|Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by Dyoungstar: 10:13am
Banky W exposes Adesua's unclothedness as he takes a snap in their hotel room in South Africa.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcCFxaohoPl/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by iamJ(m): 10:14am
went to check its confirm
counting down to their divorce and juicy gist that follows
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by alan056: 10:15am
Is this for real??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by DopeBoss(m): 10:18am
Lol can't really blame banky w though... After Banging the hell outta her, he was so happy he had to show d media what he's enjoying...
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:19am
This is what happens when you're always quick to post on social media.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by NoFavors: 10:19am
This instablog9ja tho
But Banky is dumb
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by Munae(f): 10:22am
I can't wait for the typical Nigerian drama that'll follow
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by naijaboiy: 10:24am
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by phranklyn92(m): 10:26am
Whaaaaaat!!!
See yansh!
This banky sef, he can't get enough can he?
By the way, the poster below me has something interesting to say.
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:26am
Kkkk...thanks to banky,I don see adesua assess as well
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by ladeb: 10:26am
sabi
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by Daeylar(f): 10:27am
Mistakenly ?? ?? ??
Mistakenly indeed
Mtchewwww, he has started rough play.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 10:27am
Yoruba Movie Subtitle: Incantation, Incantations, Incantations
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by viviangist: 10:27am
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by DeadRat(m): 10:27am
This Is One Of The Worse Mistakes Ever... I Am Sure People Already Downloaded It...
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by dfrost: 10:27am
Once again, the rule: keep your private life out of social media. Live with Banky.
Meanwhile, people have screenshot the page and saved it before he denies it. Next, he will claim it's from a music video shoot. Iranu.
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by ikorodureporta: 10:27am
Village ppl @ work already
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by pafestula(m): 10:28am
Too much of everything is bad, everything you guys do must be on social media. Why won't you mistakenly post her nude when you are addicted to social media syndrome, I can't wait to see Ebuka and other nuisance banging their wives on same platform. (Internet abuse idiots)
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by encryptjay(m): 10:28am
Una don start ba?
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by asumo12: 10:28am
I knew it
He just want to disgrace fully the lady in question
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by Teewhy2: 10:28am
He better takes his family away from social media, if he plans of having a successful home.
will he say it is a mistake or Photoshop.
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by kolafolabi(m): 10:28am
Is that how you gonna respect your wife? Common!
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by Amajerry83(m): 10:28am
Loooooooookl
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by Spaxon(f): 10:28am
After the party.....
U go fear Nairalanders na..
See traffic for the thread.. Like say na snake post...
Hit like if you know what happened before this
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 10:28am
But the wife's not complaining
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by masterP042(m): 10:28am
Lol. Her kpekus don hear am
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by Rubbiish(m): 10:28am
JeffreyJamez:I believe he did it deliberately
He saw the pic before uploading them & even took time to edit it...
But it doesn't make sense to me..Dont know what he is trying to achieve with this...
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by martynsnet: 10:28am
tiny butt
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by Jubilancy(f): 10:28am
This, I don't like......BANKY common!I won't stand for u disrespecting my Edo sister
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by cherr(f): 10:28am
Lavish wedding...Lavish argument...Lavish divorce
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by mamatayour(f): 10:28am
Choi!!!!! :-☓ dem Don tell u Banky to stay away from social media u no hear
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) by DLondonboiy: 10:28am
Smh..
This is wrong on every level...
