Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit

Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit

Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Trendzbase: 2:57pm
Something that would have been enough to make one big pot of Ofe Akwu...Lol



Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by DrinkLimca(m): 3:40pm
I give up..
God please tell the angel to blow the trumpet..
I can't take this anymore.

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by taylor89(m): 3:50pm
Chop the palm fruits







Space cleared to suck breast





Run away to the nearest police station

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Iyajelili(f): 3:50pm
Very beautiful

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by koolgee(m): 3:50pm
Which people do this?
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by taylor89(m): 3:50pm
This is how to identify a woman that was born untop of palm tree







She's the daughter of the gods oil and gas limited

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Leetunechi: 3:50pm
I'm just wondering how deeper life people ask for sex

Them belike. Funke wake up is Time for sexual ministration

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Alexis410: 3:51pm
Ohhhhh
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by billionman: 3:51pm
Why use something else to cover the other "parts"? She should have used same palm fruits.

Infact I've been thinking of eating banga soup recently. This could be a pointer
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Deltayankeeboi: 3:51pm
taylor89:
This is how to identify a woman that was born untop of palm tree







She's the daughter of the gods oil and gas limited
GUY you have commented on all topics on nairaland today. dont you have anything positive and worthwhile you do in real life

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Harshirama(m): 3:51pm
The village people
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:51pm
NO PART OF A PALM TREE GOES WASTED........Words from an elder!

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Ebukamath(m): 3:51pm
i'm going to cry
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Benjom(m): 3:51pm
Lies... she's the real ingredient grin

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:52pm
Those drawings on her body look like cöck and ballz
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Mpanyi: 3:52pm
Na so the thing dey start. like play like playAfo Igbagwu oka
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Guestlander: 3:52pm
Edible fashion.

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by billgate9: 3:53pm
yeye girl

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by jesicajonna(f): 3:53pm
Totally crazy angry
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by lilfreezy: 3:54pm
This one just cool down waste banga soup

Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:54pm
what is this? This must be a fashion thing.





Meanwhile,
By this time 2000 years ago...Judas don get alert
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by flyca: 3:55pm
I'm just wondering how they were able to hold the palm fruits together. How could they possibly pass a thread through the nuts, abi na glue?
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by alphaconde(m): 3:55pm
hi
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by SuperSuave(m): 3:55pm
Banga soup angry
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by kaycyor: 3:56pm
Palm woman
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by petkoffdrake2(m): 4:00pm
I am thinking Nigeria is the Hell they talked about in d Bible cry
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by TourismMan(m): 4:01pm
This is nice. It should be included in our culture as a way of dressing. This can be a tourism product if packaged properly.
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Nasir123(m): 4:01pm
This is ART.
Lovely cool

But some will say its END-TIME undecided
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by Onyemabright(m): 4:01pm
Trendzbase:
Something that would have been enough to make one big pot of Ofe Akwu...Lol



OK
Re: Photo Of A Woman Wearing Palm Fruit by paymentvoucher: 4:01pm
Deltayankeeboi:
GUY you have commented on all topics on nairaland today. dont you have anything positive and worthwhile you do in real life
grin grin Please how did you know if you are also busy? Just thinking out Loud

