Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by deantimes(m): 9:43am
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ordered Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to “keep quiet” if he cannot mention names of those he claims looted the treasury while in power.

Mr. Osinbajo, had said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will not stop talking about the corruption in former president Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Giving his reason he said “because we must let our people know that we cannot afford to go this way again.”

Osinbajo stated this at the 10th annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium, organised to commemorate the birthday of the former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

“Let me reiterate that from all I have seen in government in the past three years, the corruption of the previous five years is what destroyed the Nigerian economy,” he said at the event.

“Every time we talk about corruption, our opponents say don’t talk about it just do your own. Don’t talk about it. The Yoruba have an adage: ‘when the matter become that of tails, the frog will say let us keep it and don’t talk about it”. We would talk about it. And the reason why we would talk about it is because we must let our people know that we cannot afford to go this way again. Never again should we allow a system where people take the resources and steal the resources of this country, use the resources against the people and at the same time they want to continue in rulership,” he added.

Mr Osinbajo said the ruling APC got into government with the determination to change the prevailing narrative of Nigeria as a corrupt country and the government is bent on seeing that those who stole from the public treasury will be made to face the music.

“When we began this journey in 2014, our party the APC was determined to change the dominant narrative of the country. We were determined to ensure that the notion of a country rich in natural resources and even richer in human capital but being destroyed daily by corruption and impunity in the looting public resources will have to change that narrative.

“We saw a nation where a few impostors have so privatised the commonwealth that while oil prices were at their highest and we were getting growth figures as high as 70 per cent, the majority of the people remained extremely poor.”

He said the government and the ruling party must show that it was different from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was in power for 16 years, by investing more in people and infrastructure instead of enriching a few people.

But reacting, PDP accused Osinbajo of not being bold enough to mention names of those he claimed stole public funds.

The party through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the vice president was only fond of bandying figures he cannot trace to a personality in the PDP.

While featuring on a programme on Channels Television, Thursday evening, Mr. Ologbondiyan cautioned the vice president to either “keep quiet” or present a list of PDP members who amassed wealth through illegal means.

“We want to caution the Vice-President that he should stop bandying figures. Anytime the Vice-President has the opportunity to face the camera, he begins to announce figures that he cannot support.

“Our advice to him is that as a professor of law, he knows the pathway to follow when you accuse somebody of corruption. We challenge him to stop bandying figures but he should mention names of those who he claimed corrupted themselves. And if he cannot mention their names and he cannot charge them to court and he cannot cause their arrest and he cannot even list these people, he should keep quiet.

“Why can’t they come out and say in the last three years, we have done these, we have done that? All they do is to come back and say the last 10 years of the PDP, last five years of PDP. Is that what Nigerians are asking?

“As far as we are concerned in PDP, until the Vice-President comes out clean and says that your party members by so names corrupted themselves to the tune of so amount, you don’t expect us as a party to begin to respond.”

“Don’t forget, the PDP established all the anti-corruption agencies in the cpuntry. Name it; EFCC, ICPC and whatever agency you think about. They were established by the PDP. PDP remains the only party in our modern democracy that have tried its members for corruption charges.

“Our people challenged the government of which Prof. Osinbajo is Vice-President that the corrupt money they are looking for is what they spent to bring them into government that is the position of PDP.

“If they are searching for corruption money, if they are searching for people who stole money, they should look inwards, that the position of PDP.

“If they are current members of the rebranded and repositioned PDP, declare them so, but if they are hiding under villa protection and you are busy going around villages and towns announcing that PDP stole money, you are being unfair and you are not acting like a man of God. That is the position of PDP,” he said.

https://www.headlineng.com/keep-quiet-mention-names-pdp-osinbajo/amp/

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Adedaniel211(m): 9:46am
na so.

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by scaramenga: 9:47am
grin yeah put your mouth to good use and bury it in your ugly wifes' toto

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 9:51am
They have already named some of the looters and it is still counting



The list is just endless

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Esseite: 9:56am
What other excuse again?...

The person whom you called thief has said you should prove your case.

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by tuniski: 10:06am
Lying is their stock in trade yeye apc and the scam called chanji!

