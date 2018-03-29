₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:16pm
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have said they will continue to talk about the corruption perpetrated under the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
They stated this on Thursday at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos, where the 66th birthday of the former governor of Lagos State was commemorated.
Osinbajo, who described corruption as an existential problem for Nigeria, said, “The corruption of the previous five years destroyed the economy.”
“They say don’t talk about it. What should we talk about? If we are not talking about it, then what is the lesson to Nigerians?” Tinubu said.
Details later…
http://punchng.com/breaking-well-keep-talking-about-corruption-under-jonathan-osinbajo-tinubu/
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by Largas: 4:21pm
fooolish vice president.
face front or turn to pillar of salt you scam government. can't wait for 2019!
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by taylor89(m): 4:22pm
The amazing part is we Nigerians will always complain of the bad leadership on going
But 2weeks before election watch how some mofos will be bought over by 2cups of rice and N500
Father Lord any thumb that will vote for these criminals in 2019
May those thumbs of the enemy catch malaria, typhoid, syphilis, staphylococcus, epilepsy 5days before election
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by taylor89(m): 4:24pm
Largas:
Foolish commissioner
He's not the VP
Shekau is the current VP of Zoogeria
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by Clerverly: 4:26pm
Did They Stop When They Were Looting? No!
Then We Must Continue To Talk About The Most Divisive, Clannish and Corrupt Party In Africa...
No Wonder, Only The Idiotic, Useless and Hate Filled IPOB miscreants are supporting them..
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by Clerverly: 4:26pm
Yes
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by SarkinYarki: 4:27pm
Now I believe if you roll with a Dullard for too long it's bound to affect you .Osinbanjo be sounding more and more like a Dullard every more day he spends with the dull herdsman
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by LeOstrich: 4:27pm
Keep yarning dust.
You will do your 4yr tenure with GEJ's name on your afonja mouth
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by deomelllo: 4:28pm
Yes o.
Vice Presido
We will and we won't stop.
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by three: 4:29pm
Charge someone to court!
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by Ngokafor(f): 4:32pm
Mere Commissiiner Osunbade abi na Osibanjo we know you wont stop since you lots have failed woefully at governance..
The only achievements you can brag about is Dapchi kidnap you lots orchestrated and carried out successfully,fake Martin Luther award and ofcourse talking about Jonathan's corruption,which is actually less than the rot going on under your noses..
But best believe than you all will be called out on your lies,deceit and incompetennce by sincere Nigerians 24/7.
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by sdindan: 4:38pm
When they have nothing to show as their achievements they result singing about corruption.
Useless Terrorist Government.
May Thunder from the six Geo political zones in Nigeria strike Buhari.
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:44pm
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by gurunlocker: 5:01pm
They should continue doing that, we are very much used to it. Don't also forget to continue comparing every happening in your administration with GEJs.
You still have one year to enjoy the privilege.
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by freeze001(f): 5:08pm
No problem, keep talking but that had better not be the only achievement you can point to for the APC regime. There had better be solid projects and improvements on ground that Nigerians can see and appreciate not just empty noise that they can never substantiate in a court of law.
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by Tikabodi2veq: 5:23pm
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by Moreoffaith(m): 5:23pm
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by sunnysunny69(m): 5:23pm
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by NonFarmPayrol: 5:24pm
well you all have nothing to offer
buhari failed as a president so did APC
next Govt please
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by usba: 5:25pm
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:25pm
|Re: We Will Keep Talking About Corruption Under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu by 1nigeriamyfoot: 5:25pm
