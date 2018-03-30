₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by KEVIND: 7:51pm
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to a list released by the Federal Government indicting its members as ‘top treasury looters’.
https://independent.ng/breaking-looters-list-pdp-replies-fg-lists-saraki-amaechi-50-apc-leaders-as-top-looters-see-full-list/amp/
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by jumobi1(m): 7:58pm
No Tinubu. Hmm. The guy get Hulk Hogan power sha.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by rexchazy: 8:05pm
Nigerians lookat who we placed our future on. Childish behaviour of PDP nd APC
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Okoroawusa: 8:12pm
APC released a list bearing a person and the amount he stole PDP released a roll call without amount stolen
Waiting for those names in APC list to start suing FG
But you n I know they can't or can they? Let's wait n see
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Paperwhite(m): 8:12pm
A frightening true remains that all Nigerian politicians are utterly corrupt but the hypocritical/santimonious posture of the APC folks is really a disturbing trend.
How it's wished a new breed comes on board but will the old brigade allow it
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by fergie001(m): 8:13pm
I am confident we will get it right someday...the question has always been when?
Now look at how people who bandied away our commonwealth are rubbing it on our faces?
I hate when people ascribe the last administration as corrupt and the gladiators involved walk freely even with police protection and this government and their VP wag their tails like female dogs on heat whinning and hypocriticalizing...I don't get it.
God will punish that person that mentions INTEGRITY alongside any politician,to my hearing again.
ATM Rotimi Amaechi is No.1 on the list.....and Wike is now on the beats...Rivers state yaff suffered.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by White007(m): 8:16pm
Such a wicked exam question
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by fergie001(m): 8:18pm
Okoroawusa:Yes,your party APC released those ones because their loots were countable...
These ones that were published here,neither abacus,scientific calculator nor the late Mirzakhani who won the Fields Medal for Mathematics in 2014 for her work on complex geometry and dynamical systems can justify,calculate,estimate or draw a line that was stolen by these your "mentors".
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by ebujany(m): 8:29pm
Nigeria is a joke of a nation...imagine two of the major parties in this country playing to the gallery. Smh
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by psucc(m): 8:43pm
This is interesting. I am sure for pdp to come out with this list, they've put their records of loots together against libel suit.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by tesppidd: 8:46pm
Lol
Here's PDP playing to the gallery.
They dared the federal government to release names of the PDP looters which they obliged.
Now instead of proving them wrong they are coming out with their own list.
Nigeria is in trouble.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Ngokafor(f): 8:50pm
Okoroawusa:
Continue deceiving yourself with your useless APC party...so all the names PDP released as looters presently in APC but formerly in PDP are false?
You folks in APC need serious and urgent help.
@thread,these right here are the folks who truely looted the treasury for 16years while they were in PDP and wrecked the economy,not the 6 names APC shamelessly published....The worst part of it is that PDP is still compiling more names ...Your guess is as good as mine the party the would-be names belongs to.
Nigeria is truely gone
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by deboysben(m): 8:53pm
What is ishaku Darius current governor of Taraba state doing there a pdp governor for that matter.
PDP you guys just shot una self for leg.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by ChangetheChange: 8:54pm
I like the new PDP
They are giving APC fire for fire
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Ngokafor(f): 8:58pm
Paperwhite:
Exactly...It is dis-heartning to see that all Nigerian politicians are corrupt,but i dislike APC's more because of their pretentious and hypocritical stance even in the face of their glaring corrupt practices.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by doctokwus: 9:03pm
More comprehensive and believable list of criminals in the worst government ever.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by kitaatita: 9:03pm
tesppidd:And they just flagged names of people without details. PDP went to the extent of accepting that it's members stole and indicated willingness to return same. The once vibrant PDP of Solomon Lar, Ahmadu Alli, Nwodo, Ekwueme has gone to the dogs
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Okoroawusa: 9:06pm
Ngokafor:Bia Nne,
M'megi ihe i nwe bow leg
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Ngokafor(f): 9:11pm
Okoroawusa:
Taa gbafuo from here osiso!!
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Okoroawusa: 9:28pm
Ngokafor:on a good day anyi ga fu.Kam'dozie ndu gi
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Pigsandidiots: 9:35pm
White007:
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by ruggedtimi(m): 9:42pm
haha... see dem vaming themselves, where dino?
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Omeokachie: 9:47pm
Oya, let the rumble begin.
"Osunbade" should come and shook mouth for de matter.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by osazeeblue01: 9:51pm
I call this nonsense
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Chubhie: 9:52pm
Corruption canceling out corruption. it's self evident that Nigeria is finished.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:59pm
This is how PDP left Nigeria
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by flokii: 10:00pm
Naija which way..
When will the Youths wake up?? We need fresh hands on deck, people with something upstairs.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by akeentech(m): 10:01pm
Combine the two lists together makes the original looter's list
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by IMASTEX: 10:01pm
Going by what is happening in the political circle. Everything revolves round politicking. No national issues are raised or addressed. It is simply a political fight of who gets what?!
This country is a scam! To have hope in this country is to believe someone can touch the sun
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by Abeyjide: 10:01pm
royal rumble. love this. what a blow on saraki.
|Re: PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) by sotall(m): 10:01pm
Ok
