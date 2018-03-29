₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by Omooba77: 10:35am
VP Osinbajo arrives Lekki to flag-off the Deep Sea Port project. This port will service heavier vessels & ease congestion @ Apapa Port & compliment the port. It's a public private sector partnership that will take the Nigerian maritime industry to the next level.
source laolu akande twiter handle
@akandeoj
https://mobile.twitter.com/akandeoj/status/979281147388727296?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by mekaboy(m): 10:40am
A pastor flagging off project in Easter season? It's a pity.
6 Likes
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by 1acre: 10:40am
The one at Apapa is bad news abi. But gives 27b annually ..is okay !’
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by Omooba77: 10:47am
Is PMB still coming?
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by magoo10(m): 10:50am
The dullard abi na the zombies general go visit Lagos
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by SarkinYarki: 10:53am
Is this confirmation that the Dullard wouldn't be making the trip
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by NOC1(m): 11:01am
Na both of them waka come Lagos?
ohhhh! Osibanjo papa in politics is celebrating today.
Happy Birthday to the great Tinubu my Nigerian Political mentor those who hate the man Tinubu in the stage of politics are either jealous or political amateurs every political guru will do everything to have him Tinubu on his board.
1 Like
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by Ebukamath(m): 11:20am
hmm
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by Tracypacy: 11:44am
Lagosians have turned to children of Israel walking for miles because Pharoah is coming to visit them. Lmfaooo
4 Likes
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by marttol: 11:44am
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:44am
LAGOS : BACK TO BACK COMMISSIONING. AMBODE IS WORKING!
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by three: 11:44am
Ehn??
Making excuses just to attend baiday?
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by jerrybakermillz(m): 11:45am
Hmm
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by chuks34(m): 11:45am
The president and his VP are..........................
Fill in the blank space
1 Like
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by wakeupafricanyo: 11:45am
IT DANKWAMBO TIME
2 Likes
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by habex005(m): 11:45am
they shared where to visit
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by fahren(m): 11:45am
3 years after 15 million gullible Nigerians brought this on us, there is nothing to show.
Buhari is to commission a common Bus Stop in Lagos.
Go and get your PVCs people.
3 Likes
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by doctokwus: 11:46am
President and VP leaving seat of office same day to travel to same place to inaugurate 2 different projects and attend a lecture for an individual!
Buhari has totally ridiculed governance!!
5 Likes
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by martineverest(m): 11:46am
mekaboy:from a youth....smh for this generation
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by zenithmarine: 11:46am
Lagos becomes the capital of naija for today. President and vice president both in Lagos. Why not have the National Assembly sit in Lagos today too
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by Bossontop(m): 11:46am
Ironically this meme fits this situation well that is the government (d mama) and the people (d pikin)
2 Likes
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by opribo(m): 11:47am
mekaboy:
You mean something bubu will never do during Ramadan, oh I see, i get your point bro. Unfortunately, such are the types of Christian's we have nowadays. People who remember Jesus when election time comes.
1 Like
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by bjhandz: 11:51am
make him no perform his responsibility.
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by IamPatriotic(m): 11:52am
They should kukuma take Aso Rock to Ikeja.
1 Like
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by ibietela2(m): 11:52am
Is it only Lagos that is near the SEA?
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:53am
Good development.
1 Like
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by nwabobo: 11:56am
doctokwus:
If I say God should punish all those that inflicted Buhari on Nigeria, will you say Amen?
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by VonTrapp: 11:59am
mekaboy:There's nothing wrong with that joor. Is there anything like easter in the Bible?
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by OboOlora(f): 11:59am
Perfect time for Saraki to take over!
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by autotrader014(m): 12:00pm
Its okay
|Re: Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project by OBAGADAFFI: 12:00pm
