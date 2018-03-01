₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,139 members, 4,162,967 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 08:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection (4925 Views)
Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu Applied For Islamic Bank Loan, Got Senate Approval / Osinbajo Seeks Senate Approval Of $1.5 Billion loan Despite Nigeria's Huge Debt / $29.9billion Borrowing: FG To Go Ahead Despite Senate Rejection – Sen Ita Enang (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by edunwablog: 4:58pm
The Kaduna State government has vowed to go ahead with its request to the World Bank for a $350million loan, despite the decision on Thursday by the Senate that the Nigerian government should not guarantee the facility.
The Senate decided not to approve the loan request after a committee headed by Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna) advised against it on the ground that the state is the second most indebted in the country.
Mr. Sani, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Loans, argued that the new loan if approved will erode economic viability of the State.
His position was supported by two other senators from the state, Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North) and Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South).
Reacting to the federal lawmakers’ decision, the state government said nothing can stop it from obtaining the loan for the development of the state.
The state Commissioner of Finance, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, at a news briefing in Kaduna on Friday said the excuse given on the floor of the Senate as to the size of the state’s loan was baseless.
Mr. Kwari said with the way the three senators from the state spoke against the loan, it was apparent they had put their personal frustrations above the right of the people of the state
He said the World Bank was convinced the state has met the conditions before given its approval for the loan.
“Having checked our laws, our accounts and our performance, the World Bank was convinced that Kaduna State merits their support. Therefore, on 20th June 2017, the World Bank announced that it has decided to provide a budget support facility of $350m to Kaduna State.
“Our Commissioners have appeared before the relevant committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives, and presented detailed explanations for the rationale and the purposes of the loan.
“Our delegates were commended for the quality of their presentations. Nobody in those committees of the National Assembly can honestly claim not to be aware of the justification and the purpose of the loan.
“In fact, the House of Representatives endorsed the loan. When our officials appeared before the Senate, no questions were asked,” the commissioner stated.
“The excuse given on the floor of the Senate as to the size of the loan is baseless. The creditor and the ratings agency have adjudged that Kaduna State can sustainably manage the credit which has a 10-year moratorium and a 40-year repayment period.
“The State average monthly FAAC allocation for the preceding 12 months is N3.295bn, while our current monthly debt service is N467.12million.
“Also, the monthly debt service forecast of the FGN Budget Support Facility of N14.169bn with a moratorium of 18 months and World Bank Loan of $350mn with a moratorium of 10 years are N191.767 mn and N98.843mn respectively.
“If the State is to repay all loans today, the total debt service would be N757.735mn representing 23% of total deductions as a percentage of total allocations.
“This is less than the threshold for sub-national borrowing, which is capped at 40%. In view of this, Kaduna State is within the sustainable debt level.
“What the Senate displayed was elevating the ego of some of its members above the demands of public policy.
“As the three senators from Kaduna State spoke, it was apparent that they have put their personal frustrations above the right of the people of Kaduna State to decent investment in human capital development through good schools and hospitals, and better quality of life and accelerated economic growth through the provision of infrastructure.”
Asked the next step the state government would take after the Senate rejected the loan, Mr. Kwari said: “There is still hope of getting the loan from the World Bank. This was because there are processes to be concluded at the National Assembly over the loan, including voting for or against by each lawmaker before final rejection or acceptance of the loan.
“No amount of blackmail, no amount of intimidation, no amount of misrepresentation, there is no going back for us as long as moving the State forward is concerned.
“We know the processes of the World Bank we passed through, it was like passing through the eyes of the needle to get the approval for the loan. So World Bank processes are not like any other institutions.
“If we can pass through World Bank processes to get to this stage, then there is still hope to get the loan for the development of the State.
“The National Assembly which I know very well, committees will be set up to look at the loan issue, and at the end of the day, the decision will be subjected to voting either for or against. In this case, no Senator or House Reps member has more than one vote.”
On the fear expressed by the senators that the loan if approved may be diverted, the commissioner said: “There is no way you collect World Bank loan and divert it to another project because one of the conditions of the bank is that the loan must be used for the sole purpose it was collected.
“I think the rate at which the state is moving in terms of development, some people will be made politically irrelevant because there is a new dawn in Kaduna where the traditional way of compromising development in the state is dead and buried.
