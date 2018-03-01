Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story (4016 Views)

According to her, the story is to encourage young girls out there. The mother of 4 shared the above photo and wrote;



“My Dad died ! Everything went down hill. It looked like even schooling had come to an end. All Hope seemed to have come to an End! I was able to stand against all odds beside my widowed Mum. I wanted to be succesful so bad, I was sensitive to all opportunities. I escorted a friend to an acting audition, she didn’t get in , i did. I Found my Future… , It was tough …#YetIwon



Fastforward to the Ban on Top actors. Everyone was banned for one year. I was banned for 2 ! I had always wanted to do music…my first Love but there was No time. Now I had time, Against all odds I did and Released my First Album “GBA” Had a Hit single “Naija Lowa” Was invited for the Grammy! My song “Barren Land From my second Album “Me myself and eyes ” was adapted by Amnesty international and I was signed to Bungalo Universal ! I earn Royalties in $$$ … Despite the ups and downs ….. yetIwon

No matter what life throws at you , you Can pull through. You must refuse self pity or to be a victim . Make your pain your Motivation.

You can Win and keep winning… From Ikoyi to IyanaIpaja Now to the World. #YetIwon

I challenge World Class Manager/Publicist @k3pr and the Indomitable @moabudu to tell their #YetIWon story to encourage young girls out there.”





It's Encouraging...









No Matter What You Go Through, You'll Surely Get There.Anyhow.Anyway.



















First FTC since joining nairaland some months ago. Dedicate This To All Chaps Hoping That Their Success Story Will Be Shared One Day.















#Purple 2 Likes

God as really blessed her 1 Like

We dn tire for una story jare 4 Likes

ct2:

first class olosho But why? But why? 2 Likes







It's no secret, her success story is a public one.

Everyone knows it's her kpekus that got her this far.



The only reason the lady Omotola accompanied for the 'Violated' movie role audition in 1996 didn't get the role was because she refused to compromise with the director Amaka Igwe's male associate.

ct2:

first class olosho

Attention seeker Attention seeker 1 Like





Every successful person always has an embellished story to tell. Sweet story.Every successful person always has an embellished story to tell.

It Seemed all olosho don turn to motivational speaker!



Let them knw the wayout to ur success ma.

Even people that did not suffer a bit are doing grass to grace story, Waiting for davido's own.

From Ikoyi (When papa dey) to Iyanapaja (fatherless tinz) to the world( nollywood to the rescue)

BTW, your album was wack and Genevieve album was wacker 2 Likes

Everyone has a success story. I can imagine what dj cuppy's story will look like

Good for her.

ct2:

first class olosho Savage Savage 1 Like





NL, just give us a hint on how much this woman dropped for you guys.



She should shut up





Just lucky that the guy who impregnated her at 18 years old didn't deny being responsible. 1 Like 1 Share

ct2:

first class olosho

In your world, any lady that makes it through is an olosho. Don't you have female relatives who have proven to you that a woman can achieve without sleeping around? In your world, any lady that makes it through is an olosho. Don't you have female relatives who have proven to you that a woman can achieve without sleeping around?

So happy for her and I also appreciate the way she behaved herself...No scandal at all



OSUigbo:

She should shut up





Just lucky that the guy who impregnated her at 18 years old didn't deny being responsible. Olodo, she married at 18, had her first child at 19 Olodo, she married at 18, had her first child at 19

Good one

even with all the fame u couldnt produce a song that is below average. be consoleing yourself with all this grammy and amnesty international talk.



u father died and u married your way outta poverty. just dont give yourself to much credit. your main talent is pretty face and nice body.

femi4:

Olodo, she married at 18, had her first child at 19 Shut up Ọ́dẹ́

She got pregnant before marriage.= conditional marriage. Shut up Ọ́dẹ́She got pregnant before marriage.= conditional marriage.

Chikita66:

Even people that did not suffer a bit are doing grass to grace story, Waiting for davido's own. Seconded.The thing don tire me already sef Seconded.The thing don tire me already sef

More blessings OmoT

OSUigbo:



Shut up Ọ́dẹ́

She got pregnant before marriage.= conditional marriage. Oponu! Do the maths and check the month and year she got married and the yr and month her first child was born Oponu! Do the maths and check the month and year she got married and the yr and month her first child was born

More blessings OmoT





May your shadow never grow less....

nairalander no get chill at all

femi4:

Oponu! Do the maths and check the month and year she got married and the yr and month her first child was born Fucktárd

Go fùck yourself

She got impregnated during her jamb lessons tutorial. She was still a teenager FucktárdGo fùck yourselfShe got impregnated during her jamb lessons tutorial. She was still a teenager

OSUigbo:



Fucktárd

Go fùck yourself

She got impregnated during her jamb lessons tutorial. She was still a teenager Were! So she was pregnant for over a yr cos she got married in march 1996 and her first child was born in march 1997 Were! So she was pregnant for over a yr cos she got married in march 1996 and her first child was born in march 1997

first album? even second album?

pls guys what is Album abeg... I'm confused here