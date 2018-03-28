Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Asks Sureties To Produce Nnamdi Kanu Or Go To Prison (4524 Views)

The Federal High Court in Abuja has asked the prosecution to issue an enrolled order for the appearance before it of three sureties in the trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.



Mr. Kanu, who is facing trial for alleged treason, was required to be produced in court by his sureties. He has not been seen after since September 2017.



Justice Binta Nyako had asked the sureties to either explain why their N100 million bond should not be forfeited, produce the defendant or be remanded in prison.



Although the court repeatedly made the order, the prosecution was yet to serve the defence counsel with the court summons on the matter.



Mrs. Nyako adjourned the case for the sureties to respond to the demand by the court.



At the resumption of the matter, however, a counsel for the sureties, Chukwuma_Machukwu Umeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said his client had not been served with court papers relating to the order made by the judge.



He therefore made a fresh application for an order of court demanding that the prosecution serves the sureties with copies of the order, as made by the court.

Mr. Umeh argued that responding to the verbal order could render the entire process legally defective.



The other lawyers in the defence team aligned themselves with Mr. Umeh’s application.



In his response, the prosecution counsel, Shaibu Labaran, urged the court to resist sacrificing the demand for justice on the altar of technicalities.



Mr. Labaran disagreed with the submission of the defence that an enrolled order was necessary to ensure compliance to the instructions made in court.



He described the fresh application as a “conspiracy” to set back the matter before the court and demanded its dismissal.



In a reaction to comments made by the prosecution, Mr. Umeh demanded the withdrawal of the word: “conspiracy,” used by Mr Labaran and urged the court to uphold his application.



The judge granted the request by the defense, but noted that the application was an evidence of their lack of readiness to proceed with the matter.



“What is clear is that you are not ready,” said Mrs Nyako.



“The sureties are to be served with the order of this court: to show cause why they should not forfeit their bond or to produce the defendant in the next adjourned date, with the alternative to go to prison,” she added.



Mr. Kanu’s sureties are a senator, Eyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish priest, Immanuu-El Shalom, and an accountant resident in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu.





Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/263332-again-court-asks-sureties-to-produce-nnamdi-kanu-or-go-to-prison.html

The Nigerian legal system sure moves slow. I feel like this is 4th time they adjourned this issue. Anyway after serving them papers will court accept their explanation to why they can't produce kanu. 1 Like 1 Share

I don't know why it is taking them so much time to Jail this useless Abaribe.



When he was romancing ipob pigs and their urine provider-Nnamdi Cownu, where did he keep his brain?



Please They should conclude this case asap! I hate pigs! 17 Likes 4 Shares

Foolish judge. What do you expect from a graduate that spent 5years in strike, then studies law in one year.



How will you task the sureties to produce Nnamdi Kanu when it is clear that your foolish soldiers attacked a person whose case is still in the court 29 Likes 4 Shares

This bitch of a judge is simply playing her Islamic role .

The fat cow should be asking the nigeria army for kanu . 23 Likes 2 Shares

me i almost forgot that the idiot ran away oo 7 Likes

3 Likes

And the hunchback Albino is somewhere in Ghana enjoying Pizza and Puzza 9 Likes 1 Share

Lol, yo that dude still hiding? 2 Likes

So senator Abaribe will go to prison that's interesting.can this coward show up . 4 Likes 1 Share

Do you guys think anytging interesting will happen in next court appearance. We can assume they going to stick to defence of Army kidnapping kanu. Will they have to give pay up or go to jail. Going by pattern they just adjourn again.

Nice one Justice Nyako, send them to jail if they fail to produce the Albino. 2 Likes

You claimed to hate Igbos and want them out of Nigeria, yet you are happy when federal republic of cows fight them to remain in Nigeria.

What a bunch of sophisticated fools who wants to remain the slaves of foolani cows just because their region offers Nigeria nothing. No wonder sanusi their demi god said yellowba are the problems of Nigeria.



