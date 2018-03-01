Icon. No matter the hatred and mudslinging towards this man, the fact cannot be disputed that you are a Kingmaker. You have made kings in Nigeria,even if eventually, you got that of Buhari wrong. But a well respected kingmaker you are. I salute you.

jayson87:

For the records Tinubu never made Buahri king, Buahri used his sorry ass and dumped him You understand so little about politics.



Tinubu knew he could use no other candidate to remove GEJ other than Buhari.



In this democratic dispensation, Presidents can only spend sometimes on the power seat then leave, the people that stay relevant for long time take politics more than just what it is, it's a business of a lifetime to them.



Buhari will sooner or later leave, people like tunubu will always remain, and that's why they're always calm when someone they put in a position becomes disloyal to them, they know it's just a matter of time. it's not just in Nigeria, it's like that all over the world.



It's just unfortunate that, the king makers we have in this part of the world don't have the people's interest at heart but their own selfish interest. You understand so little about politics.Tinubu knew he could use no other candidate to remove GEJ other than Buhari.In this democratic dispensation, Presidents can only spend sometimes on the power seat then leave, the people that stay relevant for long time take politics more than just what it is, it's a business of a lifetime to them.Buhari will sooner or later leave, people like tunubu will always remain, and that's why they're always calm when someone they put in a position becomes disloyal to them, they know it's just a matter of time. it's not just in Nigeria, it's like that all over the world.It's just unfortunate that, the king makers we have in this part of the world don't have the people's interest at heart but their own selfish interest.