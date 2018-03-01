Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Watching Adesua Etomi In The BBNaija House (5780 Views)

Uriel: Debie-Rise Wore My Dress To Welcome Simi In The BBNaija House / Olanrewaju Malcolm Speaks On Bisola’s Conduct While In The BBNaija House / Toolz Reports Soma To Husband. Banky W Responds (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He shared a video of him chilling and watching and wrote;



“Bae on big brother”



Adesua had a nice time with the housemates who asked her several questions about her career and marriage.





http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/proud-husband-banky-w-watching-adesua-bbnaija-house.html Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi visited the big brother Naija house today and her husband Banky W watched her.He shared a video of him chilling and watching and wrote;Adesua had a nice time with the housemates who asked her several questions about her career and marriage. 1 Like

What an ACHIEVEMENT! 10 Likes 2 Shares







Until when Miracle done lash ur wife finish , naa then ur eye go clear











U forget say miracle na He-goat and e nor de use eye see fair gals Continue to de happyUntil when Miracle done lash ur wife finish , naa then ur eye go clearU forget say miracle na He-goat and e nor de use eye see fair gals 3 Likes

I love cee-c 4 Likes

Bobo dey check well make those demons inside d house no thief him wife.



Boys are not smiling... especially when you spend millions on top wedding matter!









Romantic way of monitoring Romantic way of monitoring 1 Like

we have lost it in this nigeria. celebrating mediocrity amidst hunger in the land.



youths, start finding your way!!



these old men don't have any agenda for you one bit.





shey na bbnaija remain now out of all the wahala in this country??



but the rich gotta be richer anyways..

If these people shud later divorce they must be lynched 3 Likes

pyyxxaro:

Continue to de happy





Until when Miracle done lash ur wife finish , naa then ur eye go clear











U forget say miracle na He-goat and e nor de use eye see fair gals whats this one saying?? whats this one saying?? 2 Likes

right

MANNABBQGRILLS:

What an ACHIEVEMENT!

Both are desperate attention seekers.





She's not even married up to a week and giving off advice. Both are desperate attention seekers.She's not even married up to a week and giving off advice. 1 Like

alphacyborg:

I love cee-c who ask you? who ask you? 4 Likes

pyyxxaro:

Continue to de happy





Until when Miracle done lash ur wife finish , naa then ur eye go clear











U forget say miracle na He-goat and e nor de use eye see fair gals guy got no chill



Truth is that, you're very correct.

The guy is shameless.



6 used Condoms found near his bed, then they took an extra one from CECE guy got no chillTruth is that, you're very correct.The guy is shameless.6 used Condoms found near his bed, then they took an extra one from CECE

Moderate TV size compared to the other celebrities with cinema size TV.







Several months after marriage, still no baby bump.

Please when are they breaking up? Several months after marriage, still no baby bump.Please when are they breaking up? 3 Likes 1 Share

If I derail with Saturday EPL fixtures now, they'll ban me

muumuu man until u watch miracle and tobi bleep u wife front and back for life tv ur eye go clear say BBN na rubbish

To Slap Banky head Just De Hungry Me 1 Like

2 Likes

Some ppl r just bitter, what's wrong with him watching his wife on a show.... I love u adesua

pyyxxaro:

Continue to de happy





Until when Miracle done lash ur wife finish , naa then ur eye go clear











U forget say miracle na He-goat and e nor de use eye see fair gals

Awwwww so cute, but keep it out of social media abeg. Learn from your previous mistake

She looks old

Where can I get cheap beer in Abuja? since no news.

Hold something

adesua.

Beautiful susu...luv the hair

ok

Darksider131:

She looks old

Love birds. Waiting for my Mr Right

I wouldn't be happy if I were him.



She could practically be sitting on someone's semenn or vaginal discharge given the rate of sex there.