Today is the day of remembrance for the suffering, the unimaginable agonizing and excruciating pains Jesus went through to save the world from the pangs of devil. His last words on the cross was 'IT IS FINISHED' ’the finished work on the cross was the beginning of new life for all who were once “dead in trespasses and sins” but who are now made “alive with Christ” (Ephesians 2:1, 5).



He was dragged with chains around his neck and legs like a beat,spat on,violently slapped and marched with iron boots, brutally flogged with leather cords laced with pieces of broken glasses, leads,bones and these alone would have drained much of Jesus’ blood. His flesh torn into pieces as he was beaten with reckless abandon. A crown of thorns was forcefully pressed into His scalp, His head was beaten with sticks and vivid accounts has it on record that he was blinded in one eye by the shattered glass on the leather whip.



We cannot even fathom the pain of crucifixion. Metal spikes were driven into Jesus’ hands and feet, and He had to slide His mangled body up against the wood of the cross in order to catch His breath. And because it was the habit of Romans to crucify criminals Unclad, Jesus endured the ultimate shame. What's more, He hung on that crude cross next to two men who had been convicted of crimes while He was completely innocent.



Even after Jesus took His last breath, a soldier jabbed a spear up through the chest cavity most likely to make sure Jesus was dead. John tells us that blood and water spilled out (John 19:34), evidence that the spear pierced the pericardium, the sac around the heart. Jesus’ heart was literally broken for us.



With the finished work on the cross of Calvary, there is now no condemnation for those who believe in Jesus and everyone who believes in this finished work on the cross of Calvary now have the opportunity to live forever in great grandeur, like kings and royalties with Christ Jesus in a new world created by GOD only for those who believe.



Meaning my stupidity,poverty,foolishness,spiritual and physical weakness,sorrow,premature death,Sickness,shame,fornication,masturbation,wickedness,gossiping,jealousy





HAS FINISHED!



So join me as we celebrate my new life in this easter....

I celebrate with you as you believe with your whole heart in His atonement for us.

A good thing it is to believe in the sacrifice of Christ Jesus made for everyone who can only believe.

Catholic, a true religion



They practice the teachings of christ.





Today some unbelievers will see the passion of christ being acted on the streets and they will surely find insulting words.





My God my God,why have you forsaken me!





For the love he died

For the love he rose

For the love we are saved.





Show that love my people





Yeah, it is finished...



But unfortunately for many Christians, it is not finished.



Many Christians are still trying to finish the work and earn God's approval through their own self efforts. 2 Likes

All the way to Calvary He went, for our sake our Saviour was crucified amd He died to pay all our debts, and all our sins were washed by His blood.

The death of Jesus Christ for our sake shall not go in vain upon you and I, we shall behold our Lord in glory,we shall sing the song of joy and of Victory. Amen 1 Like

If Jesus truly died for our sins, why does his followings still pray for forgiveness? Just wondering 1 Like 1 Share

Truely it is finished





Oh yes its finished for Apc.

Some people who cal themselves Christians did not fast during the Lenten season but they will be the first to eat the Easter rice and chicken.

Many didn't even know the season we are in until the holidays were declared. That's how far drawn we are from God today. May the mercy of God never depart from us.

Jesus said HE is coming back again. I believe. 1 Like

it is finished!(unemployment,backwardness,etc)

THANK YOU JESUS FOR DYING FOR MY SINS.

