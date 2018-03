The Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, was born on the 28th March 1973 at Wusasa Zaria. He attended Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria from 1985 – 1990 where he developed early leadership skills. As fate designed it, like President Muhammadu Buhari, Colonel Abubakar was also the Head Boy of his set (Popularly known as Boy Regimental Sergeant Major).



This is so thoughtful. President Muhammadu Buhari's three children, Yusuf, Zahra and another paid a surprise visit to their father's Aide-De-Camp, Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar who turned 45-years-old yesterday. The president's children presented him with a cake as they joined in celebrating with him.The Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, was born on the 28th March 1973 at Wusasa Zaria. He attended Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria from 1985 – 1990 where he developed early leadership skills. As fate designed it, like President Muhammadu Buhari, Colonel Abubakar was also the Head Boy of his set (Popularly known as Boy Regimental Sergeant Major).After graduating from NMS in 1990 he had a stilt stay at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as a science undergraduate student. He later proceeded to Nigerian Defence Academy in 1992 on gaining admission as a member of 44 Regular Course to read Biological Sciences.He is a tested and experienced commander, trained and discipline instructor, security manager and a talented investigator.