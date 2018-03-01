₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,295 members, 4,159,713 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 10:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday (15743 Views)
Why We Withdrew Obiano's ADC - IGP / Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal / Northern Youths Sack Of Igbos: Afenifere, MASSOB, ADC, IYM, Others React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by CastedDude: 8:03pm
This is so thoughtful. President Muhammadu Buhari's three children, Yusuf, Zahra and another paid a surprise visit to their father's Aide-De-Camp, Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar who turned 45-years-old yesterday. The president's children presented him with a cake as they joined in celebrating with him.
The Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, was born on the 28th March 1973 at Wusasa Zaria. He attended Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria from 1985 – 1990 where he developed early leadership skills. As fate designed it, like President Muhammadu Buhari, Colonel Abubakar was also the Head Boy of his set (Popularly known as Boy Regimental Sergeant Major).
After graduating from NMS in 1990 he had a stilt stay at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as a science undergraduate student. He later proceeded to Nigerian Defence Academy in 1992 on gaining admission as a member of 44 Regular Course to read Biological Sciences.
He is a tested and experienced commander, trained and discipline instructor, security manager and a talented investigator.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/president-buharis-children-surprise-their-fathers-adc-on-his-birthday-photos.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by HungerBAD: 8:06pm
A normal family.
No air of arrogance, superiority complex,big man pikin, prince and princesses mentality that others would have had.
I am HungerBAD and I approve the FIRST CHILDREN.
22 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by hardywaltz(m): 8:09pm
Simple and classy family
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by U235weapongrade: 8:09pm
Hope he does not receive suit cases on behalf of PMB..
Happy birthday sir..
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Clerverly: 8:11pm
Very Humble Family!
I Love This Family So Much!
25 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by GOFRONT(m): 8:12pm
This man sabi travel sha
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Ahmed0336(m): 8:19pm
Na Zarah dey dia so?
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Samusu(m): 8:30pm
Ahmed0336:NO, na Hannah
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by madridguy(m): 8:33pm
Wonderful.
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by FarahAideed: 8:35pm
Good, We will also surprise their father back to Daura at the polls
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Omololu001: 8:39pm
Mtcheww
So what should I do about it now
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by ipobarecriminals: 8:56pm
beta than Dat Shoeless one Adc wey looted our treasury
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:17pm
GOOD , WELL TRAINED KIDS OF GOOD PARENTS.
I'm so happy to see Yusuf smiling again.
Some people will have a sleepless night with this beautiful pic.....
Una doh!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by fk002: 9:18pm
God bless PMB
Buhari is my Mentor
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Sweetcollins: 9:18pm
Some dey cry, some dey laugh...
Life isn't funny
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:19pm
fk002:AMEN AMEN AMEN
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by b3llo(m): 9:19pm
HBD Belated to Col. M L Abubakar
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Liftedhands: 9:19pm
Zhara is pregnant
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:19pm
Sweetcollins:Osondi, Owendi.
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by capatainrambo: 9:19pm
Clerverly:did you even know the name of jonathans children ? humble indeed
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by MrPresident1: 9:19pm
Nigeria's royal family , some idiots keep yapping about some stupid irrelevant PVCs
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by onupeter(m): 9:19pm
Yusuf You wey never sabi power bike, come wan free style join, thank God you are fine now Shia.
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Almaiga: 9:19pm
ipobarecriminals:
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Olalan(m): 9:21pm
Happy Birthday to him. Nice office he got
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Jakasibo(m): 9:21pm
Sweetcollins:At all
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by Corrinthians(m): 9:22pm
Emma Powerless would soon issue a statement condemning this. Pigs hate to see anyone happy.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by bionixs: 9:23pm
Clerverly:oga love, which family are you talking about sef?
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by DjAduba(m): 9:23pm
HungerBAD:Same observation here, 1 Luv my brother!
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by bionixs: 9:24pm
ipobarecriminals:you have stopped taking your drugs again
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by FLYFIRE(m): 9:26pm
Abeg make this idiot do make he go back to Daura abeg
|Re: Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday by wakeupafricanyo: 9:27pm
IT DANKWAMBO TIME
Enugu-abakiliki-cameroun Highway Almost Completed(video) / Northern Governors Set To Dump Jonathan In 2015 / The Freedom Of Information (FOI) Act 2011: Download PDF
Viewing this topic: ogunsj, Effiwizzi, enyemy(m), tolaney(m), jelel6, DonaTee(f), masada, giusjr(m), drlateef, olatunji21(m), iboboyswag(m), lilcashking(m), Funema123, rtexac, adewale6588(m), Samson712, kenoyad, kaycyor, ChiefMarumba, patreeq50(m), LostMyZeal(m), Sgreen007, waledeji(m), kaboninc(m), kehinde1588(m), daadaass, gramme01(m), ajokebelle(f), middlebelter(m), aston406, Topcrafts(m), krak101(m), eremakpe(m), nanz(m), elvi02, meekah, hideraoluwa(f), myboy2111, quadraheem, emmytex3111(m), yommyk222(m), msboye, koolg, wumibello(f), tobylawal(m), Aminat508(f), Fabulous100, Jomazy, VikthorChapman, ItzDexter(m), kashala90(m), mhbabanna and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12