They stated this on Thursday at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos, where the 66th birthday of the former governor of Lagos State was commemorated.



Osinbajo, who described corruption as an existential problem for Nigeria, said, “The corruption of the previous five years destroyed the economy.”



“They say don’t talk about it. What should we talk about? If we are not talking about it, then what is the lesson to Nigerians?” Tinubu said.



Details later…







fooolish vice president.

face front or turn to pillar of salt you scam government. can't wait for 2019! 2 Likes

The amazing part is we Nigerians will always complain of the bad leadership on going









But 2weeks before election watch how some mofos will be bought over by 2cups of rice and N500









Father Lord any thumb that will vote for these criminals in 2019







May those thumbs of the enemy catch malaria, typhoid, syphilis, staphylococcus, epilepsy 5days before election 3 Likes

Largas:

fooolish vice president.



face front or turn to pillar of salt you scam government. can't wait for 2019!

Foolish commissioner













He's not the VP











Shekau is the current VP of Zoogeria Foolish commissionerHe's not the VPShekau is the current VP of Zoogeria 3 Likes

Did They Stop When They Were Looting? No!



Then We Must Continue To Talk About The Most Divisive, Clannish and Corrupt Party In Africa...



No Wonder, Only The Idiotic, Useless and Hate Filled IPOB miscreants are supporting them.. 1 Like 2 Shares

Yes

Now I believe if you roll with a Dullard for too long it's bound to affect you .Osinbanjo be sounding more and more like a Dullard every more day he spends with the dull herdsman 1 Like

Keep yarning dust.



You will do your 4yr tenure with GEJ's name on your afonja mouth 1 Like

Yes o.





Vice Presido





We will and we won't stop. 1 Like

Charge someone to court! 1 Like

Mere Commissiiner Osunbade abi na Osibanjo we know you wont stop since you lots have failed woefully at governance..



The only achievements you can brag about is Dapchi kidnap you lots orchestrated and carried out successfully,fake Martin Luther award and ofcourse talking about Jonathan's corruption,which is actually less than the rot going on under your noses..





But best believe than you all will be called out on your lies,deceit and incompetennce by sincere Nigerians 24/7.

When they have nothing to show as their achievements they result singing about corruption.



Useless Terrorist Government.



May Thunder from the six Geo political zones in Nigeria strike Buhari.

LALASTICLALA

They should continue doing that, we are very much used to it. Don't also forget to continue comparing every happening in your administration with GEJs.



You still have one year to enjoy the privilege.

No problem, keep talking but that had better not be the only achievement you can point to for the APC regime. There had better be solid projects and improvements on ground that Nigerians can see and appreciate not just empty noise that they can never substantiate in a court of law.

Ughh

Aeon werey

IT IS INEVITABLE.

well you all have nothing to offer







buhari failed as a president so did APC





next Govt please

Ok