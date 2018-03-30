Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Lists Names Of APC Looters (See Full List) (17504 Views)

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to a list released by the Federal Government indicting its members as ‘top treasury looters’.



The PDP in a press statement by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, on Friday, March 30, 2018, released a counter list containing Governors, Senators, Ministers and other top All Progressives Congress Chieftains.



It will be recalled that the FG through the Minister of Information had released a list containing PDP members who have allegedly looted Nigeria monies.



The statement read in part: “In line with the directive of the ruling APC Government that PDP should return all looted monies for Nigerians to accept our apology, PDP hereby wholeheartedly agrees to abide by this suggestion and will get its members to return the said looted money.



“Accordingly, the following are directed to immediately report to the EFCC with their loots:



“Rotimi Amaechi,

Timipre Sylva,

Bukola Saraki,

Aliyu Wammako,

Sullivan Chime,

Orji Kalu,

Ngige,

Rabiu Kwankwaso,

Abdullahi Adamu,

Abubakar Moh’d,

Gov. Lalong,

Bello Hayatu,

Sen. AbdulAzeez Nyako,

Sen. Alkali Moh’d,

Dr. Aliyu Modibbo,

Sen. Andy Uba,

Sen. Nazif,

Sen. Magnus Abe,

Engr. Dakuku Peterside,

Sen. Silas Zwingima,

Sen. Binta Massi,

Mal. Nuhu Ribadu,

Dr. Idi Hong,

Adm. Murtala Nyako,

Sen. Bello Tukur,

Jummai Al-Hassan,

Sen. Hunkuyi,

Sen. AbdulAzeez Ibrahim,

Sen. Adamu Aliero,

George Akume,

Joshua Dariye.

“Speakers Aminu Masari,

Aminu Tambuwal,

Yakubu Dogara,

Gali Na’abba,

Nat Chairmen Barnabas Gemade

and Audu Ogbe,

COAS Dambazau,

Oserheimen Osunbo,

Musliu Obanikoro,

Adam Oshiomhole,

Jim Nwobodo,

Govs Atiku Bagudu,

Ganduje,

Nasir El-Rufai,

Ortom,

Ishaku Darius,

Rochas Okorocha,

Bindo Jibrilla,

Abubakar Sani Bello,

Ahmed of Kwara,

Dakingari,

Danjuma Goje,

Obanikoro,

Sen. Lokobiri and

Chinweke Mbadinuju.





“While awaiting the publication of more names, I trust Nigerians will now see our sincerity and accept our apology.”



https://independent.ng/breaking-looters-list-pdp-replies-fg-lists-saraki-amaechi-50-apc-leaders-as-top-looters-see-full-list/amp/

No Tinubu. Hmm. The guy get Hulk Hogan power sha.

Nigerians lookat who we placed our future on. Childish behaviour of PDP nd APC

APC released a list bearing a person and the amount he stole PDP released a roll call without amount stolen



Waiting for those names in APC list to start suing FG



But you n I know they can't or can they? Let's wait n see 13 Likes 2 Shares

but the hypocritical/santimonious posture of the APC folks is really a disturbing trend.

A frightening true remains that all Nigerian politicians are utterly corrupt but the hypocritical/santimonious posture of the APC folks is really a disturbing trend. How it's wished a new breed comes on board but will the old brigade allow it

I am confident we will get it right someday...the question has always been when?



Now look at how people who bandied away our commonwealth are rubbing it on our faces?

I hate when people ascribe the last administration as corrupt and the gladiators involved walk freely even with police protection and this government and their VP wag their tails like female dogs on heat whinning and hypocriticalizing...I don't get it.

God will punish that person that mentions INTEGRITY alongside any politician,to my hearing again.

ATM Rotimi Amaechi is No.1 on the list.....and Wike is now on the beats...Rivers state yaff suffered.

Such a wicked exam question

Okoroawusa:

APC released a list bearing a person and the amount he stole

PDP released a roll call without amount stolen





Waiting for those names in APC list to start suing FG





But you n I know they can't or can they?

Let's wait n see Yes,your party APC released those ones because their loots were countable...



