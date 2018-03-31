Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Female Corper Slays In Her NYSC Khaki (5006 Views)

More photos below.. Ebonyi Corps member, Benedicta Etim got creative with her uniform to mark her birthday.More photos below.. http://www.tbloaded.com/check-out-how-this-corps-member-slayed-in-her-nysc-khaki/

she is beautiful.....and the uniform is useless so she can do whatever she want with it.... 11 Likes

She try

Our senator's food 7 Likes

I think it's high time NYC take stringent measures against people who abuse the uniform, and ironically those slay queens are mostly dumb when you engage them in an intelligent conversation 35 Likes 2 Shares

indiscipline 6 Likes

What class of degree did she graduate with? 1 Like

she has finished her youth service, that's why she rendered the khaki useless

Ever8054:

LOL. THE MEDIA CAN BE MAD SOMETIMES.



SHE "SLAYED" IN THE NYSC OUTFIT.



MORE GIRLS WILL KEEP DISRESPECTING THE CORPS AND DEGRADING IT'S UNIFORM LIKE THIS IF WE KEEP PRAISING THEM FOR DOING DUMB THINGS LIKE THIS INSTEAD OF SCOLDING THEM. LOL. THE MEDIA CAN BE MAD SOMETIMES.SHE "SLAYED" IN THE NYSC OUTFIT.MORE GIRLS WILL KEEP DISRESPECTING THE CORPS AND DEGRADING IT'S UNIFORM LIKE THIS IF WE KEEP PRAISING THEM FOR DOING DUMB THINGS LIKE THIS INSTEAD OF SCOLDING THEM. 7 Likes 1 Share

This is supposed to be a paramilitary uniform. 3 Likes 2 Shares

she's buriful she's buriful







Nice one Nice one

attention sickass

girls and der slay madness.....what else can they offer

these gurls keep getting dumber by the day



No wonder soldiers ban us from wearing their uniforms cos we abuse it's a lot This is rubbish show some respect to the khakiNo wonder soldiers ban us from wearing their uniforms cos we abuse it's a lot

I don't blame her...Shebi the real Corp members are suffering in one kind interior village, while all dis oloshos posted to state secretariats will be philandering around....mtcheew



Something is really wrong.with the mods And this kind of thread makes fpSomething is really wrong.with the mods

It's high time NYSC should implement stringent laws concerning the use of its uniform cause all this is really getting out of hand.

These are the ones that cannot spell 10

Nonsense,!

She is just ok but not sexy anyway

Olalan:

I think it's high time NYC take stringent measures against people who abuse the uniform, and ironically those slay queens are mostly dumb when you engage them in an intelligent conversation

Endorsed!

Some ladies think everything is play.

They wanna slay in everything. How can someone be so vain? Endorsed!Some ladies think everything is play.They wanna slay in everything. How can someone be so vain?

NwaAmaikpe:

Lol... @NwaAmaikpe loading Lol... @NwaAmaikpe loading

1 Like

Mutemenot:

She is just ok but not sexy anyway

You are still a LEARNER.

The trained eyes know say " Something Dey There" You are still a LEARNER.The trained eyes know say " Something Dey There"

Cute

tboss80:

Ebonyi Corps member, Benedicta Etim got creative with her uniform to mark her birthday.



More photos below..http://www.tbloaded.com/check-out-how-this-corps-member-slayed-in-her-nysc-khaki/





What is that boil on her right knee? What is that boil on her right knee?





They wasted money to send this one to school. They wasted money to send this one to school.

She should be slammed with extension! What an insult to our corper uniform

This is bullshiit!!!