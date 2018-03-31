₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by tboss80: 7:22am
Ebonyi Corps member, Benedicta Etim got creative with her uniform to mark her birthday.
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Ever8054: 7:27am
she is beautiful.....and the uniform is useless so she can do whatever she want with it....
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by timwudz(m): 7:32am
She try
Our senator's food
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Olalan(m): 7:32am
I think it's high time NYC take stringent measures against people who abuse the uniform, and ironically those slay queens are mostly dumb when you engage them in an intelligent conversation
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by pharmagba: 7:37am
indiscipline
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Cutehector(m): 7:45am
What class of degree did she graduate with?
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Shedrack777(m): 7:50am
she has finished her youth service, that's why she rendered the khaki useless
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by CAPSLOCKED: 8:34am
Ever8054:
LOL. THE MEDIA CAN BE MAD SOMETIMES.
SHE "SLAYED" IN THE NYSC OUTFIT.
MORE GIRLS WILL KEEP DISRESPECTING THE CORPS AND DEGRADING IT'S UNIFORM LIKE THIS IF WE KEEP PRAISING THEM FOR DOING DUMB THINGS LIKE THIS INSTEAD OF SCOLDING THEM.
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by AnonyNymous(m): 9:20am
This is supposed to be a paramilitary uniform.
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Michelle55(f): 10:13am
she's buriful
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by NwaAmaikpe: 10:31am
Nice one
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by omoadeleye(m): 10:32am
attention sickass
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by bukynkwuenu: 10:32am
girls and der slay madness.....what else can they offer
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by consultancy(m): 10:33am
these gurls keep getting dumber by the day
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by sod09(m): 10:33am
This is rubbish show some respect to the khaki
No wonder soldiers ban us from wearing their uniforms cos we abuse it's a lot
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by omocalabar(m): 10:34am
I don't blame her...Shebi the real Corp members are suffering in one kind interior village, while all dis oloshos posted to state secretariats will be philandering around....mtcheew
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Hardebaryor(m): 10:35am
And this kind of thread makes fp
Something is really wrong.with the mods
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by dhardline(m): 10:35am
It's high time NYSC should implement stringent laws concerning the use of its uniform cause all this is really getting out of hand.
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by xynerise(m): 10:37am
These are the ones that cannot spell 10
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by LegendaryArnold(m): 10:37am
Nonsense,!
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Mutemenot: 10:38am
She is just ok but not sexy anyway
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by AntiBrutus(f): 10:39am
Olalan:
Endorsed!
Some ladies think everything is play.
They wanna slay in everything. How can someone be so vain?
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by candyguyofficia(m): 10:39am
NwaAmaikpe:Lol... @NwaAmaikpe loading
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by xsoonest741: 10:41am
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Pain: 10:42am
Mutemenot:
You are still a LEARNER.
The trained eyes know say " Something Dey There"
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by cardoctor(m): 10:43am
Cute
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Thegamingorca(m): 10:44am
tboss80:
What is that boil on her right knee?
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by Earthbound(m): 10:46am
They wasted money to send this one to school.
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by sweerychick(f): 10:47am
She should be slammed with extension! What an insult to our corper uniform
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by idu1(m): 10:49am
This is bullshiit!!!
|Re: Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki by tbliss22(m): 10:52am
I know some fools will applaud this nitwit based on some loosed strews rolling all through their brains. If I may ask, what made her take such irresponsible decision?? Many of these indolent fools see their so-called sexy body as a major asset all to get into the life savings of men. It's really a big shame the awkward way of thinking in this days girls.
Watch out how another set of fools will bastardize the Karki all in the name of showing the world that you are a slay queens.
