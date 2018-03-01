Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Children Surprise Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Father's ADC On His Birthday (15743 Views)

The Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, was born on the 28th March 1973 at Wusasa Zaria. He attended Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria from 1985 – 1990 where he developed early leadership skills. As fate designed it, like President Muhammadu Buhari, Colonel Abubakar was also the Head Boy of his set (Popularly known as Boy Regimental Sergeant Major).



After graduating from NMS in 1990 he had a stilt stay at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as a science undergraduate student. He later proceeded to Nigerian Defence Academy in 1992 on gaining admission as a member of 44 Regular Course to read Biological Sciences.



He is a tested and experienced commander, trained and discipline instructor, security manager and a talented investigator.



Source; This is so thoughtful. President Muhammadu Buhari's three children, Yusuf, Zahra and another paid a surprise visit to their father's Aide-De-Camp, Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar who turned 45-years-old yesterday. The president's children presented him with a cake as they joined in celebrating with him.

A normal family.



No air of arrogance, superiority complex,big man pikin, prince and princesses mentality that others would have had.



I am HungerBAD and I approve the FIRST CHILDREN. 22 Likes 6 Shares

Simple and classy family 8 Likes 1 Share

Hope he does not receive suit cases on behalf of PMB..



Happy birthday sir.. 2 Likes

Very Humble Family!



I Love This Family So Much! 25 Likes 6 Shares





This man sabi travel sha This man sabi travel sha 1 Like

Na Zarah dey dia so?

Ahmed0336:

Na Zarah dey dia so? NO, na Hannah NO, na Hannah 13 Likes

Wonderful.

Good, We will also surprise their father back to Daura at the polls 28 Likes 2 Shares

So what should I do about it now 12 Likes 1 Share

beta than Dat Shoeless one Adc wey looted our treasury beta than Dat Shoeless one Adc wey looted our treasury 5 Likes 2 Shares

GOOD , WELL TRAINED KIDS OF GOOD PARENTS.

I'm so happy to see Yusuf smiling again.



Some people will have a sleepless night with this beautiful pic.....

Buhari is my Mentor God bless PMBBuhari is my Mentor 9 Likes 1 Share

Some dey cry, some dey laugh...

fk002:

Buhari is my Mentor AMEN AMEN AMEN AMEN AMEN AMEN 2 Likes 1 Share

HBD Belated to Col. M L Abubakar

Zhara is pregnant 1 Like

Sweetcollins:

Some dey cry, some dey laugh... Life isn't funny Osondi, Owendi. Osondi, Owendi.

Clerverly:

Very Humble Family!



I Love This Family So Much! did you even know the name of jonathans children ? humble indeed did you even know the name of jonathans children ? humble indeed 3 Likes

Yusuf You wey never sabi power bike, come wan free style join, thank God you are fine now Shia.

ipobarecriminals:

beta than Dat Shoeless one Adc wey looted our treasury 2 Likes

Happy Birthday to him. Nice office he got

Sweetcollins:

Some dey cry, some dey laugh... Life isn't funny At all At all

Emma Powerless would soon issue a statement condemning this. Pigs hate to see anyone happy. 2 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:

Very Humble Family!



I Love This Family So Much! oga love, which family are you talking about sef? oga love, which family are you talking about sef?

HungerBAD:

A normal family.



No air of arrogance, superiority complex,big man pikin, prince and princesses mentality that others would have had.



I am HungerBAD and I approach the FIRST CHILDREN. Same observation here, 1 Luv my brother! Same observation here, 1 Luv my brother!

ipobarecriminals:

beta than Dat Shoeless one Adc wey looted our treasury you have stopped taking your drugs again you have stopped taking your drugs again 4 Likes 1 Share

