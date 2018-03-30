



Olumoko1 as fondly called by his constituents was contacted via text messages by the younger sister of the Mother of the babies, Mrs. Uchechi who lives on Sodeke street, Somolu.



Mrs Ijeoma Uzoma’s husband was gathered to have been at large in December after learning his wife was pregnant with Triplet following a pregnancy scan.



Father of the babies, Mr. Chukwudi who hails from Imo state was said to have absconded on hearing his wife was pregnant with a triplet.



Mrs. Ijeoma Uzoma exppressed her gratitude to Hon. Olowo Rotimi for his timely intervention in keeping her hopes alive. She also in the same vain applauded the Chaiman of Bariga LCDA, Mr. Kola Alabi for his kind gesture.



“I want to appreciate Hon. Olowo for coming to my aide at this crucial time. I wasn’t expecting it as I never personally sort for his help, yet he heard the cry of my younger sister and came to my rescue. I must not forget the immense contribution of the Chairman of Bariga LCDA Mr Kolade Alabi. May God continue to bless him abundantly.



Mr. Kolade Alabi had earlier supported the family in settling the hospital bills and others.



HON. Olowo Rotimi in a visit to the hospital through his Personal Assistant, Mr. Adedayo Saula admonished the family to remain strong especially at these trying times. He encouraged the hospital to do its best in ensuring speedy recovery of the mother and her three daughters.



Hon. Olowo also salute the Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Mr. Kolade Alabi for his timely intervention.



Mr Chukwudi, father of the three children is yet to be found as at filing this report and his family members including his parent who are not willing to associate with the mother of the new born and her daughters denied knowing his whereabouts.





