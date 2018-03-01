Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) (13329 Views)

The crowd were were seen waving at the president as his convoy was approaching the newly built Ikeja Bus Terminal.



We are back back with more photos, see more photos below...



Earlier today Lasgidi Online reported on how Lagosians came out in their large numbers to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari as he visited the state on a 2-days official visit.The crowd were were seen waving at the president as his convoy was approaching the newly built Ikeja Bus Terminal.We are back back with more photos, see more photos below...

I was Born in Lagos and Hv lived in Lagos all my life except for a few times I spent outside the country



No sane Lagosian who has something doingwill be der.....

98% of those there hv been paid 2k each to be der..



The remaining 2% came to sell cold pure and bottled water ...

Where the cloud ? 5 Likes

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not see the crowd 3 Likes 2 Shares

If not because alot of people went to hustle, the crowd would have be something else, it would have be more than 2m people.

yes you are right,If not because alot of people went to hustle, the crowd would have be something else, it would have be more than 2m people.This ones that came out to welcome the best president in Africa, Almighty God will bless them abundantly in Jesus name, Amen

If you have the opportunity to leave this country and never come back please do.

I so much love Nigeria to the extent that i will die for Nigeria, come back to life and still die again for Nigeria but i had the opportunity to get a dual citizenship in a country i now call home, it was the saddest decision i've ever made but i don't regret it.





See the people we share a country with lining up to cheer for the man who caused their agony, sorrow, grief, lamentation and poverty





He's sitting in an air-conditioned 200 million naira bullet proofed Mercedes with about 40 security personnel while these uneducated broke fools with less than 20k in their bank account standing in the sun cheering for an 80 year old clueless cow





No matter how tired I am, seeing this Fulani cow president on the TV always gives me the strength to get up and change the channel ....yeye man.

No wonder they blocked the road. Dem go carry Nurtw boys

Computer Village people

This desperate inane attempt to lump all residents of Lagos into one "We Love Buhari - We don't have common sense" group is tiring to say the least.



For the record



Lagos has 20 million inhabitants



12 million of those 20 million are adults



5.6 million of those 20 million are registered to vote (some were frustrated out of getting voter's cards)



ONLY 700K of 12 million adults voted APC/Buhari/Ambode



That is ONLY 5.8%!!



#IamLagosAndIDidNotVoteBuhariOrAmbode



If you are waiting for videos and pictures of where these jobless people are being paid 3k, click like

Make una dey deceive una self, payed zombies 1 Like

y would anyone support buhari, if they aren't zombies 1 Like

Gathering of annimals 4 Likes 1 Share

I will rather go and watch cartoon than to go and see this dullard of daura. 5 Likes 1 Share

these people mumu die. Infact #HUNGERBAD

na dem go run their mouth up and down with their cone head. But immediately dem see de same person wey dem them dey insult dem go rush go dey worship am:

mumu people 2 Likes

See you chest beating as if you know it all. Smh



Nigerians are blind lovers and that's what is happening with Buhari.

Most of all these people may not have been paid. Same buhari that have contested presidential elections on about four occasions and kept scoring over 10million.



See you chest beating as if you know it all. SmhNigerians are blind lovers and that's what is happening with Buhari.Most of all these people may not have been paid. Same buhari that have contested presidential elections on about four occasions and kept scoring over 10million.Reality is that, those 10 million and possibly more would still vote for him in 2019, save if he chooses not to contest

Rent a crowd.

Paid crowded

Buhari, your shenanigans will never deceive me because you are a failure. 2 Likes

When is the election sef, i just weep for this cowhari's regime 1 Like

Hahahaha...The uniform people will always be there..Give a poor man some money and he will do anything for ya! 1 Like

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not see the crowd The yey mod that banned me unjustly does not see how you constitute a nuisance to this website.



The yey mod that banned me unjustly does not see how you constitute a nuisance to this website.No meaningful contributions of any kind

Hahahaahaha, APC and desperate lies

You saw Fire instead of Wire right?.... That's Misscokie illusion

And we still want this failure again

And so? Propaganda everywhere

I still don't understand