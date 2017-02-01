Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case (8424 Views)

I can't see any escape route for this dude. What we say on social media really matters alot.



National Coordinator at Walk Against Rape Nigeria, Esther Ijewere, reported on Facebook that the Minister of Women Affairs in Edo state have taken up the case of the Edo State NYSC member who bragged about getting MouthAction from an underage student on his Instagram account. 4 Likes 1 Share

The guys troubles just started. Foolish dude. 46 Likes 2 Shares

The guy enter am atlast.No escape route for him...The Power of Social Media fall on him...Anyway,that's good for him. 18 Likes

And later graduates go about complaining about unemployment! Who will employ this type of loser?!



Very sad indeed, but why must this even happen to my poor Edo sisters

No peace for d wicked! may he rot in jail. 6 Likes 1 Share

Your name na sorry. 6 Likes

I knew it will come to this! Only a dumbbdude would commit the crime and still give detailed info leading to his arrest. The idioota must have thought splashing his pic, his nysc status and state of PPS on social media is staying criminally anonymous. Now he's gonna learn to care... Assszhole! 12 Likes

Lolz... When social media bites back 8 Likes 1 Share

Afonja kid 15 Likes 2 Shares

See the uncensored faces 3 Likes





That's the End of Solomon Grundy When Devil decides to pick ur callThat's the End of Solomon Grundy 24 Likes 1 Share

This boy is really dumb. And there are men like this o. Always behaving like mumu where girls are. How will the ladies take you serious? That's why you had to go for minors abi? I hope they teach you an unforgettable lesson! 11 Likes 1 Share

I pray he riots in jail all his life, its a shame to the university that graduates this nonentity

I was so upset from the day I heard this story and God as answer my prayer in this case.

Very foolish thing imagine the way he even Brags about the crime he committed

Let this serve as a deterrent for those who think they are invincible, they can commit crimes and hide in the society. 4 Likes

This is great news indeed. I hope he is dealt with thoroughly. 2 Likes

Please do the needful

Power of social media 5 Likes

The fool is so unfortunate... He shouldn't even bother showing his certificate to any employer that's if he'll get the certificate sef 4 Likes

edo and dick be like 5/6 2 Likes 1 Share

Nothing will be done as there is no concrete evidence.

Lawyers in the thread, right or wrong? 1 Like 2 Shares

Wen ur village pple dn get ur GPS coordinates 3 Likes

guy ur own don b...d other corper next door be like,let me come and be going b4 some1 burst my bubble 6 Likes

Good move. 1 Like

Chai village witches be like 'it's our work oo' 4 Likes

If care is not taken, this guy will not just end up being kicked out of NYSC but also lose his degree if his institution decides to follow up.



He is finished I swear 6 Likes

Karma.... is always a Dam. 1 Like

Say No To Tribalism.

It's not necessary.

Becoming boring Say No To Tribalism.It's not necessary.Becoming boring 3 Likes

"He whom the gods want to kill they will first make mad" - Anonymous



See how nemesis is catching up with this mad man, I mean what did he expect? That people will clap for him or cheer him?

This is going down history as a disgrace for him, his family and dismissal from NYSC. Years to come, people will tell his children (if he manages to have any) that their father was dismissed for having carnal knowledge of under-age girls where he was posted to serve the nation. Shame!!



Wherever he goes for job, they will bring it up.

If he goes home, they will bring it up.

If he goes to church, it will come to people's mind.

Any political ambition is gone, as they will blackmail him for the rest of his life. 2 Likes

Psychology of Time, we do things our future regrets, we live in the present, instead of the future, why draw tattoo when you know you will get rid of it someday, why post on social media, when you know you will take it down someday,#LetsStopBeenImpulsive 3 Likes

4G witch craft follow him from nursery till he dey Serve. issokayy 1 Like