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Omeokachie: 10:14am
Pastor don backslide tey tey.

Don't be surprised if he goes clubbing every Friday night.

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by chumaster(m): 10:23am
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Cooly100: 10:26am
fk001:
They have already named some of the looters and it is still counting



The list is just endless

Please refresh our memory with those names, or shut it forever.

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 11:29am
Cooly100:


Please refresh our memory with those names, or shut it forever.

Dasuki and Metuh are angels...



I don't want to start this, because if i will count it even the smallest office in PDP will not escape...

In fact even Messenger for PDP don loot

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Cooly100: 11:34am
fk001:


Dasuki and Metuh are angels...



I don't want to start this, because if i will count it even the smallest office in PDP will not escape...

In fact even Messenger for PDP don loot





Tinubu, Amaechi, Fashola, Okorocha are "saints"

Are you from Jupiter?

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 11:37am
Cooly100:



Tinubu, Amaechi, Fashola, Okorocha are "saints"

Are you from Jupiter?


The EFCC are still working don't be faster than your shadow

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by madridguy(m): 11:46am
Pained PDP trying hard to cover their shame.

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by rebrandedwriter: 11:46am
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by NwaAmaikpe: 11:47am
shocked


Osinbanjo is a disgrace to Christianity.
Osinbanjo is a fool.
Osinbanjo is an ass-licker,
Osinbanjo is just like Awolowo.

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by ifyan(m): 11:47am
Believe me the mere commissioner according to S.P. have lost the remaining respect he has from the populace. His behavior shows the popular saying that he is a slave to a particular master.
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by IchimokuPilot(m): 11:48am
'Osunbade' has been compromised like Judas.... grin
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Cooly100: 11:48am
fk001:



The EFCC are still working don't be faster than your shadow

Treacherous man...why didn't you add them to your list.

APC are known for scams...

Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by iperez(m): 11:49am
PDP, we all know you all stole Nigeria's money so stop acting like what the VP is saying is news to you. VP, I hope you are not looting as well if not that makes you a Hypocrite
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:49am
EXPOSE THEM NOW MR V.P.
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Leke001: 11:50am
Yes I agree,shut the hell up if you can't name them...You can only impress those who sheepishly support your incompetent government with these vague statements.
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Hemanwel(m): 11:50am
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:50am
fk001:


Dasuki and Metuh are angels...



I don't want to start this, because if i will count it even the smallest office in PDP will not escape...

In fact even Messenger for PDP don loot



Don't just mind these wailers.
Their eyes are blind to the looters.
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by ojmaroni247(m): 11:51am
OK oh
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by kmaster007: 11:51am
I tot dis man called osinbajo is a saint up d redeem he as been serving for so many yrs as nw join Dem doin Nttn. PDP re rty to short him up if dey can't name does looters. too many APC leaders among dem
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 11:51am
Cooly100:


Treacherous man...why didn't you add them to your list.

APC are known for scams...




Stop wailing lad...



Now go home and take a nap. cheesy


PMB till 2023
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by progress69: 11:52am
They have been naming them...
Many of them suddenly have Cancer now
Many of them suddenly need urgent medical treatment abroad.
Many of them are returning loots..
Even Mama destruction is begging to settle out of court

So what exactly is PDP talking about?
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by ZombieTAMER: 11:53am
Osibanjo is akin to a mad man who dances unclad in the market square...
He is a disgrace to Christianity and his tribe
A bloody liar
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by BruncleZuma: 11:53am
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by Cooly100: 11:53am
madridguy:
Pained PDP trying hard to cover their shame.

But everyone has rejected your scam APC.

From Gowon, IBB, OBJ, TY Danjuma, northern groups, Amnesty International, Transparency International, Martin Luther King Centre, Afenefere, Ohaneze, Middle belst groups.

I didn't see you sycophants on the thread to give out N1 million to anyone who could say any project APC has started and completed for 3 years despite spening N11 trilion.
Re: Keep Quiet If You Can’t Name Looters, PDP Tells Osinbajo by fk001: 11:53am
MANNABBQGRILLS:

Don't just mind these wailers.
Their eyes are blind to the looters.



We all know what's paining them

