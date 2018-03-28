₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by Kolababe: 7:28pm
Top Nigeria Event Expert, Izokpu Atagamen, has lamented that Easter and indeed most celebrations in Nigeria are not as exciting and fun as in the past.
Speaking to newsmen in Lagos about the forth-coming much anticipated beach concert, "Turn Up With DJ Neptune" on April 7th, the CEO of Gray Tiger Entertainment expresses regret that unlike in the 90s when most Easter celebrations saw revellers hanging out in exciting places like conservation centers, beaches and parks, many now celebrate their easter at home watching other people's activities on social media.
"It is regrettable that many of the young people of nowadays may never know the beauty and real fun of Easter. While we were growing up Easters were incomplete without some outdoor activities. Parks and beaches were the ultimate hangouts not only during Easter but Christmas and other festivities. It is always the best feelings ever, with the fresh feel and sound of nature...and enough space to play around with your friends, loved ones and lovers. But that has drastically reduced. People are either just staying at home and watching pictures on social media, except for a few who manage to go to some of the few cinemas and shopping malls around that are usually very jam-packed and hot during festivities due to overcrowding. Have you ever been to those cinema/malls during festivities and experience the odour and heat oozing out? Maybe it is the way those places are constructed. Nothing surpasses the cool, fresh breeze of the sea side", Mr. Atagamen expresses.
Speaking further, the event expert revealed that most Nigerians don't know that the beaches and parks are still beautiful places to catch fun as government has been trying its best to make them more appealing.
"Contrary to the belief that many of these beaches and parks are no longer fun to be in terms of infrastructures, it may interest you that those places are still very much alive especially with government regularly paying attention to revamping them. The Lagos state government for instance has been paying attention to parks and beaches in Lagos, asides the many conservation centers and private beaches." Atagamen said.
He speaks further about the Beach Concert coming up on April 7th, tagged "Turn Up With DJ Neptune", according to Atagamen whose company has been part of organising several top events in the past including Nigerian Music Video Awards(NMVA), the concert is a beach rave controlled by just one DJ, Nigeria's internationally celebrated Disc Jockey, DJ Neptune.
The event will see performances from several artistes, both popular and upcoming ones and it will include electrifying dance performances, endless dance and give-aways, as the show is sponsored by Chelsea Dry Gin.
Atagamen urges everybody to come out and experience real fun again under a strict and guaranteed security controlled beach atmosphere.
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by Kolababe: 7:29pm
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by BruncleZuma: 8:16pm
Ikpu Ataga Eme
1 Like
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by themosthigh: 8:16pm
Lol
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by ceeafuejay(m): 8:17pm
Boom!
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by OriakuAmara(f): 8:17pm
Who is he again?
And how is this news?
2 Likes
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by Fukafuka: 8:19pm
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by KingsleyCEO: 8:20pm
Perfumes should be included in the fees so that when you get there you get to use it before allowed entrance.
1 Like
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:20pm
Some people cannot buy antiperspirant to save their lives..... I can't inhale another person's bad body with a smiling face o...
3 Likes
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by Evablizin(f): 8:20pm
Oh Lawd.
What do you expect when Nigeria is struggling with development.
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by mysteriousman(m): 8:21pm
Who want go all these places to go meet the weed smoking disrespectful kids of this generation. It used to be fun back then mehn things have gone bad
That cinema talk no be lie don't blame the people but the owners of these cinemas poor management, managing to reap people off poor AC working conditions
1 Like
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by SirLakes: 8:21pm
Fess to comment
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by okerekeikpo: 8:21pm
That's why anytime I want to see a movie I fly to new York Buhari has finished this country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by TheNigerianMan: 8:21pm
There is hunger in the land, and yet people spend a lot during festivities
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by allanphash7(m): 8:22pm
Do we have shopping mall here in Nigeria?
No
Nigeria only has advanced supermarket
Do we have cinema here in Nigeria?
No
Nigeria only have Advanced view centre
3 Likes
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by momodub: 8:22pm
Na truth
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by FortifiedCity: 8:22pm
Who is this one complaining to?
Then stay put in your house. Na people like this their boxers fit kill fish when thrown into a river
2 Likes
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by PrettySleek(f): 8:22pm
OK o, go and enjoy your cool breeze then
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by Hunry: 8:22pm
private 'bitches' are too expensive so we prefer to see pictures on social media
1 Like
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by purpose32: 8:23pm
Buhari why
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by Offendersyoung: 8:24pm
Only fools live DVD and go to cinemas
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by Guapismo: 8:24pm
Why will people go to beaches when most people believe that the beach will carry them away if they get close.
That's why most parents don't want their children to go to beaches.
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by MemeTroll: 8:24pm
Honest question here is “who is he? Atagman oe whatever?”
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:26pm
DAMN IT!
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by ZorGBUooeh: 8:27pm
Nice one Mr atagame..
Yu spoil cinema ad malls,So yu go fit promote yur beach concert becos yu know say some pipu prefer cinema ad malls.
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by mekonglobal(m): 8:28pm
Heat? But offensive odour? i dont kn abt that.
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by pejuakinab: 8:28pm
Na those bad boiz wet dey finger fishy towtow dey cause am.
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by BossLaifay(f): 8:31pm
Hunry:You no just well
Is this really his problem? Then he should thank God the Buhari owu is not blowing near him
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by cowleg(m): 8:32pm
Offendersyoung:
Poor man with poor mentality.
1 Like
|Re: Izokpu Atagamen: Malls & Cinemas Ooze Offensive Odour & Heat During Festivities by congorasta: 8:35pm
true
