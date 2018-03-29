Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project (8401 Views)

source laolu akande twiter handle

@akandeoj



VP Osinbajo arrives Lekki to flag-off the Deep Sea Port project. This port will service heavier vessels & ease congestion @ Apapa Port & compliment the port. It's a public private sector partnership that will take the Nigerian maritime industry to the next level.
source laolu akande twitter handle
@akandeoj

A pastor flagging off project in Easter season? It's a pity. 6 Likes

The one at Apapa is bad news abi. But gives 27b annually ..is okay !’

Is PMB still coming?

The dullard abi na the zombies general go visit Lagos

Is this confirmation that the Dullard wouldn't be making the trip

Na both of them waka come Lagos?



ohhhh! Osibanjo papa in politics is celebrating today.



Happy Birthday to the great Tinubu my Nigerian Political mentor those who hate the man Tinubu in the stage of politics are either jealous or political amateurs every political guru will do everything to have him Tinubu on his board. 1 Like

Lagosians have turned to children of Israel walking for miles because Pharoah is coming to visit them. Lmfaooo 4 Likes

LAGOS : BACK TO BACK COMMISSIONING. AMBODE IS WORKING!

Making excuses just to attend baiday?



The president and his VP are..........................

Fill in the blank space 1 Like

IT DANKWAMBO TIME 2 Likes

they shared where to visit

3 years after 15 million gullible Nigerians brought this on us, there is nothing to show.



Buhari is to commission a common Bus Stop in Lagos.



Go and get your PVCs people. 3 Likes

President and VP leaving seat of office same day to travel to same place to inaugurate 2 different projects and attend a lecture for an individual!

Buhari has totally ridiculed governance!! 5 Likes

mekaboy:

from a youth....smh for this generation

Lagos becomes the capital of naija for today. President and vice president both in Lagos. Why not have the National Assembly sit in Lagos today too



Ironically this meme fits this situation well that is the government (d mama) and the people (d pikin)

mekaboy:

A pastor flagging off project in Easter season? It's a pity.

You mean something bubu will never do during Ramadan, oh I see, i get your point bro. Unfortunately, such are the types of Christian's we have nowadays. People who remember Jesus when election time comes.

make him no perform his responsibility.

They should kukuma take Aso Rock to Ikeja. 1 Like

Is it only Lagos that is near the SEA?

Good development. 1 Like

doctokwus:

President and VP leaving seat of office same day to travel to same place to inaugurate 2 different projects and attend a lecture for an individual!

Buhari has totally ridiculed governance!!

If I say God should punish all those that inflicted Buhari on Nigeria, will you say Amen?

mekaboy:

There's nothing wrong with that joor. Is there anything like easter in the Bible?

Perfect time for Saraki to take over!