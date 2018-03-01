Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu Blast Obasanjo Over His Letters To President Muhammadu Buhari (video) (11297 Views)

"Somebody who is writing letter these days, a letter of politics. As if they've never been there before. Bad belle letters ...don't worry. I don't want to address that today" He says.



Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RUd-tCxVVo



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/tinubu-blast-obasanjo-over-his-letters.html While Speaking at his 66th birthday colloquium, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, blast the former President of Nigeria "Olusegun Obasanjo" over the letters he wrote to the president of Nigeria "Muhammadu Buhari"





This frog eyed thief and ritualist have sold his conscience and soul to slavery in the hands of his cunny masters. Even in the face of injustice and killings going on in different parts of the country, he's throwing shades at another evil man OBJ who was conscientuous enough to point out the anomalies in buhari's government.



When has politics become idiocy?

When has it become apathy towards people's affairs?

Why is Tinubu so greedy for goodness sake; selling people's hope and aspiration just to have access to be able to prostate in Aso rock. Tinubu is feasting on people's blood for failing to call out a bloodsucking President he sold to his people



Why not call a spade a spade. And the spade is that Buhari has faaaaiiiillllled!!!!!



Lol

*Singing*

"Awodi n'fo rere: oloun fe mo Oluwa

Awodi n'fo loke rere ooo: oloun fe mo Oluwa



Ibi ti o fo de ko ye mi ooo

Ofe seleya ooo

Araye, ofe seleya

Eye emabawi



(All that just means that the eagle that flies into the clouds saying he wants to reach heaven is looking to disgrace himself)



Another Obasanjo-Tinubu clash. This time, they are both out of office and they only have influence no power.



Tinubu has the lead though. The scoreline is Tinubu 1: Obasanjo 0



This fight wont end well. I kuku have my popcorn ready 12 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm. The jagaban himself is set to demystify ebora and from all indications, the jagaban holds the 5 aces.

2019 will be very interesting. 1 Like

ELEPHANTS are fighting. Lets be looking! 3 Likes

They're All Criminals 11 Likes 1 Share

mumu dey worry am..



If his candidatdes loses election once, I am sure nhe will die from the feeling of defeat and heartbreak.. Lagosians have been held at ransom by tinubu for so long... this is slavery re-packaged aswear..





Tinubu owns 60% of lagos.. if you don't know, you don't know. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Still wondering if a fool like Tinubu exist. suffering and smiling. Dullard slave 4 Likes

Obj go kill tinumbu with blow na Dem fight?Obj go kill tinumbu with blow na



the truth is that Tinubu is a bastard drug dealing vagabond and a selfish scumbag that is only for his pocket instead of living up to the reputation being given to him by majority of yeroba Muslims and few deceived yeroba Christians.



have you ever seen Tinubu criticize Buhari on issues that affects South west?

issues like fulani herdsmen in yeroba land and clashes between hausa and yerobas are supposed to be addressed by the so called yeroba leader.

instead of being the leader he's supposed to be he's busy dragging him power with oyegun thinking that secretly Buhari is not behind oyegun.

the way Buhari is playing this man like ludo ee

first he left him in the dark regarding saraki and saraki a small boy used him to prepare egusi soup

then Buhari gave him an impossible mission to reconcile apc even when it's obvious its impossible

and again Buhari went ahead to declare oyegun tenure elongation illegal even when him(Buhari) knew that he doesn't have the power to do that but he just need Tinubu to see that he's not with oyegun what a deceit

instead of this bastard to man up he's busy licking Buhari's asss and selling off his people.



Fayose is billion times better than Tinubu Osibanjo awolowo and any yeroba leader dead

at least Fayose made the almighty ruthless fulani herdsmen look like sisi

he's the real yeroba leader here

OK. Don't talk about it

Keep deceiving yourself BAT. If you are used in 2019, you'll see total discarding after the election because you'll be of no need to them after that. Be wise. 1 Like

These people has forgotten that OBJ actually contributed directly or indirectly to their emergence to power. They obviously don't want to hear anyone telling them the truth.





I must applaud BAT for his continuous Buhari ass licking despite relegating him. Those people you are ass licking GNF about you, they only want their reelection.



Trust me, you will still be used and dumped as usual, by that time it would have been late. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Bad belle latter Bad belle latter

Seriously speaking, I hate the way some Yoruba leaders used to behave. Why are we fond of selling ourselves to Hausa/Fulani?! 16 Likes 1 Share

truthstands12:

Keep deceiving yourself BAT. If you are used in 2019, you'll see total discarding after the election because you'll be of no need to them after that. Be wise. All in one breath:

Tinubu is irrelevant,

Tinubu looted and buhari refuse to probe him.

Buhari is in Lagos for Tinubu Birthday,

Yet

He is used and dumped,

He will be used and dumped in 2019.

This man has got no shame.

If Buhari by any chance wins election again.I pity the odoriferous mouth odour man.

He has not been able to read the handwriting on the wall. 10 Likes

Tinubu better mind what you say and Watch your back...







2 Likes

Actuarydeji:

Seriously speaking, I hate the way some Yoruba leaders used to behave. Why are we fond of selling ourselves to Hausa/Fulani?!

Selling you say?



So because Yorubas roll freely with Hausas/Fulanis more than Igbos, we are now slaves?



What will you call a tribe that did 1 million man march for Abacha, only to be crying foul now?



Tinubu is a great afonja asslicker 9 Likes

baba dey wait for una in 2019. baba dey wait for una in 2019. 1 Like

all na politics, but I used to think that BAT is more matured but anyway that's part of the game.

talk is cheap let them write or speak, ofe lohun, Jagaban Carry go! 1 Like

Flokey:

V

V for vagina abi na virgin V for vagina abi na virgin 1 Like

Mynd44:

Lol

*Singing*

"Awodi n'fo rere: oloun fe mo Oluwa

Awodi n'fo loke rere ooo: oloun fe mo Oluwa



Ibi ti o fo de ko ye mi ooo

Ofe seleya ooo

Araye, ofe seleya

Eye emabawi







This fight wont end well. I kuku have my popcorn ready

Anybody that still support Buhari is clearly an enemy of the Nigerian people and Tiinbubhas made it clear today that he is the enemy of the Nigerian people and should be treated as such ..Mr Tinubu when it come to light and darkness Buhari is the darkest shade of darkness around trust me . 7 Likes





Why some people still rally behind Buhari and Tinubu is what I don't get!!! These people are those that spoilt Nigeria, instead of we future generations taking sides with these people that failed us, I we should be criticizing both of them.



Like Buhari like Tinubu like obasanjo!!!



Nigeria is a bad country today because of these people. The foolishness of man, especially Nigerian men is beyond my comprehension...Why some people still rally behind Buhari and Tinubu is what I don't get!!! These people are those that spoilt Nigeria, instead of we future generations taking sides with these people that failed us, I we should be criticizing both of them.Like Buhari like Tinubu like obasanjo!!!Nigeria is a bad country today because of these people. 5 Likes 1 Share