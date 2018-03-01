Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit (14775 Views)

More @ Something that would have been enough to make one big pot of Ofe Akwu...LolMore @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2018/03/photo-of-woman-wearing-banga-soup.html 10 Likes

I give up..

God please tell the angel to blow the trumpet..

I can't take this anymore. 10 Likes

Chop the palm fruits















Space cleared to suck breast











Run away to the nearest police station 1 Like

Very beautiful 7 Likes 1 Share

Which people do this?

This is how to identify a woman that was born untop of palm tree















She's the daughter of the gods oil and gas limited 2 Likes

I'm just wondering how deeper life people ask for sex



Them belike. Funke wake up is Time for sexual ministration 19 Likes

Ohhhhh

Why use something else to cover the other "parts"? She should have used same palm fruits.



Infact I've been thinking of eating banga soup recently. This could be a pointer

She's the daughter of the gods oil and gas limited GUY you have commented on all topics on nairaland today. dont you have anything positive and worthwhile you do in real life 8 Likes

The village people

NO PART OF A PALM TREE GOES WASTED........Words from an elder! 2 Likes 1 Share

i'm going to cry

Lies... she's the real ingredient 1 Like

Those drawings on her body look like cöck and ballz

Na so the thing dey start. like play like playAfo Igbagwu oka

Edible fashion. 1 Like

yeye girl

Totally crazy

This one just cool down waste banga soup

what is this? This must be a fashion thing.











Meanwhile,

By this time 2000 years ago...Judas don get alert

I'm just wondering how they were able to hold the palm fruits together. How could they possibly pass a thread through the nuts, abi na glue?

Banga soup

Palm woman

I am thinking Nigeria is the Hell they talked about in d Bible

This is nice. It should be included in our culture as a way of dressing. This can be a tourism product if packaged properly.



Lovely



But some will say its END-TIME This is ART.LovelyBut some will say its END-TIME

