|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Ayodele70: 4:19pm
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to Instagram to recount how she started from the grass and ended wit grace.
According to her, the story is to encourage young girls out there. The mother of 4 shared the above photo and wrote;
“My Dad died ! Everything went down hill. It looked like even schooling had come to an end. All Hope seemed to have come to an End! I was able to stand against all odds beside my widowed Mum. I wanted to be succesful so bad, I was sensitive to all opportunities. I escorted a friend to an acting audition, she didn’t get in , i did. I Found my Future… , It was tough …#YetIwon
Fastforward to the Ban on Top actors. Everyone was banned for one year. I was banned for 2 ! I had always wanted to do music…my first Love but there was No time. Now I had time, Against all odds I did and Released my First Album “GBA” Had a Hit single “Naija Lowa” Was invited for the Grammy! My song “Barren Land From my second Album “Me myself and eyes ” was adapted by Amnesty international and I was signed to Bungalo Universal ! I earn Royalties in $$$ … Despite the ups and downs ….. yetIwon
No matter what life throws at you , you Can pull through. You must refuse self pity or to be a victim . Make your pain your Motivation.
You can Win and keep winning… From Ikoyi to IyanaIpaja Now to the World. #YetIwon
I challenge World Class Manager/Publicist @k3pr and the Indomitable @moabudu to tell their #YetIWon story to encourage young girls out there.”
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by DrPurple(m): 4:28pm
It's Encouraging...
No Matter What You Go Through, You'll Surely Get There.Anyhow.Anyway.
First FTC since joining nairaland some months ago. Dedicate This To All Chaps Hoping That Their Success Story Will Be Shared One Day.
#Purple
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by ct2(m): 5:10pm
God as really blessed her
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by frizzy092(m): 5:11pm
We dn tire for una story jare
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Tekecoms1(m): 5:11pm
ct2:But why?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by NwaAmaikpe: 5:12pm
It's no secret, her success story is a public one.
Everyone knows it's her kpekus that got her this far.
The only reason the lady Omotola accompanied for the 'Violated' movie role audition in 1996 didn't get the role was because she refused to compromise with the director Amaka Igwe's male associate.
Omotola took the shot and the rest is history.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by frizzy092(m): 5:12pm
ct2:
Attention seeker
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by SyberKate(f): 5:13pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Elxandre(m): 5:13pm
Sweet story.
Every successful person always has an embellished story to tell.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Paabiodun(m): 5:13pm
It Seemed all olosho don turn to motivational speaker!
Let them knw the wayout to ur success ma.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Chikita66(f): 5:13pm
Even people that did not suffer a bit are doing grass to grace story, Waiting for davido's own.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by femi4: 5:14pm
From Ikoyi (When papa dey) to Iyanapaja (fatherless tinz) to the world( nollywood to the rescue)
BTW, your album was wack and Genevieve album was wacker
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by MsFaith(f): 5:14pm
Everyone has a success story. I can imagine what dj cuppy's story will look like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by dayenneempire: 5:14pm
Good for her.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by mike1994reds: 5:15pm
ct2:Savage
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by naijjaman(m): 5:18pm
NL, just give us a hint on how much this woman dropped for you guys.
This is becoming too much o
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by OSUigbo: 5:18pm
She should shut up
Just lucky that the guy who impregnated her at 18 years old didn't deny being responsible.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Pavore9: 5:22pm
ct2:
In your world, any lady that makes it through is an olosho. Don't you have female relatives who have proven to you that a woman can achieve without sleeping around?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by GrammarlyDude: 5:27pm
So happy for her and I also appreciate the way she behaved herself...No scandal at all
Please check my signature for premium grammarly account
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by femi4: 5:28pm
OSUigbo:Olodo, she married at 18, had her first child at 19
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by tlops(m): 5:29pm
Good one
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by clitlicker: 5:30pm
even with all the fame u couldnt produce a song that is below average. be consoleing yourself with all this grammy and amnesty international talk.
u father died and u married your way outta poverty. just dont give yourself to much credit. your main talent is pretty face and nice body.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by OSUigbo: 5:31pm
femi4:Shut up Ọ́dẹ́
She got pregnant before marriage.= conditional marriage.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by pasada1900: 5:31pm
Chikita66:Seconded.The thing don tire me already sef
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Alejob: 5:33pm
More blessings OmoT
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by femi4: 5:35pm
OSUigbo:Oponu! Do the maths and check the month and year she got married and the yr and month her first child was born
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Alejob: 5:36pm
More blessings OmoT
May your shadow never grow less....
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by Artzdanielsz(m): 5:39pm
nairalander no get chill at all
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by OSUigbo: 5:43pm
femi4:Fucktárd
Go fùck yourself
She got impregnated during her jamb lessons tutorial. She was still a teenager
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by femi4: 5:49pm
OSUigbo:Were! So she was pregnant for over a yr cos she got married in march 1996 and her first child was born in march 1997
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by iamtardey(m): 5:50pm
first album? even second album?
pls guys what is Album abeg... I'm confused here
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story by OSUigbo: 5:50pm
femi4:Shut up!
She got impregnated BEFORE marriage.
Inseminate that into your thick head
