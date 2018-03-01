₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,960 members, 4,162,288 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 11:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets Developers Of Lekki Deep Sea Port In Lagos (photos) (535 Views)
Vice President Osinbajo Arrives Lekki To Flag Off Deep Sea Port Project / 100 Companies Bid For Ibom Deep Sea Port Project / Amaechi Inspects Lekki Deep Sea Port,lagos(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (Go Down)
|President Buhari Meets Developers Of Lekki Deep Sea Port In Lagos (photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 10:12am
The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a 2-day working visit to Lagos State, today received developers of the renowned Lekki Deep Sea port project.
See photos below.
Photo 1 - President Buhari with L-R: Xu Huajiang, GM China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Nuan Nahata, CEO Lekki Port, Adesuwa Ladoja, Relationship Director Lekki Port, Lin Yichong, Chairman CHEC, Mohan Vasurani, Chairman Tolaram Group, Haresh Aswani, MD Africa Tolaram Group, Li Yi, VP CHEC, Zhang Wenfeng, MD CHEC.
More >> http://mynaijainfo.com/2018/03/buhari-meets-lekki-deep-sea-port-developers/
|Re: President Buhari Meets Developers Of Lekki Deep Sea Port In Lagos (photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 10:12am
|Re: President Buhari Meets Developers Of Lekki Deep Sea Port In Lagos (photos) by MetroBaba1(m): 10:21am
|Re: President Buhari Meets Developers Of Lekki Deep Sea Port In Lagos (photos) by Mynd44: 10:36am
(0)
Can This Ever Happen In Nigeria? / Nigerian Lawyer Killed In Oakland Shootings / Our Leaders Are Bastards
Viewing this topic: Eldeedon(m), boman112, Henrygreat212(m), oyiboeru(m), chuddykay(m), johnwalex3(m), Ttipsy(m), freshtimi(m), So101, darmheee, Humbleiyke, wheelie(m), anikeaji(f), dejavuh0007, Badtman(m), Russianlord101(m), sheffy87, melojo, Habane(m), AUSTINABBA(m), SAJA, bobostykah(m), Worksunlimited, ClassicMG, elRamani, chris4gold(m), SHEAU(m), Charly68, Paradigm777, Johnsonpac(m), linclinc, karlswizzy(m), harusco4real, mekzyjoe(m), grandstar(m), Nina222(f), itslyrix, tayecrypto, Petrosonly, myhotbrain, gracefoundmme(m), ELTON123(m), Onyedika11(m), eniteden(m), ibnabdulhakeem(m), Jcan, Waxus, JVector, Comjul(m), Osiriamhe1(m), Pray(m), trav(m), deefem81, papy7ty(m), nairaarea, Adebaba1(m), elgeezy, DOnlooker(m), johnnyvid(m), ahmg001(m), Gozillar, hardebaur(m), tvcatch15, OkutaNla, Whothecapfits, sokera, laytoshtwo, yemisat, venoc200(m), uc4lizzy(f), LagosEconomist, Narldon, wagazala, crazysaint(m), remmy0912, rickyrex(m), Lonestar124, sunbreaker, emyarndy(m), wiringdpt(m) and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8