|Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Blue3k2: 5:53pm
The Federal High Court in Abuja has asked the prosecution to issue an enrolled order for the appearance before it of three sureties in the trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/263332-again-court-asks-sureties-to-produce-nnamdi-kanu-or-go-to-prison.html
3 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Blue3k2: 6:04pm
The Nigerian legal system sure moves slow. I feel like this is 4th time they adjourned this issue. Anyway after serving them papers will court accept their explanation to why they can't produce kanu.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Clerverly: 6:05pm
I don't know why it is taking them so much time to Jail this useless Abaribe.
When he was romancing ipob pigs and their urine provider-Nnamdi Cownu, where did he keep his brain?
Please They should conclude this case asap! I hate pigs!
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Donpresh95(m): 6:05pm
Foolish judge. What do you expect from a graduate that spent 5years in strike, then studies law in one year.
How will you task the sureties to produce Nnamdi Kanu when it is clear that your foolish soldiers attacked a person whose case is still in the court
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by limeta(f): 6:07pm
This bitch of a judge is simply playing her Islamic role .
The fat cow should be asking the nigeria army for kanu .
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by ubongoton: 6:07pm
me i almost forgot that the idiot ran away oo
7 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by yarimo(m): 6:13pm
3 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by midolian(m): 6:27pm
And the hunchback Albino is somewhere in Ghana enjoying Pizza and Puzza
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by fuckerstard: 6:29pm
Lol, yo that dude still hiding?
2 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Lipscomb(m): 6:36pm
So senator Abaribe will go to prison that's interesting.can this coward show up .
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Blue3k2: 6:39pm
Do you guys think anytging interesting will happen in next court appearance. We can assume they going to stick to defence of Army kidnapping kanu. Will they have to give pay up or go to jail. Going by pattern they just adjourn again.
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Almaiga: 6:50pm
Nice one Justice Nyako, send them to jail if they fail to produce the Albino.
2 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by ruggedised: 7:04pm
Why are afonja rejoicing You claimed to hate Igbos and want them out of Nigeria, yet you are happy when federal republic of cows fight them to remain in Nigeria.
What a bunch of sophisticated fools who wants to remain the slaves of foolani cows just because their region offers Nigeria nothing. No wonder sanusi their demi god said yellowba are the problems of Nigeria.
Pathetic ventures
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Muafrika2: 8:07pm
Hmm, so I guess he's alive if his people have not applied for a production order against the government, and the courts (which are hardly independent ) are asking the sureties for him . ..
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by ogaJona(m): 8:12pm
unqualified judge, shithole country, brain dead President, tribaliatic afonjas, blood sucking hausas/fulanis Nigeria is doomed
5 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Okoroawusa: 8:17pm
Produce KANU ke?
Is he a product?
Am wondering,if Kanu was a product,what kind of product will he be?
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Okoroawusa: 8:17pm
ogaJona:see frustration
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by ogaJona(m): 8:19pm
Okoroawusa:says who, so stating the obvious situation of Nigeria is being frustrated? you see the problem of this shithole
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by GoroTango(m): 8:20pm
Oh God what is all this now? The courts should just order the forfeiture of the N300 million bail bond money to the FG already. The road linking Daura to my village is in a state of disrepair, N300 million will go a long way in seeing to its rehabilitation .I also want to see the 3 sureties in jail too
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by zlantanfan: 8:21pm
Then I ask is ipob sincerely the problem of this country that the fg and its proxies develop muscles on?
Have we not seen terrorists granted freedom and negotiated with both in £ and prisoner exchange?
Have we not seen Fulani herdsmen kill with unparalleled freedom without justice?
What is really special about this case?
3 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:21pm
Whether you like NK or not? his predictions are what we are currently experiencing im Nigeria with these herdsmen. I give it to him.
7 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by benrtt: 8:21pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by MrRhymes101(m): 8:21pm
Eyah! I can imagine how painful this is... Wedding MC
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by tesppidd: 8:21pm
Lol,
Abaribe be like:
"Nna, whish kain wahala be this kwanu"
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Dutchey(m): 8:22pm
so
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Follygunners: 8:22pm
COWARD !!!!!! COWARD !!!!! COWARD !!!! COWARD !!!!
YORUBA na your MASTERS !!! YOURUBA na your GOD !!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by Laple0541(m): 8:23pm
Na wa ooooo, so Kanu fit run like dat? Even those yeye Ipobians wey him de fight for no even de mention him name again, na so so Atiku some of dem de shout now...hnmmmm.
3 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by hammer6F: 8:23pm
WHO TAKES BUHARI SISTER SHARIA COURT SERIOUSLY.
NA 4 HERE THEM GO KNOW SAY, BOTH HER, BUHARI AND BURATAI DONE ENTER TIPPER WAY NO CARRY SAND.
WE STILL HAVE THE INTERNATIONAL COURT, WHICH IS WHERE THE WHOLE MATTER WILL BE SETTLED.
WE ARE IGBOS AND THEY ARE HAUSAFULANI, WE ARE CHRISTIANS AND THEY ARE MUSLIMS.
WE ARE FROM THE SOUTH AND THEY ARE FROM THE NORTH.
THEY CALL THEMSELVES AREWA AND WE CALL OURSELVES BIAFRA.
WE ARE NOT THE SAME OR ONE PEOPLE.
THE MATTER IS FOR THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY WHO PUT US TOGETHER IN THE FIRST PLACE.
BEFORE BRITAIN, IGBO KNOW WAITING BE HAUSA, FULANI OR MUSLIM? NO!
cc Amarabae, Ngozi123, Point B, Afam4eva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhFR5MRMx2o
5 Likes
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by BUHARImyDOG: 8:24pm
d
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by ipobarecriminals: 8:24pm
next time,dem go use their'6'sense b4 u help irresponsible, hunch back terrorist
|Re: Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison by jnfoage: 8:25pm
limeta:The same Mrs Nyako once upon a time according to IPOB was the best dispenser of justice when her proceedings favoured IPOB. Now she is simply playing her Islamic role. This is how the brain of an average IPOB is wired. When is Trump, Putin and Netanyahu coming to set the zoo ablaze?
hammer6F:Always beating chest as usual. Plenty chests were beaten about how the zoo will go up in flames if anything happened to kanu. The carcass of that same kanu must have been eaten by some wild pigs, a single match was not lit in the zoo. Another chest beating on kanu surety is now the trend. If he is locked up, it will still end up in chest thumping.
2 Likes
