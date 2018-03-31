₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by LadyJackie: 5:02pm On Mar 31
Ever since Anto got back into the house, she and her former strategic partner Lolu, haven’t been as close as before.
Anto previously said she felt heart broken and even cried in her dairy session after discovering Lolu was involved in a serious relationship outside.
Most people believe this explains why she spends more time with Tobi.
Tobi and anto have been getting a little bit too close this week. Some nights ago, the pair even cuddled and slept on the same bed, and . .
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by mrsuccessful(m): 8:57pm On Mar 31
On behalf of my ancestors, my priest, my pastor, my native doctor i dedicate this Prestigious FTC Position to all the guys suffering from Heartbreak just take heart, i declare that it shall end this month....
Chai see me see FTC.
Chai dey must see mee
Make I spread...
See ma life
Happy new month
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by SamuelTurner(m): 10:21pm On Mar 31
Lolu finally fall my hand sha........you wan die unto the person wey don know how e dey go outside.......
Borrow some tactics from lalasticlala or mynd 44, they will tell you what you should do...but I hope you Bleep that babe sha oooo
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by chibike69: 11:01pm On Mar 31
Messi na BABA
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by givan(m): 11:02pm On Mar 31
The guy be like...
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by ngwababe(f): 11:03pm On Mar 31
What is lolu??
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by Jh0wsef(m): 11:03pm On Mar 31
Ode people.
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by uncleseries: 11:03pm On Mar 31
Lolu self..anyways world cup coming very soon. BBN karma
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by infinitytutor: 11:04pm On Mar 31
cool
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by dmltoyin(m): 11:05pm On Mar 31
Anto should stop being childish joor
The dude has apologized severally
Shey na until e reach 89 mins Wen she see 2-2 before her eye clear??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by Loving1: 11:05pm On Mar 31
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by Naturalobserver(m): 11:09pm On Mar 31
Lolu except u are playing a game
Cuz player code number 14 rule says"Let the girl feel ur passion for her,ur enthusiasm for her presence to win her.
But doing it cuz of another guy is a NO NO so i dont believe u are playing ur game well
Lolu u fall hand big time.
Miracle is d man.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by Promismike(m): 11:09pm On Mar 31
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by 360great(m): 11:09pm On Mar 31
But dis girl no fine na
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 11:10pm On Mar 31
If only Tobi knows that she called him childish
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by dollyjoy(f): 11:10pm On Mar 31
360great:You sef fine?
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by deepwater(f): 11:11pm On Mar 31
lol
The game is in sync with the season...
People downgrade this show a lot...
I watch it for a reason..
The show has so many subliminal messages being passed on every occasion...
The moment your are able to pick the message and decode it and watch the result pan out, you become curios to watch more..
thereby increasing you reasoning and detective capacity....
Now, how many people saw this coming?
Ebuka kissed Bam Bam on the cheek when he entered the house...
Was is that simple? No.
He played judas, the one i kiss is the one you take
Would Bam Bam resurrect back into the house on the easter day to reign till the last day and win the price?
That s another discussion for next time..
Until then keep watching...
The shallow in heart see the top only, the deep ones see the bottom...
There is more that meet the eyes than you see....
Its @Deepwater for all....Dont drown
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by Baamm(m): 11:13pm On Mar 31
My opinion... She is a smart girl, she has realized controversies keep you in the game for 45 bleeping million not feelings ...I believe lolu's fan will keep voting for her to see if he will win her back and tobi's fan will want to see cee c reaction....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by Heywhizzy(m): 11:13pm On Mar 31
Up Barcelona
What is Anto?, What is lolu?.. I sha know Tobi is the son of Baba Tobi, the carpenter
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. by infantlion(m): 11:14pm On Mar 31
I will marry Anto if I get ftc
