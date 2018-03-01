Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos (7102 Views)

It was also revealed that the family where the girl works as a housemaid - want to throw her out of the house for probably;y bringing shame to them.



A journalist and On-Air-Personality, Blossom Martins shared the update online. See below;



********PUBLIC NOTICE**********



This Pervert here is Wilson ..... He drugged and raped a 14 year old orphan ..... pls I need justice for this young girl in Abuja...... anyone who can help me get justice, should pls reach out to me.... Will get the pictures of the girl tomorrow.....



This is a note from a kind neighbor who wants to help............ I want you to help me handle a case... someone got my sister(not biological) pregnant and he is refused to take responsibility for it, she is just 14yrs... and the family wants to throw her out of the house, she was helping them as a house girl, Please help hr out, she is orphan , she has no where to go to ?



drag him on his dick! 1 Like







It doesn't add up.

Who drugs a 14year old?



Certainly not this handsome man who definitely has ready women drooling over him.

I Will Continue To Ask;



For Those Raping, Are Olosho's Off Market?



Why Rape A Minor? 2 Likes

I pray a female judge handles d case when it is charged to court...#saynotorape

All these "uncle" that don't have sense 1 Like

I thought Olosho's are plentiful, at various pocket friendly prices?



Why Wilson, Why? 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







It doesn't add up.

Who drugs a 14year old?



Certainly not this handsome man who definitely has ready women drooling over him.

I can effortlessly prove that this man here is just being set up.



China's space bus fall on you

China's space bus fall on you 11 Likes

Evablizin:

Will this stop him from raping another young girl?



Baba d way dm go drag am for dick, him dick go fit erect again??



U never see anything o Baba d way dm go drag am for dick, him dick go fit erect again??U never see anything o 1 Like

Pervert..... Some guys no go jejely respect themselves when konji catch dem.... As much as abuja get ashes reach na dis small girl you come see rape... May your balls shrink like candle wax....

no single proof......... rubbish 1 Like

How Nigerians react to statutory rape/paedophilia?

A 37yrs old man has sex with a 13/14 year old girl and

impregnated her... the thread is created in Crime section.

we will start seeing comments like





# Castrate him









# shameless he-goat



# jail him for life





# he is a ritualist





A 37yrs old woman has sex with a 13/14 year old boy and

impregnated herself....comments will go this way





# baddoo!





# nigga fallen in love with an older puna









# sharp guy





# small boy,enjoyment galore 8 Likes 1 Share

Let's hear from the guy. 1 Like

hmmm i need to hear this guys side of the story before I comment further. Just like chimamanda adichie said " The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete. They make one story become the only story."

But if this story is true, then this guy fall my hand big time. 2 Likes

Let him reap what he sow

aahhh wait oohhh if an adult rape a minor no b d child face dem suppose hide...

why dem con hide this bloody demon face for d first pix abi na him dem rape....

if I be the judge I go sentence u to life imprisonment with hard fvcking through that ur black ass daily...



gerra here bloody pedophile

stephleena:

drag him on his dick! why didn't you react when a 37 old woman had sex with a 14old boy(a minor)?





should we drag her by her bress? why didn't you react when a 37 old woman had sex with a 14old boy(a minor)?should we drag her by her bress?

@op,if u don't want thunder to dry the water in ur 2 balls sack,remof dat crayon u use cover Wilson okoro face sharp @op,if u don't want thunder to dry the water in ur 2 balls sack,remof dat crayon u use cover Wilson okoro face sharp

He castrated ASAP.

Typical afonja and chasing Igbo women to the point of rape 1 Like

Let our law takes its cause on him. Meanwhile there are runs girls everywhere that anyone can use and satisfy his urge. I also realize that they are now cheaper. That's the only thing that I see that reduces prize since 2015.

ADULT-TEEN SEXX is becoming a growing proper in most Nigerian sex.



Grand daddy are getting involve in abusing teen.



Teen Hawkers have fall victims to these sexx pest.



PERVERTS are all over the country.



DESPITE THE RAVAGES OF HIV AND AIDS THEY REFUSE TO ZIP UP!