These ones that were published here,neither abacus,scientific calculator nor the late Mirzakhani who won the Fields Medal for Mathematics in 2014 for her work on complex geometry and dynamical systems can justify,calculate,estimate or draw a line that was stolen by these your "mentors". Yes,your party APC released those ones because their loots were countable...These ones that were published here,neither abacus,scientific calculator nor the late Mirzakhani who won the Fields Medal for Mathematics in 2014 for her work on complex geometry and dynamical systems can justify,calculate,estimate or draw a line that was stolen by these your "mentors". 66 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria is a joke of a nation...imagine two of the major parties in this country playing to the gallery. Smh

This is interesting. I am sure for pdp to come out with this list, they've put their records of loots together against libel suit.

Lol



Here's PDP playing to the gallery.

They dared the federal government to release names of the PDP looters which they obliged.



Now instead of proving them wrong they are coming out with their own list.



Nigeria is in trouble. 3 Likes

Okoroawusa:

APC released a list bearing a person and the amount he stole

PDP released a roll call without amount stolen





Waiting for those names in APC list to start suing FG





But you n I know they can't or can they?

Let's wait n see





Continue deceiving yourself with your useless APC party...so all the names PDP released as looters presently in APC but formerly in PDP are false?



You folks in APC need serious and urgent help.



@thread,these right here are the folks who truely looted the treasury for 16years while they were in PDP and wrecked the economy,not the 6 names APC shamelessly published....The worst part of it is that PDP is still compiling more names ...Your guess is as good as mine the party the would-be names belongs to.



Nigeria is truely gone Continue deceiving yourself with your useless APC party...so all the names PDP released as looters presently in APC but formerly in PDP are false?You folks in APC need serious and urgent help.@thread,these right here are the folks who truely looted the treasury for 16years while they were in PDP and wrecked the economy,not the 6 names APC shamelessly published....The worst part of it is that PDP is still compiling more names...Your guess is as good as mine the party the would-be names belongs to.Nigeria is truely gone 27 Likes 2 Shares

What is ishaku Darius current governor of Taraba state doing there a pdp governor for that matter.

PDP you guys just shot una self for leg.





PDP you guys just shot una self for leg. 4 Likes





I like the new PDP



They are giving APC fire for fire 6 Likes 1 Share

Paperwhite:

A frightening true remains that all Nigerian politicians are utterly corrupt but the hypocritical/santimonious posture of the APC folks is really a disturbing trend.

How it's wished a new breed comes on board but will the old brigade allow it



Exactly...It is dis-heartning to see that all Nigerian politicians are corrupt,but i dislike APC's more because of their pretentious and hypocritical stance even in the face of their glaring corrupt practices. Exactly...It is dis-heartning to see that all Nigerian politicians are corrupt,but i dislike APC's more because of their pretentious and hypocritical stance even in the face of their glaring corrupt practices. 8 Likes

More comprehensive and believable list of criminals in the worst government ever.

tesppidd:

Lol



Here's PDP playing to the gallery.

They dared the federal government to release names of the PDP looters which they obliged.



Now instead of proving them wrong they are coming out with their own list.



And they just flagged names of people without details. PDP went to the extent of accepting that it's members stole and indicated willingness to return same. The once vibrant PDP of Solomon Lar, Ahmadu Alli, Nwodo, Ekwueme has gone to the dogs

Ngokafor:









Continue deceiving yourself with your useless APC party...so all the names PDP released as looters presently in APC but formerly in PDP are false?



Bia Nne,

M'megi ihe i nwe bow leg





M'megi ihe i nwe bow leg Bia Nne,M'megi ihe i nwe bow leg 1 Like

Okoroawusa:



Bia Nne,





M'megi ihe i nwe bow leg



Taa gbafuo from here osiso!! Taa gbafuo from here osiso!! 4 Likes

Ngokafor:





on a good day anyi ga fu.Kam'dozie ndu gi

White007:

Such a wicked exam question

haha... see dem vaming themselves, where dino?

Oya, let the rumble begin.





"Osunbade" should come and shook mouth for de matter.

I call this nonsense 1 Like

Corruption canceling out corruption. it's self evident that Nigeria is finished.

This is how PDP left Nigeria



This is how PDP left Nigeria This is how PDP left Nigeria 5 Likes 1 Share

Naija which way..



When will the Youths wake up?? We need fresh hands on deck, people with something upstairs.

Combine the two lists together makes the original looter's list

Going by what is happening in the political circle. Everything revolves round politicking. No national issues are raised or addressed. It is simply a political fight of who gets what?!



This country is a scam! To have hope in this country is to believe someone can touch the sun

royal rumble. love this. what a blow on saraki.