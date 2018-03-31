Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija - “I Want My Girl Back” Lolu Begs Anto As Tobi Keeps Flirting With Her. (7778 Views)

Anto previously said she felt heart broken and even cried in her dairy session after discovering Lolu was involved in a serious relationship outside.



Most people believe this explains why she spends more time with Tobi.



Tobi and anto have been getting a little bit too close this week. Some nights ago, the pair even cuddled and slept on the same bed, and . .



Lolu finally fall my hand sha........you wan die unto the person wey don know how e dey go outside.......



Borrow some tactics from lalasticlala or mynd 44, they will tell you what you should do...but I hope you Bleep that babe sha oooo 3 Likes

Messi na BABA 1 Like 1 Share

The guy be like... 1 Like

What is lolu?? 1 Like

Lolu self..anyways world cup coming very soon. BBN karma 1 Like

Anto should stop being childish joor

The dude has apologized severally

Shey na until e reach 89 mins Wen she see 2-2 before her eye clear?? 2 Likes 1 Share







Cuz player code number 14 rule says"Let the girl feel ur passion for her,ur enthusiasm for her presence to win her.

But doing it cuz of another guy is a NO NO so i dont believe u are playing ur game well

Lolu u fall hand big time.

But dis girl no fine na

If only Tobi knows that she called him childish 1 Like

360great:

But dis girl no fine na You sef fine? You sef fine? 1 Like





The game is in sync with the season...

People downgrade this show a lot...

I watch it for a reason..

The show has so many subliminal messages being passed on every occasion...

The moment your are able to pick the message and decode it and watch the result pan out, you become curios to watch more..

thereby increasing you reasoning and detective capacity....



Now, how many people saw this coming?

Ebuka kissed Bam Bam on the cheek when he entered the house...

Was is that simple? No.

He played judas, the one i kiss is the one you take

Would Bam Bam resurrect back into the house on the easter day to reign till the last day and win the price?

That s another discussion for next time..

Until then keep watching...

The shallow in heart see the top only, the deep ones see the bottom...

There is more that meet the eyes than you see....

My opinion... She is a smart girl, she has realized controversies keep you in the game for 45 bleeping million not feelings ...I believe lolu's fan will keep voting for her to see if he will win her back and tobi's fan will want to see cee c reaction.... 1 Like 1 Share

Up Barcelona





What is Anto?, What is lolu?.. I sha know Tobi is the son of Baba Tobi, the carpenter 1 Like