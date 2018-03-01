₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 10:18pm
Earlier today Lasgidi Online reported on how Lagosians came out in their large numbers to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari as he visited the state on a 2-days official visit.
The crowd were were seen waving at the president as his convoy was approaching the newly built Ikeja Bus Terminal.
We are back back with more photos, see more photos below...
https://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2018/03/more-photos-of-the-crowd-that-came-out-to-welcome-president-buhari-in-lagos-today.html
1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by bedspread: 10:19pm
I was Born in Lagos and Hv lived in Lagos all my life except for a few times I spent outside the country
No sane Lagosian who has something doingwill be der.....
98% of those there hv been paid 2k each to be der..
The remaining 2% came to sell cold pure and bottled water ...
244 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Mutemenot: 10:21pm
Where the cloud ?
5 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by bedspread: 10:22pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 10:26pm
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not see the crowd
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 10:27pm
bedspread:yes you are right,
If not because alot of people went to hustle, the crowd would have be something else, it would have be more than 2m people.
This ones that came out to welcome the best president in Africa, Almighty God will bless them abundantly in Jesus name, Amen
28 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by SnakeChopMoney(m): 10:27pm
Wow
If you have the opportunity to leave this country and never come back please do.
I so much love Nigeria to the extent that i will die for Nigeria, come back to life and still die again for Nigeria but i had the opportunity to get a dual citizenship in a country i now call home, it was the saddest decision i've ever made but i don't regret it.
See the people we share a country with lining up to cheer for the man who caused their agony, sorrow, grief, lamentation and poverty
He's sitting in an air-conditioned 200 million naira bullet proofed Mercedes with about 40 security personnel while these uneducated broke fools with less than 20k in their bank account standing in the sun cheering for an 80 year old clueless cow
No matter how tired I am, seeing this Fulani cow president on the TV always gives me the strength to get up and change the channel ....yeye man.
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by zangiff(m): 10:28pm
Bubu indeed......
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by DaddyKross: 10:28pm
Dem go carry Nurtw boys
No wonder they blocked the road.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 10:28pm
Computer Village people
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by three: 10:28pm
This desperate inane attempt to lump all residents of Lagos into one "We Love Buhari - We don't have common sense" group is tiring to say the least.
For the record
Lagos has 20 million inhabitants
12 million of those 20 million are adults
5.6 million of those 20 million are registered to vote (some were frustrated out of getting voter's cards)
ONLY 700K of 12 million adults voted APC/Buhari/Ambode
That is ONLY 5.8%!!
#IamLagosAndIDidNotVoteBuhariOrAmbode
No lie will turn this into truth
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:29pm
If you are waiting for videos and pictures of where these jobless people are being paid 3k, click like
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Awumen1313: 10:29pm
Make una dey deceive una self, payed zombies
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 10:29pm
zombies on steroids
y would anyone support buhari, if they aren't zombies
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 10:29pm
Gathering of annimals
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by robinso01(m): 10:29pm
I will rather go and watch cartoon than to go and see this dullard of daura.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Emvico34: 10:30pm
these people mumu die. Infact #HUNGERBAD
na dem go run their mouth up and down with their cone head. But immediately dem see de same person wey dem them dey insult dem go rush go dey worship am:
mumu people
2 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:30pm
bedspread:
See you chest beating as if you know it all. Smh
Nigerians are blind lovers and that's what is happening with Buhari.
Most of all these people may not have been paid. Same buhari that have contested presidential elections on about four occasions and kept scoring over 10million.
Reality is that, those 10 million and possibly more would still vote for him in 2019, save if he chooses not to contest
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Infidoniyke(m): 10:30pm
Rent a crowd.
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 10:31pm
Paid crowded
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Sophia88: 10:31pm
Buhari, your shenanigans will never deceive me because you are a failure.
2 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Paulosky1900: 10:31pm
HATERS has arrived
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Demmtek(m): 10:31pm
When is the election sef, i just weep for this cowhari's regime
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by ayaside(m): 10:31pm
Hahahaha...The uniform people will always be there..Give a poor man some money and he will do anything for ya!
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:31pm
buhariguy:The yey mod that banned me unjustly does not see how you constitute a nuisance to this website.
No meaningful contributions of any kind
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by martinlooter(m): 10:32pm
Hahahaahaha, APC and desperate lies
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Germandude: 10:32pm
Paid spectators
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by MissCokie(f): 10:32pm
You saw Fire instead of Wire right?.... That's Misscokie illusion
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by kay5you: 10:32pm
And we still want this failure again
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by Mcanie: 10:33pm
And so? Propaganda everywhere
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by loomer: 10:33pm
I still don't understand
|Re: Lagosians Line Up To Welcome Buhari In Lagos Today (Photos) by papi22(m): 10:33pm
some are there to see the president who carefor animals more than human
aabeg where can original ponmo in china
