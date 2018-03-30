Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Has Invested In Human Capital - VP Osinbajo Counters Bill Gates (4164 Views)

VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) / Ikoyi Money Whistle-Blower Yet To Be Paid - Lawyer Counters EFCC / Boko Haram: 3 Soldiers Dead As Army Counters Attack On Millitary Base (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Buhari administration has invested well in human capital, and has launched Nigeria’s largest pro-poor programme ever, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.



The remarks were made Thursday in an apparent effort to counter a stinging criticism of the administration’s low human capital investment, made by the American billionaire, Bill Gates.



Mr. Osinbajo’s office circulated his remarks on Friday.

Speaking in Lagos during the 10th Bola Ahmed Tinubu colloquium Mr. Osinbajo said despite the fall in the price of crude oil, the Buhari administration had implemented a N500 Billion Social Investment Programme.



The vice president said the Buhari administration was “determined to change the dominant narrative” about the country.



He said, “We were determined to ensure that the notion of a country rich in all natural resources, but even richer in human capital, but being destroyed daily by grand corruption, and the impunity in the looting of public resources; we had to change that narrative.



“We saw a nation where a few in office had so privatized the commonwealth that, while oil prices were at their highest and we were getting growth figures as high as 7%, the majority of people remained extremely poor. On one of our campaign trips in Zamfara State, Mr. President said, “Look at the eyes of this people,” and of course, we saw the poverty and desperation in their eyes. Then he said, “They expect us to fix this problem of their poverty as soon as we get into office.”



Mr. Osinbajo said the Buhari administration has invested heavily, not only in its Social Investment Programmes, but also in agriculture.



“So we decided on two things; one to invest heavily in Agriculture; to create jobs in the hinterlands, provide enough food locally and for all of the urban areas. In our agriculture programme, I’m sure that many would already agree that this has been a tremendous success. Several millions of Nigerians have been employed in agriculture. In fact, Mr. President tells the story of his own village where people used to lease out their farms to farmers from Kano. But now, nobody is leasing out their farms anymore. Everybody is on his own farm.



“Secondly we also decided to put in place an audacious Social Investment Programme to the tune of N500 billion, the largest pro-poor programme in our nation’s history, and the largest social safety net, at least in Sub-Saharan Africa. This was despite the fact that by 2015, oil prices fell by over 50% and our production also fell from over 2 million barrels a day to less than 700,000 barrels a day, sometimes even 500,000 barrels in 2016.



“We have seen today the empirical evidence of the successes of this programme, and all of that is evident for us to see and listen to several testimonies and stories. 200,000 jobs for graduates employed under the N-Power programme, 300,000 more waiting to be employed; they have been pre-selected; over 7 million children being fed daily in 22 States so far; beneficiaries of microcredit loans going to about 300,000; and almost 300,000 households benefiting from conditional cash transfers.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/263552-osinbajo-counters-gates-says-buhari-has-invested-in-human-capital.html 1 Like

What a dwarfism vice president



















Yahoo pastor 60 Likes 1 Share

Osibande has lot his soul to Nigerian politics too





How do you defend all these atrocities happening under your watch....





Is it the lives lost to avoidable attack all round the nation that he is referring to as human capital? 46 Likes 1 Share

That's the only thing he can do,to counter truth that is glaring at them. 36 Likes 2 Shares

- So Npower is now a job?



- Feeding of school children after incapacitating their parent is a people investment?



How many parent prays to be unable to feed their kids.





It use to pain me when you see foolishness coming from a person you respect and expect wisdom.





The present government doesn't in anyway have the love of it people at heart.





Let me help proff. Osinbajo to add to his listing:



- We watched without any proactive measure stop killer fulani herdsmen from killing the Nigerians.



- We scam the Nigerian youths with our YouWin Connect program.



- Our NYSC/YEIDP/banks loan program was also a scam.



- almost all programs initiated by the present FG under president Buhari are all scam. 47 Likes 1 Share

Yes he has invested a lot in human capital when it comes to terrorism by releasing critical funding and manpower for Boko Haram and also providing shielding cover for terrorist Herdmen as they go about murdering and maiming innocent Nigerians ..



