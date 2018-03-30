₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by deantimes(m): 9:43am
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ordered Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to “keep quiet” if he cannot mention names of those he claims looted the treasury while in power.
https://www.headlineng.com/keep-quiet-mention-names-pdp-osinbajo/amp/
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Adedaniel211(m): 9:46am
na so.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by scaramenga: 9:47am
yeah put your mouth to good use and bury it in your ugly wifes' toto
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 9:51am
They have already named some of the looters and it is still counting
The list is just endless
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Esseite: 9:56am
What other excuse again?...
The person whom you called thief has said you should prove your case.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by tuniski: 10:06am
Lying is their stock in trade yeye apc and the scam called chanji!
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Omeokachie: 10:14am
Pastor don backslide tey tey.
Don't be surprised if he goes clubbing every Friday night.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by chumaster(m): 10:23am
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Cooly100: 10:26am
fk001:
Please refresh our memory with those names, or shut it forever.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 11:29am
Cooly100:
Dasuki and Metuh are angels...
I don't want to start this, because if i will count it even the smallest office in PDP will not escape...
In fact even Messenger for PDP don loot
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Cooly100: 11:34am
fk001:
Tinubu, Amaechi, Fashola, Okorocha are "saints"
Are you from Jupiter?
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 11:37am
Cooly100:
The EFCC are still working don't be faster than your shadow
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by madridguy(m): 11:46am
Pained PDP trying hard to cover their shame.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by rebrandedwriter: 11:46am
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by NwaAmaikpe: 11:47am
Osinbanjo is a disgrace to Christianity.
Osinbanjo is a fool.
Osinbanjo is an ass-licker,
Osinbanjo is just like Awolowo.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by ifyan(m): 11:47am
Believe me the mere commissioner according to S.P. have lost the remaining respect he has from the populace. His behavior shows the popular saying that he is a slave to a particular master.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by IchimokuPilot(m): 11:48am
'Osunbade' has been compromised like Judas....
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Cooly100: 11:48am
fk001:
Treacherous man...why didn't you add them to your list.
APC are known for scams...
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by iperez(m): 11:49am
PDP, we all know you all stole Nigeria's money so stop acting like what the VP is saying is news to you. VP, I hope you are not looting as well if not that makes you a Hypocrite
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:49am
EXPOSE THEM NOW MR V.P.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Leke001: 11:50am
Yes I agree,shut the hell up if you can't name them...You can only impress those who sheepishly support your incompetent government with these vague statements.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Hemanwel(m): 11:50am
..
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:50am
fk001:Don't just mind these wailers.
Their eyes are blind to the looters.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by ojmaroni247(m): 11:51am
OK oh
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by kmaster007: 11:51am
I tot dis man called osinbajo is a saint up d redeem he as been serving for so many yrs as nw join Dem doin Nttn. PDP re rty to short him up if dey can't name does looters. too many APC leaders among dem
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 11:51am
Cooly100:
Stop wailing lad...
Now go home and take a nap.
PMB till 2023
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by progress69: 11:52am
They have been naming them...
Many of them suddenly have Cancer now
Many of them suddenly need urgent medical treatment abroad.
Many of them are returning loots..
Even Mama destruction is begging to settle out of court
So what exactly is PDP talking about?
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by ZombieTAMER: 11:53am
Osibanjo is akin to a mad man who dances unclad in the market square...
He is a disgrace to Christianity and his tribe
A bloody liar
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by BruncleZuma: 11:53am
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Cooly100: 11:53am
madridguy:
But everyone has rejected your scam APC.
From Gowon, IBB, OBJ, TY Danjuma, northern groups, Amnesty International, Transparency International, Martin Luther King Centre, Afenefere, Ohaneze, Middle belst groups.
I didn't see you sycophants on the thread to give out N1 million to anyone who could say any project APC has started and completed for 3 years despite spening N11 trilion.
|Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 11:53am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
We all know what's paining them
