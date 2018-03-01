₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by CastedDude: 12:36pm
A man simply known as Wilson has been accused for drugging and raping a 14-year-old orphan in Abuja. According to the victim's neighbour, the teenage girl allegedly got pregnant for the young man who refused to own up to his responsibility.
It was also revealed that the family where the girl works as a housemaid - want to throw her out of the house for probably;y bringing shame to them.
A journalist and On-Air-Personality, Blossom Martins shared the update online. See below;
********PUBLIC NOTICE**********
This Pervert here is Wilson ..... He drugged and raped a 14 year old orphan ..... pls I need justice for this young girl in Abuja...... anyone who can help me get justice, should pls reach out to me.... Will get the pictures of the girl tomorrow.....
This is a note from a kind neighbor who wants to help............ I want you to help me handle a case... someone got my sister(not biological) pregnant and he is refused to take responsibility for it, she is just 14yrs... and the family wants to throw her out of the house, she was helping them as a house girl, Please help hr out, she is orphan , she has no where to go to ?
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/young-man-allegedly-defiles-and-impregnates-14-year-old-girl-in-abuja-photos.html
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by stephleena(f): 12:39pm
drag him on his dick!
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:15pm
It doesn't add up.
Who drugs a 14year old?
Certainly not this handsome man who definitely has ready women drooling over him.
I can effortlessly prove that this man here is just being set up.
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by MetroBaba1(m): 2:16pm
I Will Continue To Ask;
For Those Raping, Are Olosho's Off Market?
Why Rape A Minor?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by matgold(m): 2:16pm
Ok
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by magicminister: 2:17pm
Wooow
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by DrHighchief(m): 2:18pm
I pray a female judge handles d case when it is charged to court...#saynotorape
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by Pepsi101: 2:18pm
All these "uncle" that don't have sense
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by Lexusgs430: 2:18pm
I thought Olosho's are plentiful, at various pocket friendly prices?
Why Wilson, Why?
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by awa(m): 2:18pm
Flog him
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by wwwtortoise(m): 2:19pm
NwaAmaikpe:
China's space bus fall on you
11 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by Tjohnnay: 2:19pm
Evablizin:
Baba d way dm go drag am for dick, him dick go fit erect again??
U never see anything o
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by gflames89(m): 2:20pm
Pervert..... Some guys no go jejely respect themselves when konji catch dem.... As much as abuja get ashes reach na dis small girl you come see rape... May your balls shrink like candle wax....
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by utenwuson: 2:20pm
no single proof......... rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by naijjaman(m): 2:21pm
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by Kingsley10000: 2:22pm
How Nigerians react to statutory rape/paedophilia?
A 37yrs old man has sex with a 13/14 year old girl and
impregnated her... the thread is created in Crime section.
we will start seeing comments like
# Castrate him
# shameless he-goat
# jail him for life
# he is a ritualist
A 37yrs old woman has sex with a 13/14 year old boy and
impregnated herself....comments will go this way
# baddoo!
# nigga fallen in love with an older puna
# sharp guy
# small boy,enjoyment galore
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by GavelSlam: 2:24pm
Let's hear from the guy.
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by pweshboi(m): 2:24pm
hmmm i need to hear this guys side of the story before I comment further. Just like chimamanda adichie said " The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete. They make one story become the only story."
But if this story is true, then this guy fall my hand big time.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by LotannaAnaekwe: 2:25pm
Let him reap what he sow
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by Samsimple(m): 2:26pm
aahhh wait oohhh if an adult rape a minor no b d child face dem suppose hide...
why dem con hide this bloody demon face for d first pix abi na him dem rape....
if I be the judge I go sentence u to life imprisonment with hard fvcking through that ur black ass daily...
gerra here bloody pedophile
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by Kingsley10000: 2:26pm
stephleena:why didn't you react when a 37 old woman had sex with a 14old boy(a minor)?
should we drag her by her bress?
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 2:27pm
@op,if u don't want thunder to dry the water in ur 2 balls sack,remof dat crayon u use cover Wilson okoro face sharp
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:27pm
He castrated ASAP.
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by biafranation: 2:27pm
Typical afonja and chasing Igbo women to the point of rape
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by holyidol: 2:27pm
Let our law takes its cause on him. Meanwhile there are runs girls everywhere that anyone can use and satisfy his urge. I also realize that they are now cheaper. That's the only thing that I see that reduces prize since 2015.
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by wink2015: 2:33pm
ADULT-TEEN SEXX is becoming a growing proper in most Nigerian sex.
Grand daddy are getting involve in abusing teen.
Teen Hawkers have fall victims to these sexx pest.
PERVERTS are all over the country.
DESPITE THE RAVAGES OF HIV AND AIDS THEY REFUSE TO ZIP UP!
|Re: Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping And Impregnating A Teenage Girl In Abuja. Photos by fk001: 2:34pm
Perverts every where
