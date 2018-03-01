₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,664 members, 4,161,133 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 05:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit (14775 Views)
Woman Steps Out Wearing Unusual Sunglasses (Photos) / This Lady Was Bounced From The Immigration Office For Wearing This Dress (photos / Man Wearing Oversized Trouser In A Bank (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Trendzbase: 2:57pm
Something that would have been enough to make one big pot of Ofe Akwu...Lol
More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2018/03/photo-of-woman-wearing-banga-soup.html
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by DrinkLimca(m): 3:40pm
I give up..
God please tell the angel to blow the trumpet..
I can't take this anymore.
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by taylor89(m): 3:50pm
Chop the palm fruits
Space cleared to suck breast
Run away to the nearest police station
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Iyajelili(f): 3:50pm
Very beautiful
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by koolgee(m): 3:50pm
Which people do this?
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by taylor89(m): 3:50pm
This is how to identify a woman that was born untop of palm tree
She's the daughter of the gods oil and gas limited
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Leetunechi: 3:50pm
I'm just wondering how deeper life people ask for sex
Them belike. Funke wake up is Time for sexual ministration
19 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Alexis410: 3:51pm
Ohhhhh
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by billionman: 3:51pm
Why use something else to cover the other "parts"? She should have used same palm fruits.
Infact I've been thinking of eating banga soup recently. This could be a pointer
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Deltayankeeboi: 3:51pm
taylor89:GUY you have commented on all topics on nairaland today. dont you have anything positive and worthwhile you do in real life
8 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Harshirama(m): 3:51pm
The village people
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:51pm
NO PART OF A PALM TREE GOES WASTED........Words from an elder!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Ebukamath(m): 3:51pm
i'm going to cry
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Benjom(m): 3:51pm
Lies... she's the real ingredient
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:52pm
Those drawings on her body look like cöck and ballz
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Mpanyi: 3:52pm
Na so the thing dey start. like play like playAfo Igbagwu oka
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Guestlander: 3:52pm
Edible fashion.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by billgate9: 3:53pm
yeye girl
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by jesicajonna(f): 3:53pm
Totally crazy
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by lilfreezy: 3:54pm
This one just cool down waste banga soup
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:54pm
what is this? This must be a fashion thing.
Meanwhile,
By this time 2000 years ago...Judas don get alert
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by flyca: 3:55pm
I'm just wondering how they were able to hold the palm fruits together. How could they possibly pass a thread through the nuts, abi na glue?
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by alphaconde(m): 3:55pm
hi
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by SuperSuave(m): 3:55pm
Banga soup
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by kaycyor: 3:56pm
Palm woman
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by petkoffdrake2(m): 4:00pm
I am thinking Nigeria is the Hell they talked about in d Bible
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by TourismMan(m): 4:01pm
This is nice. It should be included in our culture as a way of dressing. This can be a tourism product if packaged properly.
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Nasir123(m): 4:01pm
This is ART.
Lovely
But some will say its END-TIME
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Onyemabright(m): 4:01pm
Trendzbase:OK
|Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by paymentvoucher: 4:01pm
Deltayankeeboi:Please how did you know if you are also busy? Just thinking out Loud
7 Likes
A Close Up At Miss Nigeria / U Wanna Know How To Pamper Ur Skin With Palm Oil. Bitterleaf, Sandalwood? Join / Omotola On The Cover Of City People Fashion And Lifestlye Magazine
Viewing this topic: princejenks(m), bgwin2016(m), odeexpress(m), stevecantrell, josdiv, Frankiss44(m), ferdison(m), Newton8(m), egwue, mrdcai, phemgoldok, bamidell(m), Deltayankeeboi, Stycon(m), hissmyhill, deyo1(m), odetola, ajiwo1, felai, Dootty(m), Oshomo12(m), naksjude(m), zoogy2007, Olofintoto(m), teegrams(m), ayoka2018, stanech, ishabablessing, RABIUR(m), Wisdomuchendu, ibnzubair(m), ekesman, extralargehead(m), dannyville2(m), kennyblack94, Bowwow11(m), emeijeh(m), Klinee, nnaemmy(m), taladinrin and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31