Please see below the kind of human capital the Buhari govt has invested in according to Osinbajo 26 Likes 2 Shares

Osinbajo should back up his claim with proof or shut the hell up. 9 Likes 1 Share

Gates have his facts before speaking out.So Osinbajo must be a fool to ever think he can indoctrinate & induct a fella like Bill Gates into Sai Baba zombiesm. 21 Likes

Osibanjo... Av some decorum. You've been talking much lately 14 Likes 1 Share



Which human capital is This lying RCCG Pastorenure talking about?











God has exposed RCCG for its lies..Which human capital is This lying RCCG Pastorenure talking about? 6 Likes







RCCG has lost membership because of Osinbanjo. Their Sunday church attendance has greatly dropped.

The average person is like, if a Senior RCCG pastor can be an open liar, then what will the rest be like.



Osinbanjo is proof that no born-again can be a Nigerian politician.

He is also proof that no born-again Christian can be a lawyer. RCCG has lost membership because of Osinbanjo. Their Sunday church attendance has greatly dropped.The average person is like, if a Senior RCCG pastor can be an open liar, then what will the rest be like.Osinbanjo is proof that no born-again can be a Nigerian politician.He is also proof that no born-again Christian can be a lawyer. 36 Likes 3 Shares

We trust you

Asslicking VP. 3 Likes

Aso villa demons have taken away the pastor and SAN in osibanjo recently...pls redeem members started the fishing from him, he has gone astray 1 Like

Well. Only God knows what will happen next in this country 3 Likes

Useless man.



These people just make one lose every sense of respect for so-called elders that they are.



Well, don't regret insulting him. Afterall they said "if we don't perform after two years stone us".... Since we can't dare that, ordinary peaceful protests sef they will send police to come and teargas the place, so I'll just keep insulting them when they say stupid things like this mumu professor does all the time. 9 Likes

Yawns 1 Like

Prof,you really have lost it.

I will not insult you out of respect for your office

But you have really disappointed your Christian folks,your education and a lot of people who had some trust in you.

How do you feel churning out bare-faced lies?

After this tenure,can you go back to RCCG,Banana Island,and preach about love,good governance and government been proactive?

Can you return to Akoka and teach your students about criminal law?

When we wanted Christians and academics to come into politics,we needed people to clean the Augean stable not exacerbate an already decaying process?

Sir,don't you see you are derailing...

Sir,don't you see that you are making mockery of your integrity and all that your about 60years have helped you achieve?

Do you have the Book of Esther in your Holy Bible?

Have you and/or your wife read about Esther and Mordecai,the son of Jair,the son of Shimei,the son of Kish,a Benjamite?



I am not a fanatic,but if Christianity is your type of been hypocritical and hideous with the truth...I rather not even know God.

Every atheist should have you as inspiration of what not to be.

Continue,your day of reckoning shall come..



Good luck in your new found job of LAI-ING





That's all. 17 Likes 2 Shares





Osinbajo, another clown

He still doesn't understand that Bill Gates has nothing to lose by being critical or any person or Country Osinbajo, another clownHe still doesn't understand that Bill Gates has nothing to lose by being critical or any person or Country 9 Likes

U think white people are foolish like blacks,that lying pastor, judgement is waiting for you. 4 Likes

This Osinbajo is now officially a gift to stupidity 1 Like

Make i just keep quiet cos i no dey in the mood to insult this short midget yahoo pastor. 2 Likes 1 Share

Bill Gate To Nigeria: This government don't wanna accept the truth , who are they deceiving .? Me or Citizen of Nigeria. I guess they are deceiving themselves while playing politics with live of Nigerians . Smh





4 Likes

Our VP is losing it o! Na so e dey take start. 2 Likes

Vpeee

take osinbanjo serious at your own risk. he is a coward. a disgrace to christian religion and a thiefing liar. i wonder how he manages to look his children in the eye after all these his blatant lies. If osinbanjo tells you that today is good friday. please go online to confirm if today is really good friday. #osinbanjo-a disgrace to the circle of intellectual professors. thief 2 Likes

n

NwaAmaikpe:







RCCG has lost membership because of Osinbanjo.



The average person is like if a Senior RCCG pastor can be an open liar, then what will the rest be like.



Osinbanjo is proof that no born again can be a Nigerian politician.

He is also proof that no born again Christian can be a lawyer. 4 Likes

When a man chooss to lie to himself.