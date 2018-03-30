₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by sirlekzy: 12:36pm
Hon. Rotimi Olowo representing Somolu Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly recently supported Mrs. Ijeoma Uzoma who was delivered of a triplet at Tolu Crescent Medical Centre, Ajileye Street, Bariga with a sum of N250,000.00 to help cushion the effect of raising the babies at this vulnerable age.
Olumoko1 as fondly called by his constituents was contacted via text messages by the younger sister of the Mother of the babies, Mrs. Uchechi who lives on Sodeke street, Somolu.
Mrs Ijeoma Uzoma’s husband was gathered to have been at large in December after learning his wife was pregnant with Triplet following a pregnancy scan.
Father of the babies, Mr. Chukwudi who hails from Imo state was said to have absconded on hearing his wife was pregnant with a triplet.
Mrs. Ijeoma Uzoma exppressed her gratitude to Hon. Olowo Rotimi for his timely intervention in keeping her hopes alive. She also in the same vain applauded the Chaiman of Bariga LCDA, Mr. Kola Alabi for his kind gesture.
“I want to appreciate Hon. Olowo for coming to my aide at this crucial time. I wasn’t expecting it as I never personally sort for his help, yet he heard the cry of my younger sister and came to my rescue. I must not forget the immense contribution of the Chairman of Bariga LCDA Mr Kolade Alabi. May God continue to bless him abundantly.
Mr. Kolade Alabi had earlier supported the family in settling the hospital bills and others.
HON. Olowo Rotimi in a visit to the hospital through his Personal Assistant, Mr. Adedayo Saula admonished the family to remain strong especially at these trying times. He encouraged the hospital to do its best in ensuring speedy recovery of the mother and her three daughters.
Hon. Olowo also salute the Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Mr. Kolade Alabi for his timely intervention.
Mr Chukwudi, father of the three children is yet to be found as at filing this report and his family members including his parent who are not willing to associate with the mother of the new born and her daughters denied knowing his whereabouts.
Source: http://www.lekzyloaded.com.ng/news/lagos-lawmaker-supports-woman-whose-husband-fled-after-giving-birth-to-triplets
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by Redblood: 12:41pm
Hmm when he was doing it and feeling himself he don't know ba, abeg they should consult afonja traditional Oracle to fetch him out
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by shakyum: 1:59pm
some people the find just one, this one get 3 come the run
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by matgold(m): 2:00pm
Ok
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by gidi365: 2:01pm
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by willi926(m): 2:01pm
the man is a coward 4 running away. see blessing. some people dey find only one, dem no see. u got three at once u pick race.
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by Flexherbal(m): 2:01pm
Good!
God bless him.
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by sinaj(f): 2:01pm
He should her get a job afterwards too.
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by ednut1(m): 2:02pm
The running na format. Once they get beta help he would run back
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by eleojo23: 2:03pm
The man must be somewhere peeping through the window now.
When another person donates like 400k, he will come back fully...
Sense will not kill him
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by Donwizbro(m): 2:03pm
Its possibly planned. Fear Nigerians in this hard times...
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by Euouae: 2:04pm
Thinking od the cost of nurturing 3 at a time FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE is enough to make him flee
So many things must have made him to.
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by jimcaddy(m): 2:05pm
But when you were shagging her, you close eyes and release akamu... Now the result of your handiwork has shown 9 months after.. you come run away..
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:06pm
s
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:10pm
Thank you Mr Olowo!
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by wristbangle(m): 2:11pm
Nice gesture
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by Pepsi101: 2:16pm
That man will soon reappear when the donations get to 500k
Everything na Work
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by Terixe: 2:16pm
Flexherbal:
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by Burgerlomo: 2:29pm
Congratulations, but why the woman open her leg again in that pinture
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by dominique(f): 2:29pm
The man will return after the wife and triplets have received enough handouts from well meaning Nigerians
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by ojuikwu: 2:30pm
na only to shout afonja like dog on nairaland,go and help ur poor biafla woman,jobless woman,na to carry be dem sabi them full lagos like flood
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by ojuikwu: 2:32pm
ojuikwu:always smuggle themselves to lagos at all cost,without focus
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by 4dor: 2:39pm
One Nigeria
|Re: Rotimi Olowo Supports Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Fled by ozodigboo(m): 2:51pm
by the time Nigerians embarrass her with money finish, no be person go tell the husband to run back home.
