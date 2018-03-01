₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,536 members, 4,160,656 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) (3410 Views)
Bola Tinubu Celebrates His 66th Birthday Today. Throwback Vs Now Photos / Raymond Dokpesi's 66th Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) / Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by samysamy: 12:08pm
Bola Tinubu is 66 today.Governor Ajimobi wished him happy birthday in a special way and wrote...
'Happy birthday to our dear Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Jagaban, I wish for you more years of service to our fatherland in health, to renewed vigor and under the watchful eyes of the almighty'.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/see-how-governor-ajimobi-celebrated.html?m=1
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by HungerBAD: 12:10pm
Icon.
No matter the hatred and mudslinging towards this man, the fact cannot be disputed that you are a Kingmaker.
You have made kings in Nigeria,even if eventually, you got that of Buhari wrong.
But a well respected kingmaker you are.
I salute you.
12 Likes
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by hajoke2000(f): 12:11pm
nice....
icon of democracy indeed
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:18pm
ONE AND ONLY JAGABAN.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by sundayslim(m): 12:18pm
nice colors.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by yeyeboi(m): 12:19pm
HungerBAD:
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by micolaj: 12:19pm
Happy Birthday Asiwaju
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by Thewesterner(m): 12:19pm
Happy Birthday baba... Igba odun odun kan
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by jayson87: 12:19pm
GEJ is the real icon of democracy not this power drunk thugs
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by djFISH20177x: 12:19pm
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by Klassdann(m): 12:19pm
Tax payers money
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by oyetunder(m): 12:20pm
Political crocodiles and lizards getting older...even with official ages.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by segebase(m): 12:20pm
de
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by jayson87: 12:20pm
HungerBAD:For the records Tinubu never made Buahri king, Buahri used his sorry ass and dumped him
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by idris4r83(m): 12:20pm
Bjjj
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by bush112(m): 12:21pm
I can only see 78 here
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by DAVID133: 12:21pm
IS THAT WOT YOU WANT......NETKING
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by allanphash7(m): 12:22pm
Jagaban of the world
World best
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by obowunmi(m): 12:22pm
jayson87:
Yes
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by mekonglobal(m): 12:22pm
Happy badday 2 u chief Tinubu.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by Herdsmen: 12:22pm
See him face..
Thief.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by Boland(m): 12:24pm
jayson87:You understand so little about politics.
Tinubu knew he could use no other candidate to remove GEJ other than Buhari.
In this democratic dispensation, Presidents can only spend sometimes on the power seat then leave, the people that stay relevant for long time take politics more than just what it is, it's a business of a lifetime to them.
Buhari will sooner or later leave, people like tunubu will always remain, and that's why they're always calm when someone they put in a position becomes disloyal to them, they know it's just a matter of time. it's not just in Nigeria, it's like that all over the world.
It's just unfortunate that, the king makers we have in this part of the world don't have the people's interest at heart but their own selfish interest.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by Alum34(m): 12:25pm
Just two comments front page, Modes fear God o o.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 12:25pm
As a true yoruba boy i dare not insult my elders but the bitter truth is none of these our old politicians deserve praise because their have taken advantage of their positions and enriched themselves, although i admire and respect Jagaban but he is part of Nigeria's problems and until they are pushed out of the equation Nigeria cannot be great......
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by jayson87: 12:26pm
Boland:Bite the truth my friend. Even his wife confirmed his sorry asss was dumped. I guess you know better than his wife that sleeps on same bed with him
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by obrigado080: 12:27pm
The over rated treasurer and "god" of lagos...
Rotimi tried to do same in Rivers, but was crushed by WIKEpedia.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday (photo) by Cody23: 12:30pm
Ok...
Happy birthday baba!!!
(0) (Reply)
Forex Revolution Trading System / Ezzu River: Five LGAs Worry Over Looming Epidemic / Invest Your Money Profitably!
Viewing this topic: Billionboi, emmancecute(m), Citizen0, liztop2012(f), entaye55, OloyeBaba1, Swatichandra(f), veraponpo(m), abayole, computer0810, olujinmisamson1(m), burberry89(m), djFISH20177x, jackie35, opey112(m), Ashiru(m), NoblePrince91, gorecwears(m), sabangeri(m), Godwin978(m), fatiaanu(m), Boland(m), correctguy0900, agog, funshynathan(m), sambama, fkpboy, scabele(m), Tyenergie, Rilikoko(m), Dnevasaynevaguy, ScreenDiva, yinkus204(m), lovetree, ibnquasale(m), bisi16(m), Godfather92(m), joyfit, aztec007, Occurstaem(m), Hussainmaaji, Jollyakat(m), soberdrunk(m), obrigado080 and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9