“The loan, if obtained, will be used to build community roads, primary schools, secondary schools, health centres, and the economy of such (benefitting) communities will improve as other social activities will take place there.”
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/kaduna-govt-vows-to-pursue-350-million.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by BlackMbakara1(m): 5:07pm
Their cup of tea...let them keep fighting.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by taylor89(m): 6:34pm
And they'll later pay back with Niger Delta oil money
Bunch of poor cows
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by taylor89(m): 6:35pm
nnokwa042:
If na u, u go gree borrow money from anything Islamic?
Make them come bomb ur bedroom when the pay up time is due
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Nltaliban(m): 6:35pm
This midget is as deaf as his master. Borrow and use it for quack projects. Where will they get money to pay back?
6 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:36pm
Ok. Let's wait and see how it will unfold.
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:36pm
Shey them no receive allocation ni
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by NairaMaster1(m): 6:37pm
Look at the level of impunity.
No respect for the other arms of government.
Is this not corruption?
"Reacting to the federal lawmakers’ decision, the state government said nothing can stop it from obtaining the loan for the development of the state"
4 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Sprumbabafather: 6:37pm
Kini big deal? Niger delta oil money will pay
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by lilprinze: 6:38pm
this is how they would keep on borrowing loans, they can't pay back, leaving huge dept for their next successor.
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Omeokachie: 6:38pm
They probably have mapped out plans on how to distribute the funds to perpetuate their rejected ass in office, and here is Shehu Sani and co trying to scuttle the plan!
The midget will demolish more buildings shortly.
5 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by NairaMaster1(m): 6:38pm
Hear.
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by BlackPeni5: 6:38pm
Government of impunity and lawlessness
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by nnokwa042(m): 6:39pm
Why did he not borrow the money from Islamic banking with zero intrest?or skukk banking,this people take us for a foil,
5 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Soulvoda(m): 6:39pm
.
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by naijjaman(m): 6:39pm
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by millomaniac: 6:39pm
This governor sef, must you vow to borrow? Cant you vow to develope your state then both world bank and co they will be begging you to borrow.
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Foodforthought(m): 6:39pm
Talk is cheap...let them go ahead
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Sweetcollins: 6:40pm
End time loan
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by begwong: 6:40pm
Hell RUFAI is the loan now a do or die affairs?
Abeg prepare to leave government house in 2019
Bc it was obvious during last week local government APC primaries all your imposed candidates were defeated. You wan collect loan loot like you did in PDP abi?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by omogin(f): 6:41pm
Na thief go kill elrufai, as oshiomole stole the $28million buhari hurriedly approved for him abi? Edo is now one of the most indebted states after our Lagos state
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by NonFarmPayrol: 6:41pm
hope say no be ND oil money allocation be their hope to pay such money
cause kaduna cant pay back such loan
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by OBAGADAFFI: 6:42pm
Most Rufai make political statement before doing anything in Kaduna?
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by TheKingdom: 6:43pm
Arewa folks chai
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by cooldipo(m): 6:44pm
Lawlessness
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Pavore9: 6:46pm
A good chunk will probably end up being mismanaged
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by Billionboi: 6:47pm
Lol
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by lilprinze: 6:48pm
hell rufai should start parking his load because by 2019 he is going to lose woefully.
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by anibi9674: 6:55pm
hmm.
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by kapelvej: 6:57pm
The pocket sized demon
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by invigilator(m): 7:00pm
$350million... Are they tryin' to build a nation in an existing nation
|Re: Kaduna Govt Vows To Pursue $350 Million World Bank Loan Despite Senate Objection by basadenet: 7:00pm
since the three senators are opposed to the loan, there is nothing El rufai or anybody can do. Afterall the short man governor drove a bulldozer to destroy one of the senators house, so what did he expect?
Al-mustapha Welcomes Bode George To Kirikiri Prison / 'Baba Gana Kingibe' The Running mate Who Betrayed MKO Abiola. / EFCC Fails To Re-arraign Ex-Governor Sylva
Viewing this topic: seyenko(m), omohayek, ekolina(m), Elzends(m), Botango23(m), selingel(m), baldeagle, Robenny(m), BUHARImyDOG, Jozket(m), BlackAfrican, viceddy95(m), chally02(m), nwanwaoge(m) and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10