Pathetic ventures Why are afonja rejoicingYou claimed to hate Igbos and want them out of Nigeria, yet you are happy when federal republic of cows fight them to remain in Nigeria.What a bunch of sophisticated fools who wants to remain the slaves of foolani cows just because their region offers Nigeria nothing. No wonder sanusi their demi god said yellowba are the problems of Nigeria.Pathetic ventures 20 Likes 1 Share

Hmm, so I guess he's alive if his people have not applied for a production order against the government, and the courts (which are hardly independent ) are asking the sureties for him . ..

unqualified judge, shithole country, brain dead President, tribaliatic afonjas, blood sucking hausas/fulanis Nigeria is doomed 5 Likes

Produce KANU ke?



Is he a product?



Am wondering,if Kanu was a product,what kind of product will he be?

ogaJona:

unqualified judge, shithole country, brain dead President, tribaliatic afonjas, blood sucking hausas/fulanis Nigeria is doomed see frustration see frustration 6 Likes 1 Share

Okoroawusa:



see frustration says who, so stating the obvious situation of Nigeria is being frustrated? you see the problem of this shithole says who, so stating the obvious situation of Nigeria is being frustrated? you see the problem of this shithole 10 Likes 1 Share

Oh God what is all this now? The courts should just order the forfeiture of the N300 million bail bond money to the FG already. The road linking Daura to my village is in a state of disrepair, N300 million will go a long way in seeing to its rehabilitation .I also want to see the 3 sureties in jail too

Then I ask is ipob sincerely the problem of this country that the fg and its proxies develop muscles on?



Have we not seen terrorists granted freedom and negotiated with both in £ and prisoner exchange?



Have we not seen Fulani herdsmen kill with unparalleled freedom without justice?



What is really special about this case? 3 Likes

Whether you like NK or not? his predictions are what we are currently experiencing im Nigeria with these herdsmen. I give it to him. 7 Likes

Ok 1 Like

Eyah! I can imagine how painful this is... Wedding MC

Lol,



Abaribe be like:



"Nna, whish kain wahala be this kwanu"

so

COWARD !!!!!! COWARD !!!!! COWARD !!!! COWARD !!!!



YORUBA na your MASTERS !!! YOURUBA na your GOD !!!



!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!na your!!!na your!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Na wa ooooo, so Kanu fit run like dat? Even those yeye Ipobians wey him de fight for no even de mention him name again, na so so Atiku some of dem de shout now...hnmmmm. 3 Likes

WHO TAKES BUHARI SISTER SHARIA COURT SERIOUSLY.





NA 4 HERE THEM GO KNOW SAY, BOTH HER, BUHARI AND BURATAI DONE ENTER TIPPER WAY NO CARRY SAND.





WE STILL HAVE THE INTERNATIONAL COURT, WHICH IS WHERE THE WHOLE MATTER WILL BE SETTLED.





WE ARE IGBOS AND THEY ARE HAUSAFULANI, WE ARE CHRISTIANS AND THEY ARE MUSLIMS.





WE ARE FROM THE SOUTH AND THEY ARE FROM THE NORTH.





THEY CALL THEMSELVES AREWA AND WE CALL OURSELVES BIAFRA.





WE ARE NOT THE SAME OR ONE PEOPLE.





THE MATTER IS FOR THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY WHO PUT US TOGETHER IN THE FIRST PLACE.





BEFORE BRITAIN, IGBO KNOW WAITING BE HAUSA, FULANI OR MUSLIM? NO!





cc Amarabae, Ngozi123, Point B, Afam4eva



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhFR5MRMx2o cc Amarabae, Ngozi123, Point B, Afam4eva 5 Likes

d

next time,dem go use their'6'sense b4 u help irresponsible, hunch back terrorist next time,dem go use their'6'sense b4 u help irresponsible, hunch back terrorist