₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,964 members, 3,370,486 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 02:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case (8424 Views)
Ese Oruru's Baby Materials From Ministry Of Women Affair / Sugabelly Alleged Rape: A Pure Case Of Blackmail, Intimidation And Lies / Police Parades Fake Doctor Who Worked With Federal Ministry Of Health For 9yrs (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by Bitcoiniler(m): 8:49am
I can't see any escape route for this dude. What we say on social media really matters alot.
National Coordinator at Walk Against Rape Nigeria, Esther Ijewere, reported on Facebook that the Minister of Women Affairs in Edo state have taken up the case of the Edo State NYSC member who bragged about getting MouthAction from an underage student on his Instagram account.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by marsoden: 8:54am
The guys troubles just started. Foolish dude.
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by Nogodye(m): 8:54am
The guy enter am atlast.No escape route for him...The Power of Social Media fall on him...Anyway,that's good for him.
18 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by softwerk(f): 8:54am
I only blame the Universities and Polytechnics for graduating a complete jerk after finding him worthy in both academics and character to be admitted to the degree!
And later graduates go about complaining about unemployment! Who will employ this type of loser?!
Very sad indeed, but why must this even happen to my poor Edo sisters
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by adadike281(f): 8:59am
No peace for d wicked! may he rot in jail.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by agabaI23(m): 9:03am
Your name na sorry.
6 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by sisisioge: 9:04am
I knew it will come to this! Only a dumbbdude would commit the crime and still give detailed info leading to his arrest. The idioota must have thought splashing his pic, his nysc status and state of PPS on social media is staying criminally anonymous. Now he's gonna learn to care... Assszhole!
12 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by saaedlee: 9:08am
Lolz... When social media bites back
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by ernesty20(m): 9:10am
Afonja kid
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by nairaman101: 10:00am
3 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by pyyxxaro: 10:10am
When Devil decides to pick ur call
That's the End of Solomon Grundy
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by Loisemm(f): 10:17am
This boy is really dumb. And there are men like this o. Always behaving like mumu where girls are. How will the ladies take you serious? That's why you had to go for minors abi? I hope they teach you an unforgettable lesson!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by pennywys: 11:00am
I pray he riots in jail all his life, its a shame to the university that graduates this nonentity
I was so upset from the day I heard this story and God as answer my prayer in this case.
Very foolish thing imagine the way he even Brags about the crime he committed
Let this serve as a deterrent for those who think they are invincible, they can commit crimes and hide in the society.
4 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by alexandranature: 11:10am
This is great news indeed. I hope he is dealt with thoroughly.
2 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by Bitcoiniler(m): 11:14am
Please do the needful
Lalasticlala
Ishilove
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
2 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:07pm
Power of social media
5 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by Nma27(f): 1:08pm
The fool is so unfortunate... He shouldn't even bother showing his certificate to any employer that's if he'll get the certificate sef
4 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by ahaiwejc: 1:09pm
edo and dick be like 5/6
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by OCTAVO: 1:09pm
Oo
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by EddyNumerouno(m): 1:09pm
Nothing will be done as there is no concrete evidence.
Lawyers in the thread, right or wrong?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by emirate0(m): 1:09pm
Wen ur village pple dn get ur GPS coordinates
3 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by jegz25(m): 1:09pm
guy ur own don b...d other corper next door be like,let me come and be going b4 some1 burst my bubble
6 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by ephi123(f): 1:09pm
Good move.
1 Like
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by viki84(m): 1:11pm
Chai village witches be like 'it's our work oo'
4 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by BlackAfrican: 1:11pm
If care is not taken, this guy will not just end up being kicked out of NYSC but also lose his degree if his institution decides to follow up.
He is finished I swear
6 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by Endtimesmith: 1:11pm
Karma.... is always a Dam.
1 Like
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by Rett0: 1:11pm
ernesty20:
Say No To Tribalism.
It's not necessary.
Becoming boring
3 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by futureenergy: 1:12pm
"He whom the gods want to kill they will first make mad" - Anonymous
See how nemesis is catching up with this mad man, I mean what did he expect? That people will clap for him or cheer him?
This is going down history as a disgrace for him, his family and dismissal from NYSC. Years to come, people will tell his children (if he manages to have any) that their father was dismissed for having carnal knowledge of under-age girls where he was posted to serve the nation. Shame!!
Wherever he goes for job, they will bring it up.
If he goes home, they will bring it up.
If he goes to church, it will come to people's mind.
Any political ambition is gone, as they will blackmail him for the rest of his life.
2 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by passyhansome(m): 1:12pm
Psychology of Time, we do things our future regrets, we live in the present, instead of the future, why draw tattoo when you know you will get rid of it someday, why post on social media, when you know you will take it down someday,#LetsStopBeenImpulsive
3 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by smartmey61(m): 1:14pm
4G witch craft follow him from nursery till he dey Serve. issokayy
1 Like
|Re: Ministry Of Women Affairs In Edo Is On Corper OluwaMayowa's Case by mhk043(m): 1:14pm
The case just starting for him
3 Likes
What Next After Service? / Orientation Camp Date For Batch A 2016 Has Been Changed / NYSC Age Limit Verification Via WAEC
Viewing this topic: Elnuk34(m), ademega(m), famousbowale, wethebest(m), nairaman101, greeatest, Paretomaster(m), xxgig, mrdan(m), macviv, kaybext(m), balancediet(m), tosan200(m), EJanni(f), Ifeconwaba(m), jeftallion, Superpower(m), Sleekshady(f), Kashif(m), G007(m), Mrflyguy, FRANCOBEN(m), Franchise21(m), So4baba(m), Okoh1(m), Braze9(m), Bamz(m), Lepkacious(f), ellaV(m), shorlla(m), olaadesino, bablex(m), illydeco(m), NanciaKay(f), Yukov(m), 6baba(m), deborsky(m), Osolo1(m), Codedzng, Sheyi14(m), chaxking(m), SKhanmi, georgementday(m), stukinherdr1222, SpaceAngel, Evestar200(f) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7