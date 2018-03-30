₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,139 members, 4,162,965 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 08:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates (4164 Views)
VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) / Ikoyi Money Whistle-Blower Yet To Be Paid - Lawyer Counters EFCC / Boko Haram: 3 Soldiers Dead As Army Counters Attack On Millitary Base (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:02pm
The Buhari administration has invested well in human capital, and has launched Nigeria’s largest pro-poor programme ever, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/263552-osinbajo-counters-gates-says-buhari-has-invested-in-human-capital.html
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by taylor89(m): 7:09pm
What a dwarfism vice president
Yahoo pastor
60 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by cooldipo(m): 7:11pm
Osibande has lot his soul to Nigerian politics too
How do you defend all these atrocities happening under your watch....
Is it the lives lost to avoidable attack all round the nation that he is referring to as human capital?
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Evablizin(f): 7:13pm
That's the only thing he can do,to counter truth that is glaring at them.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Samleen(m): 7:33pm
- So Npower is now a job?
- Feeding of school children after incapacitating their parent is a people investment?
How many parent prays to be unable to feed their kids.
It use to pain me when you see foolishness coming from a person you respect and expect wisdom.
The present government doesn't in anyway have the love of it people at heart.
Let me help proff. Osinbajo to add to his listing:
- We watched without any proactive measure stop killer fulani herdsmen from killing the Nigerians.
- We scam the Nigerian youths with our YouWin Connect program.
- Our NYSC/YEIDP/banks loan program was also a scam.
- almost all programs initiated by the present FG under president Buhari are all scam.
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by SarkinYarki: 7:44pm
Yes he has invested a lot in human capital when it comes to terrorism by releasing critical funding and manpower for Boko Haram and also providing shielding cover for terrorist Herdmen as they go about murdering and maiming innocent Nigerians ..
Please see below the kind of human capital the Buhari govt has invested in according to Osinbajo
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by anibirelawal(m): 7:49pm
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Remimadrid(m): 7:50pm
Osinbajo should back up his claim with proof or shut the hell up.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Paperwhite(m): 7:56pm
Gates have his facts before speaking out.So Osinbajo must be a fool to ever think he can indoctrinate & induct a fella like Bill Gates into Sai Baba zombiesm.
21 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by bjayx: 7:57pm
Osibanjo... Av some decorum. You've been talking much lately
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by chuose2: 7:57pm
God has exposed RCCG for its lies..
Which human capital is This lying RCCG Pastorenure talking about?
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by NwaAmaikpe: 7:57pm
RCCG has lost membership because of Osinbanjo. Their Sunday church attendance has greatly dropped.
The average person is like, if a Senior RCCG pastor can be an open liar, then what will the rest be like.
Osinbanjo is proof that no born-again can be a Nigerian politician.
He is also proof that no born-again Christian can be a lawyer.
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by nonoski: 7:57pm
We trust you
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by ozoebuka1(m): 7:58pm
Asslicking VP.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by nely(m): 7:58pm
Aso villa demons have taken away the pastor and SAN in osibanjo recently...pls redeem members started the fishing from him, he has gone astray
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by InfernoNig(m): 7:58pm
Well. Only God knows what will happen next in this country
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Felixalex(m): 7:58pm
Useless man.
These people just make one lose every sense of respect for so-called elders that they are.
Well, don't regret insulting him. Afterall they said "if we don't perform after two years stone us".... Since we can't dare that, ordinary peaceful protests sef they will send police to come and teargas the place, so I'll just keep insulting them when they say stupid things like this mumu professor does all the time.
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by AngelicBeing: 7:58pm
Yawns
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by fergie001(m): 7:58pm
Prof,you really have lost it.
I will not insult you out of respect for your office
But you have really disappointed your Christian folks,your education and a lot of people who had some trust in you.
How do you feel churning out bare-faced lies?
