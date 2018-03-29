₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by myboy2111: 6:05pm
PMB in Lagos
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by myboy2111: 6:05pm
PMB
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by myboy2111: 6:06pm
PMB..in Lagos
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by madridguy(m): 6:17pm
Superb.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by TheKingdom: 6:31pm
This is the Nigger Area, where governors and presidents celebrate birthdays daily and are sponsored by useless mumu masses
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by deomelo: 6:32pm
TheKingdom:
I see another pained ipob...
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by olasaad(f): 6:53pm
Why is Ajimobi and Amosun dressing the same way of recent
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by realborn(m): 7:14pm
....the problems of Nigeria!
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by ifyan(m): 7:37pm
Are we sure the reason for Bubu visit to Lagos was invitation by Ambode or for Tinibu Birthday celebration.
You know Bubu love anything travel........
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by usba: 7:52pm
I actually advised against PMB attending the great Jagaban of Nigeria's politics birthday... because I know many pigs and idiots will commit suicide and drink themselves to stupor. Now see what Big J birthday has done on cownuites
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by usba: 7:54pm
TheKingdom:
Sorry broad, this website will help you recover www.iampained.com
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by Chevronstaff: 8:32pm
Ambode shutdown a whole Lagos today because he wants to commission an ordinary bus stop in honour of Our President, Buhari . Not an underground train station, or a monorail, or even a bus station. ....
Buhari actually came for Tinubu's birthday party... Every other thing, is the cover..
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by Bolustical: 8:32pm
Some perpetual gala hawkers, from Evan's region, right now
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by Bolustical: 8:32pm
Yes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by mickeyenglish(m): 8:33pm
Of cause, who was he going to cut it with before? His concubines, my Father?who na?
Post No Bill
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by israelmao(m): 8:33pm
Recouping period of his investment in APC.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:34pm
Eeyah.... These people aren't bothered about Nnamdi Kanu whereabout
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by congorasta: 8:35pm
photogenic government
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by autotrader014(m): 8:36pm
Its ok
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by personal59(m): 8:36pm
hmmmmm
y is ajimobi giving at the speaker "what is s/he saying look" in d fifth picture
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by jeeqaa7(m): 8:37pm
Graphic photos
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by Kdon2(m): 8:37pm
myboy2111:
Where is our esteemed senate president na??
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by okomile(f): 8:38pm
no comment. make i see garri buy be my worry.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by prince3009(m): 8:38pm
A congregation of chronic failures!
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by GreatEngineer(m): 8:38pm
Buhari and Osibanjo attend the same function, anyway Saraki would be happy if anything happens.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by ClintonEmex: 8:39pm
APC should just sum up whatever they are doing now cos come 2019 they are gonna leave the mantle.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by laffwitmi: 8:39pm
God bless Jagaban
God bless Pmb
God bless Pyo
God bless Yorubaland
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by Ratello: 8:44pm
Nonsense
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by geemarock: 8:47pm
Did anyone one notice Oba of lagos up there?? the man no get joy
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by Kruzilano(m): 8:49pm
I thought this guy is 81
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by tlurdy: 8:50pm
Ummm imagine !!! I pledge to Nigeria our mumu
|Re: Bola Tinubu Cuts His 66th Birthday Cake With His Wife, Buhari, Osinbajo & Wife by tunde82seidat(f): 8:54pm
geemarock:
My dear I thought I was the only one that noticed o.
