|Good Friday: It Is Finished by Toks2008(m): 8:22am
Today is the day of remembrance for the suffering, the unimaginable agonizing and excruciating pains Jesus went through to save the world from the pangs of devil. His last words on the cross was 'IT IS FINISHED' ’the finished work on the cross was the beginning of new life for all who were once “dead in trespasses and sins” but who are now made “alive with Christ” (Ephesians 2:1, 5).
He was dragged with chains around his neck and legs like a beat,spat on,violently slapped and marched with iron boots, brutally flogged with leather cords laced with pieces of broken glasses, leads,bones and these alone would have drained much of Jesus’ blood. His flesh torn into pieces as he was beaten with reckless abandon. A crown of thorns was forcefully pressed into His scalp, His head was beaten with sticks and vivid accounts has it on record that he was blinded in one eye by the shattered glass on the leather whip.
We cannot even fathom the pain of crucifixion. Metal spikes were driven into Jesus’ hands and feet, and He had to slide His mangled body up against the wood of the cross in order to catch His breath. And because it was the habit of Romans to crucify criminals Unclad, Jesus endured the ultimate shame. What's more, He hung on that crude cross next to two men who had been convicted of crimes while He was completely innocent.
Even after Jesus took His last breath, a soldier jabbed a spear up through the chest cavity most likely to make sure Jesus was dead. John tells us that blood and water spilled out (John 19:34), evidence that the spear pierced the pericardium, the sac around the heart. Jesus’ heart was literally broken for us.
With the finished work on the cross of Calvary, there is now no condemnation for those who believe in Jesus and everyone who believes in this finished work on the cross of Calvary now have the opportunity to live forever in great grandeur, like kings and royalties with Christ Jesus in a new world created by GOD only for those who believe.
Happy good Friday.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by CuteMadridista: 8:43am
Let's see
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Toks2008(m): 8:51am
Lalasticlala happy good Friday.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Omuneizzy6(m): 9:12am
Meaning my stupidity,poverty,foolishness,spiritual and physical weakness,sorrow,premature death,Sickness,shame,fornication,masturbation,wickedness,gossiping,jealousy
HAS FINISHED!
So join me as we celebrate my new life in this easter.... Tap the anointing by Like and share.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by bloodofthelamb(m): 9:21am
Omuneizzy6:
I celebrate with you as you believe with your whole heart in His atonement for us.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Toks2008(m): 9:24am
Omuneizzy6:
A good thing it is to believe in the sacrifice of Christ Jesus made for everyone who can only believe.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Kylekent59: 10:49am
Catholic, a true religion
They practice the teachings of christ.
Today some unbelievers will see the passion of christ being acted on the streets and they will surely find insulting words.
My God my God,why have you forsaken me!
For the love he died
For the love he rose
For the love we are saved.
Show that love my people
I said it in the beginning, the guy below didn't disappoint. (it is even written' they lack wisdom')
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by AlfaSeltzer(m): 10:50am
Hahahahahahaha!
Their god crying.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Sarang(f): 10:50am
Good friday? Then do something good for someone today..
Please see my signature
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by nairalanduseles: 10:51am
yeye nairaland make una dey ban people for airing their opinion....small power some ppl get dem go just dey do like fish......and na dem go dey criticize the govt wey dey abuse power.......Nairaland judgment day is getting closer
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by eleojo23: 10:51am
Yeah, it is finished...
But unfortunately for many Christians, it is not finished.
Many Christians are still trying to finish the work and earn God's approval through their own self efforts.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Redblood: 10:55am
All the way to Calvary He went, for our sake our Saviour was crucified amd He died to pay all our debts, and all our sins were washed by His blood.
The death of Jesus Christ for our sake shall not go in vain upon you and I, we shall behold our Lord in glory,we shall sing the song of joy and of Victory. Amen
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by skales67: 10:55am
About 2000 years ago by yesterday evening, Judas Iscariot received alert!
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by shegzy08: 10:56am
Lala...I want to know why one needs to attest been a Muslim in a Muslim thread but same is not applicable in a Christian thread..double standard
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by alenwup(m): 10:57am
nairalanduseles:
nairalanduseles:Nairaland (including it's inhabitants) judgment day is getting closer
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Deo1986(m): 10:58am
If Jesus truly died for our sins, why does his followings still pray for forgiveness? Just wondering
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by IVORY2009(m): 10:59am
FINITO
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Deo1986(m): 10:59am
skales67:LOL
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Kylekent59: 10:59am
shegzy08:
We call it bias
We Christians welcomes anyone, we don't set rules for unbelievers, we welcome them to share their ideas also.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by BabatCargo(m): 11:02am
Truely it is finished
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by mekonglobal(m): 11:02am
Oh yes its finished for Apc.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by opribo(m): 11:03am
Some people who cal themselves Christians did not fast during the Lenten season but they will be the first to eat the Easter rice and chicken.
Many didn't even know the season we are in until the holidays were declared. That's how far drawn we are from God today. May the mercy of God never depart from us.
Jesus said HE is coming back again. I believe.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by obonujoker(m): 11:03am
shegzy08:
I guess Christians are too big... they are very open... not volatile....
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Judolisco(m): 11:03am
Kylekent59:stop putting yourself in a box , jst accept christ and enjoy jesus and forget about denominations
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by shepherd003: 11:04am
it is finished!(unemployment,backwardness,etc)
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:04am
THANK YOU JESUS FOR DYING FOR MY SINS.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Kylekent59: 11:06am
Judolisco:
Jesus and not jesus
Use capital italic. Big "J "and not small "j"
And stop sitting on a fence before commenting.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by dasanchez1(m): 11:07am
Kylekent59:SAY NO MORE
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Witnes: 11:07am
Who plan d death of Jesus?
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Kylekent59: 11:09am
dasanchez1:
Don't be afraid to speak the truth. For the truth is the light and the light is Jesus.
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by Judolisco(m): 11:12am
Kylekent59:u r a joke
|Re: Good Friday: It Is Finished by shegzy08: 11:13am
Kylekent59:
It has to stop..they can't stand their hypocrisy been scrutinized so they create a double standard and try to derail Christian thread
