|Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Ayodele70: 6:21pm
Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi visited the big brother Naija house today and her husband Banky W watched her.
He shared a video of him chilling and watching and wrote;
“Bae on big brother”
Adesua had a nice time with the housemates who asked her several questions about her career and marriage.
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:24pm
What an ACHIEVEMENT!
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by pyyxxaro: 6:32pm
Continue to de happy
Until when Miracle done lash ur wife finish , naa then ur eye go clear
U forget say miracle na He-goat and e nor de use eye see fair gals
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by alphacyborg(m): 6:33pm
I love cee-c
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by jaytee01(m): 6:58pm
Bobo dey check well make those demons inside d house no thief him wife.
Boys are not smiling... especially when you spend millions on top wedding matter!
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by hazan041: 7:21pm
Romantic way of monitoring
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by ConcNiggress56(f): 7:21pm
we have lost it in this nigeria. celebrating mediocrity amidst hunger in the land.
youths, start finding your way!!
these old men don't have any agenda for you one bit.
shey na bbnaija remain now out of all the wahala in this country??
but the rich gotta be richer anyways..
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by ednut1(m): 7:21pm
If these people shud later divorce they must be lynched
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Jckleiin(m): 7:21pm
pyyxxaro:whats this one saying??
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by shepherd003: 7:21pm
right
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by obowunmi(m): 7:22pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Both are desperate attention seekers.
She's not even married up to a week and giving off advice.
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by tribalistseun: 7:22pm
alphacyborg:who ask you?
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by davodyguy: 7:22pm
pyyxxaro:guy got no chill
Truth is that, you're very correct.
The guy is shameless.
6 used Condoms found near his bed, then they took an extra one from CECE
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Deolaw: 7:22pm
Moderate TV size compared to the other celebrities with cinema size TV.
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by NwaAmaikpe: 7:23pm
Several months after marriage, still no baby bump.
Please when are they breaking up?
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by nonye6194(m): 7:23pm
If I derail with Saturday EPL fixtures now, they'll ban me
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by tgmservice: 7:23pm
muumuu man until u watch miracle and tobi bleep u wife front and back for life tv ur eye go clear say BBN na rubbish
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by DeadRat(m): 7:24pm
To Slap Banky head Just De Hungry Me
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by dbblessboy(m): 7:24pm
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Nikkyhoney143(f): 7:24pm
Some ppl r just bitter, what's wrong with him watching his wife on a show.... I love u adesua
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Kaxmytex(m): 7:24pm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by PrettySleek(f): 7:25pm
Awwwww so cute, but keep it out of social media abeg. Learn from your previous mistake
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Darksider131: 7:25pm
She looks old
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by dust144(m): 7:26pm
Where can I get cheap beer in Abuja? since no news.
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by kennycalls(m): 7:26pm
Hold something
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by ashewoboy(m): 7:26pm
adesua.
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by nikkypearl(f): 7:26pm
Beautiful susu...luv the hair
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:26pm
ok
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Thegamingorca(m): 7:27pm
Darksider131:
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by GentlePEACE: 7:27pm
Love birds. Waiting for my Mr Right
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by CSTR1002: 7:27pm
I wouldn't be happy if I were him.
She could practically be sitting on someone's semenn or vaginal discharge given the rate of sex there.
|Re: Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:28pm
pyyxxaro:
No chill.