After this tenure,can you go back to RCCG,Banana Island,and preach about love,good governance and government been proactive?
Can you return to Akoka and teach your students about criminal law?
When we wanted Christians and academics to come into politics,we needed people to clean the Augean stable not exacerbate an already decaying process?
Sir,don't you see you are derailing...
Sir,don't you see that you are making mockery of your integrity and all that your about 60years have helped you achieve?
Do you have the Book of Esther in your Holy Bible?
Have you and/or your wife read about Esther and Mordecai,the son of Jair,the son of Shimei,the son of Kish,a Benjamite?
I am not a fanatic,but if Christianity is your type of been hypocritical and hideous with the truth...I rather not even know God.
Every atheist should have you as inspiration of what not to be.
Continue,your day of reckoning shall come..
Good luck in your new found job of LAI-ING
That's all.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by naijjaman(m): 7:59pm
Osinbajo, another clown
He still doesn't understand that Bill Gates has nothing to lose by being critical or any person or Country
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by smato: 7:59pm
U think white people are foolish like blacks,that lying pastor, judgement is waiting for you.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by yeyeboi(m): 7:59pm
This Osinbajo is now officially a gift to stupidity
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by dumo1(m): 7:59pm
Make i just keep quiet cos i no dey in the mood to insult this short midget yahoo pastor.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by IeatPussy: 7:59pm
Bill Gate To Nigeria: This government don't wanna accept the truth , who are they deceiving .? Me or Citizen of Nigeria. I guess they are deceiving themselves while playing politics with live of Nigerians . Smh
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Juciano1(m): 8:00pm
Our VP is losing it o! Na so e dey take start.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by ojmaroni247(m): 8:00pm
Vpeee
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Deltayankeeboi: 8:00pm
take osinbanjo serious at your own risk. he is a coward. a disgrace to christian religion and a thiefing liar. i wonder how he manages to look his children in the eye after all these his blatant lies. If osinbanjo tells you that today is good friday. please go online to confirm if today is really good friday. #osinbanjo-a disgrace to the circle of intellectual professors. thief
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by oluwasegun007(m): 8:01pm
n
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by AngelicBeing: 8:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Fukafuka: 8:01pm
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Pavore9: 8:01pm
When a man chooss to lie to himself.
|Re: President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates by Angelawhite(f): 8:01pm
We can see the human capital everywhere
32 Years For An Ibo President To Emerge / 400 Ex-biafran Soldiers Die In Resettlement Camp / Is This The Most Dangerous Man In Nigeria? (picture Included)
Viewing this topic: Worksunlimited, jnfoage, luckyteno, bigwig10(m), usomine2014, gudugudumeje, maurinique4sure(f), seaded, phada2006, Masta2, kindnyce(m), olaxx, lordpain11, jaxxy(m), djlaqua91(m), urahara(m), ifyan(m), OritaIbadan, KAYD007(m), prinzedy(m), Bukolar1(f), MamaJulian, Chukwudi4naija(m), Avedonn, yampoo(m), amazingfrank, KINGTELLER, segzysexy(m), sasquareT(m), Dmony, Felixikotun, tizblink(m), yoyobobo(m), jeffmyson(m), leckzid, Whalewale(m), JUO(m), Nenejeje(f), joycluv, Cherokee(m), Georgry(m), Dsholla, obonono(m), Chibabi(m), Princefrankie1(m), Catalyst4real, BrokenTV, ysg4real(m), Arsenalholic(m), Ghandi12, Willie2015, sacluxisback(m), obonujoker(m), doghorp(m), musa234(m), PureMe01, easternguy1(m), texazzpete(m), mattwizy(m), Oilwell(m), sharpwriter, livingg(m), LordAdam16, Martinscov(m), macsika, Aniebonam1759(m), Edu3Again, OhISeeCars100, IBpaul(m), aremuforlife(m), Hitback2back, BabaO2, holysina(m), Ngokafor(f) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11