we need credible leaders. Just imagine taking a loan of jus 50k and u cannot pay back. And they keep crying that commercial banks do not give loans.
Somebody will brrow 5k from his brother and will not pay back. Is it a gvernment (public) bank that it will repay? That is the stuupeed mentality of most of us. Rubbish!!!
God help us.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Geonigga: 4:36pm
This country will never change.
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 4:38pm
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by joystickextend1(m): 4:38pm
thats bad..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by marvin906(m): 4:38pm
Blue3k:
thats what getting me confused
why dont they collect the farmers land that are owing debts
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Follygunners: 4:39pm
Sustainability! Ok.. let's talk about financial leverage (Debt/loan)... Financial Integrity...
Isn't it so funny how we all blame the Gov't and Politicians for their short-comings while exonerating ourselves. We're not saints at all.. We're al the same. Liars, crooks, rogues... name it.
"The people of a nation gets the leaders and government they deserve"
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Pepsi101: 4:39pm
How will they pay back the loan when fulani herdsmen have ravaged their farmland with their cows?
This is one of the ripple effects of the menace of the fulani herdsmen madness.
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by jeronimo(m): 4:39pm
The loan has entered voicemail. Ghost farmers certainly won't payback and real farmers will consider it their share of the national cake.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by nwabobo: 4:39pm
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Andrewgame42: 4:40pm
I remember when one early morning my father woke us up to park to a new apartment in a new location because of Govt debt
See us that morning you go pity us! But thank God, see flexing for the family now, all of us nah graduate.. Of course except my dad n mom , buh they tried for us, God bless them ...that reminds me...lemme even send them their monthly allowance now sef
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by loadedvibes: 4:40pm
Are you sure you borrowed the money to the real farmers ?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by infogenius(m): 4:41pm
I am not surprised.
People feel loans are grants that can be used or spent anyhow.
I am sure some of those that collected loans are not farmers and must have married a third wife from the loans they collected.
A reflection of the dumb Nigerian.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by NSK4U(m): 4:41pm
let them give people money and stop politicking everything, who and who collected 60billion in this same country??
APC's perfected lies about governance won't take Nigerians anywhere positive
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by pweshboi(m): 4:42pm
Bunch of joker's... You gave out loan without plans on how to recover them? Yeye dey smell
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by abootoyyib(m): 4:42pm
20000 old layers needed at a fair price asap.Call/WhatsApp 08075506993
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Blue3k(m): 4:42pm
Just to compare Bank of industry doesn't seem to have this issue. The big issue with the lending guidelines at the Bank of agriculture. You change your address suddenly your money disappeared into the ether.
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by ofuonyebi: 4:43pm
the question is this....has PDP returned all those funds they shared from the nigerian treasury?
remember the multi-millions still in the account of mama peace?...what of the thieving governors who refuse to refund our money but preparing
to be president?.. what of the sambo dasukis? the ffks, olisa metu nko?...the list is endless....for justice sake, first of all collect these stolen money,
then, you can start harassing innocent Nigerians who only borrowed their money from govt legitimately...QED
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by jayson87: 4:43pm
Farmers are only collecting their share of the looted funds, before you guys loot them again
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by ultron12345: 4:44pm
marvin906:those farmers that leased land nko
|Re: Nigerian Farmers Refuse To Repay N60 Billion Loan – Bank Of Agriculture by Ademat7(m): 4:45pm
post=66236652:big question
1 Like
Setting Up Mini Poultry Feed Mill / My Goose Killed Dis 4feet Long Snake / Catfish Production Business Made For You
Viewing this topic: Stmiceel(m), IRIEBOY(m), arocute, endtime1(m), donk552(m), tripzalee(m), daikale, ufotty2001, ijeezlux(m), Doctorflaky(m), EdrisOkin(m), Babalegba(m), streetfabulous, tayejay(m), barrybanbi, abeggnow, glowzy, chidx27(m), SirToby(m) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22