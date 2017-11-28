Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Exposes Adesua Etomi In Her Nude State Mistakenly (Photo) (8430 Views)

Banky W exposes Adesua's unclothedness as he takes a snap in their hotel room in South Africa.







counting down to their divorce and juicy gist that follows

counting down to their divorce and juicy gist that follows

Is this for real?? 1 Like 1 Share

After Banging the hell outta her, he was so happy he had to show d media what he's enjoying...

This is what happens when you're always quick to post on social media.

This instablog9ja tho





But Banky is dumb 2 Likes

I can't wait for the typical Nigerian drama that'll follow 1 Like



See yansh!





This banky sef, he can't get enough can he?



See yansh! This banky sef, he can't get enough can he?

Kkkk...thanks to banky,I don see adesua assess as well 3 Likes

sabi

Mistakenly ?? ?? ??



Mistakenly indeed

Mtchewww, he has started rough play.





This Is One Of The Worse Mistakes Ever... I Am Sure People Already Downloaded It... 3 Likes





Once again, the rule: keep your private life out of social media. Live with Banky.



Once again, the rule: keep your private life out of social media. Live with Banky. Meanwhile, people have screenshot the page and saved it before he denies it. Next, he will claim it's from a music video shoot. Iranu.

Village ppl @ work already 1 Like

Too much of everything is bad, everything you guys do must be on social media. Why won't you mistakenly post her nude when you are addicted to social media syndrome, I can't wait to see Ebuka and other nuisance banging their wives on same platform. (Internet abuse idiots)

Una don start ba?







He just want to disgrace fully the lady in question





I knew itHe just want to disgrace fully the lady in question

He better takes his family away from social media, if he plans of having a successful home.

will he say it is a mistake or Photoshop.

Is that how you gonna respect your wife? Common! 1 Like

Loooooooookl





U go fear Nairalanders na..



See traffic for the thread.. Like say na snake post...



U go fear Nairalanders na.. See traffic for the thread.. Like say na snake post... Hit like if you know what happened before this After the party.....

But the wife's not complaining 1 Like

Lol. Her kpekus don hear am

JeffreyJamez:

This is what happens when you're always quick to post on social media. I believe he did it deliberately

He saw the pic before uploading them & even took time to edit it...

I believe he did it deliberately He saw the pic before uploading them & even took time to edit it... But it doesn't make sense to me..Dont know what he is trying to achieve with this...

tiny butt 2 Likes

This, I don't like......BANKY common!I won't stand for u disrespecting my Edo sister 1 Like

Lavish wedding...Lavish argument...Lavish divorce

dem Don tell u Banky to stay away from social media u no hear Choi!!!!!